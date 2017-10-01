₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by stephenduru: 7:16pm
A Nigerian man,Atuekong Paul Bassey,today took his "Akemmi" by storm.He knelt down and proposed to her in Uyo and she gladly accepted the proposal.
Rt Hon Victor Antai and the Orange September team witnessed the dramatic engagement.See photos below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD69wMSif7o
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/nigerian-manatuekong-paul.html?m=1
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by stephenduru: 7:17pm
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by stephenduru: 7:18pm
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by kinibigdeal(m): 7:22pm
crowd
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Islamicpope(m): 7:25pm
Representing d real akwa ibom blood. Jolly give married life my bros.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by elantraceey(f): 7:30pm
Nice acting.... my future hubby better not try this else he'll be sooo shocked.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Evaberry(f): 7:43pm
am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by bany88: 7:46pm
Must a man kneel down to ask a lady's Hand in marriage
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by uzoormah(m): 7:47pm
Evaberry:
Talk true, how old are u?
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Mrjo(m): 8:15pm
The way people the act drama these days, their destiny be like
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by ufuosman(m): 8:15pm
Na one of una post am Abi? congrats to dem
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Evablizin(f): 8:32pm
Evaberry:lol,story,Mr Eva forget it i know that you're not Miss Eva.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Martin0(m): 8:32pm
Evaberry:
Aaaaaa na so u go take propose give u ooo who know's u fit faint self
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by phintohlar(f): 8:42pm
Evaberry:yeah
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by emeijeh(m): 9:59pm
Drama...... They wore same cloth, and the girl's Tommy?
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by unnamebo: 10:27pm
was he supposed to climb the roof and propose?
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Flashh: 10:28pm
bany88:I tire oó.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Adaumunocha(f): 10:28pm
Try this one in Lagos, dem go push una commot for road. Clean pedestrian bridge by the way.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by deepwater(f): 10:28pm
LoVe issa beautiful thing
Chai his previous babe go cry
Dem no dey use ball wey dem use do training play real match.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Bobugee: 10:28pm
This thread reminds me when I proposed to my girlfriend. We were half way in the middle of wild romance when I stopped and asked her "Baby, will you marry me?" guess what happened....
LOL..
Your guess is as good as mine.
Nice surprise man! Such a happy feeling. It's memorable and remarkable. HAPPY ENDING.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by sunshineV(m): 10:29pm
Publicity stunt. Rocking same outfit like they already planned it
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Divay22(f): 10:29pm
One day in my future ..
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by evanso6226: 10:29pm
Kk
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by pmc01(m): 10:29pm
E go soon clear for him eyes
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by Krystaal(m): 10:30pm
All this planned poo...all good tho..please open this thread n Laugh all day . http://www.nairaland.com/3958926/latest-funny-joke-1000001-krystal
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by segebase(m): 10:30pm
v
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by pocohantas(f): 10:30pm
Dear Nigerian girls,
An engagement ring should be worn on the fourth finger.
The difference is in the ring, not the finger. Thanks
Congrats to them.
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by iamleumas: 10:30pm
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by mgvv: 10:31pm
Don't tell me you have not experienced this in igbo shop
[flash]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrQbGluf394[/flash]
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by SlayQueenSlayer: 10:32pm
Evaberry:
You don't like them at all or just the public show?
|Re: Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video by gregyboy(m): 10:32pm
Evaberry:
dat means free kpanshing for free bdat
