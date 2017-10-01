



The tourism experts who were arrested on orders of actress Ini Edo, received a rousing welcome at Akwa Ibom International Airport, earlier today. Mr. Joseph Utin and Ubong Ekpe, regained their freedom after they were arrested on Thursday night in Uyo and flown to Abuja on Friday due to a Petition by the Ini Edo, the Special Assistant to the Governor on tourism.Ubong Ekpe and Joseph Utin were accused by Ini Edo of 'stealing' her idea of Ibom Fest, which was cancelled last year and also threatening her life. .The idea was said to have been used for the just concluded Orange September, (Akwa Ibom 30th anniversary celebration)...In a petition to the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, Edo alleged that the duo sold the idea of Ibom Fest to the State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and renamed it "Orange September" the official brand of the 30th anniversary of the State.The actress is said to be angry that she wasn't carried along in this year's event.The consultants however debunked her claims and described her petition as baseless. The duo have now been released after being dragged to Abuja.