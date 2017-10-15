Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Were You Late To Church Today? (1313 Views)

The First service today commenced by 6am and ended by 8:30. By 7:45 - 8am members were still trooping in for the church service. So I began to wonder what makes them late or is it the spirit of lateness, African time ,etc.

So I'm asking, why were you late to church today?

confirm naija guy go tell u say na nepa light to press dem cloth cause am.





Sometimes even lead to absent in church for dat sunday. 1 Like

I don't even attend today and since sometimes ago. But I can't really say why. Maybe because I don't want to give out my little dough to the ones with so much, not to be like pouring water with a bowl from well into a large ocean. Or not to be like an ant feeding an elephant... 2 Likes 2 Shares

When you notice that you gave out your transport money out as offering 3 Likes

Because I was for that I Will use and pay my tithe.

No cogent reason

POS POWER OF SLEEP

my vaseline finish 1 Like

No light plus no new dress to wear to church today

Had a flat tyre.and i was already dressed on my way. Needed to fix it with my tie like dt. Got to church sweating

I wasn't late today. Service starts 8am. But I arrived 10 minutes past 8.

Tired of the brainwashing. Religion is man made and the avatars i.e Jesus and Mohammed were nothing but mere mortals whose sole aim was the advancement of their own selfish agendas.For me to access a hypothetically superior being, I have to go through Jesus?Rubbish.God is not a Hindu, Christian, Muslim or Buddhist. The burning Bush, walking on water, transfiguration, ten commandments are nothing but bullshit stories told people of low IQ.#freethesheeple

Over slept 1 Like 1 Share





Woke up this morning.... everyone had one reason or the other not to go to church.



My neighbours also are all home.



So strange.

Loud sermons are roaring from everyone's TV.



I can hear. Emmanuel TV, Reedem and Living faith.



I just stick to BaySTAR.



Hmm!!

Never reach the Church sefoo!! 1 Like

at least they even tried by going to church people like us who didnt go nko

who told you i was late?

Why would u be so early to patronize another man's biz?? 1 Like

I was late to church cos I couldn't find my belt...the one I use on Sundays.

Ad to iron my shoes and polish my suits

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

I was late cos I ws partying on arsenal and chelsea loss...my friends couldnt sleep last night

Because I dey chat

Because I'm tired of church.. 1 Like

I like going late for no reason





Remember what the Bible said, :thou shall not judge

from the comments here,hell fire go too full that day o 1 Like

my church is super boring！

Cause for unknown reasons to me... sleep becomes sweeter on every Sunday morning and my body becomes weaker. Devil is liar

BlueLORD:

my church is super boring！

Change church Change church

MhizzAJ:

No light plus no new dress to wear to church today



you grab a new dress every week? you grab a new dress every week?