|Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by GibsonB: 6:58am
Alright, This is early Morning so am serving this tea very hot, In just less than 2months since they got back together, Our favorite singer Tekno and his Bae Lola Rae, have broken up, they have unfollowed each other of Instagram..
Remember sometime in August they spark break up rumor after unfollowing each other on IG, and weeks later when they got back together, they partied hard, Everything was fine and good, Tekno even shared photos and video of them partying at a club in Lagos.
Hmm, Now they have broken up again, and it looks like unfollowing each other is their own way of showing it..
Tekno is currently busy with his career as you know, he's on a set with DJ Cuppy... Whatever rocks his boat, he seems happy..
DJ Cuppy on the other hand have broken up with her footballer boyfriend Victor, and they are both single, things may just turn around, who knows?
So Tekno and Lola Rae is our latest breakup couple and i Ebiwali Got the screenshots first.
See it below!
But remember you read it from EbiwalisGossipBlog first.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Josephjnr(m): 7:07am
Booked.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by philantropiest(m): 7:10am
Mtchhh...wat do u xpect,he is nw aiming at d big fish @DJCUPPY...watched d video 4 der new song.
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by bimboan: 7:22am
What can I say, am dumbfounded.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by BreezyCB(m): 7:27am
Eno consign me now
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Benz4pimp(m): 7:29am
OP!!! Don’t you feel stupid to think that once I unfollow my girlfriend,we are actually breaking up?Please grow and use your brain!!!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by DanielsParker: 7:45am
lol
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by veekid(m): 10:52am
Lola Rae!!!!!! One of my celebrity crush
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by lonelydora(m): 10:53am
Why are they having a sinusoidal relationship?
3 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by kay29000(m): 10:53am
Love has expiry date.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Dc4life(m): 10:54am
who cares really
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Heryorh: 10:54am
k
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Acecube(m): 10:55am
This blogger ehn... One pessimistic individual
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by NicoBaba(m): 10:55am
I still don't giff a f!ck
5 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Robbin7(m): 10:55am
Mtchewwww
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by iamchybs(m): 10:55am
Op
You be Aproko oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by timilehin007(m): 10:56am
So fuck_ing does what...
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Effiezynews: 10:56am
We sha don't want to hear anything like "alcohol" or "death"... They should just part in peace..I crave happy news..
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by chimerase2: 10:56am
Guy man
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by anonymousthug(m): 10:56am
wating go even carry me date female celebrity self?? they are too pompous of them self
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Diegobonito: 10:56am
After all the kwashing, lashing, kpanshing and nyashing
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by rozayx5(m): 10:57am
Their life
Their business
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by obojememe: 10:57am
Monitoring spirit
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Damfostopper(m): 10:58am
mods behave.... I didn't subscribe to be reading Nonnsense ....wetin concern me
1 Like
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by Funkybabee(f): 10:58am
Thought people say they have broje up before.
.
Una should check my signature
Currently promo Lagos- JFk,Dubia
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by mexxmoney: 10:58am
Tekno had that a certain "Lola" was behind the end of Psquare so he decided to codedly dismiss his own Lola before she causes the end of Tekno
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by sinceraconcept: 10:58am
Before nko? Who no go drop a nobody for beautiful daughter of billionaire. Tekno,keep eating Cupcakes for your enemies joor
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by mployer(m): 10:58am
The girl is just feeling insecure.... She thinks DJ Cuppy has come on board.
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by lenghtinny(m): 10:59am
This loving no be by force, if you no like make you divorce ...
When your relationship dey for Snapchat and Instagram...
|Re: Tekno And Lola Rae Break Up Again, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram by akaahs(m): 10:59am
Me too, i broke up with my bae, i unfollow her on Facebook nd IG. I hope i make it on front page. Mechwwwwwwwwwwws
