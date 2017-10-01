₦airaland Forum

Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by stephenduru: 7:16pm
A Nigerian man,Atuekong Paul Bassey,today took his "Akemmi" by storm.He knelt down and proposed to her in Uyo and she gladly accepted the proposal.

Rt Hon Victor Antai and the Orange September team witnessed the dramatic engagement.See photos below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD69wMSif7o



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/nigerian-manatuekong-paul.html?m=1

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by kinibigdeal(m): 7:22pm
crowd undecided
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Islamicpope(m): 7:25pm
Representing d real akwa ibom blood. Jolly give married life my bros.
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by elantraceey(f): 7:30pm
Nice acting.... my future hubby better not try this else he'll be sooo shocked.

1 Like

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Evaberry(f): 7:43pm
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals

1 Like

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by bany88: 7:46pm
Must a man kneel down to ask a lady's Hand in marriage

1 Like

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by uzoormah(m): 7:47pm
Evaberry:
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals

Talk true, how old are u?
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Mrjo(m): 8:15pm
The way people the act drama these days, their destiny be like

2 Likes

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by ufuosman(m): 8:15pm
Na one of una post am Abi? congrats to dem
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Evablizin(f): 8:32pm
Evaberry:
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals
lol,story,Mr Eva forget it i know that you're not Miss Eva.

2 Likes

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Martin0(m): 8:32pm
Evaberry:
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals


Aaaaaa na so u go take propose give u ooo who know's u fit faint self
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by phintohlar(f): 8:42pm
Evaberry:
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals
yeah

5 Likes

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by emeijeh(m): 9:59pm
Drama...... They wore same cloth, and the girl's Tommy? lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by unnamebo: 10:27pm
was he supposed to climb the roof and propose?
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Flashh: 10:28pm
bany88:
Must a man kneel down to ask a lady's Hand in marriage
I tire oó.
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Adaumunocha(f): 10:28pm
Try this one in Lagos, dem go push una commot for road. Clean pedestrian bridge by the way.
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by deepwater(f): 10:28pm
LoVe issa beautiful thing



Chai his previous babe go cry angry

Dem no dey use ball wey dem use do training play real match.
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Bobugee: 10:28pm
This thread reminds me when I proposed to my girlfriend. We were half way in the middle of wild romance when I stopped and asked her "Baby, will you marry me?" guess what happened....

LOL..

Your guess is as good as mine.


Nice surprise man! Such a happy feeling. It's memorable and remarkable. HAPPY ENDING.

1 Like

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by sunshineV(m): 10:29pm
Publicity stunt. Rocking same outfit like they already planned it
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Divay22(f): 10:29pm
One day in my future ..
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by evanso6226: 10:29pm
Kk
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by pmc01(m): 10:29pm
E go soon clear for him eyes
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Krystaal(m): 10:30pm
All this planned poo...all good tho..please open this thread n Laugh all day grin. http://www.nairaland.com/3958926/latest-funny-joke-1000001-krystal
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by segebase(m): 10:30pm
v
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by pocohantas(f): 10:30pm
Dear Nigerian girls,

An engagement ring should be worn on the fourth finger.

The difference is in the ring, not the finger. Thanks

Congrats to them.
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by iamleumas: 10:30pm
grin

Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by mgvv: 10:31pm
Don't tell me you have not experienced this in igbo shop grin grin grin
[flash]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrQbGluf394[/flash]
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:32pm
Evaberry:
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals

You don't like them at all or just the public show?
Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by gregyboy(m): 10:32pm
Evaberry:
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals


dat means free kpanshing for free bdat

