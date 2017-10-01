Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Kneels Down To Propose To His Girlfriend In Uyo As Crowd Gather (Pics, Video (3866 Views)

Rt Hon Victor Antai and the Orange September team witnessed the dramatic engagement.See photos below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD69wMSif7o







A Nigerian man, Atuekong Paul Bassey, today took his "Akemmi" by storm. He knelt down and proposed to her in Uyo and she gladly accepted the proposal. Rt Hon Victor Antai and the Orange September team witnessed the dramatic engagement.

stephenduru:

crowd

Representing d real akwa ibom blood. Jolly give married life my bros.

Nice acting.... my future hubby better not try this else he'll be sooo shocked. 1 Like

am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals 1 Like

Must a man kneel down to ask a lady's Hand in marriage 1 Like

Talk true, how old are u? Talk true, how old are u?

The way people the act drama these days, their destiny be like 2 Likes

Na one of una post am Abi? congrats to dem

am I the only girl that doesn't like proposals lol,story,Mr Eva forget it i know that you're not Miss Eva. lol,story,Mr Eva forget it i know that you're not Miss Eva. 2 Likes

Aaaaaa na so u go take propose give u ooo who know's u fit faint self Aaaaaa na so u go take propose give u ooo who know's u fit faint self

Drama...... They wore same cloth, and the girl's Tommy? 1 Like

was he supposed to climb the roof and propose?

Must a man kneel down to ask a lady's Hand in marriage I tire oó.

Try this one in Lagos, dem go push una commot for road. Clean pedestrian bridge by the way.









Chai his previous babe go cry



Dem no dey use ball wey dem use do training play real match. LoVe issa beautiful thingChai his previous babe go cryDem no dey use ball wey dem use do training play real match.

This thread reminds me when I proposed to my girlfriend. We were half way in the middle of wild romance when I stopped and asked her "Baby, will you marry me?" guess what happened....



LOL..



Your guess is as good as mine.





Nice surprise man! Such a happy feeling. It's memorable and remarkable. HAPPY ENDING. 1 Like

Publicity stunt. Rocking same outfit like they already planned it

One day in my future ..

E go soon clear for him eyes

. http://www.nairaland.com/3958926/latest-funny-joke-1000001-krystal All this planned poo...all good tho..please open this thread n Laugh all day

Dear Nigerian girls,



An engagement ring should be worn on the fourth finger.



The difference is in the ring, not the finger. Thanks



Congrats to them.



You don't like them at all or just the public show? You don't like them at all or just the public show?