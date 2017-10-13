



Bride Carly Lunn, 34, posted a photo of her apparently performing a sex act on new husband Matthew, 27, on the sacred grounds of an idyllic Greek chapel. In the picture, Carly is on her knees in front of her partner while he punches the air – with his pants round his ankles.



The photo generated mass outrage. Locals felt the act defiled the church. But Carly was unbothered and said friends and family were delighted with the snap. She had described the shot as "a brilliant wedding photo" that reflected the couple's cheeky sense of humour.



Due to the actions of the couple, Bishop Kyrillos of Rhodes has barred all foreign weddings from the monastery of St Paul.



Giorgos Eleftheriou, president of the local Lindos community in Rhodes, told The Times: "I have hundreds of soon-to-be brides from Britain and all over the world calling me today in tears because of this decision. We are Greek and we cherish our traditions and the sanctity of our religious sites. We cannot allow this disgusting behaviour to prevail."



