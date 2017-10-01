Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Spends Time With His 3 Young Admirers At The Presidential Villa. Photos (7100 Views)

The three children; Nicole Benson, from Lagos, Maya Jamal from Abuja and Aisha Gebbi from Bauchi have shown their support for the president in different ways.



According to reports, Ms. Benson, a nine-year-old pupil of Greensprings School Lekki in Lagos, made headlines prior to the 2015 presidential election when she donated her lunch ticket to then candidate Buhari as her contribution to his presidential campaign.



Maya Jamal, the three-year-old daughter of a popular social media user, “White Nigerian” was seen in a 10 second video praying for the quick recovery of Mr. Buhari while he was in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.



Aisha, who is a 10-year-old from Bauchi, penned a letter seeking a face-to-face meeting with the president, which was posted by her niece, Huseini Gebi, asking for a retweet to make her dream a reality. The letter caught the eyes of President Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, who showed the President over the weekend and he has asked for her to come and see him.



Why does he only have young female admirers? Unfortunately they took a likening for a colossal disaster.Perhaps they will regret this childish decision when they grow old enough to know how satanic their icon was.

Nice one. Sai Baba belongs to everybody. 14 Likes 1 Share

That is a paedophile for you.

Sarrki should be there too. 3 Likes

Why does he only have young female admirers? Unfortunately they took a likening for a colossal disaster.Perhaps they will regret this childish decision when they grow old enough to know how satanic their icon was.

I'm very sure you don't have this privilege when you are young and up till now you never did so I guess that's why you are bitter about it

lol...this poster will not kill person here o.

I denounce meeting such a bigoted,vindictive,ethnic jingoist man like Buhari.You or your children can have him as you so wish.

I denounce meeting such a bigoted,vindictive,ethnic jingoist man like Buhari.You or your children can have him as you so wish.

Yea thank god you know that nothing good can never come out of you.

Why the president likes to meet only rich kids



People's president. The nemesis of the corrupt, the lion of the south east, the thunder that dismantled biafra enclaves and the destroyer of Kanu Nmadi 5 Likes 1 Share

Wazobia children. Nice

PMB has marginalised some people.



Let the wailing begin.



3,2,1! 4 Likes

That is a paedophile for you.

Young admirers?





The subtle pedophiliac interpretation of that phrase can and should not be overlooked.





Ojukwu was born in 1933,



He married a Bianca who was born in 1968,



35 years difference!



What do you call that?

They don't even look happy 5 Likes





Young admirers?





The subtle pedophiliac interpretation of that phrase can and should not be overlooked.





Young admirers?The subtle pedophiliac interpretation of that phrase can and should not be overlooked.How can a minor be termed an admirer?

Brothers from the yEast thought you are finished, then God dashed you healthy life again! Go on Baba till 2023.



If you are angry, there must be an energised transformer close by, quickly do the needful. 3 Likes

lol

The cute little girl in the middle looks sleepy. I guess she has never traveled that far before.

U see any Igbo child there?

see oluku Jubrin. no infect them with dullness





Thats how they arranged one lil girl claiming to donate her lil savings money to buy d dullard election form. If u r impressed with this stunt know say ur Mumu never do. who is d dullard from duara trying to impress

Anyway, well-done, Jubrin.







Anyway, well-done, Jubrin. Clueless President...Anyway, well-done, Jubrin. 2 Likes

What does these innocent children knows?

By the time they grow and they come to terms with the blunder committed by the likes of this man

They will write a book or come to social media to say that they acted in ignorance 2 Likes

Ugoeze2016:

not wazobia but wazo!