Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Presidency: We’ve Nothing To Show For Being In Power –North (9403 Views)

Why Fayose Is Not Among Governors Visiting Buhari - Presidency / Fayose: Looters In Buhari's Presidency Burying Their Loot In Aso Villa / Nine Ministers Who Will Define Buhari’s Presidency (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari’s presidency: We’ve nothing to show for being in power –North

newtelegraphonline.com





The North has disagreed with those who have branded President Muhammadu Buhari a sectional leader, saying there is nothing in the region to show that he has favoured the area more than other parts of the country. Leaders across the North, who were in unison on the position, therefore, challenged those crying marginalisation to come out with verifiable statistics to show in which areas Buhari’s kinsmen have advantages over others in his administration.



President Buhari has come under fire over a statement credited to the President of the World Bank Group, Mr. Jim Yong Kim, last Thursday, that Buhari specifically requested that the bank shifts focus to the northern region.



But, a cross section of northern leaders and groups, in separate interviews with New Telegraph at the weekend, described insinuations that Buhari is favouring the North as unfounded.



According to majority of them, the North only has the presidency, while the South is holding power. Among those who spoke with our correspondents were Second Republic presidential adviser and Chairman of Northern Elders’ Council (NEC), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai; former governor old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa; elder statesman and chairman of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Dr. Paul Unongo; Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed and leader of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima.



The groups were apex northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Arewa Youth Forum (AYF). ACF, which spoke through its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said the insinuation that Buhari is favouring the North against other regions is uncharitable and preposterous.



The group added that the cry of marginalisation is without facts and has caused mistrust among the people. ACF said: “President Buhari was elected as the president of Nigeria and not that of the North or South. In the last two years, he had presented national budgets to the National Assembly, which contained developmental projects for the entire country being his constituency.



“The budgets were passed into Appropriation Acts and implemented according to available resources, which Nigerians are fully aware of. It is, therefore, the considered view of the ACF that ascribing primordial considerations to projects to where the president comes from is preposterous and uncharitable.



“The claims of favouritism or marginalisation by one part of the country against the other, which have created unnecessary mistrust among the various components of the country is, in most cases, not based on facts, but rather on speculations.” AYF also insisted that the South has benefited more from the Buhari government.



The Arewa youths stated that the North only have the Presidency while the projects are in the South. “The South is in charge and any fair-minded Nigerian will tell you that. It is only in this government that someone from the South, Babatunde Fashola, is holding three ministries.



“Most of the projects executed in the last two years are in the South, the North only have the president and some appointees to show for it. Which project can anybody point at by this government in the North? Please tell me, I want to know,” ACF National President, Alhaji Gambo Gujungu, told New Telegraph.



Yakasai, who faulted those twisting President Buhari’s comments on World Bank’s support to the North-East, said the same thing was done by General Yakubu Gowon to the South-East shortly after the Nigerian/Biafran war He reminded critics of the president that in the two and half years of the present administration, the South has benefitted more than the North, adding that even the president clearly told the South-East leaders recently that their zone got senior ministers against most northern states, which have only junior ministers.



He said the comments of the president that the World Bank should focus more on the North-East was the right thing to do by every right thinking leader because the zone was totally destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents. His words: “When Gowon was Head of State, he took money from the national treasury to rebuild the South-East after the war, nobody called him a sectional leader, but today, for asking for the reconstruction of the North-East, Buhari is a sectional leader.



This is unfair. “Government then had money to rebuild the South- East, but in the case of Buhari, the nation has no money, so even the World Bank’s assistance is a loan payable in a long time and there is no crime in him wanting the ravaged North-East rebuilt.”



On the cry of marginalisation, Yakasai said: “I want you to ask those who are talking about marginalisation to tell us where and where they are marginalised. The North-West, where I come from, don’t have four senior ministers and, which government’s position is bigger than that of a minister? “Let me tell you, after the president and the vice president, minister is the next important position in government.



