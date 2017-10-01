₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:47am
Two men and a lady were caught while trying yo rob/kidnap a lady at Alimosho road,Iyana Ipaja,Lagos.
With the concerted efforts of LASTMA officers who diverted traffic from the expressway and a courageous Danfo driver who pursued and overtook the bandits car,the victim was rescued.According to the victim,the guys robbed her 4 months ago.
Immediately she entered their car,she recognized them and began to scream.Items found in the car were two knives,multiple ATM cards and loads of recharge cards.
Trust Lagos mob,they descended on them and beat the hell out of them before police rescued them.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/robbers-caught-in-lagos-beaten.html?m=1
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:48am
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by crackerspub: 8:50am
Trust Lagos mob,they descended on them and beat the hell out of them before police rescued them.
That's the kind of beating some Nairalanders are wishing Sarrki and co
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Spylord48: 8:52am
Thank God they didn't Unclad him for the whole world to see his "Kini".
Just imagine if he was one of the politicians,all these people will be singing praises to him instead of beating him with sticks.
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by DaInferno(m): 8:55am
Happy Sunday to them
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Mrdecent(m): 8:58am
Lagos is becoming a mega city truly, if NA before NA fire burn oh... Kudos to the mob
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:21am
THEY SHOULD HAVE BEEN BURNT AS WELL, I DESPISE THIEVES AND ARMED ROBBERS.
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by ThinkWISELY(m): 10:42am
GloriaNinja:
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Afonjatribeguy: 12:11pm
Afonjas doing what they are known Best in life
Beat the hell out of them, Afonja Agbero criminals
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by daveson07(m): 3:10pm
robbing up nd dan sum peeple brain has been wiped or 4mated..proudly Afonja,,proudly 9jirian
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 3:10pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 3:10pm
Even a female is involved. May God not let me have any encounter with such lady oo cos such lady wouldnt mind one going to steal to satisfy her.
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank.
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by kennygee(f): 3:10pm
Blood remain for that mam body so?
As for the aunty, you no fit learn trade?
Slay Queen, alapa stainless.
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Elnino4ladie: 3:11pm
hmmmmm
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by TeeAL(m): 3:11pm
thieves
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by obaataaokpaewu: 3:11pm
Dis one dem never Unclad the lady? Abi police arrive faster
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:11pm
Such an irony;
The mobbers are no different from the robbers.
Both lack a soul or the ability to feel compassion.
"Of all the animals, man is the only one that is cruel. He is the only one who inflicts pain for the pleasure of doing it."
Mark Twain
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by OyiboOyibo: 3:12pm
Good 4 dem....lazy idiots
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by serikiYCU(m): 3:12pm
Jungle justice
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Infajay(m): 3:13pm
...
The man almost had a striking resemblance with bro Evans.
To that lady , fine girl people won't know u are a winsh inside
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by HugeDan(m): 3:13pm
all these agbo hawkers self
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by ngmgeek(m): 3:14pm
Jungle Justice! Nigerian Politicians where una dey?
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by LexngtonSteele: 3:14pm
Afonjatribeguy:
Look at his head shape ...obvious he's a chestbeater like you...now shut your mouth.
Enriching a Yoruba while abusing his tribe is the height of stupidity. Definitely inherited foolishness
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by dopedealer(m): 3:14pm
Karma is real. Say no to jungle justice .
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by TeeAL(m): 3:15pm
Afonjatribeguy:must you be tribalistic
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by rawtouch: 3:16pm
good..
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by kiasolate: 3:17pm
End of the road for them
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Florblu(f): 3:17pm
We Nigeria Association of Ladies hereby disown the lady whose picture is above. For we know no man after the flesh
Signed.
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by Kaxmytex(m): 3:17pm
bae like dis wey dey rob....
for im mynd nah she go be lyk, Atleast it is beta than being an oloosho...
i am sure d ration of beating wey dem go give her go dey minimal compare to dose bald headed goats...
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by bolaji3071(m): 3:18pm
Afonjatribeguy:
Mynd44, lalasticlala, seun
|Re: Lady And Men Who Robbed A Woman In Lagos Caught & Beaten By Mob (Graphic Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 3:18pm
99 days for the thief, one day for the owner............i guess it is the owners day today.........
