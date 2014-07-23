₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,953 members, 3,854,681 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 10:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers (16535 Views)
Tanker And Bus Collide In Ife, Passengers Burnt To Death (Graphic Photos) / 5 Passengers Dead Including A Baby After Danfo Bursts Into Flames In Lagos.PICS / Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by CastedDude: 7:09pm
Tragedy occurred on Saturday after passengers travelling from Ebonyi state to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital, were killed in a tragic accident after their bus caught fire. According to Ugwumba Ekwe, five persons were roasted and other passengers landed in the hospital after being injured.
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/five-passengers-dead-bus-catches-way-port-harcourt-photos.html
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Kingbet: 7:10pm
R.I.P
11 Likes
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Evablizin(f): 7:10pm
Oh Lord,chai,a tragic and most painful way to die is to be burned alive.
RIP TO THEM.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by lyntiffany(f): 7:21pm
So sad.
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by oshe11(m): 7:26pm
Chaiiiiii
IF I GET MONEY EHN....
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by NwaAmaikpe: 7:35pm
Evablizin:
Evablizin onye nke mu
How did you know?
But there's a famous Nigerian quote that says
"All die na die".
.....
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by temitemi1(m): 7:36pm
very sad!
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by MhizzAJ(f): 7:38pm
Terrible
This kind of evil shouldn't befall anyone oo not even my enemy
May their souls RIP
8 Likes
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Evablizin(f): 8:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:Yeah but Nwannem "die" get levels and "die pass die".
3 Likes
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by castrol180(m): 8:48pm
RIP to the dead ones and may God almighty heal the injured ones in time...
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by DanielsParker: 8:49pm
how sad
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by policy12: 8:49pm
R. I. P...
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:49pm
CastedDude:
I have never feel sorry like dis b4
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by slimshadyl(m): 8:50pm
jeez
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by bimboan: 8:50pm
RIP.
Meanwhile checkout this trending story >>
Leaked Bedroom Photos Of Asp, Amina, IGP Concubine
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by GIDIBANKZ(m): 8:50pm
Just must be Peace mass Transit bus (PMT)
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by madgoat(m): 8:50pm
: if only our senators and politicians can burn like this so that this country can be a better place
8 Likes
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by policy12: 8:50pm
R. I. P to the dead.. May we not die a painful death.
8 Likes
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by HugeDan(m): 8:52pm
Yeah and the survived passengers are responding to treatments, thanks to God and FETHA medics.
1 Like
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by asawanathegreat(m): 8:52pm
May God console d bereaved and may their souls RIP.
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by castrol180(m): 8:52pm
Evablizin:Baby how market? And why crying more than the bereaved
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Kingluqman89(m): 8:52pm
RIP to the deads
Rivers... Shaanu Oluwa.
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by KunkAcid: 8:53pm
What are loss to both the family of the deceased and the oranges they had bought.
RIP
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by OrestesDante(m): 8:53pm
mmm
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Danielspark: 8:54pm
lyntiffany:
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:54pm
R. I. P!!
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Evablizin(f): 8:55pm
castrol180:Mehn,this is very painful.
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by Proffdada: 8:55pm
It's a shame that when Wike is spending lavishly someone dies horrific death in rivers
RIP
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by donblade85555(m): 8:55pm
Jesus....God please let me and my family nor experience this oh...may God give strength to those that lost Thiers. RIP
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers by freemandgenius(m): 8:56pm
What a world. R.I.P to them
1 Like
Commercial Bus Driver Ran Into Another Bus,Crashes With Nissan Car In Anambra(pi / Relocation Of Abuja Airport To Cost N1.1bn / US Family Preference Visa Waiters Lounge
Viewing this topic: BJ4REEL(m), Middlefinger1, bamikole002(m), Oluwaseydex(m), kelvyn7(m), Shayetet13(m), MAKABBEY(m), Charismatic107, richmondefosa(m), Lipso, dodorima(m), Joeblack01(m), sirfemzy(m), midworld, Samsantos9(m), aguizm(m), bolex04(m), onlinereach, khaz(m), cathyperry45(f), gbosah91, lankieman, habeeb2773(m), Donbraye(m), Orgym and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11