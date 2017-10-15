₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 1:37pm
My Last weekend went down with fill disappointment, where a lot of educated folks asked question "When did Military Personnel turn to Medical staff ?" that will be administering Health Service to Civilian, I guess a lot of them were used to Self/Home Treatment with Local Herbs, Local Clinic or Drug store, we should not blame the.
It was a surprise to me too the first time I visited 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, I was to stay overnight with the patient. The next morning, it was time for routine checkup of patients, I saw this Lady/Woman between 35-40 years of age bracket, and in full military Khaki and boot, except that she did not have gun on her, came to examine/questioned the patient I stayed with. She must be a Lieutenant and one of the doctors.
Previously I Knew The Nigeria Armed Force do recruit Medical Personnel, But i did not expect them to be working/depolyed in an Hospital that admitted Civilians. So I dont want to budge you with story, below is a Very Short List of Military (NOT ALL) Clinics and Hospitals in Nigeria, believed me they are one of the best in any state. For example the 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna is said to be second best in Kaduna state after General Hospital Shika, Zaria which was among the best in Nigeria.
If you have ever visited any Military Clinics or Hospitals in Nigeria, you will know that are more friendly than our regular Medical Centers
107 Nigerian Airforce Camp Medical Centre
List Source: http://www.medpages.co.za/sf/index.php?page=serviceregion&servicecode=364&countryid=22
For more info visit Defence Health Maintenance Limited Website dhmlnigeria. com
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 1:39pm
CC Lalasticlala these Clinics has snake anti-dotes
Mynd44 lets do it
==edit 06:35pm==
Download complete list here for those who need to know more
http://www.dhmlnigeria.com/documents/LIST%20OF%20MILITARY%20PRIMARY%20HEALTH%20PROVIDERS%20AND%20LOCATIONS.pdf
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:41pm
GoodMuyis:the people don't want army injection, they should inject them selves
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 1:43pm
KendrickAyomide:
If the Army Do not need to inject anybody with sickness so as to kill them, Gas bomb is way more cheaper and easier
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 6:13pm
It is better to visit a roadside patent medical store than to go to a medical clinic.
Even the doctors and nurses address their patients as 'bloody civilians'.
I once visited Nigeria Naval Hospital Borikiri and I heard the military doctor saying.
" You bloody civilian, dis your drip neva finish,
Lie like a log while I give you your shots".
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by obailala(m): 6:13pm
GoodMuyis:@Op, save your breath, illiteracy and ignorance is allowed, even amongst graduates; so just save you breath. Moreover, most of the ignorance you witness today is just fuelled by politics, politics of emotions.
Sometime else which
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by teamsynergy: 6:14pm
@op u should understand that its insensitive of the military to force there was into school and civilian community, giving the recent crack down on ipob..... After all, there alot of community health workers who can easily relate with the people...... Shebi, military have Engineers too, why hasnt the military taken taken over the bad Roads in nigeria?
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Edu3Again: 6:15pm
Lets say the truth Buhari is a great leader
Under Buhari the South East has been blessed with Operation Python Dance.
Now Buhari has decided to the bless the South South & South West with Operation Crocodile Smile II
At the Same time to make sure the North does not feel leftout, he is seeking loans for the North.
As he rebuild the North ,Buhari starts his taxation from the South.
So take loan to build the North & start your taxation from the South.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/cbn-reintroduces-cashless-charges-on-bank-deposits/
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by kcy(m): 6:15pm
criminals ovar to u
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:15pm
It is noted.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by TheArchangel(f): 6:15pm
GoodMuyis:It is cheaper but not subtle or you want UN to blow horn on Nigerian military.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by sainty2k3(m): 6:15pm
Many medical inventions are from US military medical units, these ones are trying too but need to up our game
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by emsheddy(m): 6:15pm
So what do we do with this news now? The Army has lost it's trust! They should focus on building it again!
