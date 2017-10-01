₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by lightblazingnow(m): 7:48am
Buhari’s presidency: We’ve nothing to show for being in power –North
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/buharis-presidency-weve-nothing-show-power-north/
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by lightblazingnow(m): 7:49am
If it's true then it's. If it isn't leave it for God Almighty to declare and don't be stuck in traffic of words
Wether you realise it or not, a man can receive nothing except it's given from above....
Whatever you have today was given to you,we were all born Unclad and helpless....
Give praises and Thanksgiving first for all things
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by funlord(m): 7:51am
Some people just woke up!
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by ZKOSOSO(m): 7:53am
A lot to show for....!! Ask the World Bank President..!
Yeye people......up there..!
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by SalamRushdie: 7:55am
You have lot to show ..
Your herdsmen are having good time pillaging other communities unchallenged and even have the military to back them up.
You don't have any meaningless python military operation going on there .
Your sons get up to 90 percent of Federal govt employment under this govt
The World bank has directed all it's funding to North on instruction of Buhari
80 percent of electricity being generated is wheeled to North despite the fact the South needs it more .
You actually have President that is for the North and the North alone in power a job he does so well that he make it a point of duty never to step his leg outside the North.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by OZAOEKPE(m): 7:55am
When you voted a daft thing into power and you expecting him to do magic
You cant vote a man that managed cows after his retirement and expect a result like that of Donald Trump of our great America...
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55am
What else do you want to have to show;
Hatred?
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by greatiyk4u(m): 7:58am
Buhari belongs no Nobody and Belongs to everybody
Live with that!
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Clerverly: 7:58am
He said the comments of the president that the World Bank should focus more on the North-East was the right thing to do by every right thinking leader because the zone was totally destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents. His words: “When Gowon was Head of State, he took money from the national treasury to rebuild the South-East after the war, nobody called him a sectional leader, but today, for asking for the reconstruction of the North-East, Buhari is a sectional leader.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Clerverly: 8:02am
This is unfair. “Government then had money to rebuild the South- East, but in the case of Buhari, the nation has no money, so even the World Bank’s assistance is a loan payable in a long time and there is no crime in him wanting the ravaged North-East rebuilt.”
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by lightblazingnow(m): 8:03am
Dreams
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Clerverly: 8:03am
The infrastructure projects that have been carried out in the last two and half years are the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway; the Second Niger Bridge at Asaba; the ongoing East/West Road; the rail project from Lagos to Calabar. Go and check them out.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by mgbadike81: 8:03am
I don't Blame them rather I blame the southerners that voted them into power. even the middle belt is been given the second class treatment by the true north.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Nbote(m): 8:04am
Wen will d North ever stop crying more than d bereaved?? Wen will dey ever agree d current system has always favoured dem? Wen will dey ever acknowledge every govt from their region favours dem over others? What reconstruction did d federal govt carry out in d South-East afta d war? Since U claim d govt hasn't done anything for u yet despite all glaring signs and evidences, why are dey opposing restructuring.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by yanshDoctor: 8:04am
probably he is not good in accountability. give buhari all the billions in the world and i bet if there will be anything to show for it. someone who have the same numbers of cows after some decades.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by SalamRushdie: 8:05am
[quote author=Clerverly post=61464111][/quote]
When Gowon was Head of State, he took money from the national treasury to rebuild the South-East after the war, nobody called him a sectional leader, but today, for asking for the reconstruction of the North-East, Buhari is a sectional leader.
What many people don't know is that was Gowon overthrown by the North for his attempt to be fair to the South East after the war and Buhari was actually the devil that instigated that coup as a young officer and not Joe Garba as twisted history would want us to believe, I know a participant of that coup and he confirmed to me that it was Buhari that started the rally for the coup and succeeded in getting a lot of gullible officers on board
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Realist2: 8:09am
Buhari remain the most sectional, tribalistic, nepotistic leader of Nigeria. His bigotry tenet stinks, his body language, action show complete disdain to the south, he implanted his huosa/ fulani brethren in all critical sector of Nigeria.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Esseite: 8:10am
If a barrel of oil is sold for $100 @ 150 = N15,000
Then a barrel of oil sold for $52 @ 365 = N18,975, same exported number of barrels or even more with the lifeline given to Nigeria
crude oil at $100/150, we had subsidy and fuel at N80, food prices were fair and affordable, minimum wage raised to N18,000.employment was at its boom and new companies and ideas springing up.
