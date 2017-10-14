₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 8:52pm On Oct 13
So there's this guy in my department looks so much like my primary school sweetheart who passed away .
Anytime I see him I get so drawn to him.. I'm a really shy person like nervous, Sweating,heartracing kinda shy, only around him though.
So I took his number off my department group chat and started sending him all sort of texts and he replied back well for the first 3days but he kept saying that I should tell him who I'm (I didn't use my number got a new line, just for that purpose). As of Yesterday He Sent me this mean text
.Mtchew.... Wtf
Sarah or whatever ur name is, dont call nor text me again
Who cares abt who u are.
Let's dis be the last time u call and text me..
To hell with u, mtchew ..
I didnt call him throughout that day, but I called today he still asked who is dis, I ignored the question then he hanged up.
What do I do now? Telling him it's me is gonna be so embarrassing to me I've poored out my heart shamelessly in those texts and it'll be horrible if he ends up not dating me after the revelation.
I don't wanna miss him please Tips
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by IamAirforce1: 8:55pm On Oct 13
You don't deserve a reasonable reply with that pic up your profile ..
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by Draei: 8:55pm On Oct 13
Got his number from the group chat only for you
to start buzzing him with messages? Crap!
Wrong approach, kill that shiit you call
feelings & move ahead...
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by FrancisDozie: 8:59pm On Oct 13
Forcing yourself on a guy who doesn't dig you is the worst thing you can do to yourself
.
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by zoaroster: 9:00pm On Oct 13
Better hold urself b4 u enter mudpit
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by crunchyDope(m): 9:05pm On Oct 13
na wa sha...u must really look ugly eh?
babe chill
guys wld ask u out k?
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 9:15pm On Oct 13
IamAirforce1:
Dumb Bleep took it in a Rv while going to the beach
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 9:15pm On Oct 13
crunchyDope:
Ugly kee
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 9:16pm On Oct 13
FrancisDozie:
He Prolly sent that cos he wanted to knoW who I'm
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by Slimzjoe(m): 9:18pm On Oct 13
So? people get rejected everyday. Forge ahead
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by supersystemsnig: 9:19pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:
You can recall the game.This is what you should do, don't contact him through that number again. Don't make the first attempt anymore, let him be the one who appraoches you...Hang out around him, simple, look for what he loves, or casual female friends he keeps, and try to hook up with them, join the circle of trust and build it from there...If you're too fast, it will crash, take it slow, be in the owner's corner, and let him be the one that approaches you...This isn't spoilt yet, make it work...If you need more tips, let us know...
Good luck with love dearie...
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by Dasherz(f): 9:19pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:and you chose to upload it on a public forum for what? attention? gal you can do better
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by dollyjoy(f): 9:20pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:Your d.p though. Hmmmm. I won't advise my brother to take your type serious.
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by IamAirforce1: 9:22pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:With body like that , I aint surprised he rejected you ..
Deal with your rejection .
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by lefulefu(m): 9:24pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:na poo u be wan poo for toilet b4 snapping dat pix wey dey ur dp? Biko take am down.e no look cool.
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:24pm On Oct 13
IamAirforce1:. Hahahahah. U wicked
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 9:25pm On Oct 13
Dasherz:
But if I'm djcuppy it'd be alright, please enough about my pictures I need help
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by IamAirforce1: 9:26pm On Oct 13
JONNYSPUTE:It's not funny bro
Go check the hideous photo
This ones think sey na every guy their Unclad photo dey move
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 9:27pm On Oct 13
IamAirforce1:
I wasn't rejected well technically, he doesn't know it's me you talentless slowpoke no take me kick-start your comedy career
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by IamAirforce1: 9:30pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:You're so shameless
A big shame to womanhood ..
Your body isn't even attractive to start with , why won't he reject you...
He rejected you and you run come nairaland to seek for advice ..
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 9:31pm On Oct 13
supersystemsnig:
We don't talk like, at all he wouldn't have know my name sef if I didn't do all these
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by Dasherz(f): 9:32pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:
lol we are Nigerians and africans too .. nothing of such is ever right
as for the help .. I think you can start out as friends with him, get to know what he likes, make him see the real you (not the sexy you) just roll with him better and you may be surprised he may ask you out.. and if he doesn't you can then tell him how you feel ...
you can't just creep up on a guy and expect him to take you seriously
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by JONNYSPUTE(m): 9:33pm On Oct 13
IamAirforce1:. Maybe she has bn sending her unclad pix to the guy thinking she can seduce him with that. When the guy chop Nd run away you will be hearing men re scum,forgetting she initiated it by showing herself as a cheap ass.
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by joceey(m): 9:35pm On Oct 13
Such is life it's a win or lose thing just reveal your identity to him and wait to see his next approach or moves after then Follow this instructions 1:If he calls you don't be too excited after then 2:wait like 1 week before answering his calls or replying his text 3: just be observant to know his intention after then good luck
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by Peachess(f): 9:36pm On Oct 13
That's creepy sha, taking someone's number from a group and start chatting. This is what should have done, sit close to him in class then start a conversation with him (I'm super shy too, maybe ask him for movies, it works lol). Then if you guys didn't talk up to the level of exchanging numbers, then you can do your WhatsApp method. But this time you introduce yourself (it's creepy talking to people you don't know), ask him about maybe something they taught you guys. You'd say you can't remember, stuff like that. Then you can start saying hi sometimes, but if he's not interested don't force yourself on him sha.
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by IamAirforce1: 9:37pm On Oct 13
JONNYSPUTE:Only a Pussy nigga with no taste would fall for that classless girl up her profile .
See as everything don fall finish
She don take the Hideous photo down .
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by NoFavors: 9:38pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:I didn't see the picture. Put it back
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by supersystemsnig: 9:39pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:
I know, begin by getting close to his casual female friends
Study his friends, and make friends with his friends
Use another whatsapp account, try to findout his online accounts like facebook, nairaland, you can hook me with him on these places, and just act like you bumped into him, start by saying, what a minute, you're in my department when you have gotten his contacts through the new whatsapp chat
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by Lalas247(f): 9:39pm On Oct 13
Op he ain’t into to you .... why chase him
So what u keep chasing and trying different ways till what ? He agrees and then he will now cheat when he didn’t kuku like u in the first place ...
Then u come back here and #menaretrash kolewerk dear
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by Legendaryarcher(f): 9:41pm On Oct 13
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by BigSarah(f): 9:41pm On Oct 13
NoFavors:
Vlamidir Putin
|Re: Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! by NoFavors: 9:43pm On Oct 13
BigSarah:That's why you will never get that boy
