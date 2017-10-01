₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 9:08pm
The tourism experts who were arrested on orders of actress Ini Edo, received a rousing welcome at Akwa Ibom International Airport, earlier today. Mr. Joseph Utin and Ubong Ekpe, regained their freedom after they were arrested on Thursday night in Uyo and flown to Abuja on Friday due to a Petition by the Ini Edo, the Special Assistant to the Governor on tourism.
Ubong Ekpe and Joseph Utin were accused by Ini Edo of 'stealing' her idea of Ibom Fest, which was cancelled last year and also threatening her life. .The idea was said to have been used for the just concluded Orange September, (Akwa Ibom 30th anniversary celebration)...
In a petition to the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, Edo alleged that the duo sold the idea of Ibom Fest to the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and renamed it "Orange September" the official brand of the 30th anniversary of the State.
The actress is said to be angry that she wasn't carried along in this year's event.
The consultants however debunked her claims and described her petition as baseless. The duo have now been released after being dragged to Abuja.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/tourism-consultants-arrive-akwa-ibom-after-being-released-from-abuja.html
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 9:08pm
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by auntysimbiat(f): 9:09pm
Cool
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by Evablizin(f): 9:14pm
Make sense. She was angry because she wasn't carried along in this year's event,mama everybody will not bow before you for an event to take place.
1 Like
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by Homeboiy(m): 9:38pm
I don't understand
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by chriskosherbal(m): 9:53pm
Ini Edo wonderful actress ....It didn't just go her way this time.
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 10:22pm
Ini Edo...
Your story is for another day.
1 Share
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by Osu175(m): 10:24pm
Seriously serious
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by swagdopey: 10:24pm
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by ezana1(m): 10:24pm
She get mouth sha
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by itsmeurLady(f): 10:24pm
They will not bow for her but at least they ought to carry her along in every stage... y is she then the SA to the Governor then Na for mouth abi Dats y all this political stuff use to tire me, they are never straightforward, u might be in a position for paper/documentation purposes but someone might be behind the scene doing your work for you *smh quite frustrating tho... This their dry airport wey be like person kitchen, pls nobody shld quote me I am not feeling fine
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by cerowo(f): 10:24pm
Lobatan
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by kagari: 10:25pm
Hmmmm nawa oo
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by LifeofAirforce(m): 10:25pm
Over taking is allowed
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by ICAMETOWIN(m): 10:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:Oya, accuse them.
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by Kimy97(f): 10:26pm
Even ideas..ok
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by nwakibie3(m): 10:26pm
Ini edo giving order to arrest people
Power of puss.y at work
1 Like
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:27pm
Sometimes politics make sensible people confused
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by Danielspark: 10:27pm
Homeboiy:
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by jomoh: 10:28pm
How many times I wan see this topic today.
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by calddon(m): 10:30pm
Power intoxicates n absolute power intoxicates absolutely.
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by oshe11(m): 10:33pm
PUSS.Y POWER
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by sam4(m): 10:37pm
.Hmmmmm
|Re: Tourism Experts Arrested On Ini Edo's Orders Welcomed At Akwa Ibom Airport. PICS by gaeul(f): 10:47pm
hmmmm
logica(m), Fatoxylene93(m), PANDOGARI, Jack83, oshibote1, josessybj, admax(m), Sammyjay4411(m), Elkiflu, omoere, ollyboi123(m), lewizylee(m), bkfilms, Coyotejack(m), noskcid(m), adefola2017(m), Ttipsy(m), Okwute001, Mckandre(m), chindos(m), ADENIKETINA2015(f), ibodom, Dansiki1, desire44, Ashleyma77(m), istand49ja, iPopAlomo(m), Graciousnaija, emyibe(m), Luther0147, PrinceAkbabio(m), treazure1(m), damibigmo(m), iambijo(m), otokx(m), frankoben(m), wednesdays26, kadara2041, dedecoder, ottizz, adisarasaq(m), oluwasolajames, Ij31(f), shigologo, collinsoft(m), pagimo, enemmo(f), bamirotola, MxFactor(m), kobijacobs(m), AyoolaIgwe(m), Crazytrump(m), caleboxylic, ikechizoba(f), mariong(m), saoban99, biolaowo(m), Defitting, libertyfather(m), FODA(m), mcafeez, bunmiannie(f), victormila(m), LaconicINC, johnnn20, Nnaminnami(m), charlesazeh(m), gentlebullet(m), NemzySeries(m), lelvin(m), Sociologie(m), kajsa08(f), MamaOO, segebobo, Vicvalentine, ruona10(m) and 121 guest(s)
