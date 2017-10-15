Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military (4391 Views)

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has urged Nigerians to disregard allegations about the spread of Monkeypox through military medical outreach.



Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday explained that the medical exercise in the South East was a normal medical operation that had been replicated in other parts of the country.



He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been in the global best military practice of impacting on the lives of Nigerians through medical outreaches.



“In this regard, quick impact medical outreaches are usually conducted during deliberate operations such as the war against insurgency and terrorism in the North East and routine training exercise like Egwu Eke II in the South East among others” the statement read.



“Particularly, the Nigerian Army on several occasions as afore-stated carried out medical outreaches in virtually all the geo-political zones of Nigeria without any observation in the past.



“The same goes for the Nigerian Navy that does same during all its exercises in southern parts of the country. Similarly, Nigerian Air Force is equally in the limelight of medical outreaches including victims of natural disasters all over the country.



“Categorically, the practice of reaching out to the general public medically is akin to the key task of securing the lives and property of Nigerians. Therefore, it has and can never be done with ulterior motive.



“Nigerians should be assured that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to carry out its all-encompassing constitutional responsibility of ‘national security’ of which health security is inclusive.



“From the above, and in specific terms, the campaign of calumny against the Nigerian Army regarding the outbreak of Monkeypox should be disregarded.”



“It is the machination of the usual mischievous and disgruntled human gongs, who are always in the business of blackmailing the Military for their myopic selfish interests.



“The Defence Headquarters hereby assures the general public of its commitment to genuine and sincere medical outreaches by members of the Armed Forces as it were.



“This is in view of the positive impact it has had on the local populace in Nigeria. All insinuations regarding medical outreaches by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force in the country should be disregarded”, Enenche added.

The truth is that the Nigerian Army have lost the confidence of the citizens they have intimidated,maimed and killled extra-judiciary.Trust lost is very difficult to regain. 46 Likes 5 Shares





Because of this Sir, we cannot trust your men with the safety of our children in their schools. From Anambra to Bayelsa to Benin to Warri, we ran away and abandoned schooling because of the fear of the army.



We urge you not to forcefully inject the students, or sneak into schools to carry out questionable injections but to help us in the following areas



1. Clean all our gutters and drainage systems

2. Repair roads and bridges

3. Stop herdsman from trampling on our crops

4. Remove all your check points from our roads, they slow us down from our business





You don't seem to understand Sir, but in the recent past the people on Nigeria has come to view the military with a lot of violence like killings, extortion, intimidation and throwing of grown men into muddy water, invasion of private homes and torture.Because of this Sir, we cannot trust your men with the safety of our children in their schools. From Anambra to Bayelsa to Benin to Warri, we ran away and abandoned schooling because of the fear of the army.We urge you not to forcefully inject the students, or sneak into schools to carry out questionable injections but to help us in the following areas1. Clean all our gutters and drainage systems2. Repair roads and bridges3. Stop herdsman from trampling on our crops4. Remove all your check points from our roads, they slow us down from our businessIf you do all these, we will like you more

They should just stop this free medication Nigerians don't need it 10 Likes

The NA medical outreach was rejected by some people in a single geopolitical zone and people are generalizing it to mean all Nigerians did. That's too bad. 1 Like 3 Shares

Nigerians have lost confidence in the Army, being led by buharis northern kinsmen. This kinsmen are ready to sacrifice any thing just to protect buhari's interest. 10 Likes

Spend that vaccination money to reward with millions & billions of naira those who have developed models of military technologies.





Then take those models to Innoson and Dangote for mass production.





The military is stupid. 3 Likes

“In this regard, quick impact medical outreaches are usually conducted during deliberate operations such as the war against insurgency and terrorism in the North East and routine training exercise like Egwu Eke II in the South East among others”



quick impact medical outreach

I'm xonfused about this whole drama. Did the army get permission signed parents to vaccinate children? 1 Like

The medical outreach program is not new. It has been conducted and accepted in every other region of Nigeria except in the S.E. It appears the only thing acceptable to the S.E folks is the Cool-Aid offered by Nnamdi Kanu. 1 Like 1 Share

This same man denied and swore that soldiers never went to Nnamdi Kanu's house talkless of killing anyone in national tv and he want people from SE to trust Nigeria Army as a reputable institution.

If they inject your kids with monkeypox they will come out to deny they never carried out any medical outreach anywhere in SE. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Ojiofor:

This same man denied and swore that soldiers never went to Nnamdi Kanu's house talkless of killing anyone in national tv and he want people from SE to trust Nigeria Army as a reputable institution.

If they inject your kids with monkeypox they will come out to deny they never carried out any medical outreach anywhere in SE.

That is the most dangerous side to it. They never accept responsibility for their misdeeds. Even lie Mohammed sometimes say something that is true but not this army.