These people have four senior ministers and North-West don’t have four senior ministers. “On the issue of projects, let government tell us any project it has brought to the North that is more than those in the South.” Unongo, a Second Republic minister of steel, in his reaction, also dismissed the impression that Buhari is favouring the North, warning that such statement is capable of breeding disunity.



He said the Buhari administration has been fair to all the six geo-political zones of the country, adding that the zones still crying marginalisation are those agitating for disintegration, particularly the South-East. The NEF chairman said: “It is not possible to say that Buhari is favouring the North to the detriment of other regions.



The North occupies over 80 per cent of the total landmass of Nigeria and it has the population as well. If everything was given to the North proportionate to its size and population, it wouldn’t be so backward the way it is today.” Unongo further said that if any group is to protest against marginalisation, it should be his Tiv nation, which, according to him, constitutes the fourth largest ethnic group in the country, but has no representation in the national scheme of things despite voting overwhelmingly for the party in power. Junaid Mohammed, on his part, told those saying that Buhari is president of the North and not the president of Nigeria, to go to hell.



His words: “I believe in assessing a man, particularly a politician like Buhari, you assess him not only on what he says, but on what he does. If you look at the cabinet, it is clear that most of the important assignments (portfolios) went to the South, particularly the South-West. They have Finance, Health, Power/ Works/Housing and Communication.



So, for anybody who is rational, that statement made about Buhari asking World Bank to concentrate its activities in the North was false. “In fact, if you move ahead and you assess his words and deeds, you will find out that Buhari hasn’t done anything to advance the interest of the North in any way whatsoever.



The infrastructure projects that have been carried out in the last two and half years are the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway; the Second Niger Bridge at Asaba; the ongoing East/West Road; the rail project from Lagos to Calabar. Go and check them out.



These are the key projects of this administration and none of them is in the North. “For those who are using the mischievous report to say that Buhari is now president of the North and not the president of Nigeria, let them go to hell.



The facts are there and anybody who wants to check should go and check.” Also speaking, Balarabe posited: “This is a mere allegation by people from the South. I have not seen anything in the North to justify that assertion until we have figures. I believe the North and South-West are in this government together.



This government is a political conspiracy between the South-West and the North; that is the truth. But, as far as marginalisation is concerned, we can only talk with statistics.



“When people talk about appointments, I will appreciate if they line up the names and portfolios for us to see. I believe they cannot talk about marginalisation in economic matters or political appointments, when they cannot show us who and who is involved.” Also insisting that Buhari is not favouring the North, former Deputy National Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abdullahi Jalo, said there is nothing in the region to show that the president is disposed to the area.



“Buhari has done nothing to the North since he became president. Almost all the roads are bad, poverty is still there,” he said. He also disputed the appointments made by the president, saying: “Buhari has been taken over by the Yoruba. Most of the lucrative positions go to the Yoruba. Fashola has three ministerial positions.”



AYCF leader, Shetima, who described the criticisms against Buhari as blackmail against the North, said: “The president is on track, there is no big deal in what he said; we need to develop another part of this country that belongs to all of us. “What happened to the North-East can happen to any part of this country.



How could anyone be happy with the state of the North-East and the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)? We must do away with sentiment and rally round this government and international community to move our people out of this despicable situation. Enough of all these petty politics; let us face the reality the situation demands.”











https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/buharis-presidency-weve-nothing-show-power-north/

If it's true then it's. If it isn't leave it for God Almighty to declare and don't be stuck in traffic of words



Wether you realise it or not, a man can receive nothing except it's given from above....



Whatever you have today was given to you,we were all born Unclad and helpless....



Give praises and Thanksgiving first for all things 2 Likes 1 Share

Some people just woke up! 5 Likes

A lot to show for....!! Ask the World Bank President..!



Yeye people......up there..! 34 Likes

You have lot to show ..



