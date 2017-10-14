Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Help Me I'm In Love With Him!!! (13917 Views)

My Boyfriend Said His Father Like To Fvck Me! I'm Confused. / Nigerian Lady Travels To US For A Break, But Falls In Love With A Lebanese Guy / I'm In Love With An Older Lady With Two Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

So there's this guy in my department looks so much like my primary school sweetheart who passed away .

Anytime I see him I get so drawn to him.. I'm a really shy person like nervous, Sweating,heartracing kinda shy, only around him though.

So I took his number off my department group chat and started sending him all sort of texts and he replied back well for the first 3days but he kept saying that I should tell him who I'm (I didn't use my number got a new line, just for that purpose). As of Yesterday He Sent me this mean text



.Mtchew.... Wtf

Sarah or whatever ur name is, dont call nor text me again

Who cares abt who u are.

Let's dis be the last time u call and text me..

To hell with u, mtchew ..



I didnt call him throughout that day, but I called today he still asked who is dis, I ignored the question then he hanged up.

What do I do now? Telling him it's me is gonna be so embarrassing to me I've poored out my heart shamelessly in those texts and it'll be horrible if he ends up not dating me after the revelation.

I don't wanna miss him please Tips 2 Likes 2 Shares

You don't deserve a reasonable reply with that pic up your profile .. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Got his number from the group chat only for you

to start buzzing him with messages? Crap!

Wrong approach, kill that shiit you call

feelings & move ahead... 29 Likes 3 Shares

Forcing yourself on a guy who doesn't dig you is the worst thing you can do to yourself

. 20 Likes 1 Share

Better hold urself b4 u enter mudpit 3 Likes 1 Share





babe chill



guys wld ask u out k? na wa sha...u must really look ugly eh?babe chillguys wld ask u out k? 2 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:

You don't deserve a reasonable reply with that pic up your profile ..

Dumb Bleep took it in a Rv while going to the beach Dumb Bleep took it in a Rv while going to the beach 4 Likes 1 Share

crunchyDope:

na wa sha...u must really look ugly eh?



babe chill



guys wld ask u out k?



Ugly kee Ugly kee 2 Likes

FrancisDozie:

Forcing yourself on a guy who doesn't dig you is the worst thing you can do to yourself

.



He Prolly sent that cos he wanted to knoW who I'm He Prolly sent that cos he wanted to knoW who I'm 1 Like

So? people get rejected everyday. Forge ahead 7 Likes 2 Shares

BigSarah:







Ugly kee



You can recall the game.This is what you should do, don't contact him through that number again. Don't make the first attempt anymore, let him be the one who appraoches you...Hang out around him, simple, look for what he loves, or casual female friends he keeps, and try to hook up with them, join the circle of trust and build it from there...If you're too fast, it will crash, take it slow, be in the owner's corner, and let him be the one that approaches you...This isn't spoilt yet, make it work...If you need more tips, let us know...



Good luck with love dearie... You can recall the game.This is what you should do, don't contact him through that number again. Don't make the first attempt anymore, let him be the one who appraoches you...Hang out around him, simple, look for what he loves, or casual female friends he keeps, and try to hook up with them, join the circle of trust and build it from there...If you're too fast, it will crash, take it slow, be in the owner's corner, and let him be the one that approaches you...This isn't spoilt yet, make it work...If you need more tips, let us know...Good luck with love dearie... 42 Likes 7 Shares

BigSarah:





Dumb Bleep took it in a Rv while going to the beach and you chose to upload it on a public forum for what? attention? gal you can do better and you chose to upload it on a public forum for what? attention? gal you can do better 2 Likes

BigSarah:

So there's this guy in my department looks so much like my primary school sweetheart who passed away .

Anytime I see him I get so drawn to him.. I'm a really shy person like nervous, Sweating,heartracing kinda shy, only around him though.

So I took his number off my department group chat and started sending him all sort of texts and he replied back well for the first 3days but he kept saying that I should tell him who I'm (I didn't use my number got a new line, just for that purpose). As of Yesterday He Sent me this mean text



.Mtchew.... Wtf

Sarah or whatever ur name is, dont call nor text me again

Who cares abt who u are.

