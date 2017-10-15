₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos)
At least four people died when a 42-year-old Soviet-built cargo aircraft crashed into the ocean while trying to land in Abidjan, capital city of the Ivory Coast.
The aircraft, which was carrying cargo for the French military broke up after crashing onto the beach.
Several members of the crew survived according to reports on local media.
The airport management company confirmed that six of the crew were injured with two of them in a serious condition.
Locals attached ropes to the aircraft's tail in an effort to drag the wreckage back ashore to assist crash investigators.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4980092/4-dead-plane-crashes-Ivory-Coast.html
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:56am
'There were 10 people on board, Moldovans and French people.
The four victims who died are Moldovan nationals.
'The plane had taken off from Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and crash-landed in the sea near Abidjan, breaking in half, he explained.
The aircraft was on final approach to the runway when it plunged into the ocean some 500 metres short of the runway.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:57am
Witnesses said the aircraft crashed into the ocean and broke into several parts before it could land at the airport.
Miraculously, six people were pulled alive from the wreckage of the aircraft and are being treated in a French military camp.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:58am
The aircraft, pictured, was an Antonov An-26 operated by Moldovian airline Valan Air who were on charter to the French army
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Explorers(m): 10:58am
Ange Koutaye Ismael, said he saw four bodies carried out of the plane, which had been broken in two in the shallow waters.
He said he was at home when he noticed a plane flying low over his neighbourhood.
When he heard a plane had crashed on the beach, he ran down to film it.
Stormy weather probably played a role in the crash, he said.He said:
'There was winds yesterday and I saw how planes seemed to have difficulties in getting up.
'Chrisian Kouame, who also lives near the airport, said he was awakened before 7 am by a loud noise.
'We thought at the beginning it was the waves of the sea in the rain, but the cries of our neighbors caught our attention.
When we went out we saw the aircraft broken by the beach.
Airport authorities were alerted and rescue workers were immediately sent to help recover those wounded.'
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by alexistaiwo: 11:07am
Am I first to comment?
Anyways
Rip to the dead.
How I wish the plane was carrying our corrupt politicians.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by ades0la(f): 11:13am
R.I.P to the dead.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by prestigiouslady: 11:24am
42years old plane rest in peace to the casualties
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by alfred007(m): 11:26am
rip
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by comradespade(m): 11:37am
42 years old?
Why is Africa cursed like this? Ehhn.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Kakamorufu(m): 11:51am
500m away from the runway. it's well jare.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by royalamour(m): 12:09pm
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Chascop: 1:09pm
Explorers should be made a MODERATOR with immediate alacrity
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 1:10pm
42yrs old plane...
We like tokumbo in Africa sha. No be say money for new one no Dey o...
Africans ehn
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by officialteemi(m): 2:38pm
this plane old pass some country sef.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Miserablemee: 2:59pm
LORD let this happen to our thieving politicians.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by galadima77(m): 3:56pm
42 year old craft
Isn't that old enough to be retired?
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by MizterAccurate(m): 3:56pm
42 years old plane Na wa for we africans o
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by DanielsParker: 4:51pm
too bad
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 4:52pm
I hate airport landing that are close to water, even when the plane is on the sea or ocean, my heart beat fast.
Rip to the dead.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 4:52pm
Explorers:
Rubbish
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by GIDIBANKZ(m): 4:53pm
Explorers:
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by AleAirHub(m): 4:55pm
42years old plane . Africans which way
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 4:56pm
Na wa ooo.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 4:57pm
AleAirHub:only Africa will allow such planes to still have valid flying license. Even if na motor person use for 42 years, we go know the level
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by begwong: 4:57pm
iamchybs:Where did you find it that the 42years old aircraft ✈ belongs to an African country?
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 4:58pm
Africans sha.. Why so much crowd at the scene
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by kiasolate: 4:59pm
Rip to the dead, quick recovery to the survivors
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 5:01pm
Pilot error
Wrong timing
Landing a plane is very difficult to make things worst the location of the airport and it's runway is very risky
42yrs old Aircraft
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by Day11(m): 5:02pm
42yrs old plane, bur why.
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by sampatdikachi(m): 5:04pm
roqrules04:because seeing is believing
|Re: Planes Crashes Into The Sea In Ivory Coast During Landing, 4 Dead (Photos) by psp2pc(m): 5:05pm
to the above posters saying 42 year old place, a 42 year old with constant maintenance is still fit to fly.
