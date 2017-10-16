₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,972 members, 3,854,784 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 01:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother (3620 Views)
How To Seduce A Girl / Hilarious Conversation Between A Man & His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him / Nigerian Man Threatens His Ex-girlfriend With Her Nudes Over Infidelity (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Ndlistic(m): 11:20pm On Oct 15
I'm still friends with my ex babe who is a nursing student.
She always disturbs my elder bros with unsolicited calls. Most atimes he doesnt pick. She came to visit him while i was in schl. He was wearing just boxers. She started telling him how hot he looks.
What shld i do?
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Mavin1: 11:23pm On Oct 15
Kill yourself and run away
30 Likes
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by saraphina(f): 11:23pm On Oct 15
is your elder brother complaining?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Ndlistic(m): 11:29pm On Oct 15
saraphina:Yes, he told me everything. I was even around when she was disturbing him with calls. He tries to avoid her but she doesnt want to get it tha hes nt interested. Hes quite disciplined. In a serious relatshp. He said he doesnt want to chop & clean mouth
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by luminouz(m): 11:34pm On Oct 15
Mavin1:Mad man
1 Like
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by saraphina(f): 11:35pm On Oct 15
Ndlistic:your brother should talk to his serious girlfriend about it.Just sit and relax....
2 Likes
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by pocohantas(f): 11:36pm On Oct 15
Ndlistic:
He tries to avoid her by picking her calls?
What happened to the numerous call blockers?
Any man that doesn't want a woman knows what to do. Stop making your brother look like a victim. The way you men act helpless on matters like this amuses me. If you're not being seduced, you are snatched, hypnotised or pushed into cheating.
Next thing we would hear is how he 'mistakenly' had sex with her.
Please, he should be firm with her.
8 Likes
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by DanielsParker: 11:44pm On Oct 15
run
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by valdes00(m): 11:45pm On Oct 15
I wanted to go jogging this morning, BUT Proverb 28:1 says - the wicked runneth when no man chases him*
So I stopped
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Dandeson1(m): 11:45pm On Oct 15
I fail to see the problem, your ex, and your bros, nor be to nyash the girl troway?
and your friends with your ex? seriously... who does that? one of y'all still in dat Luv shiit.
1 Like
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Hashimyussufamao(m): 11:46pm On Oct 15
kill urself
1 Like
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by DJEhimond(m): 11:46pm On Oct 15
Wait, Let her seduce him first, then we will now sit down and see what to do.
1 Like
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by sorextee(m): 11:46pm On Oct 15
Tell ur bro I said he should SWIM WITH THE TIDE. Whatever ur ex is looking for from him, she will get it..
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by sharisto(m): 11:46pm On Oct 15
@ Op watsoeva drugs ur tkin bliv me it has expired, wat kinda topic is dis, I trust nairalanders wid comment, oya now
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by auntysimbiat(f): 11:46pm On Oct 15
Na wa oo
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by 12345baba: 11:46pm On Oct 15
Give her a dirty pit laterine slap
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by clive2u(m): 11:47pm On Oct 15
just browse the definition of party. i mean 3some o
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by MrRhymes101(m): 11:47pm On Oct 15
Are they not adults? Or are u still interested in your ex?? ... wedding MC
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Alexanderbells2: 11:47pm On Oct 15
How this topic take reach front page nah him I wan know!!!
Who be the mod wry push this?
BTW, Mr OP. Your brother nah Okobo...... But No be my mouth you go hear that one Sha oo.
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Sleyanya1(m): 11:48pm On Oct 15
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by onyx1470(m): 11:48pm On Oct 15
Lol. let Your brother too .. put benchmark on her pu**y nah.
Is that your headache! [color=#550000]Lol. let Your brother too .. put benchmark on her pu**y nah.
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Oluwapresley(m): 11:48pm On Oct 15
This doesn't even make any sense.. There are some posts that would prolly have made sense if you don't add "what should I do?" behind. Jees!
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Hyfer(m): 11:49pm On Oct 15
i have been in your shoes before..just ignore her.
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by ikp120(m): 11:50pm On Oct 15
And so? She is your ex, so mind your business!
Since he is not interested, let him be a man. It's not your call, but his.
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by ZeeBaba17(m): 11:50pm On Oct 15
can't your brother tell her to STOP it, u are making it seem like ur brother is in a position where he can't say NO. and its not as if both of them work in same establishment where they must see each other everyday.... just tell your brother to tell her no and warn her against it next time
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by deb303(f): 11:50pm On Oct 15
op wS looking for advice and he Nairaland came to his mind...ok o
btw cnt your bro talk to her?
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by johnstar(m): 11:51pm On Oct 15
Hm
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by kryptik(m): 11:51pm On Oct 15
Mavin1:
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Donjazzy12(m): 11:51pm On Oct 15
Ndlistic:I am very very disappointed in your elder brother. How did he not tell her off when she came to see him ? I keep saying it, most young men of nowadays are completely useless and totally worthless! All they live for is pussy.
Warn her off your elder brother. Tell her not to mess with your family.
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by KOPT55: 11:51pm On Oct 15
Your brother can hit, and anyone is free to solicit affection from anyone they please as long as they [the pursuer, and the pursued] are not married.
They are both adults, let them live their life.
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by romoruyi(m): 11:51pm On Oct 15
Hmm
|Re: My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:51pm On Oct 15
There's absolutely nothing you can do
A time, I had something to do with my brothers ex girlfriend, she was too hot for him lol
End of the day its just lust and will sure come off it once the deed is done
1 Like
Can You Lend Your Car To Your Ex? / . / How Can I Propose To Her? She Hates Me!
Viewing this topic: OTayobami(m), feezy11(m), ajoo17(m), joeeee240(m), Hempire, sweet4(f), Alove1(m), elderhimself(m), danwilliams4u(m), Jeboy(m), elsse(m), aliyuabbaashiru(m), kayrukky, DoTheNeedful, blinkz4real, thosedays, abdussalam(m), cruchenutii, nutrino(m), princejones(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), pawn89(m), eakenbor, KiloD, DALE917(f), vampire2020, jotfas(m), obqentertainment(m), leecharming(m), lovelymind(m), Neutral15, Jaideyone(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19