Your herdsmen are having good time pillaging other communities unchallenged and even have the military to back them up.



You don't have any meaningless python military operation going on there .



Your sons get up to 90 percent of Federal govt employment under this govt



The World bank has directed all it's funding to North on instruction of Buhari



80 percent of electricity being generated is wheeled to North despite the fact the South needs it more .



You actually have President that is for the North and the North alone in power a job he does so well that he make it a point of duty never to step his leg outside the North. 77 Likes 7 Shares

When you voted a daft thing into power and you expecting him to do magic







You cant vote a man that managed cows after his retirement and expect a result like that of Donald Trump of our great America... 37 Likes 3 Shares







What else do you want to have to show;



Hatred? What else do you want to have to show;Hatred? 16 Likes

Buhari belongs no Nobody and Belongs to everybody







Live with that!

He said the comments of the president that the World Bank should focus more on the North-East was the right thing to do by every right thinking leader because the zone was totally destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents. His words: “When Gowon was Head of State, he took money from the national treasury to rebuild the South-East after the war, nobody called him a sectional leader, but today, for asking for the reconstruction of the North-East, Buhari is a sectional leader. 3 Likes 2 Shares

This is unfair. “Government then had money to rebuild the South- East, but in the case of Buhari, the nation has no money, so even the World Bank’s assistance is a loan payable in a long time and there is no crime in him wanting the ravaged North-East rebuilt.”

3 Likes 2 Shares

Dreams

The infrastructure projects that have been carried out in the last two and half years are the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway; the Second Niger Bridge at Asaba; the ongoing East/West Road; the rail project from Lagos to Calabar. Go and check them out. 1 Like 1 Share

I don't Blame them rather I blame the southerners that voted them into power. even the middle belt is been given the second class treatment by the true north. 14 Likes 3 Shares

Wen will d North ever stop crying more than d bereaved?? Wen will dey ever agree d current system has always favoured dem? Wen will dey ever acknowledge every govt from their region favours dem over others? What reconstruction did d federal govt carry out in d South-East afta d war? Since U claim d govt hasn't done anything for u yet despite all glaring signs and evidences, why are dey opposing restructuring. 14 Likes 3 Shares

probably he is not good in accountability. give buhari all the billions in the world and i bet if there will be anything to show for it. someone who have the same numbers of cows after some decades. 16 Likes 3 Shares





When Gowon was Head of State, he took money from the national treasury to rebuild the South-East after the war, nobody called him a sectional leader, but today, for asking for the reconstruction of the North-East, Buhari is a sectional leader.

What many people don't know is that was Gowon overthrown by the North for his attempt to be fair to the South East after the war and Buhari was actually the devil that instigated that coup as a young officer and not Joe Garba as twisted history would want us to believe, I know a participant of that coup and he confirmed to me that it was Buhari that started the rally for the coup and succeeded in getting a lot of gullible officers on board [quote author=Clerverly post=61464111][/quote]What many people don't know is that was Gowon overthrown by the North for his attempt to be fair to the South East after the war and Buhari was actually the devil that instigated that coup as a young officer and not Joe Garba as twisted history would want us to believe, I know a participant of that coup and he confirmed to me that it was Buhari that started the rally for the coup and succeeded in getting a lot of gullible officers on board 25 Likes 4 Shares

Buhari remain the most sectional, tribalistic, nepotistic leader of Nigeria. His bigotry tenet stinks, his body language, action show complete disdain to the south, he implanted his huosa/ fulani brethren in all critical sector of Nigeria. 31 Likes 3 Shares

If a barrel of oil is sold for $100 @ 150 = N15,000

Then a barrel of oil sold for $52 @ 365 = N18,975, same exported number of barrels or even more with the lifeline given to Nigeria



crude oil at $100/150, we had subsidy and fuel at N80, food prices were fair and affordable, minimum wage raised to N18,000.employment was at its boom and new companies and ideas springing up.



