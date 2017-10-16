₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,253 members, 3,855,531 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 11:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit (2582 Views)
FG Has Provided N1.75tn Extra-statutory “bailout” Fund To States – Budgit / FG Announce 10 Point Fiscal Economic Road Map-the Nation / 33 States Can’t Pay Salaries – BudgIT (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Nicur: 6:56pm On Oct 15
Fiscal sustainability, or public finance sustainability, is the ability of a government to sustain its current spending, tax and other policies in the long run without threatening government solvency or defaulting on some of its liabilities or promised expenditures.
1 Like
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by psucc(m): 7:43pm On Oct 15
Where is that of Nigeria?
It must be less than 1.5 as All Promises (during the elections has been) Cancelled
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by OBAGADAFFI: 8:53pm On Oct 15
I am disappointed in Ogun and Osun states.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by lyntiffany(f): 9:11pm On Oct 15
Ok.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by QueenOfNepal: 9:14pm On Oct 15
Osun takes last in everything but Aregberascal goons here do swore he is doing a good job.
2 Likes
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by EmeeNaka: 9:42pm On Oct 15
hmm
Where are those IGR chanters, abeg we need explanations.
6 Likes
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by NaijaEfcc: 6:03am
Lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by NaijaEfcc: 6:08am
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by congorasta: 6:10am
ok
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Alexgeneration(m): 6:10am
Source?
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by uglyafonja: 7:50am
Afonja states with their fake IGR......
No wonder they are still hungry and nearly collapse during the recession period
9 Likes
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by kagari: 10:43am
I am surprised at Ogun's state position, hmm typical example of the more you look the less you see and the lesser you understand
http://www.nairaland.com/4104935/general-market-food-price-weekly
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Angelb4: 10:43am
See where Ogun is, even Ekiti. See Osun. So only Lagos can survive comfortably in the South West. Nice one for Enugu, they surprised me.
5 Likes
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by LexngtonSteele: 10:44am
uglyafonja:
lalasticlala...your friend
We learnt some MODs are biased against their employers....let us investigate
2 Likes
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Michaelpresh(m): 10:45am
And someone is wasting millions building status. Tcheew!�
1 Like
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by uzoclinton(m): 10:45am
seen
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by paulchineduN(m): 10:46am
I thought Abia state will be last in the ranking. Borrowing every month with nothing to show for it, some individuals taking the allocation from the source under an 'arrangee' agreement and touting in the name of political compensation at the expense of the masses and the IGR.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by beamtopola: 10:46am
apart from Lagos, no viable state in southwest. no wonder they are fighting with their last blood against restructuring.
2 Likes
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by beamtopola: 10:46am
they will avoid this thread.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by gbogboti: 10:47am
Surprised about Benue
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Thekillingjoke: 10:47am
Ekiti always behind
How does Fayose plan on taking Nigeria forward if he cant take a state forward
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:48am
.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by sureheaven(m): 10:48am
Afonja states with their fake IGR......
No wonder they are still hungry and nearly collapse during the recession period.
Thunder will fire that ur stinking mouth if u don't desist from mentioning afonja in all threads. Abi them afonja din swear for this one ni.........
2 Likes
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by HopeAtHand: 10:48am
Rivers needs someone alot better in 2019. Ordinarily we ought to give Lagos state something to think about, but here we are stuck in 1999 mentality with Wike. Ordinary Akwa Ibom and Ogun states are bragging of how they will top Rivers state in foreseeable future.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Perge(m): 10:48am
Ebonyi state is the future!
We've got the all-field engineer on the helm of our affairs. Despite the meagre monthly peanuts from the FG, we are waxing stronger than the next 4 SW states combined.
1 Like
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Desyner: 10:49am
This chart should be renamed the Parasitic Index Chart (PIC). It shows how parasitic states are.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by ssogundele: 10:50am
I don't seem to understand this sustainability of a thing! Who can explain it better for we NL peeps?
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by valdes00(m): 10:52am
I wanted to go jogging this morning, BUT Proverb 28:1 - says the wicked runneth when no man chases him*
So I stopped
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by HopeAtHand: 10:52am
OBAGADAFFI:
Oyo, Ogun and Osun are where they ought to be. Lagos (being the highest beneficiary of our skewed federal system) ought to be further down and Ondo higher up. This is the reality if Nigeria practices true fiscal federalism.
1 Like
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by bestview: 10:53am
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by Teewhy2: 10:54am
Ogun state disappointed me, I was expecting it to be among top 10 considering its closeness with Lagos. It has a lot of benefits to be tap from Lagos but see how down below the state is sitting. if state like Kebbi , Kogi, Taraba, Gombe could rank higher than Ogun state I give up on the governor. well am not to surprised sha if you can be putting on that kind of High cap as if you are going to party to office everyday how will you be able to perform well.
|Re: Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit by mmsen: 10:54am
Angelb4:
That's been known. When you subtract Lagos' large IGR from the regional total what is left is very small.
2 Likes
Bad Scammer / 19 Perish In Road Accident / Ekiti Guber Poll: Oyinlola Promises Guns, Army Uniform To Pdp Chiefs
Viewing this topic: Adols4real(m), sexy74(m), Biggcake, Jobia(f), princeryle1, cyprex, Amos15, OmenihuFrank, Femirot2003(m), kenesh(f), chris070(m), Drubiggs24(m), timay(m), Angelb4, Chine12(m), obembet(m), andyanders, sunbbo(m), modath(f), ODVanguard, culcid(m), passwelle, abdulkabirO(m), sameni123(m), choo, PEPPERified, PointB, goldfish27(m), Egein(m), greenlegs(m), swtteks(f), DozieInc(m), sweetilicious(f), Butterworth, cc150615(f), MaziOmenuko, iriferi(m), shaqhead, InsanePsycho(m), nopains, LexngtonSteele, Nostradamu(m), charlieLegend(m), Ugaboy(m), majestique(f), starwood, TeleboiZ005(m), vivlyviv, Deo1986, mrpuzzle, tysontim(m), doyex03, scholes0(m), spymaster(m), nanotechy, yusuff4u2c(m), Withambition(m), viexcey(f), ahoylt1, mightyokwy(m), naijachix(m), nkehenry(f), REDWINGS55, thecardinal(m), edgeP(m), moneytalks86(m), tolufase(m), assemble, 0key2, Longnthick, Pidginwhisper, NOC1(m), luqxxee(m), arewaboy(m), yinkuscious(m), uhuogba(m), Clerverly, matotoide(m), zuchyblink(m), GGirll(m), Ola24luv(m), Lalas24, lakesider(m), bolakem01, ChelseaDr(m), Abah199(m), Az1000, Ojiofor, abbeyboy2o15, QueenOfNepal, spelleti, dannytwix(m), freshdude99(m), ReinaFarine, duba(m), bigdot1759(m), VomeSchakleton(m), 4dor, IcecoldDon, narutop, dotreal4life, Asolab(m), Bonaventura(m), dustydee, AdeizaPaul and 130 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7