|Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by celebsnes: 3:39pm
Former president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, has revealed that Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote “carried baby Davido home” after he was christened.
The former Access Bank group managing director disclosed this to Mike Awoyinfa, a veteran journalist writing Dangote’s biography in an upcoming ‘Giants of Africa’ series.
According to Awoyinfa, Aig-Imoukhuede said the singer’s father Adedeji Adeleke has been a close friend of Dangote for several years.
Explaining Aig-Imoukhuede’s description of Dangote’s fear of God, he wrote:
“With Imoukhuede, you can never run short of anecdotes. He remembers a day he was travelling with Dangote to Abuja. He needed to see his pastor urgently but found himself acting like Hamlet: to see or not to see.
Dangote instantly waded in, insisting: “you must see your pastor!” He even followed him to church, resulting in getting to Abuja very late.
“He also recalls an incident many years ago in Atlanta, USA, when Dangote had to go to church and was the one who carried the baby Davido home after his christening. Today, Davido is an award-wining pop star and a household name.
“That was why when Imoukhuede was hosting a 60th birthday bash for Dangote in his spacious Ikoyi office, he invited Davido to perform on that joyous night of dancing that brought together Dangote’s inner caucus and close friends like Davido’s father, the billionaire Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, the former Ogun State governor Aremo Segun Osoba, the former governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomole, the present governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki, the former Cross Rivers State governor Donald Duke, the Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and many other Dangote insiders.”
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/dangote-carried-baby-davido-home/
2 Likes
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by NwaAmaikpe: 3:40pm
Wow,
Africa's richest man carried Davido after his christening; now he can brag about 30Billion.
I wonder what will become of the child who was dedicated today in Church that I carried.
MORAL
Be careful who carries your baby.
Destiny is contagious and transferable.
I dedicate my FTC to everyone here on NL.
And to souls of the faithful departed; Tagbo, OJB, McLoph and Bossman.
Happy new week.
70 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by sexybbstar(f): 3:55pm
NwaAmaikpe:
You're back... We saw your work on twitter.. Kwantinue!
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Olafdan(m): 3:55pm
hmmmmm
.
.
.
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by chriskosherbal(m): 3:59pm
Wow ....what a memory ..
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Young03(m): 4:08pm
OK that was why money had to locate him
but why davido dey always put hand for jaw
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by taoheedoriloye(m): 4:20pm
I swear with my two balls I will marry dangote's younger daughter!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by gssdobi: 4:44pm
Nwamaikpe that baby will grow up to break record as world sadist. If I were his parents I will be singing #destiny changer
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by capatainrambo: 6:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:abeg who unban this man.
mod take note. if he yarn dust again handcuff him and return him to the dungeon
8 Likes
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by YoungDaNaval(m): 6:05pm
gssdobi:Hahahaha
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Ericaikince(m): 7:45pm
This boy will never forget 2017 lol he don even Lin
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by harffie(m): 7:45pm
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Desyner: 7:46pm
See all of dem dem, paddy paddy since tey tey.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by DIKEnaWAR: 7:46pm
Whenever Nigerians want to write biographies, know that it is an opportunity to lie. They will keep painting themselves in good light as if they are without blemish.
I hope the biographer tells us how Dangote became the refuse dump of most looted monies in Nigeria. I hope they also tell us how he shortchanges the government in tax payment and all.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by adeblow(m): 7:46pm
So what?
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Flashh: 7:46pm
Picture of Dangote carrying baby Davido or this post is fudged.
6 Likes
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Fuadeiza(m): 7:46pm
hmmmmmmm
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by JoshMedia(m): 7:47pm
I don hear Oooh
Make una check my signature
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:47pm
I opened the thread hoping to see Davido being actually 'carried'.
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by flawlessT(f): 7:47pm
taoheedoriloye:Hahahahahaha
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by saraki201: 7:47pm
hmmm
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Franco2017(m): 7:48pm
So why the sudden revelation?
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by number5(m): 7:50pm
taoheedoriloye:
.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Cladez(m): 7:50pm
Who says wealth is not contagious...........If you associate with big men,one day you would soon be a big man
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by HerXLNC(f): 7:50pm
He was born with silver spoon n built on it..... We didn't choose our parent buh now we have that determination to make that: we ll make our children proud.....Just check my signature you need it
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by truedemocrat(m): 7:50pm
Wealth is truly contagious, if the company you keep is poor folks, you need grace to excel.
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by castrol180(m): 7:50pm
That is why he was rude to Dele...
But Nigerian bloggers sha, it get as it be
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by chuksmoney: 7:50pm
gssdobi:
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by oshe11(m): 7:51pm
seriously serious
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by VickyRotex(f): 7:51pm
gssdobi:
Abeg no burst my belle jare
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by gurunlocker: 7:52pm
So what should we do now?
|Re: Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals by Jerryojozy(m): 7:52pm
Essence of this news pls. NwamAikpe should not carry any child during dedication or anything i, cos he can transfer his negativism to the babay.
Genius J
2 Likes