Electricity was affordable and your salary could take you home...

Since the bulk has been passed to the populace to generate income through taxes, which we are made to understand why we the masses spend so much for so little, all sorts of bank debits and all other corrupt revenue gaps blocked through TSA, ban on most imported goods, closure of land borders to block loopholes, we cant seem to understand where our monies are. 17 Likes 2 Shares

who wake una from sleep? 1 Like

SalamRushdie:









What many people don't know is that was Gowon overthrown by the North for his attempt to be fair to the South East after the war and Buhari was actually the devil that instigated that coup is a young officer and not Joe Garba as twisted history would want us to believe, I know a participant of that coup and he confirmed to me that it was Buhari that started the rally for the coup and succeeded in getting a lot of gullible officers on board



Brilliant Post Sir





Good Morning....Buhari has always maintained an anti-South/Igbo/Christian stance...He'll dance off the stage in shame Brilliant Post SirGood Morning....Buhari has always maintained an anti-South/Igbo/Christian stance...He'll dance off the stage in shame 19 Likes 3 Shares

Jonathan spent his tenure building almajiri schools in north despite the politically motivated boko haram activities against his government and we did not complain, the north should shut their mouths. 14 Likes

yanshDoctor:

probably he is not good in accountability. give buhari all the billions in the world and i bet if there will be anything to show for it. someone who have the same number of cow after a decades. The man has spirit of poverty, that's why poverty has spread to all house hold the moment he assumed office. Anything he touches become wrecked , he is a legend of the wrecher. The man has spirit of poverty, that's why poverty has spread to all house hold the moment he assumed office. Anything he touches become wrecked , he is a legend of the wrecher. 6 Likes 1 Share

Since the North can't point to any infrastructure done by buhari and same with the South then can we kindly ask where all our money has gone to under Jubrin the slowpoke 9 Likes

Buhary is a disaster, we warned you people.



A man that cannot improve the lives of his cow, is that one a good person? 11 Likes 1 Share

Firefire:

Buhary is a disaster, we warned you people.



A man that cannot improve the lives of his cow, is that one a good person?

Did you even read the article? Did you even read the article? 1 Like

Realist2:



The man has spirit of poverty, that's why poverty has spread to all house hold the moment he assumed office. Anything he touches become wrecked , he is a legend of the wrecher.



Buhari Is Cursed.



The true definition of Curse is, an ingrained power that attracts and multiplies bad things.





Jonathan Is Blessed.



The true definition of Bless is, an ingrained power that attracts and multiplies good things.







The North is also Cursed. That is why, despite having federal advantage over other regions, nothing good thrives there for the inhabitants except for the strangers that live amongst them. Buhari Is Cursed.The true definition of Curse is, an ingrained power that attracts and multiplies bad things.Jonathan Is Blessed.The true definition of Bless is, an ingrained power that attracts and multiplies good things.The North is also Cursed. That is why, despite having federal advantage over other regions, nothing good thrives there for the inhabitants except for the strangers that live amongst them. 7 Likes

Nbote:

Wen will d North ever stop crying more than d bereaved?? Wen will dey ever agree d current system has always favoured dem? Wen will dey ever acknowledge every govt from their region favours dem over others? What reconstruction did d federal govt carry out in d South-East afta d war? Since U claim d govt hasn't done anything for u yet despite all glaring signs and evidences, why are dey opposing restructuring.

The Niger bridge Ojukwu and his boys blew up, was it repaired with his money or was it surcharged from all Ibos? Did Ojukwu not collect his father's properties back and all his retirement benefits in full? All the destruction at calabar and bonny ports during troops landing who paid for its repairs.

Did Ibos pay back any money for Nigeria airways planes hijacked and eventually destroyed by Ojukwu.