Electricity was affordable and your salary could take you home...
Since the bulk has been passed to the populace to generate income through taxes, which we are made to understand why we the masses spend so much for so little, all sorts of bank debits and all other corrupt revenue gaps blocked through TSA, ban on most imported goods, closure of land borders to block loopholes, we cant seem to understand where our monies are.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by naijawisdom(m): 8:11am
who wake una from sleep?
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by supersystemsnig: 8:11am
SalamRushdie:
Brilliant Post Sir
Good Morning....Buhari has always maintained an anti-South/Igbo/Christian stance...He'll dance off the stage in shame
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by wizzyrich(m): 8:17am
Jonathan spent his tenure building almajiri schools in north despite the politically motivated boko haram activities against his government and we did not complain, the north should shut their mouths.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Realist2: 8:18am
yanshDoctor:The man has spirit of poverty, that's why poverty has spread to all house hold the moment he assumed office. Anything he touches become wrecked , he is a legend of the wrecher.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by QueenOfNepal: 8:23am
Since the North can't point to any infrastructure done by buhari and same with the South then can we kindly ask where all our money has gone to under Jubrin the slowpoke
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Firefire(m): 8:27am
Buhary is a disaster, we warned you people.
A man that cannot improve the lives of his cow, is that one a good person?
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Clerverly: 8:29am
Firefire:
Did you even read the article?
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by EternalTruths: 8:34am
Realist2:
Buhari Is Cursed.
The true definition of Curse is, an ingrained power that attracts and multiplies bad things.
Jonathan Is Blessed.
The true definition of Bless is, an ingrained power that attracts and multiplies good things.
The North is also Cursed. That is why, despite having federal advantage over other regions, nothing good thrives there for the inhabitants except for the strangers that live amongst them.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Ovamboland(m): 8:51am
Nbote:
The Niger bridge Ojukwu and his boys blew up, was it repaired with his money or was it surcharged from all Ibos? Did Ojukwu not collect his father's properties back and all his retirement benefits in full? All the destruction at calabar and bonny ports during troops landing who paid for its repairs.
Did Ibos pay back any money for Nigeria airways planes hijacked and eventually destroyed by Ojukwu.
How much did Ojukwu pay back to fix casino cinema Yaba Lagos that his bomber planes destroyed? What of the civilians, Lagosians, killed at the cinema by Biafra planes, who compensated them, have the families of the dead not forgiven and moved on while the Biafra killers remain at 1967?
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Stingman: 8:55am
SalamRushdie:
To support your views, see comment by one of the northern leaders, about the lies told by the ACF:
“Sincerely speaking, the South-East has not had a fair-share since the civil war. Their marginalization is quite obvious. But if the policy of reconstruction, reintegration and reconciliation of Gen.Gowon and the late Gen. Murtala’s administrations had continued, the agitation by the few Igbo for Biafra state would have been a thing of the past.." Balarebe Musa
I don't know why these elders lie. Buhari who gave almost 90% of apointments to the north is now said to be fair to all...?
President - North
Speakerer - North
Senate president - North
INEC
Police
Army
Airforce
Customs
Immigration
Prision
NSA
DSS
Civil defence
NDLEA
EFCC
NPA
NNPC/Petroluem
UN
OPEC
FCT
Etc
Etc
All the above institutions are managed by the north. How can a human being say Buhari didn't favour the north...Unbelievable...
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by fergie001(m): 8:58am
These people are playing one game.
The other day,they said Buhari cannot be presented for another term,they are trying to play one yeye politics,but 2015 clear people eyes.
So,all the Security Chiefs are Southerners nah.
All those people una put for CBN are from Abia state.
The railway lines crossed through all the geopolitical zones excepting the North.
51 people were recruited into the DSS from Ekiti state.
And the ND herdsmen are freedom-fighters.
Abi?
You guys need monkeypox vaccine.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Firefire(m): 8:59am
Clerverly:
Tell Buhary to read and interpret to me.
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Ovamboland(m): 9:04am
SalamRushdie:
Buhari must be a wizard to be able to rally senior officers and even Christian officers to remove another Christian head of state. I can see that Biafra/Ipob are now the defenders of Gowon their nemesis who stopped their Biafra dream and supervised the blockade that led to famine, afterall it will paint Buhari black today
|Re: Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North by Ovamboland(m): 9:06am
Esseite:
Rubbish analysis and the country still imports fuel, food and other materials at $1/150?
