|Why Were You Late To Church Today? by kingJoya(m): 8:51am
The First service today commenced by 6am and ended by 8:30. By 7:45 - 8am members were still trooping in for the church service. So I began to wonder what makes them late or is it the spirit of lateness, African time ,etc.
So I'm asking, why were you late to church today?
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by gentle136(m): 8:58am
confirm naija guy go tell u say na nepa light to press dem cloth cause am.
Sometimes even lead to absent in church for dat sunday.
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by castrol180(m): 9:08am
I don't even attend today and since sometimes ago. But I can't really say why. Maybe because I don't want to give out my little dough to the ones with so much, not to be like pouring water with a bowl from well into a large ocean. Or not to be like an ant feeding an elephant...
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by BreezyCB(m): 9:08am
When you notice that you gave out your transport money out as offering
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Spylord48: 9:08am
Because I was for that I Will use and pay my tithe.
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Apina(m): 9:09am
No cogent reason
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by deriksneh(m): 9:09am
POS POWER OF SLEEP
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by SWORD419: 9:09am
my vaseline finish
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by MhizzAJ(f): 9:10am
No light plus no new dress to wear to church today
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Articul8(m): 9:10am
Had a flat tyre.and i was already dressed on my way. Needed to fix it with my tie like dt. Got to church sweating
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by nairavsdollars: 9:10am
I wasn't late today. Service starts 8am. But I arrived 10 minutes past 8.
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Jamiubond009(m): 9:10am
Tired of the brainwashing. Religion is man made and the avatars i.e Jesus and Mohammed were nothing but mere mortals whose sole aim was the advancement of their own selfish agendas.For me to access a hypothetically superior being, I have to go through Jesus?Rubbish.God is not a Hindu, Christian, Muslim or Buddhist. The burning Bush, walking on water, transfiguration, ten commandments are nothing but bullshit stories told people of low IQ.#freethesheeple
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by iamnicer: 9:10am
Over slept
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by xreal: 9:11am
I don't know what really happened today.
Woke up this morning.... everyone had one reason or the other not to go to church.
My neighbours also are all home.
So strange.
Loud sermons are roaring from everyone's TV.
I can hear. Emmanuel TV, Reedem and Living faith.
I just stick to BaySTAR.
Very strange.
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by bobnatlo: 9:11am
Hmm!!
Never reach the Church sefoo!!
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by ROZZAYY(f): 9:12am
at least they even tried by going to church people like us who didnt go nko
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by oyetunder(m): 9:12am
who told you i was late?
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by talk2percy(m): 9:12am
Why would u be so early to patronize another man's biz??
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by kay29000(m): 9:12am
I was late to church cos I couldn't find my belt...the one I use on Sundays.
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Panaphils: 9:12am
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by jbreezy: 9:13am
Ad to iron my shoes and polish my suits
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by VickyRotex(f): 9:14am
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Lucascruiz(m): 9:14am
I was late cos I ws partying on arsenal and chelsea loss...my friends couldnt sleep last night
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by TikaBodi: 9:14am
Because I dey chat
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Kentura(m): 9:15am
Because I'm tired of church..
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Amosjaj(m): 9:18am
I like going late for no reason
Remember what the Bible said, :thou shall not judge
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Uyi168(m): 9:19am
from the comments here,hell fire go too full that day o
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by BlueLORD: 9:20am
my church is super boring！
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by Offpoint: 9:23am
Cause for unknown reasons to me... sleep becomes sweeter on every Sunday morning and my body becomes weaker. Devil is liar
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by anitapreeti(f): 9:25am
BlueLORD:
Change church
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by AnthonioAlsaid(m): 9:25am
MhizzAJ:
you grab a new dress every week?
|Re: Why Were You Late To Church Today? by gentle136(m): 9:25am
BreezyCB:one of dem sighted