Paperwhite:

YOU ARE ON POINT. PEOPLE NO LONGER BELIEVE THOSE USELESS ARMY SINCE BUHARI ASSUME POWER.

BankeSmalls:

You don't seem to understand Sir, but in the recent past the people on Nigeria has come to view the military with a lot of violence like killings, extortion, intimidation and throwing of grown men into muddy water, invasion of private homes and torture.



Because of this Sir, we cannot trust your men with the safety of our children in their schools. From Anambra to Bayelsa to Benin to Warri, we ran away and abandoned schooling because of the fear of the army.



We urge you not to forcefully inject the students, or sneak into schools to carry out questionable injections but to help us in the following areas



Clean all our gutters and drainage systems

Repair roads and bridges

Stop herdsman from trampling on our crops





That bold part is Extremely important.

THEY SHOULD TAKE THEIR FREE TREATMENT/MEDICATION TO THE NORTH THAT NEED IT MOST 2 Likes

You kill people indiscriminately and the next day you start medical outreach?? Nigeria military terrorist activities in Igbo land have caused them distrust among the civilian population. Please Sir, engage your time with more profitable operation like checking herdsmen invasion and securing our porous borders. Then attend your prosecution at ICC in Hague for genocide against Igbos!! 2 Likes

WHATEVER COMES OUT OF NIGERIA ARMY'S MOUTH IS ACCEPTABLE TO OUR BRAINWASHED YORUBA MUSLIMS 2 Likes 2 Shares

The Nigerian Army kills and harasses people just for fun. I strongly don't believe that the DHQ will be honestly interested in the welfare of 'bloody civilians' whom their principal detests.



The only reason people don't easily see the good in whatever good intentions the Army may have is explained in this great quote;



"There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted men long enough, and liked it, never really care for anything else."



The Nigerian Army kills and harasses people just for fun. I strongly don't believe that the DHQ will be honestly interested in the welfare of 'bloody civilians' whom their principal detests.The only reason people don't easily see the good in whatever good intentions the Army may have is explained in this great quote;"There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted men long enough, and liked it, never really care for anything else."Ernest Hemingway

They should keep quiet jare. Many people have lost confidence in military. It was first , the police. Majority of people don't trust police again because they have relegated their offices to be less respected of. Now , same thing is happening to army. You can't use force and bullets to attack some region no matter their atrocities, so far they are not carrying guns and within few weeks you want to give them freebies. It doesn't work that way. What those areas are telling them is that if we don't have guns to fight you, we will fight you with propaganda and human powers. The worst thing is now, those children that ran home will keep it at the back of their mind( according to the propaganda being created now) that the military are their enemies which will be passed from generation to generations until they get what they want. No thanks to sectional leaders that we have at the helms of affairs. 3 Likes





I stopped wasting my time here:





He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been in the global best military practice of impacting on the lives of Nigerians through medical outreaches.



I stopped wasting my time here:Bloody liars.

Paperwhite:

The truth is that the Nigerian Army have lost the confidence of the citizens they have intimidated,maimed and killled extra-judiciary.Trust lost is very difficult to regain.

No mind dem. Pipo wey dey crase, Nigerian Police Force inclusive (no disrespect to the "good" ones among them).

BeeBeeOoh:





python, a snake, and yet u want people to take your injection free....?



python, a snake, and yet u want people to take your injection free....?Yeah right

Take your free medication else where. The south east do not want!!

The Military Bleep up...

this is all the evidence you need to show to the International community that these guys are terrorist.



a guy Brainwashed his congregation onto committing suicide and 2thousand people committed suicide at a church service in America.



Isis use brain washing on gullible people, Boko haram use the same brainwashing on people.

if Radio Biafra can brainwash this people into believing, that the military will wear their uniform and come to Assassinate kids with virus, and they all swallowed all and believed. then its speaks so much of the region that boast so much of its education and high scores.



from what I read.

Biological warfare, is one of the few reasons that the UN will come in and attack any governments sovereignty, so if the military wants to kill you people why not drop a bomb from a rocket and say that it's by mistake, why not just shout and say its a rogue agent.. why wear uniform and go out to use biological weapons that might affect u.?



and if they wanted to Assassinate u Guys why did they use Monkeypox which is not deadly, monkey pox virus that dies down after 4weeks ? why not use Ebola or even chickenpox ?





the military just needs to go and tell the UK that things like this are the reasons it wants the Radio Biafra to be shutdown as they are avenues of spreading hate, disinformation and chaos.

this what happened when a terrorist has brainwashed people,

only God know what people would have turned into if kanu and ipob madness is not stoppped

people in the south east need more enlightment and rehabilitation

God blesss nigeria

Real matters