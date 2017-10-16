Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Ex Girlfriend Wants To Seduce My Elder Brother (3620 Views)

I'm still friends with my ex babe who is a nursing student.



She always disturbs my elder bros with unsolicited calls. Most atimes he doesnt pick. She came to visit him while i was in schl. He was wearing just boxers. She started telling him how hot he looks.



What shld i do?

Kill yourself and run away 30 Likes

is your elder brother complaining? 1 Like 1 Share

saraphina:

Mavin1:

Kill yourself and run away Mad man Mad man 1 Like

Ndlistic:



Ndlistic:



He tries to avoid her by picking her calls?

What happened to the numerous call blockers?



Any man that doesn't want a woman knows what to do. Stop making your brother look like a victim. The way you men act helpless on matters like this amuses me. If you're not being seduced, you are snatched, hypnotised or pushed into cheating.



Next thing we would hear is how he 'mistakenly' had sex with her.

run

I wanted to go jogging this morning, BUT Proverb 28:1 says - the wicked runneth when no man chases him*



So I stopped 24 Likes 3 Shares

?



and your friends with your ex? seriously... who does that ? one of y'all still in dat Luv shiit. I fail to see the problem, your ex, and your bros, nor be to nyash the girl trowayand your friends with your ex? seriously... who does that? one of y'all still in dat Luv shiit. 1 Like

kill urself 1 Like

Wait, Let her seduce him first, then we will now sit down and see what to do. 1 Like

Tell ur bro I said he should SWIM WITH THE TIDE. Whatever ur ex is looking for from him, she will get it..

@ Op watsoeva drugs ur tkin bliv me it has expired, wat kinda topic is dis, I trust nairalanders wid comment, oya now

Na wa oo

Give her a dirty pit laterine slap

just browse the definition of party. i mean 3some o

Are they not adults? Or are u still interested in your ex?? ... wedding MC

How this topic take reach front page nah him I wan know!!!



Who be the mod wry push this?



BTW, Mr OP. Your brother nah Okobo...... But No be my mouth you go hear that one Sha oo.

Lol. let Your brother too .. put benchmark on her pu**y nah.

Is that your headache! [color=#550000]Lol. let Your brother too .. put benchmark on her pu**y nah.

This doesn't even make any sense.. There are some posts that would prolly have made sense if you don't add "what should I do?" behind. Jees!

i have been in your shoes before..just ignore her.

And so? She is your ex, so mind your business!



Since he is not interested, let him be a man. It's not your call, but his.

can't your brother tell her to STOP it, u are making it seem like ur brother is in a position where he can't say NO. and its not as if both of them work in same establishment where they must see each other everyday.... just tell your brother to tell her no and warn her against it next time

op wS looking for advice and he Nairaland came to his mind...ok o

btw cnt your bro talk to her?

Hm

Mavin1:

Kill yourself and run away

Ndlistic:

Your brother can hit, and anyone is free to solicit affection from anyone they please as long as they [the pursuer, and the pursued] are not married.



They are both adults, let them live their life.

Hmm