Let's dis be the last time u call and text me..

To hell with u, mtchew ..



I didnt call him throughout that day, but I called today he still asked who is dis, I ignored the question then he hanged up.

What do I do now? Telling him it's me is gonna be so embarrassing to me I've poored out my heart shamelessly in those texts and it'll be horrible if he ends up not dating me after the revelation.

I don't wanna miss him please Tips Your d.p though. Hmmmm. I won't advise my brother to take your type serious. Your d.p though. Hmmmm. I won't advise my brother to take your type serious. 1 Like

BigSarah:





Dumb Bleep took it in a Rv while going to the beach With body like that , I aint surprised he rejected you ..



Deal with your rejection . With body like that , I aint surprised he rejected you ..Deal with your rejection .

BigSarah:

So there's this guy in my department looks so much like my primary school sweetheart who passed away .

Anytime I see him I get so drawn to him.. I'm a really shy person like nervous, Sweating,heartracing kinda shy, only around him though.

So I took his number off my department group chat and started sending him all sort of texts and he replied back well for the first 3days but he kept saying that I should tell him who I'm (I didn't use my number got a new line, just for that purpose). As of Yesterday He Sent me this mean text



.Mtchew.... Wtf

Sarah or whatever ur name is, dont call nor text me again

Who cares abt who u are.

Let's dis be the last time u call and text me..

To hell with u, mtchew ..



I didnt call him throughout that day, but I called today he still asked who is dis, I ignored the question then he hanged up.

What do I do now? Telling him it's me is gonna be so embarrassing to me I've poored out my heart shamelessly in those texts and it'll be horrible if he ends up not dating me after the revelation.

I don't wanna miss him please Tips na poo u be wan poo for toilet b4 snapping dat pix wey dey ur dp? Biko take am down.e no look cool. na poo u be wan poo for toilet b4 snapping dat pix wey dey ur dp? Biko take am down.e no look cool.

IamAirforce1:



With body like that , I aint surprised he rejected you ..



Deal with your rejection . . Hahahahah. U wicked . Hahahahah. U wicked

Dasherz:



and you chose to upload it on a public forum for what? attention? gal you can do better

But if I'm djcuppy it'd be alright, please enough about my pictures I need help But if I'm djcuppy it'd be alright, please enough about my pictures I need help 7 Likes

JONNYSPUTE:

. Hahahahah. U wicked It's not funny bro



Go check the hideous photo



This ones think sey na every guy their Unclad photo dey move It's not funny broGo check the hideous photoThis ones think sey na every guy their Unclad photo dey move

IamAirforce1:



With body like that , I aint surprised he rejected you ..



Deal with your rejection .

I wasn't rejected well technically, he doesn't know it's me you talentless slowpoke no take me kick-start your comedy career I wasn't rejected well technically, he doesn't know it's me you talentless slowpoke no take me kick-start your comedy career 36 Likes

BigSarah:





I wasn't rejected well technically, he doesn't know it's me you talentless slowpoke no take me kick-start your comedy career You're so shameless



A big shame to womanhood ..



Your body isn't even attractive to start with , why won't he reject you...



He rejected you and you run come nairaland to seek for advice .. You're so shamelessA big shame to womanhood ..Your body isn't even attractive to start with , why won't he reject you...He rejected you and you run come nairaland to seek for advice .. 1 Like

supersystemsnig:







You can recall the game.This is what you should do, don't contact him through that number again. Don't make the first attempt anymore, let him be the one who appraoches you...Hang out around him, simple, look for what he loves, or casual female friends he keeps, and try to hook up with them, join the circle of trust and build it from there...If you're too fast, it will crash, take it slow, be in the owner's corner, and let him be the one that approaches you...This isn't spoilt yet, make it work...If you need more tips, let us know...



Good luck with love dearie...

