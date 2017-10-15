Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dangote Carried Baby Davido Home After His Christening - Aig-imoukhuede Reveals (11282 Views)

The former Access Bank group managing director disclosed this to Mike Awoyinfa, a veteran journalist writing Dangote’s biography in an upcoming ‘Giants of Africa’ series.



According to Awoyinfa, Aig-Imoukhuede said the singer’s father Adedeji Adeleke has been a close friend of Dangote for several years.



Explaining Aig-Imoukhuede’s description of Dangote’s fear of God, he wrote:



“With Imoukhuede, you can never run short of anecdotes. He remembers a day he was travelling with Dangote to Abuja. He needed to see his pastor urgently but found himself acting like Hamlet: to see or not to see.



Dangote instantly waded in, insisting: “you must see your pastor!” He even followed him to church, resulting in getting to Abuja very late.



“He also recalls an incident many years ago in Atlanta, USA, when Dangote had to go to church and was the one who carried the baby Davido home after his christening. Today, Davido is an award-wining pop star and a household name.



“That was why when Imoukhuede was hosting a 60th birthday bash for Dangote in his spacious Ikoyi office, he invited Davido to perform on that joyous night of dancing that brought together Dangote’s inner caucus and close friends like Davido’s father, the billionaire Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, the former Ogun State governor Aremo Segun Osoba, the former governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomole, the present governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki, the former Cross Rivers State governor Donald Duke, the Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and many other Dangote insiders.”





Wow,

Africa's richest man carried Davido after his christening; now he can brag about 30Billion.



I wonder what will become of the child who was dedicated today in Church that I carried.





MORAL

Be careful who carries your baby.

Destiny is contagious and transferable.





I dedicate my FTC to everyone here on NL.

And to souls of the faithful departed; Tagbo, OJB, McLoph and Bossman.

You're back... We saw your work on twitter.. Kwantinue! You're back... We saw your work on twitter.. Kwantinue! 26 Likes 3 Shares

Wow ....what a memory ..

OK that was why money had to locate him

but why davido dey always put hand for jaw

I swear with my two balls I will marry dangote's younger daughter! 1 Like 1 Share

Nwamaikpe that baby will grow up to break record as world sadist. If I were his parents I will be singing #destiny changer 13 Likes 2 Shares

abeg who unban this man.







mod take note. if he yarn dust again handcuff him and return him to the dungeon abeg who unban this man.mod take note. if he yarn dust again handcuff him and return him to the dungeon 8 Likes

gssdobi:

Nwamaikpe that baby will grow up to break record as world sadist. If I were his parents I will be singing #destiny changer

Hahahaha Hahahaha 3 Likes

This boy will never forget 2017 lol he don even Lin

See all of dem dem, paddy paddy since tey tey. 1 Like

Whenever Nigerians want to write biographies, know that it is an opportunity to lie. They will keep painting themselves in good light as if they are without blemish.





I hope the biographer tells us how Dangote became the refuse dump of most looted monies in Nigeria. I hope they also tell us how he shortchanges the government in tax payment and all. 4 Likes 2 Shares

So what?

Picture of Dangote carrying baby Davido or this post is fudged. 6 Likes

Make una check my signature

I opened the thread hoping to see Davido being actually 'carried'. 3 Likes

taoheedoriloye:

I swear with my two balls I will marry dangote's younger daughter! Hahahahahaha Hahahahahaha



So why the sudden revelation?

taoheedoriloye:

I swear with my two balls I will marry dangote's younger daughter!

Who says wealth is not contagious...........If you associate with big men,one day you would soon be a big man

He was born with silver spoon n built on it..... We didn't choose our parent buh now we have that determination to make that: we ll make our children proud.....Just check my signature you need it

Wealth is truly contagious, if the company you keep is poor folks, you need grace to excel.

That is why he was rude to Dele...



But Nigerian bloggers sha, it get as it be 1 Like



gssdobi:

Nwamaikpe that baby will grow up to break record as world sadist. If I were his parents I will be singing #destiny changer

gssdobi:

Nwamaikpe that baby will grow up to break record as world sadist. If I were his parents I will be singing #destiny changer



So what should we do now?