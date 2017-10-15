₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by BeeBeeOoh(m): 1:25pm
Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has urged Nigerians to disregard allegations about the spread of Monkeypox through military medical outreach.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Paperwhite(m): 1:26pm
The truth is that the Nigerian Army have lost the confidence of the citizens they have intimidated,maimed and killled extra-judiciary.Trust lost is very difficult to regain.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by BankeSmalls(f): 1:27pm
You don't seem to understand Sir, but in the recent past the people on Nigeria has come to view the military with a lot of violence like killings, extortion, intimidation and throwing of grown men into muddy water, invasion of private homes and torture.
Because of this Sir, we cannot trust your men with the safety of our children in their schools. From Anambra to Bayelsa to Benin to Warri, we ran away and abandoned schooling because of the fear of the army.
We urge you not to forcefully inject the students, or sneak into schools to carry out questionable injections but to help us in the following areas
1. Clean all our gutters and drainage systems
2. Repair roads and bridges
3. Stop herdsman from trampling on our crops
4. Remove all your check points from our roads, they slow us down from our business
If you do all these, we will like you more
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by biacan(f): 1:30pm
They should just stop this free medication Nigerians don't need it
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Kingbet: 1:32pm
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by menxer(m): 1:49pm
The NA medical outreach was rejected by some people in a single geopolitical zone and people are generalizing it to mean all Nigerians did. That's too bad.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by dannytoe(m): 1:49pm
Nigerians have lost confidence in the Army, being led by buharis northern kinsmen. This kinsmen are ready to sacrifice any thing just to protect buhari's interest.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by TherWasACountry: 1:56pm
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by EternalTruths: 1:58pm
Spend that vaccination money to reward with millions & billions of naira those who have developed models of military technologies.
Then take those models to Innoson and Dangote for mass production.
The military is stupid.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by MyNewJackeT: 2:03pm
“In this regard, quick impact medical outreaches are usually conducted during deliberate operations such as the war against insurgency and terrorism in the North East and routine training exercise like Egwu Eke II in the South East among others”
quick impact medical outreach
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Blue3k(m): 2:10pm
I'm xonfused about this whole drama. Did the army get permission signed parents to vaccinate children?
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Guestlander: 2:14pm
The medical outreach program is not new. It has been conducted and accepted in every other region of Nigeria except in the S.E. It appears the only thing acceptable to the S.E folks is the Cool-Aid offered by Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Ojiofor: 2:18pm
This same man denied and swore that soldiers never went to Nnamdi Kanu's house talkless of killing anyone in national tv and he want people from SE to trust Nigeria Army as a reputable institution.
If they inject your kids with monkeypox they will come out to deny they never carried out any medical outreach anywhere in SE.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Isokowadoo: 2:55pm
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by inkon: 3:15pm
Ojiofor:
That is the most dangerous side to it. They never accept responsibility for their misdeeds. Even lie Mohammed sometimes say something that is true but not this army.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by clevvermind(m): 4:32pm
Paperwhite:YOU ARE ON POINT. PEOPLE NO LONGER BELIEVE THOSE USELESS ARMY SINCE BUHARI ASSUME POWER.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Desyner: 4:34pm
BankeSmalls:That bold part is Extremely important.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by clevvermind(m): 4:37pm
THEY SHOULD TAKE THEIR FREE TREATMENT/MEDICATION TO THE NORTH THAT NEED IT MOST
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by oparajicheta: 4:50pm
You kill people indiscriminately and the next day you start medical outreach?? Nigeria military terrorist activities in Igbo land have caused them distrust among the civilian population. Please Sir, engage your time with more profitable operation like checking herdsmen invasion and securing our porous borders. Then attend your prosecution at ICC in Hague for genocide against Igbos!!
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by IJOBA2: 4:52pm
WHATEVER COMES OUT OF NIGERIA ARMY'S MOUTH IS ACCEPTABLE TO OUR BRAINWASHED YORUBA MUSLIMS
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by JoshMedia(m): 4:54pm
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by NwaAmaikpe: 4:54pm
The Nigerian Army kills and harasses people just for fun. I strongly don't believe that the DHQ will be honestly interested in the welfare of 'bloody civilians' whom their principal detests.
The only reason people don't easily see the good in whatever good intentions the Army may have is explained in this great quote;
"There is no hunting like the hunting of man, and those who have hunted men long enough, and liked it, never really care for anything else."
Ernest Hemingway
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by priceaction: 4:54pm
They should keep quiet jare. Many people have lost confidence in military. It was first , the police. Majority of people don't trust police again because they have relegated their offices to be less respected of. Now , same thing is happening to army. You can't use force and bullets to attack some region no matter their atrocities, so far they are not carrying guns and within few weeks you want to give them freebies. It doesn't work that way. What those areas are telling them is that if we don't have guns to fight you, we will fight you with propaganda and human powers. The worst thing is now, those children that ran home will keep it at the back of their mind( according to the propaganda being created now) that the military are their enemies which will be passed from generation to generations until they get what they want. No thanks to sectional leaders that we have at the helms of affairs.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Negotiate: 4:55pm
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by Nostradamu(m): 4:55pm
Paperwhite:
No mind dem. Pipo wey dey crase, Nigerian Police Force inclusive (no disrespect to the "good" ones among them).
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by GIDIBANKZ(m): 4:55pm
You say you are python, a snake, and yet u want people to take your injection free....?
Yeah right
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by cashlurd(m): 4:55pm
Take your free medication else where. The south east do not want!!
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:56pm
The Military Bleep up...
this is all the evidence you need to show to the International community that these guys are terrorist.
a guy Brainwashed his congregation onto committing suicide and 2thousand people committed suicide at a church service in America.
Isis use brain washing on gullible people, Boko haram use the same brainwashing on people.
if Radio Biafra can brainwash this people into believing, that the military will wear their uniform and come to Assassinate kids with virus, and they all swallowed all and believed. then its speaks so much of the region that boast so much of its education and high scores.
from what I read.
Biological warfare, is one of the few reasons that the UN will come in and attack any governments sovereignty, so if the military wants to kill you people why not drop a bomb from a rocket and say that it's by mistake, why not just shout and say its a rogue agent.. why wear uniform and go out to use biological weapons that might affect u.?
and if they wanted to Assassinate u Guys why did they use Monkeypox which is not deadly, monkey pox virus that dies down after 4weeks ? why not use Ebola or even chickenpox ?
the military just needs to go and tell the UK that things like this are the reasons it wants the Radio Biafra to be shutdown as they are avenues of spreading hate, disinformation and chaos.
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by saraki2019(m): 4:56pm
this what happened when a terrorist has brainwashed people,
only God know what people would have turned into if kanu and ipob madness is not stoppped
people in the south east need more enlightment and rehabilitation
God blesss nigeria
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by kiasolate: 4:58pm
|Re: Monkeypox: DHQ Breaks Silence On Allegations Against Nigerian Military by 9inches(m): 4:58pm
Operation Python Dance version2.1. Who you wan deceive oga?
