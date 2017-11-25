₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by exclusivejayce(m): 6:06pm
sitted on the second row. come cfc!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Jeromegwer: 6:27pm
let's go there Blues
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by MrKong: 6:28pm
How Chelsea defenders will see Sallah and Mane(when he comes on)
3 Likes
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by seunny4lif(m): 6:33pm
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by wiilly02(m): 6:36pm
Come on kopites
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by seunny4lif(m): 6:37pm
MrKong:No Mane today
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by dominique(f): 6:40pm
The thread is as dry as the match
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Sheun001(m): 6:41pm
dominique:
manure fan spotted
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Psychodavidovic(m): 6:42pm
dominique:
Loool wait make Dem score first.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by vickvan(m): 6:42pm
May the best team win. like for Chelsea, share for Liverpool.
Please check my signature.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Neymar1095(m): 6:44pm
lemme siit back and watch Hazard masterclass.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Kyase(m): 6:46pm
either a draw or liverpool win.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Neymar1095(m): 6:46pm
Look at those Chelsea Frauds parking the bus and with every player behind the ball. Typical Jose tactics, he's ruining football. Conte would never do something like that
oh wait.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Sheun001(m): 6:47pm
why did this stupid conte bench fabregas
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by iluvpomo(m): 6:47pm
This Bakayako ... did we test his brain well before we signed him ??
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Financialfree: 6:47pm
vickvan:
Chai
God bless ur hustle bro
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Zanas: 6:48pm
Wetin bagayoko dey play sef?
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by eminikansoso(m): 6:48pm
Neymar1095:
1 Like
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Edoblakky(m): 6:49pm
Bakayoko is our weak link in this match
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by kstyle2(m): 6:49pm
Chelsea will likely come out with 3points. With mane and firminho not playing, they should seize their chances
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Kyase(m): 6:49pm
ilverpool win o
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by ololadeking(m): 6:49pm
You will never walk alone !!!!
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by iluvpomo(m): 6:50pm
Neymar1095:Bros, I would agree with you but we are talking about Liverpool here. There is no need to match their attacking intensity here, just wait for the defense to crumble in the second half.
.... Sevilla
Btw, your voyèurism for Chelsea is appreciated.
|Re: Liverpool Vs Chelsea 0 - 0 Live! by Neymar1095(m): 6:50pm
salah destroying Chelsea..... wow!
