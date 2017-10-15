Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria (8752 Views)

It was a surprise to me too the first time I visited 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, I was to stay overnight with the patient. The next morning, it was time for routine checkup of patients, I saw this Lady/Woman between 35-40 years of age bracket, and in full military Khaki and boot, except that she did not have gun on her, came to examine/questioned the patient I stayed with. She must be a Lieutenant and one of the doctors.



Previously I Knew The Nigeria Armed Force do recruit Medical Personnel, But i did not expect them to be working/depolyed in an Hospital that admitted Civilians. So I dont want to budge you with story, below is a Very Short List of Military (NOT ALL) Clinics and Hospitals in Nigeria, believed me they are one of the best in any state. For example the 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna is said to be second best in Kaduna state after General Hospital Shika, Zaria which was among the best in Nigeria.



If you have ever visited any Military Clinics or Hospitals in Nigeria, you will know that are more friendly than our regular Medical Centers



107 Nigerian Airforce Camp Medical Centre

Lagos Island, Lagos, Lagos



108 Nigerian Air Force Medical Centre

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



117 Guard Battalion- Keffi, Keffi, Nasarawa



130 Battallion M R S - Ogoja

Ogoja, Ogoja, Cross River



13 Brigade Medical Centre - Calabar

Calabar, Calabar, Cross River



195 Battallion M R S - Agenebode

Agenebode, Auchi, Edo



1 Division Military Hospital

Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna



22 Brigade Medical Centre

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



231 Tank Battalion Nigerian Army (Tk Bn Mrs Biu)

Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno



245 Recce Battallion M R S - Ikom

Ikom Odom, Abak, Akwa Ibom



2 Brigade Medical Centre - Port Harcourt

Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers



303 F T S Medical Centre

Kano, Kano, Kano



33 Artillery Brigade Medical Centre

Bauchi, Bauchi, Bauchi



345 Aeromedical Hospital

Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna



345 Nigerian Airforce Hospital

Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna



347 Nigerian Air Force Hospital

Jos, Jos, Plateau



349 Nigerian Air Force Hospital - Abuja

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



3 Battallion N M R S - Warri

Warri, Warri, Delta



3 Division Military Hospital

Jos, Jos, Plateau



445 Nigerian Air Force Hospital

Ikeja, Lagos, Lagos



44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital

Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna



45 Nigerian Airforce Hospital

Makurdi, Makurdi, Benue



4 Battalion M R S - Abuja

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



6 Battallion M R S - Abak

Ibaka, Okrika, Rivers



73 Battallion M R S - Elele

Elele, Ahoada, Rivers



81 A M G Medical Centre

Benin City, Benin City, Edo



81 Division Hospital

Ikoyi, Lagos, Lagos



82 Division Military Hospital

Abakpa, Enugu, Enugu



82 Division Military Hospital

Enugu, Enugu, Enugu



97 Sog Medical Centre N A F Base - Port Harcourt

Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers



99 Air Combat Training Group Medical Centre

Tunga, Sokoto, Niger



A H Q Clinic Abuja

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



Airforce Hospital

Garki 1, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



Armed Forces Specialist Hospital - Kano

Kano, Kano, Kano



Defence Headquaters Medical Centre

Garki 1, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



Defence Intelligence Agency - Asokoro

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



D H Q Medical Centre - Mogadishu

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



Guards Brigade Medical Centre Yakubu Gowon Barracks - Abuja

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



Military Hospital - Benin

Benin City, Benin City, Edo



Military Hospital (Ikoyi)

Ikoyi, Lagos, Lagos



Military Hospital (Jibowu)

Lagos, Lagos, Lagos



Military Hospital - Oyo

Oyo, Oyo, Oyo



Military Hospital - Port Harcourt

Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers



Military Hospital - Yaba

Yaba, Lagos, Lagos



Ministry of Defence Staff Clinic

Garki 1, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



M O D Clinic - Abuja

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



N A F Medical Centre Air Force Comp Sec School - Uyo

Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom



N A F Medical Centre N A F Station - Calabar

Calabar, Calabar, Cross River



Naseme M I R - Auchi

Auchi, Auchi, Edo



Naval Medical Centre

Victoria Island, Lagos, Lagos



N D C Medical Centre

Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory



Nigerian Airforce Medical Centre - Benin

Benin City, Benin City, Edo



Nigeria Naval Hospital Borikiri

Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers



Nigerian Naval Medical Centre - Sapele

Sapele, Sapele, Delta



Nigerian Naval Reference Hospital Share - Satellite Town

Satellite Town, Satellite Town, Lagos



Nigerian Navy Hospital - Calabar

Calabar, Calabar, Cross River



Nigerian Navy Hospital - Warri

Warri, Warri, Delta



Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital

Ojo, Lagos, Lagos



Nigerian Navy Shipyard - Port Harcourt

Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers



Obisesan Naval Medical Centre

Lagos, Lagos, Lagos



Sick Bay F O B - Ibaka

Eket, Eket, Akwa Ibom



Sickbay N N S Pathfinder - Port Harcourt

Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers



S & T M R S - Benin City,

Benin City, Edo

GoodMuyis:

CC Lalasticlala these Clinics has snake anti-dotes



KendrickAyomide:

It is better to visit a roadside patent medical store than to go to a medical clinic.





