|"Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by publish200: 5:17pm
Yesterday, Tonto Dikeh called out her ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill saying he made her friend's brother go to jail in Switzerland for his crimes.
Not long after, the man in question (Michael Ozigbo) reacted to the story on social media calling Tonto Dikeh a liar saying he never went to jail on behalf of her ex-hubby.
Tonto didn't take his response lightly and she went all out to call him, his mum and even his wife 'a shame'.
In his reaction to her insults, Michael wrote,
'It only takes a good woman to know you don't insult people's mother or wife, it's called home training, I decided to set the record right because am his only contact here and you know it deep inside you. my brother called me that your husband was coming, I put his company events together here, we know the truth in case you want to be dirty with your husband, don't involve people and also no one went to jail here, Churchill hardly stay not even more than ten days in a trip'.
'Truth be told what makes you think I want to be famous with your name? Are you Rihana ? Nicki Minaj ? Or tiwa savage? Don't forget I never asked you for any favour. My advice for you. It's better you use all your energy on your work to be a better person instead of trying hard to bring your partner down by force'.
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by NgcoboP: 5:22pm
I think it's hi time we donated some funds to check Tonto into a mental facility.
She's definitely taking a strain from the break-up
Vutseck:
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by biacan(f): 5:32pm
There is some atom of truth in what Tonto is saying
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by Vutseck(m): 5:33pm
I'm donating N100.00 in support of the first poster
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by Cuddlebugie(f): 5:34pm
Tonto Wigo Charity Dikeh-Churchill, we are tired of your wahala. Abi kilode gan?
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by sexyglow(f): 5:39pm
Honestly I don tire for this woman matter! She no get shame ni? Water do pass garri o ah
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by 2winsboi(m): 5:42pm
He concern me
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by Keneking: 5:42pm
This shame is too much
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by fuckerstard: 5:43pm
toto dike.
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by youngvizzy1(m): 5:43pm
When you post on Facebook "having dinner with Bae" and you tag me in your photo..What do you want me to do?? To wash the dishes.
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by danielpark: 5:43pm
I just can't laugh enough
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:43pm
If we want to calculate the amount of pain this woman has, we`ll run out of equations.
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by JoshMedia(m): 5:43pm
Tonto
Cool down na
Check my signature
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by RIPEnglish: 5:43pm
I thinked she said she have repentance but now she is cursed someone mother?
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by priceaction: 5:44pm
see finishing from the guy
ARE YOU A RIHANNA OR NICKY MINAJ? ahahaha EVEN TIWA SALVAGE ?
choi, That girl dont have a single manner and home trainning. I am sure there is a lot of things painning her from the break ups.It is very glaring.
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by Hentizzle: 5:44pm
Okk
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by etosly: 5:46pm
Tonto shame don leave you dey catch me.Haba leave your ex alone and move on.your drama is too much.
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by chijioke17(m): 5:46pm
Truth is I was expecting her to say something different or that he wasn't the one she was referring to ,but the fact she just insulted him without addressing the counter claim shows that she was lying about that particular episode and probably has been lying about everyother thing else,cos Churchill hardly replies her,but people actually come out and set he records straight,so I'll say she is just finding it hard to get along
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by abbeyoye2001(m): 5:46pm
Lol
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by Macgreat(m): 5:46pm
I donate two roll of Wallpapers
The rest is for sales
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by johnstar(m): 5:46pm
Tonto dike and nairaland front page
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by presholala: 5:47pm
so the idiot is forgetting he called her a shame first....
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by olayinkajnr(m): 5:47pm
I think she's pained that Churchill has moved on. She certainly can't get over him.
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by NgcoboP: 5:47pm
etosly:Na so karishika dey hook pesin
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by thunderbabs(m): 5:57pm
Plz, sombody shld get Tonto a wrap of igbo......she needs some jamo weed
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by mexxmoney: 5:59pm
Tonto is fast becoming another aunty kemi olunloyo
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by oshe11(m): 6:00pm
tonto
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by kbzee11(m): 6:00pm
I smell shame everywhere...
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by kelvyn7(m): 6:02pm
|Re: "Your Mother Is A Shame": Tonto Dikeh To Michael Ozigbo Who Called Her "A Shame" by teacherbim(f): 6:03pm
She has no respect at all
