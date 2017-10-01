Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) (21749 Views)

With the concerted efforts of LASTMA officers who diverted traffic from the expressway and a courageous Danfo driver who pursued and overtook the bandits car,the victim was rescued.According to the victim,the guys robbed her 4 months ago.



Immediately she entered their car,she recognized them and began to scream.Items found in the car were two knives,multiple ATM cards and loads of recharge cards.



Trust Lagos mob,they descended on them and beat the hell out of them before police rescued them.





That's the kind of beating some Nairalanders are wishing Sarrki and co

Thank God they didn't Unclad him for the whole world to see his "Kini".

Just imagine if he was one of the politicians,all these people will be singing praises to him instead of beating him with sticks. 4 Likes

Happy Sunday to them 1 Like

Lagos is becoming a mega city truly, if NA before NA fire burn oh... Kudos to the mob 3 Likes

THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN BURNT AS WELL, I DESPISE THIEVES AND ARMED ROBBERS. THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN BURNT AS WELL, I DESPISE THIEVES AND ARMED ROBBERS. 7 Likes 1 Share

THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN BURNT AS WELL, I DESPISE THIEVES AND ARMED ROBBERS.

Yeye dey smell Yeye dey smell 2 Likes





Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals Afonjas doing what they are known Best in lifeBeat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals 17 Likes 4 Shares

robbing up nd dan sum peeple brain has been wiped or 4mated..proudly Afonja,,proudly 9jirian

Hmmmm

Even a female is involved. May God not let me have any encounter with such lady oo cos such lady wouldnt mind one going to steal to satisfy her.





Blood remain for that mam body so?



As for the aunty, you no fit learn trade?



Slay Queen, alapa stainless. 2 Likes



hmmmmm

thieves

Dis one dem never Unclad the lady? Abi police arrive faster 1 Like







Such an irony;

The mobbers are no different from the robbers.

Both lack a soul or the ability to feel compassion.



"Of all the animals, man is the only one that is cruel. He is the only one who inflicts pain for the pleasure of doing it."



Such an irony;

The mobbers are no different from the robbers.

Both lack a soul or the ability to feel compassion.

"Of all the animals, man is the only one that is cruel. He is the only one who inflicts pain for the pleasure of doing it."

Mark Twain

Good 4 dem....lazy idiots 1 Like

Jungle justice 1 Like

The man almost had a striking resemblance with bro Evans.

To that lady , fine girl people won't know u are a winsh inside 1 Like

all these agbo hawkers self 3 Likes

Jungle Justice! Nigerian Politicians where una dey?

Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life



Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals

Look at his head shape ...obvious he's a chestbeater like you...now shut your mouth.



Enriching a Yoruba while abusing his tribe is the height of stupidity. Definitely inherited foolishness 5 Likes 2 Shares

Karma is real. Say no to jungle justice .

Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life



Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals must you be tribalistic must you be tribalistic 4 Likes

good..

End of the road for them

We Nigeria Association of Ladies hereby disown the lady whose picture is above. For we know no man after the flesh



Signed. 1 Like

bae like dis wey dey rob....



for im mynd nah she go be lyk, Atleast it is beta than being an oloosho...



i am sure d ration of beating wey dem go give her go dey minimal compare to dose bald headed goats...

Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life



Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals

Mynd44, lalasticlala, seun