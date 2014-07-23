Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 5 Passengers Burnt To Death After Bus Catches Fire While Travelling To Rivers (16535 Views)

Tanker And Bus Collide In Ife, Passengers Burnt To Death (Graphic Photos) / 5 Passengers Dead Including A Baby After Danfo Bursts Into Flames In Lagos.PICS / Passengers Burnt Beyond Recognition In Obollo Afor, Enugu Road (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/five-passengers-dead-bus-catches-way-port-harcourt-photos.html Tragedy occurred on Saturday after passengers travelling from Ebonyi state to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital, were killed in a tragic accident after their bus caught fire. According to Ugwumba Ekwe, five persons were roasted and other passengers landed in the hospital after being injured.







R.I.P 11 Likes







Oh Lord,chai,a tragic and most painful way to die is to be burned alive.



RIP TO THEM. Oh Lord,chai,a tragic and most painful way to die is to be burned alive.RIP TO THEM. 25 Likes 2 Shares

So sad.









IF I GET MONEY EHN.... ChaiiiiiiIF I GET MONEY EHN....

Evablizin:







Oh Lord,chai,a tragic and most painful way to die is to be burned alive.



RIP TO THEM.



Evablizin onye nke mu

How did you know?



But there's a famous Nigerian quote that says

"All die na die".

..... Evablizin onye nke muHow did you know?But there's a famous Nigerian quote that says"All die na die"...... 7 Likes 1 Share

very sad!

Terrible



This kind of evil shouldn't befall anyone oo not even my enemy



May their souls RIP 8 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:



Evablizin onye nke mu How did you know?

But there's a famous Nigerian quote that says "All die na die". ..... Yeah but Nwannem "die" get levels and "die pass die". Yeah but Nwannem "die" get levels and "die pass die". 3 Likes

RIP to the dead ones and may God almighty heal the injured ones in time...

how sad

R. I. P...

CastedDude:

Tragedy occurred on Saturday after passengers travelling from Ebonyi state to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital, were killed in a tragic accident after their bus caught fire. According to Ugwumba Ekwe, five persons were roasted and other passengers landed in the hospital after being injured.



https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/five-passengers-dead-bus-catches-way-port-harcourt-photos.html



I have never feel sorry like dis b4 I have never feel sorry like dis b4

jeez





Meanwhile checkout this trending story >>



Leaked Bedroom Photos Of Asp, Amina, IGP Concubine RIP.Meanwhile checkout this trending story >>

Just must be Peace mass Transit bus (PMT)

if only our senators and politicians can burn like this so that this country can be a better place if only our senators and politicians can burn like this so that this country can be a better place 8 Likes

R. I. P to the dead.. May we not die a painful death. 8 Likes

Yeah and the survived passengers are responding to treatments, thanks to God and FETHA medics. 1 Like

May God console d bereaved and may their souls RIP.

Evablizin:





Oh Lord,chai,a tragic and most painful way to die is to be burned alive.

RIP TO THEM. Baby how market? And why crying more than the bereaved Baby how market? And why crying more than the bereaved

RIP to the deads



Rivers... Shaanu Oluwa.









What are loss to both the family of the deceased and the oranges they had bought.











RIP What are loss to both the family of the deceased and the oranges they had bought.RIP

mmm

lyntiffany:

So sad.

R. I. P!!

castrol180:





Baby how market? And why crying more than the bereaved Mehn,this is very painful. Mehn,this is very painful.

It's a shame that when Wike is spending lavishly someone dies horrific death in rivers

RIP





anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit Jesus....God please let me and my family nor experience this oh...may God give strength to those that lost Thiers. RIPanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com