The troupe, comprising serving Corps members from Kebbi State, will use dance and drama presentations to address some issues of international interest as well as showcase Nigeria's cultural heritage to a global audience.



They arrived Sochi, Russia, on Friday at 3:54 am (local time) in company of some officials, and are presently undergoing accreditation at the programme venue.



Besides, how does this strengthen the naira against the dollar.?







good

Ok

Misplaced you mean. Misplaced you mean. 5 Likes

Where is our leader Nnamdi Kanu? 1 Like

Hope some of them Wont get missing?



Because everybody they find escape route from this zoo called Nigeria 12 Likes 1 Share

Have you blamed buhari today¿¿ 3 Likes

hassantamuno:

Why dem no select me

Because you will run away in Russia Because you will run away in Russia 7 Likes

Dis kind news no go make our economy grow at all. Spending money on irrelevant things.

CYBERCRIME:





Because you will ran away in Russia FUNKE!!! FUNKE!!! 4 Likes

Nice one!

Hmmm....Most of them are going to search for Sergio Mavrodi MMM people 10 Likes 1 Share



Nice one though

How i wish i got this chance too, I really want to see the world. Am still awaiting call up letter sha.

I remember last year...I was among .. Brazil was fun 1 Like

see wetin u dey talk



like say u no go go if dem select you



shay nigeria never tire u ni



na people like una go gbeja once una enter there





leave them alone, they enjoyed it see wetin u dey talklike say u no go go if dem select youshay nigeria never tire u nina people like una go gbeja once una enter thereleave them alone, they enjoyed it 3 Likes

ok

. He sure me say connection dey sha I for join cultural troupe oh.... He sure me say connection dey sha

CYBERCRIME:





Because you will ran away in Russia this kind grammar dey spoil person week o this kind grammar dey spoil person week o 2 Likes

kebbi[color=#990000][/color]

Seems like you have "missed placed" your brain while typing too Seems like you have "missed placed" your brain while typing too 5 Likes

This is really cool. I just hope the criteria for selection was fair to all.

North!







��

Nysc is a terrorist organization

I am sure the principle of federal character and favouritism came in to play.I wish them luck sha.