Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:47am
Two men and a lady were caught while trying yo rob/kidnap a lady at Alimosho road,Iyana Ipaja,Lagos.

With the concerted efforts of LASTMA officers who diverted traffic from the expressway and a courageous Danfo driver who pursued and overtook the bandits car,the victim was rescued.According to the victim,the guys robbed her 4 months ago.

  Immediately she entered their car,she recognized them and began to scream.Items found in the car were two knives,multiple ATM cards and loads of recharge cards.

Trust Lagos mob,they descended on them and beat the  hell out of them before police  rescued them.


Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by crackerspub: 8:50am
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by crackerspub: 8:50am
Trust Lagos mob,they descended on them and beat the hell out of them before police rescued them.



That's the kind of beating some Nairalanders are wishing Sarrki and co cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Spylord48: 8:52am
Thank God they didn't Unclad him for the whole world to see his "Kini".
Just imagine if he was one of the politicians,all these people will be singing praises to him instead of beating him with sticks.

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by DaInferno(m): 8:55am
Happy Sunday to them grin

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Mrdecent(m): 8:58am
Lagos is becoming a mega city truly, if NA before NA fire burn oh... Kudos to the mob

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:21am
undecided THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN BURNT AS WELL, I DESPISE THIEVES AND ARMED ROBBERS.

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:42am
GloriaNinja:
undecided THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN BURNT AS WELL, I DESPISE THIEVES AND ARMED ROBBERS.

Yeye dey smell

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Afonjatribeguy: 12:11pm
Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life grin grin grin grin

Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by daveson07(m): 3:10pm
robbing up nd dan sum peeple brain has been wiped or 4mated..proudly Afonja,,proudly 9jirian
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:10pm
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 3:10pm
Even a female is involved. May God not let me have any encounter with such lady oo cos such lady wouldnt mind one going to steal to satisfy her.


Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by kennygee(f): 3:10pm
Blood remain for that mam body so?

As for the aunty, you no fit learn trade?

Slay Queen, alapa stainless.

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Elnino4ladie: 3:11pm
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by TeeAL(m): 3:11pm
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by obaataaokpaewu: 3:11pm
Dis one dem never Unclad the lady? Abi police arrive faster

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:11pm
Such an irony;
The mobbers are no different from the robbers.
Both lack a soul or the ability to feel compassion.

"Of all the animals, man is the only one that is cruel. He is the only one who inflicts pain for the pleasure of doing it."

Mark Twain

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by OyiboOyibo: 3:12pm
Good 4 dem....lazy idiots

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by serikiYCU(m): 3:12pm
Jungle justice

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Infajay(m): 3:13pm
The man almost had a striking resemblance with bro Evans.
To that lady , fine girl people won't know u are a winsh inside

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by HugeDan(m): 3:13pm
all these agbo hawkers self embarassed

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by ngmgeek(m): 3:14pm
Jungle Justice! Nigerian Politicians where una dey? cheesy
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by LexngtonSteele: 3:14pm
Afonjatribeguy:
Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life grin grin grin grin

Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals

Look at his head shape ...obvious he's a chestbeater like you...now shut your mouth.

Enriching a Yoruba while abusing his tribe is the height of stupidity. Definitely inherited foolishness

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by dopedealer(m): 3:14pm
Karma is real. Say no to jungle justice .
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by TeeAL(m): 3:15pm
Afonjatribeguy:
Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life grin grin grin grin

Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals
must you be tribalistic

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by rawtouch: 3:16pm
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by kiasolate: 3:17pm
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Florblu(f): 3:17pm
We Nigeria Association of Ladies hereby disown the lady whose picture is above. For we know no man after the flesh

Signed.

Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Kaxmytex(m): 3:17pm
bae like dis wey dey rob....

for im mynd nah she go be lyk, Atleast it is beta than being an oloosho...

i am sure d ration of beating wey dem go give her go dey minimal compare to dose bald headed goats...
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by bolaji3071(m): 3:18pm
Afonjatribeguy:
Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life grin grin grin grin

Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals

Mynd44, lalasticlala, seun
Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 3:18pm
99 days for the thief, one day for the owner............i guess it is the owners day today......... angry

