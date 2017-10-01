₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,402 members, 3,856,060 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 03:08 PM

Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos (7100 Views)

Made-In-Aba Products Being Carried Into The Presidential Villa (Photos) / Buhari Poses With His Son, Yusuf At The Presidential Villa. Photos / Amina Ali And Her Baby Meet Buhari At The Presidential Villa (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Angelanest: 12:43pm
President Muhammadu Buhari invited a 10-year-old girl named Aysha Aliyu Gebi from Bauchi state to the state house in Abuja after her letter requesting to see him surfaced online, along with two other little girls. The president hosted three of his young admirers at the presidential villa, Abuja. The three kids spent about 30 minutes with the president Monday morning.

The three children; Nicole Benson, from Lagos, Maya Jamal from Abuja and Aisha Gebbi from Bauchi have shown their support for the president in different ways.

According to reports, Ms. Benson, a nine-year-old pupil of Greensprings School Lekki in Lagos, made headlines prior to the 2015 presidential election when she donated her lunch ticket to then candidate Buhari as her contribution to his presidential campaign.

Maya Jamal, the three-year-old daughter of a popular social media user, “White Nigerian” was seen in a 10 second video praying for the quick recovery of Mr. Buhari while he was in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Aisha, who is a 10-year-old from Bauchi, penned a letter seeking a face-to-face meeting with the president, which was posted by her niece, Huseini Gebi, asking for a retweet to make her dream a reality. The letter caught the eyes of President Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, who showed the President over the weekend and he has asked for her to come and see him.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/president-buhari-hosts-three-youngs-kids-in-aso-rock.html

1 Like

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Angelanest: 12:44pm
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 12:46pm
Why does he only have young female admirers? Unfortunately they took a likening for a colossal disaster.Perhaps they will regret this childish decision when they grow old enough to know how satanic their icon was.

7 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by madridguy(m): 12:46pm
Nice one. Sai Baba belongs to everybody.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 12:50pm
madridguy:
Nice one. Sai Baba belongs to everybody.
That is a paedophile for you.

8 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by eagleeye2: 12:51pm
Sarrki should be there too.

3 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by olasaad(f): 12:58pm
Paperwhite:
Why does he only have young female admirers? Unfortunately they took a likening for a colossal disaster.Perhaps they will regret this childish decision when they grow old enough to know how satanic their icon was.

I'm very sure you don't have this privilege when you are young and up till now you never did so I guess that's why you are bitter about it

23 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Agbaletu: 1:00pm
Paperwhite:
Why does he only have young female admirers? Unfortunately they took a likening for a colossal disaster.Perhaps they will regret this childish decision when they grow old enough to know how satanic their icon was.
lol...this poster will not kill person here o.
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Paperwhite(m): 1:02pm
olasaad:


I'm very sure you don't have this privilege when you are young and up till now you never did so I guess that's why you are bitter about it
I denounce meeting such a bigoted,vindictive,ethnic jingoist man like Buhari.You or your children can have him as you so wish.

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by olasaad(f): 1:05pm
Paperwhite:
I denounce meeting such a bigoted,vindictive,ethnic jingoist man like Buhari.You or your children can have him as you so wish.

Yea thank god you know that nothing good can never come out of you.

5 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by pauljumbo: 2:15pm
Why the president likes to meet only rich kids

??

1 Like

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by chachanaija: 2:37pm
asasasas

1 Like

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by brainpulse: 2:37pm
People's president. The nemesis of the corrupt, the lion of the south east, the thunder that dismantled biafra enclaves and the destroyer of Kanu Nmadi

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Kobicove(m): 2:38pm
All na wash cheesy
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by TruePass(m): 2:38pm
Dream killer.


Hypocrite.


Curse.

Die!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Ugoeze2016: 2:38pm
Wazobia children. Nice
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Bolustical: 2:38pm
PMB has marginalised some people. grin

Let the wailing begin.

3,2,1!

4 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Bolustical: 2:38pm
Paperwhite:
That is a paedophile for you.

NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Young admirers?


The subtle pedophiliac interpretation of that phrase can and should not be overlooked.


How can a minor be termed an admirer?
Ojukwu was born in 1933,

He married a Bianca who was born in 1968,

35 years difference!

What do you call that?

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by IamUdo(m): 2:39pm
They don't even look happy

5 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:39pm
shocked

Young admirers?


The subtle pedophiliac interpretation of that phrase can and should not be overlooked.


How can a minor be termed an admirer?

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Foodforthought(m): 2:39pm
Said Baba...lol
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by bintu43: 2:39pm
Scam arrangements
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by JayJohnson: 2:39pm
Said Baba,

Brothers from the yEast thought you are finished, then God dashed you healthy life again! Go on Baba till 2023.

If you are angry, there must be an energised transformer close by, quickly do the needful.

3 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Foodforthought(m): 2:40pm
IamUdo:
They don't even look happy
lol
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by kay29000(m): 2:41pm
The cute little girl in the middle looks sleepy. I guess she has never traveled that far before.
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by chesterlee(m): 2:41pm
Ugoeze2016:
Wazobia children. Nice
U see any Igbo child there?
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by anibi9674: 2:41pm
see oluku Jubrin. no infect them with dullness
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by EmekaBlue(m): 2:41pm
who is d dullard from duara trying to impress

Thats how they arranged one lil girl claiming to donate her lil savings money to buy d dullard election form. If u r impressed with this stunt know say ur Mumu never do.
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Firefire(m): 2:41pm
Clueless President...


Anyway, well-done, Jubrin. grin

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by bfmconcepts: 2:41pm
What does these innocent children knows?
By the time they grow and they come to terms with the blunder committed by the likes of this man
They will write a book or come to social media to say that they acted in ignorance

2 Likes

Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by Elioandrew: 2:41pm
Ugoeze2016:
Wazobia children. Nice
not wazobia but wazo!
Re: Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos by lonelydora(m): 2:42pm
Just imagine the kind of headlines we see in Nigeria

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

How Una See Am? / So Whats Gonna Happen To Uncle Goodluck?: / 7-point Agenda Is Dead? What Is Next?

Viewing this topic: Pojomojo, fibofx, maamisco(f), Ursino(f), Chitumu(m), Sharu001(m), Jidefido(m), ijobaboy, uwajeh(m), Etosonc(m), masterP042(m), Owolabeey003, Rayfield2020, ladychioma, bodejohn(m), JUBILEE2000, TheTecthusiast, Guitary(m), pablo1759, clerc(m), zees(f), simadegun, ezenwajosh(m), Mahmoudkk04(m), Number999, daikale, Yemz213(m), apajetura, oluwatomisin93(m), bernarddean, OGHENAOGIE(m), lyrose(f), zikter(m), anyebedgreat, MEILYN(m), ElHassan1(m), kaymandak(m), fmlala, melodyirish(m), shawwal1(m), docadams, zoedew, GlorifiedTunde(m), gorecwears(m), lieutenantprime(m), Tylerfitnesss, Mexyz(m), ibj55, Ajmuluq(m), Aderemi575(m), Webman007, NEIGHBOUR(m), DONFASZY(m), HarryDuce(m), xguy(m), igho003(m), MRSHYCAT(m), JamieRocks(m), Vincent4u(m), hillsokah(f), alen4smith(m), Greatestchyke(m), titiforever, Priapus007, jboi08(m), cmt1(m), sesanrota(m), attorius(m), leomahchuk(m), Boyooosa(m), Ayokunlemi96(m), Positivepoint(m), wellmax(m), Najyin(m), abiri(m), jaedgroup, agamevu, Josenice(m) and 133 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.