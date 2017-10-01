Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Released By Ritualists After 2 Years In Ibadan Because He Wasn't Useful (39868 Views)

ConnectIbadan who shared a video of him, wrote;



"A Good Samaritan, Miss Opeyemi was passing by along BCJ road, Apata area of Ibadan and found people gathered around a man that was dropped by kidnappers/ritualist.



The short video conducted by the Good Samaritan showed that he had been kidnapped for the past 2 years but when it was his turn to be used for ritual they said he is not useful and that there are still a lot of people in the captivity of the ritualist den.



His name is Dayo Ajala and further interview also confirmed that he attended Oke Nla Grammar School, Ogun State.



Anybody with useful information about his family or relatives should go to that area or the nearest police station "



Abeeeg, these ritualists don't feed well their victims eehn So sad...look how skinny the boy is..Abeeeg, these ritualists don't feed well their victims eehn 19 Likes

Afonha don start abi? ok continue 45 Likes 1 Share

Kai too bad, very bad. 5 Likes

.. It's their work o..... you already know who.... I bet d boy won't feel bad if some body calls him... . useless in d nearest future..... ... 7 Likes 1 Share

When next you travel to ********* 54 Likes 4 Shares

when i say skull you say miner!!!!! omo na u sabiii



ogun state is cursed omo na u sabiiiogun state is cursed 58 Likes 2 Shares

Did you think an enemy's camp is a place to be? Did you think an enemy's camp is a place to be? 11 Likes

I can boldly say he'll never become rich

. 2 Likes

Never leave God!! 13 Likes 1 Share

Thank God 28 Likes 2 Shares

After 2yrs? Does it mean the ritualist have crowd queuing up to be slaughtered?......... 2 Likes 2 Shares

West side 8 Likes 2 Shares

They looked at the shape of his head, and immediately came to the conclusion:

"He`s not useful." 34 Likes 3 Shares

uselessness pays oo 18 Likes 2 Shares

Wow!! "2 whole years"!!! That ritual group must be very advanced, how did they manage to keep him for '2 years'? Imagine the number of innocent civilians they will have killed, for them to have 'spare' victim for 2 long years. I wish the police will investigate 'properly' because this guy will have useful information....... 15 Likes 1 Share

Chai!



The guy's life is all messed up!



I just wonder if he can ever be normal again.



Just because some evil people want money or power. 5 Likes 1 Share

smardray:

I can boldly say he'll never become rich



.

See them.



Skull miner. Are you God that determines who would be rich or poor?

If you like don't look for something productive to do rather than looking for skulls to mine



Blood sucker See them.Skull miner. Are you God that determines who would be rich or poor?If you like don't look for something productive to do rather than looking for skulls to mineBlood sucker 52 Likes 3 Shares

seen! next?

This one strong o





Congratulations to him but I am not happy for him.. He needs to sit down and think seriously about his life..



If he is not useful for common ritual then what that means is he is empty spiritually and otherwise and he might never achieve anything in life



He is the real definition of empty barrel.. Wasted life. Congratulations to him but I am not happy for him.. He needs to sit down and think seriously about his life..If he is not useful for common ritual then what that means is he is empty spiritually and otherwise and he might never achieve anything in lifeHe is the real definition of empty barrel.. Wasted life. 3 Likes





They will never stop this skull-mining business. It's very lucrative over there.



This problem started when oduduwa fell down from the sky and hit his large conical head on a rock. Since then, the decendants have been searching for a replacement of his skull and they have never stopped till now! Na dem!They will never stop this skull-mining business. It's very lucrative over there.This problem started when oduduwa fell down from the sky and hit his large conical head on a rock. Since then, the decendants have been searching for a replacement of his skull and they have never stopped till now! 12 Likes 1 Share

na dem 2 Likes

Hmm! A whole two years?