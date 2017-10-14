₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Kolababe: 7:39pm
Lady Rebukes Yvonne Jegege's Hubby, Abounce For Flirting With Busty Girl (pics
Aren't you married? Please limit such jokes cus no woman can take such..." .Yvonne Jegede Fawole's Husband, Abounce has received some marital advice for his recent post on IG. Abounce was caught cleverly making reference to a busty lady's solid boobs through her comment section.
The lady in question is a Ghanaian named Akosua ,who has a penchant for exposing her boobs and going unclad on instagram.
Meanwhile, Abounce' actress wife Yvonne Jegede is equally endowed on the chest, but like they say,men like to try mew things. Abounce is the son of late legendary actress,Bukky Ajayi.
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Kolababe: 7:39pm
It takes a really disciplined man not to get 'moved' with this girl if you see her photos on Iinstagram.
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by abelprice(m): 7:42pm
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:19pm
Nigerian sha
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:37pm
Olubunmi reeee ooooo
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by DanielsParker: 9:38pm
So, someone can't be free to comment on his Instagram again?
Lol, but they burst the nigga sha.
Yvonne jegede when she sees this...
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by designer01(m): 9:38pm
This kain boobs fit reset person brain.
Man go chop nah pls patronize me. see signature
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:38pm
Fada Lawd! See bobbi!
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by omangbeh: 9:39pm
Please, her gsm number?
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by eyinjuege: 9:39pm
Aunty, somebody cannot even joke again
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by valdes00(m): 9:39pm
but to be sincere, the Ankara is very fine
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by sucess001(m): 9:39pm
The gbagaun of the adviser sef....'limited' such jokes...
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by bigeliot(m): 9:40pm
Smbdy tell me Y? Omo luku at tins
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by blessedweapon(m): 9:40pm
Damn........ See lungs
Boobs anytime
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Princesteve7248: 9:40pm
This is so spiritual, Vaseline crew. Food is ready.
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by johnwizey: 9:40pm
D wife complain ni
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Peterosky(m): 9:40pm
Hhhhhmm. That's their problem
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 9:40pm
Good
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 9:40pm
Dey haff catch him...its a small world u knw..lol
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by YoungDaNaval(m): 9:40pm
OMG!!!!
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by afroniger: 9:40pm
Kai! The babe set die!!
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Monaco2(m): 9:41pm
Busy body
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Coldfeets: 9:41pm
Nairaland is gradually becoming a busty land.
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Mhizkel(f): 9:41pm
And how is it her business?
Bizzy body!
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 9:41pm
omo she carry oh....is did one not too heavy for only her
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by emmyw(m): 9:42pm
mtcheew
Ugly Thing
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by Stricker321: 9:42pm
Brez is now for sale in this country. So much poverty and hunger in the land.
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 9:43pm
She's got really perky tits for boobies that big. And they look real too.
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 9:43pm
Hnmmmmmmm......the way ladies flaunt their cleavage...anyway my money my problem
|Re: Lady Rebukes Abounce For Flirting With Akosua, Busty Ghanaian Lady (Photos) by safiaaBUTTHOLE: 9:43pm
Face : -1
Boobs: 9
