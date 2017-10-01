₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by FlirtyKaren(f): 3:36pm
A Nigerian man who reportedly spent 2 years in ritualists den, has been released by his captors because he wasn't useful. He was reportedly dropped along BCJ road, Apata area of Ibadan.
ConnectIbadan who shared a video of him, wrote;
"A Good Samaritan, Miss Opeyemi was passing by along BCJ road, Apata area of Ibadan and found people gathered around a man that was dropped by kidnappers/ritualist.
The short video conducted by the Good Samaritan showed that he had been kidnapped for the past 2 years but when it was his turn to be used for ritual they said he is not useful and that there are still a lot of people in the captivity of the ritualist den.
His name is Dayo Ajala and further interview also confirmed that he attended Oke Nla Grammar School, Ogun State.
Anybody with useful information about his family or relatives should go to that area or the nearest police station "
https://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-man-released-ritualists-2-years-wasnt-useful-rituals/
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:40pm
So sad...look how skinny the boy is..
Abeeeg, these ritualists don't feed well their victims eehn
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Obascoetubi: 3:42pm
Afonha don start abi? ok continue
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Evablizin(f): 3:43pm
Kai too bad, very bad.
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by abelprice(m): 3:45pm
It's their work o..... you already know who.... I bet d boy won't feel bad if some body calls him... . useless in d nearest future..... . ..
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Mrkumareze: 3:46pm
When next you travel to *********
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Nobody: 3:52pm
when i say skull you sayminer!!!!!omo na u sabiii
ogun state is cursed
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by KardinalZik(m): 3:54pm
IamKashyBaby:
Did you think an enemy's camp is a place to be?
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by smardray(m): 4:00pm
I can boldly say he'll never become rich
.
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Hashimyussufamao(m): 4:01pm
Never leave God!!
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by 4ward(m): 4:19pm
Thank God
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Gentlevin: 4:21pm
After 2yrs? Does it mean the ritualist have crowd queuing up to be slaughtered?.........
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Edopesin(m): 4:38pm
West side
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Nawteemaxie(m): 4:38pm
They looked at the shape of his head, and immediately came to the conclusion:
"He`s not useful."
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by AntiWailer: 4:39pm
uselessness pays oo
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by soberdrunk(m): 4:39pm
Wow!! "2 whole years"!!! That ritual group must be very advanced, how did they manage to keep him for '2 years'? Imagine the number of innocent civilians they will have killed, for them to have 'spare' victim for 2 long years. I wish the police will investigate 'properly' because this guy will have useful information.......
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Jeezuzpick(m): 4:39pm
Chai!
The guy's life is all messed up!
I just wonder if he can ever be normal again.
Just because some evil people want money or power.
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by nawtyme: 4:40pm
smardray:See them.
Skull miner. Are you God that determines who would be rich or poor?
If you like don't look for something productive to do rather than looking for skulls to mine
Blood sucker
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Oladipo1166(m): 4:40pm
seen! next?
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by NoFavors: 4:41pm
This one strong o
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by edeXede: 4:43pm
Congratulations to him but I am not happy for him.. He needs to sit down and think seriously about his life..
If he is not useful for common ritual then what that means is he is empty spiritually and otherwise and he might never achieve anything in life
He is the real definition of empty barrel.. Wasted life.
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by RottenTomato: 4:45pm
Na dem!
They will never stop this skull-mining business. It's very lucrative over there.
This problem started when oduduwa fell down from the sky and hit his large conical head on a rock. Since then, the decendants have been searching for a replacement of his skull and they have never stopped till now!
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by 2000viewsNg(m): 4:45pm
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Foodforthought(m): 4:46pm
na dem
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by kay29000(m): 4:46pm
Hmm! A whole two years?
|Re: Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful by Nawteemaxie(m): 4:46pm
soberdrunk:
Useful information? After letting him live, even if they let him keep his memory, fear won`t allow him to give any information. Lie, lie.
