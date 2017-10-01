



Remember sometime in August they spark break up rumor after unfollowing each other on IG, and weeks later when they got back together, they partied hard, Everything was fine and good, Tekno even shared photos and video of them partying at a club in Lagos.



Hmm, Now they have broken up again, and it looks like unfollowing each other is their own way of showing it..



Tekno is currently busy with his career as you know, he's on a set with DJ Cuppy... Whatever rocks his boat, he seems happy..



DJ Cuppy on the other hand have broken up with her footballer boyfriend Victor, and they are both single, things may just turn around, who knows?



See it below!



