Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 2:09pm
alli na mumu sha
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ChappyChase(m): 2:09pm
wow, Dele Ali was inches close to find the back of the net.
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:09pm
ChappyChase:
the guy is good no doubt, and you guys are beginning to pick up..
The game will not end well for one of the teams
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 2:09pm
If man Utd draw this game it's buhari's fault!

How did lukaku not score there angry

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 2:10pm
wristbangle:


Man utd team ofcourse but the last and today's EPL matches is an abysmal performing from the team

no team can be perfect for 38games these days...
remember its the EPL and not laliga or french ligue1
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ottohan(m): 2:10pm
sogodihno:
but how did man u end up with this Lukaku of a guy? so useless, can't contribute to anything, can't run, can't hold ball, no skill, apart from tapping into d net, nothing again. lukaku is a mistake for man u
shut up just because he missed a chance dosent make him useless
He is a 9 so his job is to lurk around the penalty area, u cant expect him to be defending
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:10pm
goal martial
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ottohan(m): 2:10pm
.
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 2:10pm
Goal
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by aieromon(m): 2:10pm
Martial scores

MUN 1-0 TOT
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ChappyChase(m): 2:10pm
and Lukaku just hit the woodwork! the game is getting really hot!

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by TellMeNothing: 2:10pm
Goooallllllll!
Martial my Boy!!!! The dieing minute saviour

Omoh Mourinho is good! Haters tongue

3 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by freebuddy: 2:10pm
Goals goals goals
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 2:10pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal

***hugs tamarapetty***
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Allylic(f): 2:10pm
Martial
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 2:10pm
Kyase:
lol bibi dey her boy friend house.

it thought twas you thats her bf
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:10pm
Goal
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by EverGlorious(m): 2:10pm
GOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!! cheesy
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 2:10pm
Yes!!!!
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by toluxe0075: 2:11pm
Martiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalllllll
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by coluka: 2:11pm
Goal!!!!!
Martial
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by szen(m): 2:11pm
MARTIAAAAAAAAAAL!!!
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 2:11pm
Martail is a good player.. sometimes something fey enter him head to make him not play well.
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:11pm
ChappyChase:
wow, Dele Ali was inches close to find the back of the net.
Did you see what Martial did few seconds ago?

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by alasene: 2:12pm
Ma to share goalllll
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by freebuddy: 2:12pm
Time for Tottenham to press and lukaku to score.
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 2:12pm
wristbangle:

undecided which trouble?
how far
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Habiodunz(m): 2:12pm
Martial I love you walahi grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by binsanni(m): 2:12pm
jesus... i said it. we are united an we must win this match by fire by force cheesy

haters will be like

8 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ottohan(m): 2:12pm
Woooowwwwww!!!!!
23 points loading!!!!
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:12pm
I just hope we dont seat back
Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Amaechi5(m): 2:12pm
Martial don do am oo 1-0