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by donblade85555(m): 6:17pm
thanks for this post....I never knew military clinic exist before
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by slimthugchimee(m): 6:17pm
TheArchangel:and you think hundreds or thousands of children getting diseases after a few days of getting injections from the army will not arouse suspicion
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by sainty2k3(m): 6:17pm
TheArchangel:So u believe that poo
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Mcanie: 6:17pm
OP the list is Not complete. What about 68 Nigerian ref hospital, yaba Lagos?
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by sainty2k3(m): 6:17pm
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by guterMann: 6:17pm
A poor attempt at damage control of the already battered image of the Nigerian military.
Thank God I saw the dying embers of the Nigerian Military.What we have now is not the Nigerian military,it is a personal/regional military .
What is the essence of building hospitals when you do not respect the fundamental human rights of the civilians?
What is the essence of building hospitals when you kill,maim and humiliate civilians?
What is the essence of building hospitals when you see yourselves as demi-gods and the citizens whose taxes are use are being paid with are animals?
What is the essence of building hospitals when you when your protection or humiliation of civilians depends on their ethnicity and religion?
What is the essence of building hospitals when you have left the barracks and now performing police duties and collecting N50(white) from motorists?
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by amoduokoh(m): 6:18pm
.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by eagleeye2: 6:18pm
GoodMuyis:And you forgot that 'gas bomb', as you called it won't differentiate between the Military who released it and the Igbo people it was intended for and not to talk of the few Yoruba, hausa, Jaw and the rest who live in the east.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Malawian(m): 6:20pm
If they want to do free medical outreach, let them direct us to their hospitals and do it there. We do not want unknown soldiers to inject our kids and disappear into the thin air.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by eagleeye2: 6:20pm
GoodMuyis:In your list of military hospitals, only one in the entire southeast region and you think that's enough to pass whatever message you intend to give?
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by richmondefosa(m): 6:21pm
Op, leave the dumb fellas. They think the military is all about guns and ammunitions. During times of war, do they expect wounded military men to be taken to civilian hospitals? That's why they Ave medical personnel. My father is a Naval Officer. I grew up in the Nigerian Naval Barracks popularly known as navy town Ojo. I can say that of a truth, they have the best medical practitioners and facilities.
I guess they haven't heard of ranks as Surgeon Commodore? No. They're just dumb.
BTW, it's Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Navy Town. Not satellite town.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by jamesharryson(m): 6:22pm
OP, can we view this case from this perspective:
A well known farmer, came to ur house and took away the lives of some of your siblings and still denied he killed anyone when there are much evidence to show he did. He later came back to the same house he killed people or even to the house of ur cousins with some gifts, will you eat it? Knowing fully well what he is capable of doing. Dont you think he will still kill you and deny as well?
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 6:24pm
TheArchangel:
Just the UN blow horn on Book Haram, or the NA will tell you they blew gas right?
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by teamsynergy: 6:26pm
richmondefosa:
Wat about community health workers that administer polio and other imminization...
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by BrutalJab: 6:27pm
Nonsense let them treat themselves whenever they get injured. Community health workers and normal nurse/doctors can immunize.
You call a group of peaceful citizens terrorists today and start showing care to the same people tomorrow.
You expect those little children that witnessed you killing their parents to welcome you? That's madness
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by gretblue: 6:28pm
Op kindly ignore them. The best hospitals to attend after Teaching hospitals in Nigeria are the Military Hospitals. Their services are second to Non. Apart from the Military Hospitals/ Naval Hospitals, we also have Police Hospitals,at Falomo just after the Falomo Bridge. Their Consultants give you the best you can get anywhere in the world.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by hugafella(m): 6:28pm
Who military epp?
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Gadodoko: 6:29pm
These hospitals do not hav medical consultant. I could recall wen a family friend, a general of d army's wife needed a consultant neurologist. She was refered 2 one of d fed medic center. Moreover na wen soja man slap u den u go no say police na ur friend.
|Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by gretblue: 6:31pm
Malawian:Check what's referred to as Medical Outreach.
