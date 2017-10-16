Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fiscal Sustainability Rankings Of The States In Nigeria By Budgit (2582 Views)

Fiscal sustainability, or public finance sustainability, is the ability of a government to sustain its current spending, tax and other policies in the long run without threatening government solvency or defaulting on some of its liabilities or promised expenditures. 1 Like

Where is that of Nigeria?



It must be less than 1.5 as All Promises (during the elections has been) Cancelled

I am disappointed in Ogun and Osun states.

Osun takes last in everything but Aregberascal goons here do swore he is doing a good job. 2 Likes

Where are those IGR chanters, abeg we need explanations. 6 Likes

Source?

Afonja states with their fake IGR......

No wonder they are still hungry and nearly collapse during the recession period 9 Likes





http://www.nairaland.com/4104935/general-market-food-price-weekly I am surprised at Ogun's state position, hmm typical example of the more you look the less you see and the lesser you understand

See where Ogun is, even Ekiti. See Osun. So only Lagos can survive comfortably in the South West. Nice one for Enugu, they surprised me. 5 Likes

lalasticlala...your friend



We learnt some MODs are biased against their employers....let us investigate 2 Likes

And someone is wasting millions building status. Tcheew!� 1 Like

I thought Abia state will be last in the ranking. Borrowing every month with nothing to show for it, some individuals taking the allocation from the source under an 'arrangee' agreement and touting in the name of political compensation at the expense of the masses and the IGR.

apart from Lagos, no viable state in southwest. no wonder they are fighting with their last blood against restructuring. 2 Likes

they will avoid this thread.

Surprised about Benue

Ekiti always behind



How does Fayose plan on taking Nigeria forward if he cant take a state forward

Thunder will fire that ur stinking mouth if u don't desist from mentioning afonja in all threads. Abi them afonja din swear for this one ni......... 2 Likes

Rivers needs someone alot better in 2019. Ordinarily we ought to give Lagos state something to think about, but here we are stuck in 1999 mentality with Wike. Ordinary Akwa Ibom and Ogun states are bragging of how they will top Rivers state in foreseeable future.

Ebonyi state is the future!



We've got the all-field engineer on the helm of our affairs. Despite the meagre monthly peanuts from the FG, we are waxing stronger than the next 4 SW states combined. 1 Like

This chart should be renamed the Parasitic Index Chart (PIC). It shows how parasitic states are.

I don't seem to understand this sustainability of a thing! Who can explain it better for we NL peeps?

OBAGADAFFI:

I am disappointed in Ogun and Osun states.

Oyo, Ogun and Osun are where they ought to be. Lagos (being the highest beneficiary of our skewed federal system) ought to be further down and Ondo higher up. This is the reality if Nigeria practices true fiscal federalism. Oyo, Ogun and Osun are where they ought to be. Lagos (being the highest beneficiary of our skewed federal system) ought to be further down and Ondo higher up. This is the reality if Nigeria practices true fiscal federalism. 1 Like

Ogun state disappointed me, I was expecting it to be among top 10 considering its closeness with Lagos. It has a lot of benefits to be tap from Lagos but see how down below the state is sitting. if state like Kebbi , Kogi, Taraba, Gombe could rank higher than Ogun state I give up on the governor. well am not to surprised sha if you can be putting on that kind of High cap as if you are going to party to office everyday how will you be able to perform well.