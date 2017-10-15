₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,906 members, 3,854,481 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 08:22 PM

List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria (8752 Views)

The Death Camps Called Government Hospitals In Nigeria! How Ekene Lost His Dad / Doctors Shut Down Hospitals In Imo State Over Police Brutality / Photos Of Best Hospitals In Anambra (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 1:37pm
My Last weekend went down with fill disappointment, where a lot of educated folks asked question "When did Military Personnel turn to Medical staff ?" that will be administering Health Service to Civilian, I guess a lot of them were used to Self/Home Treatment with Local Herbs, Local Clinic or Drug store, we should not blame the.

It was a surprise to me too the first time I visited 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, I was to stay overnight with the patient. The next morning, it was time for routine checkup of patients, I saw this Lady/Woman between 35-40 years of age bracket, and in full military Khaki and boot, except that she did not have gun on her, came to examine/questioned the patient I stayed with. She must be a Lieutenant and one of the doctors.

Previously I Knew The Nigeria Armed Force do recruit Medical Personnel, But i did not expect them to be working/depolyed in an Hospital that admitted Civilians. So I dont want to budge you with story, below is a Very Short List of Military (NOT ALL) Clinics and Hospitals in Nigeria, believed me they are one of the best in any state. For example the 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna is said to be second best in Kaduna state after General Hospital Shika, Zaria which was among the best in Nigeria.

If you have ever visited any Military Clinics or Hospitals in Nigeria, you will know that are more friendly than our regular Medical Centers

107 Nigerian Airforce Camp Medical Centre
Lagos Island, Lagos, Lagos

108 Nigerian Air Force Medical Centre
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

117 Guard Battalion- Keffi, Keffi, Nasarawa

130 Battallion M R S - Ogoja
Ogoja, Ogoja, Cross River

13 Brigade Medical Centre - Calabar
Calabar, Calabar, Cross River

195 Battallion M R S - Agenebode
Agenebode, Auchi, Edo

1 Division Military Hospital
Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna

22 Brigade Medical Centre
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

231 Tank Battalion Nigerian Army (Tk Bn Mrs Biu)
Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno

245 Recce Battallion M R S - Ikom
Ikom Odom, Abak, Akwa Ibom

2 Brigade Medical Centre - Port Harcourt
Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers

303 F T S Medical Centre
Kano, Kano, Kano

33 Artillery Brigade Medical Centre
Bauchi, Bauchi, Bauchi

345 Aeromedical Hospital
Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna

345 Nigerian Airforce Hospital
Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna

347 Nigerian Air Force Hospital
Jos, Jos, Plateau

349 Nigerian Air Force Hospital - Abuja
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

3 Battallion N M R S - Warri
Warri, Warri, Delta

3 Division Military Hospital
Jos, Jos, Plateau

445 Nigerian Air Force Hospital
Ikeja, Lagos, Lagos

44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital
Kaduna, Kaduna, Kaduna

45 Nigerian Airforce Hospital
Makurdi, Makurdi, Benue

4 Battalion M R S - Abuja
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

6 Battallion M R S - Abak
Ibaka, Okrika, Rivers

73 Battallion M R S - Elele
Elele, Ahoada, Rivers

81 A M G Medical Centre
Benin City, Benin City, Edo

81 Division Hospital
Ikoyi, Lagos, Lagos

82 Division Military Hospital
Abakpa, Enugu, Enugu

82 Division Military Hospital
Enugu, Enugu, Enugu

97 Sog Medical Centre N A F Base - Port Harcourt
Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers

99 Air Combat Training Group Medical Centre
Tunga, Sokoto, Niger

A H Q Clinic Abuja
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

Airforce Hospital
Garki 1, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

Armed Forces Specialist Hospital - Kano
Kano, Kano, Kano

Defence Headquaters Medical Centre
Garki 1, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

Defence Intelligence Agency - Asokoro
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

D H Q Medical Centre - Mogadishu
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

Guards Brigade Medical Centre Yakubu Gowon Barracks - Abuja
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

Military Hospital - Benin
Benin City, Benin City, Edo

Military Hospital (Ikoyi)
Ikoyi, Lagos, Lagos

Military Hospital (Jibowu)
Lagos, Lagos, Lagos

Military Hospital - Oyo
Oyo, Oyo, Oyo

Military Hospital - Port Harcourt
Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers

Military Hospital - Yaba
Yaba, Lagos, Lagos

Ministry of Defence Staff Clinic
Garki 1, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

M O D Clinic - Abuja
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

N A F Medical Centre Air Force Comp Sec School - Uyo
Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom

N A F Medical Centre N A F Station - Calabar
Calabar, Calabar, Cross River

Naseme M I R - Auchi
Auchi, Auchi, Edo

Naval Medical Centre
Victoria Island, Lagos, Lagos

N D C Medical Centre
Abuja, Abuja, Abuja Capital Territory

Nigerian Airforce Medical Centre - Benin
Benin City, Benin City, Edo

Nigeria Naval Hospital Borikiri
Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers

Nigerian Naval Medical Centre - Sapele
Sapele, Sapele, Delta

Nigerian Naval Reference Hospital Share - Satellite Town
Satellite Town, Satellite Town, Lagos

Nigerian Navy Hospital - Calabar
Calabar, Calabar, Cross River

Nigerian Navy Hospital - Warri
Warri, Warri, Delta

Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital
Ojo, Lagos, Lagos

Nigerian Navy Shipyard - Port Harcourt
Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers

Obisesan Naval Medical Centre
Lagos, Lagos, Lagos

Sick Bay F O B - Ibaka
Eket, Eket, Akwa Ibom

Sickbay N N S Pathfinder - Port Harcourt
Port-harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers

S & T M R S - Benin City,
Benin City, Edo

List Source: http://www.medpages.co.za/sf/index.php?page=serviceregion&servicecode=364&countryid=22

For more info visit Defence Health Maintenance Limited Website dhmlnigeria. com

7 Likes 3 Shares

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 1:39pm
CC Lalasticlala these Clinics has snake anti-dotes

Mynd44 lets do it


==edit 06:35pm==
Download complete list here for those who need to know more

http://www.dhmlnigeria.com/documents/LIST%20OF%20MILITARY%20PRIMARY%20HEALTH%20PROVIDERS%20AND%20LOCATIONS.pdf

1 Like 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by KendrickAyomide(m): 1:41pm
GoodMuyis:
CC Lalasticlala these Clinics has snake anti-dotes

Mynd44 lets do it
the people don't want army injection, they should inject them selves

7 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 1:43pm
KendrickAyomide:
the people don't want army injection, they should inject them selves

If the Army Do not need to inject anybody with sickness so as to kill them, Gas bomb is way more cheaper and easier

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by NwaAmaikpe: 6:13pm
shocked

It is better to visit a roadside patent medical store than to go to a medical clinic.


Even the doctors and nurses address their patients as 'bloody civilians'.

I once visited Nigeria Naval Hospital Borikiri and I heard the military doctor saying.

" You bloody civilian, dis your drip neva finish,
Lie like a log while I give you your shots".

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by obailala(m): 6:13pm
GoodMuyis:
My Last weekend went down with fill disappointment, where a lot of educated folks asked question "When did Military Personnel turn to Medical staff ?" that will be administering Health Service to Civilian, I guess a lot of them were used to Self/Home Treatment with Local Herbs, Local Clinic or Drug store, we should not blame the.

It was a surprise to me too the first time I visited 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, I was to stay overnight with the patient. The next morning, it was time for routine checkup of patients, I saw this Lady/Woman between 35-40 years of age bracket, and in full military Khaki and boot, except that she did not have gun on her, came to examine/questioned the patient I stayed with. She must be a Lieutenant and one of the doctors.

Previously I Knew The Nigeria Armed Force do recruit Medical Personnel, But i did not expect them to be working/depolyed in an Hospital that admitted Civilians. So I dont want to budge you with story, below is a Very Short List of Military (NOT ALL) Clinics and Hospitals in Nigeria, believed me they are one of the best in any state. For example the 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna is said to be second best in Kaduna state after General Hospital Shika, Zaria which was among the best in Nigeria.

If you have ever visited any Military Clinics or Hospitals in Nigeria, you will know that are more friendly than our regular Medical Centers



List Source: http://www.medpages.co.za/sf/index.php?page=serviceregion&servicecode=364&countryid=22

For more info visit Defence Health Maintenance Limited Website dhmlnigeria. com
@Op, save your breath, illiteracy and ignorance is allowed, even amongst graduates; so just save you breath. Moreover, most of the ignorance you witness today is just fuelled by politics, politics of emotions.

