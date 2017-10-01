₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by dammy13(m): 8:05am
The NYSC Cultural Troupe has arrived the Russian Federation for the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students taking place from today to 22nd October, 2017.
The troupe, comprising serving Corps members from Kebbi State, will use dance and drama presentations to address some issues of international interest as well as showcase Nigeria's cultural heritage to a global audience.
They arrived Sochi, Russia, on Friday at 3:54 am (local time) in company of some officials, and are presently undergoing accreditation at the programme venue.
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:11am
What is the criteria for picking the participants?
Besides, how does this strengthen the naira against the dollar.?
Missed placed priority
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Jhaytee4a: 1:11pm
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by BigPappi(m): 1:11pm
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Smutt360raven: 1:11pm
decatalyst:
Misplaced you mean.
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by CYBERCRIME(m): 1:11pm
Where is our leader Nnamdi Kanu?
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Danelo(m): 1:12pm
Hope some of them Wont get missing?
Because everybody they find escape route from this zoo called Nigeria
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Dannieln1(m): 1:12pm
Have you blamed buhari today¿¿
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Eeroh95(m): 1:12pm
hassantamuno:
Because you will run away in Russia
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:14pm
Dis kind news no go make our economy grow at all. Spending money on irrelevant things.
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Danelo(m): 1:14pm
CYBERCRIME:FUNKE!!!
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by sabacity(m): 1:14pm
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by 2winsboi(m): 1:14pm
Hmmm....Most of them are going to search for Sergio Mavrodi MMM people
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Asebaba1(m): 1:14pm
Always think positive
decatalyst:
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by kiasolate: 1:14pm
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by mykh01(m): 1:14pm
How i wish i got this chance too, I really want to see the world. Am still awaiting call up letter sha.
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Chukason1(m): 1:15pm
I remember last year...I was among .. Brazil was fun
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by efemty001: 1:15pm
decatalyst:
see wetin u dey talk
like say u no go go if dem select you
shay nigeria never tire u ni
na people like una go gbeja once una enter there
leave them alone, they enjoyed it
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by TeeAL(m): 1:15pm
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Acecube(m): 1:15pm
I for join cultural troupe oh... . He sure me say connection dey sha
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Bills2307(m): 1:15pm
CYBERCRIME:this kind grammar dey spoil person week o
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Akinwerndey: 1:16pm
decatalyst:critic wey no fit spell well
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by News24Blog: 1:16pm
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Jexyme(f): 1:16pm
decatalyst:
Seems like you have "missed placed" your brain while typing too
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by fiercehillz(m): 1:16pm
This is really cool. I just hope the criteria for selection was fair to all.
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by castrokins(m): 1:17pm
North!
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by okerekeikpo: 1:17pm
Nysc is a terrorist organization
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by aguiyi2: 1:18pm
I am sure the principle of federal character and favouritism came in to play.I wish them luck sha.
|Re: NYSC Cultural Troupe Arrives Russia For World Youth Festival (photos) by Jexyme(f): 1:18pm
Congratulations to them! May they represent us well there.