We don't talk like, at all he wouldn't have know my name sef if I didn't do all these We don't talk like, at all he wouldn't have know my name sef if I didn't do all these

BigSarah:





But if I'm djcuppy it'd be alright, please enough about my pictures I need help

lol we are Nigerians and africans too .. nothing of such is ever right



as for the help .. I think you can start out as friends with him, get to know what he likes, make him see the real you (not the sexy you) just roll with him better and you may be surprised he may ask you out.. and if he doesn't you can then tell him how you feel ...

you can't just creep up on a guy and expect him to take you seriously lol we are Nigerians and africans too .. nothing of such is ever rightas for the help .. I think you can start out as friends with him, get to know what he likes, make him see the real you (not the sexy you) just roll with him better and you may be surprised he may ask you out.. and if he doesn't you can then tell him how you feel ...you can't just creep up on a guy and expect him to take you seriously 6 Likes 1 Share

IamAirforce1:



It's not funny bro



Go check the hideous photo



This ones think sey na every guy their Unclad photo dey move . Maybe she has bn sending her unclad pix to the guy thinking she can seduce him with that. When the guy chop Nd run away you will be hearing men re scum,forgetting she initiated it by showing herself as a cheap ass. . Maybe she has bn sending her unclad pix to the guy thinking she can seduce him with that. When the guy chop Nd run away you will be hearing men re scum,forgetting she initiated it by showing herself as a cheap ass. 2 Likes

Such is life it's a win or lose thing just reveal your identity to him and wait to see his next approach or moves after then Follow this instructions 1:If he calls you don't be too excited after then 2:wait like 1 week before answering his calls or replying his text 3: just be observant to know his intention after then good luck

That's creepy sha, taking someone's number from a group and start chatting. This is what should have done, sit close to him in class then start a conversation with him (I'm super shy too, maybe ask him for movies, it works lol). Then if you guys didn't talk up to the level of exchanging numbers, then you can do your WhatsApp method. But this time you introduce yourself (it's creepy talking to people you don't know), ask him about maybe something they taught you guys. You'd say you can't remember, stuff like that. Then you can start saying hi sometimes, but if he's not interested don't force yourself on him sha. 14 Likes

JONNYSPUTE:

. Maybe she has bn sending her unclad pix to the guy thinking she can seduce him with that. When the guy chop Nd run away you will be hearing men re scum,forgetting she initiated it by showing herself as a cheap ass. Only a Pussy nigga with no taste would fall for that classless girl up her profile .



See as everything don fall finish



She don take the Hideous photo down . Only a Pussy nigga with no taste would fall for that classless girl up her profile .See as everything don fall finishShe don take the Hideous photo down .

BigSarah:





But if I'm djcuppy it'd be alright, please enough about my pictures I need help I didn't see the picture. Put it back I didn't see the picture. Put it back 7 Likes

BigSarah:





We don't talk like, at all he wouldn't have know my name sef if I didn't do all these

I know, begin by getting close to his casual female friends



Study his friends, and make friends with his friends



Use another whatsapp account, try to findout his online accounts like facebook, nairaland, you can hook me with him on these places, and just act like you bumped into him, start by saying, what a minute, you're in my department when you have gotten his contacts through the new whatsapp chat I know, begin by getting close to his casual female friendsStudy his friends, and make friends with his friendsUse another whatsapp account, try to findout his online accounts like facebook, nairaland, you can hook me with him on these places, and just act like you bumped into him, start by saying, what a minute, you're in my department when you have gotten his contacts through the new whatsapp chat 1 Like



So what u keep chasing and trying different ways till what ? He agrees and then he will now cheat when he didn’t kuku like u in the first place ...



Then u come back here and #menaretrash kolewerk dear Op he ain’t into to you .... why chase himSo what u keep chasing and trying different ways till what ? He agreesand then he will now cheat when he didn’t kuku like u in the first place ...Then u come back here and #menaretrash kolewerk dear 2 Likes

NoFavors:

I didn't see the picture. Put it back

Vlamidir Putin Vlamidir Putin 5 Likes