Sometime else which

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by teamsynergy: 6:14pm
@op u should understand that its insensitive of the military to force there was into school and civilian community, giving the recent crack down on ipob..... After all, there alot of community health workers who can easily relate with the people...... Shebi, military have Engineers too, why hasnt the military taken taken over the bad Roads in nigeria?

11 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Edu3Again: 6:15pm
Lets say the truth Buhari is a great leader

Under Buhari the South East has been blessed with Operation Python Dance.

Now Buhari has decided to the bless the South South & South West with Operation Crocodile Smile II

At the Same time to make sure the North does not feel leftout, he is seeking loans for the North.
As he rebuild the North ,Buhari starts his taxation from the South.
So take loan to build the North & start your taxation from the South.


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/cbn-reintroduces-cashless-charges-on-bank-deposits/

2 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by kcy(m): 6:15pm
criminals ovar to u
Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:15pm
It is noted.
Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by TheArchangel(f): 6:15pm
GoodMuyis:


If the Army Do not need to inject anybody with sickness so as to kill them, Gas bomb is way more cheaper and easier
It is cheaper but not subtle or you want UN to blow horn on Nigerian military.
Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by sainty2k3(m): 6:15pm
Many medical inventions are from US military medical units, these ones are trying too but need to up our game

1 Like

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by emsheddy(m): 6:15pm
So what do we do with this news now? The Army has lost it's trust! They should focus on building it again!

4 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by donblade85555(m): 6:17pm
thanks for this post....I never knew military clinic exist before

anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com

1 Like 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by slimthugchimee(m): 6:17pm
TheArchangel:
It is cheaper but not subtle or you want UN to blow horn on Nigerian military.
and you think hundreds or thousands of children getting diseases after a few days of getting injections from the army will not arouse suspicion undecided

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by sainty2k3(m): 6:17pm
TheArchangel:
It is cheaper but not subtle or you want UN to blow horn on Nigerian military.
So u believe that poo

1 Like 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Mcanie: 6:17pm
OP the list is Not complete. What about 68 Nigerian ref hospital, yaba Lagos?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by sainty2k3(m): 6:17pm
donblade85555:
v
W
Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by guterMann: 6:17pm
A poor attempt at damage control of the already battered image of the Nigerian military.

Thank God I saw the dying embers of the Nigerian Military.What we have now is not the Nigerian military,it is a personal/regional military .

What is the essence of building hospitals when you do not respect the fundamental human rights of the civilians?

What is the essence of building hospitals when you kill,maim and humiliate civilians?

What is the essence of building hospitals when you see yourselves as demi-gods and the citizens whose taxes are use are being paid with are animals?

What is the essence of building hospitals when you when your protection or humiliation of civilians depends on their ethnicity and religion?

What is the essence of building hospitals when you have left the barracks and now performing police duties and collecting N50(white) from motorists?

8 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by amoduokoh(m): 6:18pm
.
Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by eagleeye2: 6:18pm
GoodMuyis:


If the Army Do not need to inject anybody with sickness so as to kill them, Gas bomb is way more cheaper and easier
And you forgot that 'gas bomb', as you called it won't differentiate between the Military who released it and the Igbo people it was intended for and not to talk of the few Yoruba, hausa, Jaw and the rest who live in the east.
Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Malawian(m): 6:20pm
If they want to do free medical outreach, let them direct us to their hospitals and do it there. We do not want unknown soldiers to inject our kids and disappear into the thin air.

1 Like

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by eagleeye2: 6:20pm
GoodMuyis:
My Last weekend went down with fill disappointment, where a lot of educated folks asked question "When did Military Personnel turn to Medical staff ?" that will be administering Health Service to Civilian, I guess a lot of them were used to Self/Home Treatment with Local Herbs, Local Clinic or Drug store, we should not blame the.

It was a surprise to me too the first time I visited 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, I was to stay overnight with the patient. The next morning, it was time for routine checkup of patients, I saw this Lady/Woman between 35-40 years of age bracket, and in full military Khaki and boot, except that she did not have gun on her, came to examine/questioned the patient I stayed with. She must be a Lieutenant and one of the doctors.

Previously I Knew The Nigeria Armed Force do recruit Medical Personnel, But i did not expect them to be working/depolyed in an Hospital that admitted Civilians. So I dont want to budge you with story, below is a Very Short List of Military (NOT ALL) Clinics and Hospitals in Nigeria, believed me they are one of the best in any state. For example the 44 Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna is said to be second best in Kaduna state after General Hospital Shika, Zaria which was among the best in Nigeria.