Even the doctors and nurses address their patients as 'bloody civilians'.



I once visited Nigeria Naval Hospital Borikiri and I heard the military doctor saying.



" You bloody civilian, dis your drip neva finish,

Lie like a log while I give you your shots". It is better to visit a roadside patent medical store than to go to a medical clinic.Even the doctors and nurses address their patients as 'bloody civilians'.I once visited Nigeria Naval Hospital Borikiri and I heard the military doctor saying." You bloody civilian, dis your drip neva finish,Lie like a log while I give you your shots". 22 Likes 2 Shares

GoodMuyis:

@op u should understand that its insensitive of the military to force there was into school and civilian community, giving the recent crack down on ipob..... After all, there alot of community health workers who can easily relate with the people...... Shebi, military have Engineers too, why hasnt the military taken taken over the bad Roads in nigeria? 11 Likes

Lets say the truth Buhari is a great leader



Under Buhari the South East has been blessed with Operation Python Dance.



Now Buhari has decided to the bless the South South & South West with Operation Crocodile Smile II



At the Same time to make sure the North does not feel leftout, he is seeking loans for the North.

As he rebuild the North ,Buhari starts his taxation from the South.

So take loan to build the North & start your taxation from the South.





It is noted.

Many medical inventions are from US military medical units, these ones are trying too but need to up our game 1 Like

So what do we do with this news now? The Army has lost it's trust! They should focus on building it again! 4 Likes





TheArchangel:

It is cheaper but not subtle or you want UN to blow horn on Nigerian military. and you think hundreds or thousands of children getting diseases after a few days of getting injections from the army will not arouse suspicion and you think hundreds or thousands of children getting diseases after a few days of getting injections from the army will not arouse suspicion 3 Likes 1 Share

TheArchangel:

It is cheaper but not subtle or you want UN to blow horn on Nigerian military. So u believe that poo So u believe that poo 1 Like 1 Share

OP the list is Not complete. What about 68 Nigerian ref hospital, yaba Lagos? 2 Likes 1 Share

donblade85555:

A poor attempt at damage control of the already battered image of the Nigerian military.



Thank God I saw the dying embers of the Nigerian Military.What we have now is not the Nigerian military,it is a personal/regional military .



What is the essence of building hospitals when you do not respect the fundamental human rights of the civilians?



What is the essence of building hospitals when you kill,maim and humiliate civilians?



What is the essence of building hospitals when you see yourselves as demi-gods and the citizens whose taxes are use are being paid with are animals?



What is the essence of building hospitals when you when your protection or humiliation of civilians depends on their ethnicity and religion?



What is the essence of building hospitals when you have left the barracks and now performing police duties and collecting N50(white) from motorists? 8 Likes

If they want to do free medical outreach, let them direct us to their hospitals and do it there. We do not want unknown soldiers to inject our kids and disappear into the thin air. 1 Like

Op, leave the dumb fellas. They think the military is all about guns and ammunitions. During times of war, do they expect wounded military men to be taken to civilian hospitals? That's why they Ave medical personnel. My father is a Naval Officer. I grew up in the Nigerian Naval Barracks popularly known as navy town Ojo. I can say that of a truth, they have the best medical practitioners and facilities.

I guess they haven't heard of ranks as Surgeon Commodore? No. They're just dumb.

BTW, it's Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Navy Town. Not satellite town. 2 Likes 1 Share

OP, can we view this case from this perspective:

A well known farmer, came to ur house and took away the lives of some of your siblings and still denied he killed anyone when there are much evidence to show he did. He later came back to the same house he killed people or even to the house of ur cousins with some gifts, will you eat it? Knowing fully well what he is capable of doing. Dont you think he will still kill you and deny as well? 10 Likes 2 Shares

richmondefosa:

Op, leave the dumb fellas. They think the military is all about guns and ammunitions. During times of war, do they expect wounded military men to be taken to civilian hospitals? That's why they Ave medical personnel. My father is a Naval Officer. I grew up in the Nigerian Naval Barracks popularly known as navy town Ojo. I can say that of a truth, they have the best medical practitioners and facilities.

I guess they haven't heard of ranks as Surgeon Commodore? No. They're just dumb.

BTW, it's Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Navy Town. Not satellite town.

Wat about community health workers that administer polio and other imminization... Wat about community health workers that administer polio and other imminization... 1 Like

Nonsense let them treat themselves whenever they get injured. Community health workers and normal nurse/doctors can immunize.





You call a group of peaceful citizens terrorists today and start showing care to the same people tomorrow.





You expect those little children that witnessed you killing their parents to welcome you? That's madness 3 Likes

Op kindly ignore them. The best hospitals to attend after Teaching hospitals in Nigeria are the Military Hospitals. Their services are second to Non. Apart from the Military Hospitals/ Naval Hospitals, we also have Police Hospitals,at Falomo just after the Falomo Bridge. Their Consultants give you the best you can get anywhere in the world. 1 Like 1 Share

Who military epp? 2 Likes

These hospitals do not hav medical consultant. I could recall wen a family friend, a general of d army's wife needed a consultant neurologist. She was refered 2 one of d fed medic center. Moreover na wen soja man slap u den u go no say police na ur friend. 2 Likes