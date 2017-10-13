₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by Emperoo: 9:27am
Popular Nigerian Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie's has visited Dunukofia, Anambra for a Homecoming campaign, alongside his deputy, Emeka Okonkwo.
The spokesman (Comrade Nnadi Goodluck) of his political party has released a statement on his official Facebook page.
DPC Govornorship candidate, Yul Edochie and his deputy, Emeka Okonkwo were received in Umunachi in Dunukofia Local Government on the 14th of October, 2017 in a Home coming rally organised by Anambra Young Professionals and Gaaniru Anambra in honour of their member, Emeka Okonkwo.
Source- https://www.facebook.com/100014089426009/posts/316380742174904
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by biacan(f): 9:29am
But I thought his father said non of his children would venture into politics
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by elomba35: 9:43am
Admin do the needful and take this thread to the permanent site.
Good for FP
CC: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by Emperoo: 9:53am
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by teresafaith(f): 9:55am
Yul, Yul, Yul....... How many times did i call you
So you are still going ahead with this sham of yours
OK ooo
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by Ebios(m): 10:06am
Play play...dis guy is becoming serious o
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by tansderid: 10:18am
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:18am
If I read this novel, let me have an erection until Nnamdi Cownu is found.
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by kennygee(f): 10:18am
If he wins, please, let him not be like a certain Yeye Bello.
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by Alisegun(m): 10:19am
LIKE PLAY LIKE PLAY THIS MAN DON SERIOUS O. ANYWAY LEADER OF TOMORROW
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by joystickextend1(m): 10:19am
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by alphamodel1(m): 10:19am
Does he know anything about governance?
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by narutop: 10:19am
Nice one. I hope it is not govthe appointment they are after.
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by Robbin7(m): 10:19am
Goodluck.
We should encourage these young folks by voting them and voting out these old cargoes, see the old way wasn't isn't working anymore, its time to make some changes
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by sgunji: 10:19am
Beauty and the beast
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by Ragner(m): 10:19am
I trust my fellow Anambrarians
They'll vote the worst candidate at the end
Whatever happened to No election in Anambra?
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by fvckme(f): 10:19am
Are you sure the Deputy is interested?
He is looking like IamAirforce1
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by MARKETfund: 10:19am
Mine is a request pls.
Does anyone here know how to download a video clip from facebook?
Thanks in anticipation..
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by 300wayne: 10:20am
I don't knw y i feel dis whole tin look childish lyk baby politicians
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by myners007: 10:20am
the deputy is really a giant of a guy. He will surely act as a deputy as well as Yul body guard if elected
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by agbabi58: 10:20am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by austinziza: 10:21am
this man is really the son of his father
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by ezenwajosh(m): 10:21am
Pete edochie 2016 does agitating for Biafra were not born during the war....Biafra is not the solution....2017 Yul edochie contesting for governorship election
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:22am
May God no let u suffer lose Yul Edochie
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by hucienda: 10:23am
"Make Anambra Great Again!"
Never despise the days of humble beginnings ...
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by adeniyi55: 10:24am
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by HumbleGee(m): 10:24am
Nawteemaxie:it's kanu pls
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by canalily(m): 10:26am
Whats the meaning Yul?
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by classicfrank4u(m): 10:26am
|Re: Yul Edochie And Emeka Okonkwo Visit Dunukofia For Campaign Homecoming by pmc01(m): 10:26am
fvckme:
