Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku: My Restructuring Does Not Involve Change In Current Sharing Of Oil Money (3656 Views)

Goodluck Jonathan Replies El-Rufai On The Sharing Of Ecological Fund / Osinbajo Rejects N7b VP Residence, Says He Will Remain In Current Accommodation / Atiku: "My Secondary School Students Better Than Public Universities Students" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





In a Facebook post on Saturday, Atiku stated that news of assistance to Nigerians by international organisations was commendable.





The Waziri Adamwa said he’s “glad to hear the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim and the IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde reiterate some of the points I’ve made recently in the ongoing conversations on restructuring as it relates to investing more in human capital, infrastructure, education for our people, etc.



“I’m also glad to learn of the work both organizations are doing, in partnership with the Federal Government to boost and stabilize our economic growth.”



Atiku, however, shared a link of a speech titled ‘Restructuring for a united and progressive Nigeria’ he deliveredat the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).



It reads in part: “My vision of Restructuring, will not make some States richer and others poorer. Restructuring is a win win for all Nigerian states.





“So let me make it clear beyond any possible doubt: the Restructuring I am proposing will not reduce the share of our nation’s oil revenues that any state currently enjoys. However, if we are to grow our revenues we need to change the way we think of our resources and nurture them for the benefit of all.]



“Let us start by not thinking as if our resources consist only of oil. Oil is not infinite. In fact, within the industry, the oil majors and multinationals are looking for ways to further invest in alternative energy because, in the next 10-20 years, the proportion of the energy market share that fossil fuels hold will shrink and almost vanish even as that of alternative energy is set to rise dramatically.”



Meanwhile, Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has risen in defence of President Buhari.



Shettima said 5 governorsn including 3 from the South, were present when Buhari​ ​in July 2015,​ ​asked Kim​ ​to support rebuilding of the Northeast which has suffered massive destruction​ ​as a result of Boko Haram insurgency,



http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/14/atiku-reacts-buharis-call-world-bank-focus-northern-nigeria/amp/ Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to a disclosure by World Bank president, Jim Yong Kim, that President Muhammadu Buhari sought the institution’s support for Northern states.In a Facebook post on Saturday, Atiku stated that news of assistance to Nigerians by international organisations was commendable.The Waziri Adamwa said he’s “glad to hear the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim and the IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde reiterate some of the points I’ve made recently in the ongoing conversations on restructuring as it relates to investing more in human capital, infrastructure, education for our people, etc.“I’m also glad to learn of the work both organizations are doing, in partnership with the Federal Government to boost and stabilize our economic growth.”Atiku, however, shared a link of a speech titled ‘Restructuring for a united and progressive Nigeria’ he deliveredat the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).It reads in part: “My vision of Restructuring, will not make some States richer and others poorer. Restructuring is a win win for all Nigerian states.“Let us start by not thinking as if our resources consist only of oil. Oil is not infinite. In fact, within the industry, the oil majors and multinationals are looking for ways to further invest in alternative energy because, in the next 10-20 years, the proportion of the energy market share that fossil fuels hold will shrink and almost vanish even as that of alternative energy is set to rise dramatically.”Meanwhile, Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has risen in defence of President Buhari.Shettima said 5 governorsn including 3 from the South, were present when Buhari​ ​in July 2015,​ ​asked Kim​ ​to support rebuilding of the Northeast which has suffered massive destruction​ ​as a result of Boko Haram insurgency,

This clown thinks we'll make the same Buhari mistake with him again. 22 Likes

see you shooting yourself 8 Likes

You will find a needle in a haystack first, before you see an Hausa Fulani that will restructure Nigeria. Unfortunately, the two fucckked up party have ceded the presidential slot to the north. we are at the mercy of these backward herdsmen. oh lawd 32 Likes 1 Share

It is nice he is coming out to define his idea of restructuring before people get deceived and their hope blown up 11 Likes

We are waiting ...

Restructuring actually mean different thing to different persons. 4 Likes

Is Atiku scared of the hammer that is about to fall on him from the northern allimanjiris for speaking I support of restructuring. How the hell do you plan to do that, you restrure and still plan to share the oil money with the lazy northerners. Well is left to the south South if the agreed to his plan. 9 Likes

What is this one saying ?

This statement will go down in history as the day Atiku lost his chance to claim the presidency.

Oga it is not Nigeria's oil money. It belongs to the oil producing states which generously share it with Nigeria.

Bloody northern parasites are all the same. 27 Likes 2 Shares

here to watch ipobs cry and suffer deep disappointment. The guy they were hoping will channel their hatred through have let them down hard or should I say bigly here to watch ipobs cry and suffer deep disappointment. The guy they were hoping will channel their hatred through have let them down hard or should I say bigly 9 Likes 2 Shares

Is Atiku so scared of the hammer that is about to land on him from the northern alimanjiri.how the hell do you plan to do that, you restructure and you still plan to share the oil money with the lazy northerners.I bet the South South will accept you restructuring ldear.

Atiku should go and find somewhere to sit,what else does he want 2 Likes

Joephat:

see you shooting yourself

This Atiku is a clown I always new it. This Atiku is a clown I always new it. 2 Likes

When i saw this thread, i decided to click on it and see if there is any reaction from lagarde yet, that man no send like fayose, i hope he later say something on this.

As 4 boda atiku, we understand ur consistency on media these days, don't form saint 4us sir. We understand 2019 is the main reason. Hope u get there and rice don't turn #90 like boda buhari 1 Like

So no hope of restructuring after all. North is always North 3 Likes

All they know is oil money... Thieving Northerners 5 Likes

Naija problem na only fight go fit solve am. Peace no follow for this one. We can hope on God but even the most righteous of people have died while waiting on him. 1 Like

vedaxcool:

here to watch ipobs cry and suffer deep disappointment. The guy they were hoping will channel their hatred through have let them down hard or should I say bigly ok so u agree that north has been stealing from the south south and that Igbos want an end to that right? Which means u agree that igbos are fighting for SS interest right? U are just happy Atiku wont change the status quo.

ND guys this is one of those the like of ntoakwaibom and other 'we the ss' guys are supporting! Ask urself who got ur best interest... igbos or them? ok so u agree that north has been stealing from the south south and that Igbos want an end to that right? Which means u agree that igbos are fighting for SS interest right? U are just happy Atiku wont change the status quo.ND guys this is one of those the like of ntoakwaibom and other 'we the ss' guys are supporting! Ask urself who got ur best interest... igbos or them? 8 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:

here to watch ipobs cry and suffer deep disappointment. The guy they were hoping will channel their hatred through have let them down hard or should I say bigly Everything to you lots is About Ipob

Since your girlfriend left you... How many of your threads has the mods shut down where you are lamenting and blaming ipob ...



Guy get a life... Before it gets late for you Everything to you lots is About IpobSince your girlfriend left you... How many of your threads has the mods shut down where you are lamenting and blaming ipob ...Guy get a life... Before it gets late for you 6 Likes

Forget the presidency then.



You must be a joker to think the current structure will continue to exist. 6 Likes

life2017:

It is nice he is coming out to define his idea of restructuring before people get deceived and their hope blown up

Any kind of restructuring that doesn't change or alter the status quo especially the current sharing of revenue is no restructuring....



It's official.... Atiku is against restructuring Any kind of restructuring that doesn't change or alter the status quo especially the current sharing of revenue is no restructuring....It's official.... Atiku is against restructuring 7 Likes 1 Share

oh just how atiku committed suicide. .. 1 Like

Trying to protect his northern votes 1 Like

Ok

“So let me make it clear beyond any possible doubt: the Restructuring I am proposing will not reduce the share of our nation’s oil revenues that any state currently enjoys. However, if we are to grow our revenues we need to change the way we think of our resources and nurture them for the benefit of all.]



“Let us start by not thinking as if our resources consist only of oil. Oil is not infinite. In fact, within the industry, the oil majors and multinationals are looking for ways to further invest in alternative energy because, in the next 10-20 years, the proportion of the energy market share that fossil fuels hold will shrink and almost vanish even as that of alternative energy is set to rise dramatically.”



Meanwhile, Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has risen in defence of President Buhari.



Shettima said 5 governorsn including 3 from the South, were present when Buhari​ ​in July 2015,​ ​asked Kim​ ​to support rebuilding of the Northeast which has suffered massive destruction​ ​as a result of Boko Haram insurgency,



[/quote]





i hereby withdraw my support for you in 2019..fayose all the way



monkey no fit they work make baboon they chop “Let us start by not thinking as if our resources consist only of oil. Oil is not infinite. In fact, within the industry, the oil majors and multinationals are looking for ways to further invest in alternative energy because, in the next 10-20 years, the proportion of the energy market share that fossil fuels hold will shrink and almost vanish even as that of alternative energy is set to rise dramatically.”Meanwhile, Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has risen in defence of President Buhari.Shettima said 5 governorsn including 3 from the South, were present when Buhari​ ​in July 2015,​ ​asked Kim​ ​to support rebuilding of the Northeast which has suffered massive destruction​ ​as a result of Boko Haram insurgency, http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/14/atiku-reacts-buharis-call-world-bank-focus-northern-nigeria/amp/ [/quote]i hereby withdraw my support for you in 2019..fayose all the waymonkey no fit they work make baboon they chop 2 Likes

atiku the confused fellow 1 Like

I don't understand how someone can be so 'DESPERATE' to be president that he is willing to say just about anything, i just hope Nigerians will be wise enough to see beyond his gimmicks and understand that it is all about selfish interests..... 1 Like

see am...



�� thief ole carry am go ��



thank goodness we are seeing the true you now, unlike the kind of deceit they gave us in jubrin 1 Like

Lol. Atiku is a clown. He is stylishly stepping back after bubu cancel intels contract 1 Like





Joephat:

see you shooting yourself Hmmm....