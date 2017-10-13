₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by Kolababe: 8:23pm
A couple's raunchy wedding day photo angered people and led to Brits being banned from marrying at the idyllic venue.
Bride Carly Lunn, 34, posted a photo of her apparently performing a sex act on new husband Matthew, 27, on the sacred grounds of an idyllic Greek chapel. In the picture, Carly is on her knees in front of her partner while he punches the air – with his pants round his ankles.
The photo generated mass outrage. Locals felt the act defiled the church. But Carly was unbothered and said friends and family were delighted with the snap. She had described the shot as "a brilliant wedding photo" that reflected the couple's cheeky sense of humour.
Due to the actions of the couple, Bishop Kyrillos of Rhodes has barred all foreign weddings from the monastery of St Paul.
Giorgos Eleftheriou, president of the local Lindos community in Rhodes, told The Times: "I have hundreds of soon-to-be brides from Britain and all over the world calling me today in tears because of this decision. We are Greek and we cherish our traditions and the sanctity of our religious sites. We cannot allow this disgusting behaviour to prevail."
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oral-sex-on-wedding-day-leads-to-banning-of-brits-from-a-venue
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by Kolababe: 8:24pm
Lol
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by Cladez(m): 10:43pm
They never reach room,she already wan give BJ.
A wife indeed
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by oluwasegun007(m): 10:43pm
what remain of this world... everything is just upside down....
everything now adays, is either about sex or because of sex...
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by sirxbit(m): 10:43pm
Who them help
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by davillian(m): 10:43pm
Ok
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by NoFavors: 10:44pm
Rubbish
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by DIKEnaWAR: 10:44pm
Brain is scarce these days.
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by dubylhover(m): 10:44pm
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by ZaraGift: 10:44pm
Jesus is Load
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by Adaumunocha(f): 10:44pm
Two rotten apples
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by deepwater(f): 10:45pm
Sanity still remains within the whites.
TV and internet makes it looks like the whites do not care about being sane anymore
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by uduvwurode(m): 10:46pm
lolzz.
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by taiyesoul(m): 10:46pm
.
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by veli1(m): 10:46pm
Their brain dey on vacation
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by Flexherbal(m): 10:47pm
"The photo generated mass outrage. Locals felt the act defiled the church. But Carly was unbothered and said friends and family were delighted with the snap. She had described the shot as "a brilliant wedding photo" that reflected the couple's cheeky sense of humour."
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by Guyman02: 10:47pm
Before we use to see whites as very smart but not anymore. Obama a black was more presidential than the current Dear Leader in the White House
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by euroboy95: 10:48pm
$
|Re: Rhodes Chapel Bans Foreign Weddings After British Couple's MouthAction Photo by Donkay82: 10:48pm
Where is the freedom crew to come and condemn the priests.sinking generation iiish!!!
(0) (Reply)