If you have ever visited any Military Clinics or Hospitals in Nigeria, you will know that are more friendly than our regular Medical Centers



List Source: http://www.medpages.co.za/sf/index.php?page=serviceregion&servicecode=364&countryid=22

For more info visit Defence Health Maintenance Limited Website dhmlnigeria. com
In your list of military hospitals, only one in the entire southeast region and you think that's enough to pass whatever message you intend to give?

6 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by richmondefosa(m): 6:21pm
Op, leave the dumb fellas. They think the military is all about guns and ammunitions. During times of war, do they expect wounded military men to be taken to civilian hospitals? That's why they Ave medical personnel. My father is a Naval Officer. I grew up in the Nigerian Naval Barracks popularly known as navy town Ojo. I can say that of a truth, they have the best medical practitioners and facilities.
I guess they haven't heard of ranks as Surgeon Commodore? No. They're just dumb.
BTW, it's Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Navy Town. Not satellite town.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by jamesharryson(m): 6:22pm
OP, can we view this case from this perspective:
A well known farmer, came to ur house and took away the lives of some of your siblings and still denied he killed anyone when there are much evidence to show he did. He later came back to the same house he killed people or even to the house of ur cousins with some gifts, will you eat it? Knowing fully well what he is capable of doing. Dont you think he will still kill you and deny as well?

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by GoodMuyis(m): 6:24pm
TheArchangel:
It is cheaper but not subtle or you want UN to blow horn on Nigerian military.

Just the UN blow horn on Book Haram, or the NA will tell you they blew gas right?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by teamsynergy: 6:26pm
richmondefosa:
Op, leave the dumb fellas. They think the military is all about guns and ammunitions. During times of war, do they expect wounded military men to be taken to civilian hospitals? That's why they Ave medical personnel. My father is a Naval Officer. I grew up in the Nigerian Naval Barracks popularly known as navy town Ojo. I can say that of a truth, they have the best medical practitioners and facilities.
I guess they haven't heard of ranks as Surgeon Commodore? No. They're just dumb.
BTW, it's Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Navy Town. Not satellite town.

Wat about community health workers that administer polio and other imminization...

1 Like

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by BrutalJab: 6:27pm
Nonsense let them treat themselves whenever they get injured. Community health workers and normal nurse/doctors can immunize.


You call a group of peaceful citizens terrorists today and start showing care to the same people tomorrow.


You expect those little children that witnessed you killing their parents to welcome you? That's madness

3 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by gretblue: 6:28pm
Op kindly ignore them. The best hospitals to attend after Teaching hospitals in Nigeria are the Military Hospitals. Their services are second to Non. Apart from the Military Hospitals/ Naval Hospitals, we also have Police Hospitals,at Falomo just after the Falomo Bridge. Their Consultants give you the best you can get anywhere in the world.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by hugafella(m): 6:28pm
Who military epp?

2 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by Gadodoko: 6:29pm
These hospitals do not hav medical consultant. I could recall wen a family friend, a general of d army's wife needed a consultant neurologist. She was refered 2 one of d fed medic center. Moreover na wen soja man slap u den u go no say police na ur friend.

2 Likes

Re: List Of Military Clinics And Hospitals In Nigeria by gretblue: 6:31pm
Malawian:
If they want to do free medical outreach, let them direct us to their hospitals and do it there. We do not want unknown soldiers to inject our kids and disappear into the thin air.
Check what's referred to as Medical Outreach.

1 Like 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Having Manhood Challenges: Come And See Permanent Solution / Teen Sells Kidney For Iphone / Health Workers Begin Indefinite Nationwide Strike

Viewing this topic: MsAfricaa, papawols, kocvalour(m), 2lateBiafra, paulynpen(m), jamalnation, lincontee(m), shabzy95(m), kaywise000, Gadodoko, Akinzo66, adefat, Ayokunlemi96(m), Victar(m), Vikhac(m), keandre, Chumani(f), Dbrainiac1(m), fluxbush(f), tonio2wo, belloadebowale(m), viktorlee(m), walterjnr, asdfjklhaha(f), frankIzuchukwu(m), Kaycee248(m), edumakin, IamlordE(m), Lextronggroup and 32 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.