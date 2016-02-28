₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 2:09pm
alli na mumu sha
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ChappyChase(m): 2:09pm
wow, Dele Ali was inches close to find the back of the net.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:09pm
ChappyChase:The game will not end well for one of the teams
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 2:09pm
If man Utd draw this game it's buhari's fault!
How did lukaku not score there
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 2:10pm
wristbangle:
no team can be perfect for 38games these days...
remember its the EPL and not laliga or french ligue1
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ottohan(m): 2:10pm
sogodihno:shut up just because he missed a chance dosent make him useless
He is a 9 so his job is to lurk around the penalty area, u cant expect him to be defending
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:10pm
goal martial
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ottohan(m): 2:10pm
.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 2:10pm
Goal
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by aieromon(m): 2:10pm
Martial scores
MUN 1-0 TOT
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ChappyChase(m): 2:10pm
and Lukaku just hit the woodwork! the game is getting really hot!
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by TellMeNothing: 2:10pm
Goooallllllll!
Martial my Boy!!!! The dieing minute saviour
Omoh Mourinho is good! Haters
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by freebuddy: 2:10pm
Goals goals goals
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 2:10pm
Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal
***hugs tamarapetty***
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Allylic(f): 2:10pm
Martial
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 2:10pm
Kyase:
it thought twas you thats her bf
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:10pm
Goal
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by EverGlorious(m): 2:10pm
GOOOOOOOOOOOAL!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by xynerise(m): 2:10pm
Yes!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by toluxe0075: 2:11pm
Martiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaalllllll
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by coluka: 2:11pm
Goal!!!!!
Martial
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by szen(m): 2:11pm
MARTIAAAAAAAAAAL!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Magnifico2000: 2:11pm
Martail is a good player.. sometimes something fey enter him head to make him not play well.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:11pm
ChappyChase:Did you see what Martial did few seconds ago?
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by alasene: 2:12pm
Ma to share goalllll
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by freebuddy: 2:12pm
Time for Tottenham to press and lukaku to score.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Kyase(m): 2:12pm
wristbangle:how far
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Habiodunz(m): 2:12pm
Martial I love you walahi
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by binsanni(m): 2:12pm
jesus... i said it. we are united an we must win this match by fire by force
haters will be like
8 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by ottohan(m): 2:12pm
Woooowwwwww!!!!!
23 points loading!!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by bettercreature(m): 2:12pm
I just hope we dont seat back
|Re: Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur (1 - 0) On 28th October 2017 by Amaechi5(m): 2:12pm
Martial don do am oo 1-0