How much did Ojukwu pay back to fix casino cinema Yaba Lagos that his bomber planes destroyed? What of the civilians, Lagosians, killed at the cinema by Biafra planes, who compensated them, have the families of the dead not forgiven and moved on while the Biafra killers remain at 1967? The Niger bridge Ojukwu and his boys blew up, was it repaired with his money or was it surcharged from all Ibos? Did Ojukwu not collect his father's properties back and all his retirement benefits in full? All the destruction at calabar and bonny ports during troops landing who paid for its repairs.Did Ibos pay back any money for Nigeria airways planes hijacked and eventually destroyed by Ojukwu.How much did Ojukwu pay back to fix casino cinema Yaba Lagos that his bomber planes destroyed? What of the civilians, Lagosians, killed at the cinema by Biafra planes, who compensated them, have the families of the dead not forgiven and moved on while the Biafra killers remain at 1967? 2 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:









What many people don't know is that was Gowon overthrown by the North for his attempt to be fair to the South East after the war and Buhari was actually the devil that instigated that coup as a young officer and not Joe Garba as twisted history would want us to believe, I know a participant of that coup and he confirmed to me that it was Buhari that started the rally for the coup and succeeded in getting a lot of gullible officers on board

To support your views, see comment by one of the northern leaders, about the lies told by the ACF:



“Sincerely speaking, the South-East has not had a fair-share since the civil war. Their marginalization is quite obvious. But if the policy of reconstruction, reintegration and reconciliation of Gen.Gowon and the late Gen. Murtala’s administrations had continued, the agitation by the few Igbo for Biafra state would have been a thing of the past.." Balarebe Musa



I don't know why these elders lie. Buhari who gave almost 90% of apointments to the north is now said to be fair to all...?



President - North

Speakerer - North

Senate president - North

INEC

Police

Army

Airforce

Customs

Immigration

Prision

NSA

DSS

Civil defence

NDLEA

EFCC

NPA

NNPC/Petroluem

UN

OPEC

FCT

Etc

Etc



All the above institutions are managed by the north. How can a human being say Buhari didn't favour the north...Unbelievable... I don't know why these elders lie. Buhari who gave almost 90% of apointments to the north is now said to be fair to all...?President - NorthSpeakerer - NorthSenate president - NorthINECPoliceArmyAirforceCustomsImmigrationPrisionNSADSSCivil defenceNDLEAEFCCNPANNPC/PetroluemUNOPECFCTEtcEtcAll the above institutions are managed by the north. How can a human being say Buhari didn't favour the north...Unbelievable... 20 Likes

These people are playing one game.



The other day,they said Buhari cannot be presented for another term,they are trying to play one yeye politics,but 2015 clear people eyes.



So,all the Security Chiefs are Southerners nah.

All those people una put for CBN are from Abia state.

The railway lines crossed through all the geopolitical zones excepting the North.

51 people were recruited into the DSS from Ekiti state.

And the ND herdsmen are freedom-fighters.



Abi?



You guys need monkeypox vaccine. 8 Likes

Clerverly:





Did you even read the article?

Tell Buhary to read and interpret to me. Tell Buhary to read and interpret to me. 8 Likes

SalamRushdie:









What many people don't know is that was Gowon overthrown by the North for his attempt to be fair to the South East after the war and Buhari was actually the devil that instigated that coup as a young officer and not Joe Garba as twisted history would want us to believe, I know a participant of that coup and he confirmed to me that it was Buhari that started the rally for the coup and succeeded in getting a lot of gullible officers on board

Buhari must be a wizard to be able to rally senior officers and even Christian officers to remove another Christian head of state. I can see that Biafra/Ipob are now the defenders of Gowon their nemesis who stopped their Biafra dream and supervised the blockade that led to famine, afterall it will paint Buhari black today Buhari must be a wizard to be able to rally senior officers and even Christian officers to remove another Christian head of state. I can see that Biafra/Ipob are now the defenders of Gowon their nemesis who stopped their Biafra dream and supervised the blockade that led to famine, afterall it will paint Buhari black today 1 Like