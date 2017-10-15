Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) (6963 Views)

The aircraft, which was carrying cargo for the French military broke up after crashing onto the beach.



Several members of the crew survived according to reports on local media.



The airport management company confirmed that six of the crew were injured with two of them in a serious condition.









Locals attached ropes to the aircraft's tail in an effort to drag the wreckage back ashore to assist crash investigators.







'There were 10 people on board, Moldovans and French people.



The four victims who died are Moldovan nationals.



'The plane had taken off from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and crash-landed in the sea near Abidjan, breaking in half, he explained.





The aircraft was on final approach to the runway when it plunged into the ocean some 500 metres short of the runway.

Witnesses said the aircraft crashed into the ocean and broke into several parts before it could land at the airport.





Miraculously, six people were pulled alive from the wreckage of the aircraft and are being treated in a French military camp.

The aircraft, pictured, was an Antonov An-26 operated by Moldovian airline Valan Air who were on charter to the French army

Ange Koutaye Ismael, said he saw four bodies carried out of the plane, which had been broken in two in the shallow waters.





He said he was at home when he noticed a plane flying low over his neighbourhood.





When he heard a plane had crashed on the beach, he ran down to film it.



Stormy weather probably played a role in the crash, he said.He said:



'There was winds yesterday and I saw how planes seemed to have difficulties in getting up.





'Chrisian Kouame, who also lives near the airport, said he was awakened before 7 am by a loud noise.





'We thought at the beginning it was the waves of the sea in the rain, but the cries of our neighbors caught our attention.





When we went out we saw the aircraft broken by the beach.



Airport authorities were alerted and rescue workers were immediately sent to help recover those wounded.' 1 Like

Am I first to comment?

Anyways

Rip to the dead.

How I wish the plane was carrying our corrupt politicians.

R.I.P to the dead.

rest in peace to the casualties 42years old planerest in peace to the casualties

rip

42 years old?



Why is Africa cursed like this? Ehhn. 3 Likes

500m away from the runway. it's well jare.

RIP to the dead.

Explorers should be made a MODERATOR with immediate alacrity 4 Likes

42yrs old plane...



We like tokumbo in Africa sha. No be say money for new one no Dey o...



Africans ehn

this plane old pass some country sef.

LORD let this happen to our thieving politicians.

42 year old craft

Isn't that old enough to be retired?

Na wa for we africans o 42 years old planeNa wa for we africans o

too bad 2 Likes





Rip to the dead. I hate airport landing that are close to water, even when the plane is on the sea or ocean, my heart beat fast.Rip to the dead.

Rubbish Rubbish

. Africans which way 42years old plane. Africans which way

Na wa ooo.

Africans sha.. Why so much crowd at the scene

Rip to the dead, quick recovery to the survivors





Pilot error



Wrong timing



Landing a plane is very difficult to make things worst the location of the airport and it's runway is very risky





42yrs old Aircraft Pilot errorWrong timingLanding a plane is very difficult to make things worst the location of the airport and it's runway is very risky42yrs old Aircraft

42yrs old plane, bur why.

