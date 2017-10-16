Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South Africans Celebrate Jacob Zuma Over His Statue In Owerri, Nigeria (1078 Views)

As much as I don't like getting involved in politics, I just felt I had to make this post.



So I stumbled upon this page on facebook, where Jacob Zuma was being praised by his fellow compatriots, according to them he has brought honour to south Africa for his recognition and title in nigeria (the giant of Africa).



Contrary to the opinion of most south Africans on this forum who have called us clueless and other downgrading names.



Cc lalasticlala lionessza lesudafricain.



Come and see the real south Africans



Myndd44 please move to front page their is to many threads on front page of south Africans slamming Nigeria over this issue

What is the point of this thread? Majority of Nigerians seem to hate the idea but the governors followers don't see anything wrong with it. Samething with south africa, majority even Zuma's followers ( which i partly am ) think this is a waste of money especially from a state that can't even pay its civil servants. It's a slap in the face to them. They serve the state and should be a priority not zuma. Zuma gets a salary and can feed his family but what about the workers in imo state? The positive comments come from people who didn't not look at those but see a kind gesture by a fellow African leader. If they could get the full story of that state they would be disgusted too.





rubbish, i mean total trash. so what's ur point nahrubbish, i mean total trash. 3 Likes

Lionessza:

Lionessza:

So zuma fans congratulate him and this is supposed to prove that this was a wise decision by your governor? What is the point of this thread? Majority of Nigerians seem to hate the idea but the governors followers don't see anything wrong with it. Samething with south africa, majority even Zuma's followers ( which i partly am ) think this is a waste of money especially from a state that can't even pay its civil servants. It's a slap in the face to them. They serve the state and should be a priority not zuma. Zuma gets a salary and can feed his family but what about the workers in imo state? The positive comments come from people who didn't not look at those but see a kind gesture by a fellow African leader. If they could get the full story of that state they would be disgusted too.



This is the' point of the thread' ur earlier post



Regarding the issue



Attempted mockery at the giant of Africa oooh lionesszaThis is the' point of the thread' ur earlier postRegarding the issueAttempted mockery at the giant of Africa 2 Likes

PROVERBZ:

oooh lionessza



This is the' point of the thread' ur earlier post



Regarding the issue



I'm not going to troll you for a minute, it seems this really got to you .





Lionessza:

I'm not going to troll you for a minute, it seems this really got to you.

The reason people from both countries are shocked or pissed is because the guy's state is struggling with a lot of problems the worst being a lack of funds to pay civil servants ( embarrassing by the way) these are the most valuable workers in any County coz without their hardworking the services of the country die. For him to take that money and spend it on a useless statue of a president of another nation is a slap on the faces of the men and women who serve his administration. I have nothing against him honoring zuma if he feels he is worthy of it but it should have been less costly coz his people are struggling as it is. Zuma is a humble man besides the other things about him and I'm sure he would appreciated a good old lap dance from an igbo virgin that's all. And he should have known the usual SA haters would come out and spit fire even though they won't do shyt about this.

Lionessza:







I'm not going to troll you for a minute, it seems this really got to you .





The reason people from both countries are shocked or pissed is because the guy's state is struggling with a lot of problems the worst being a lack of funds to pay civil servants ( embarrassing by the way) these are the most valuable workers in any County coz without their hardworking the services of the country die. For him to take that money and spend it on a useless statue of a president of another nation is a slap on the faces of the men and women who serve his administration. I have nothing against him honoring zuma if he feels he is worthy of it but it should have been less costly coz his people are struggling as it is. Zuma is a humble man besides the other things about him and I'm sure he would appreciated a good old lap dance from an igbo virgin that's all . And he should have known the usual SA haters would come out and spit fire even though they won't do shyt about this . for a lioness u claim to be



U seem to have become shy!!

Why??



Ur very first post on nairaland have revealed ur agenda which is to bring shame to the name Nigeria



Phork who cares about okorocha fact I hate him and all his policies but we both know u to don't give a phork about him u are only here to insult Nigeria



PROVERBZ:

for a lioness u claim to be

U seem to have become shy!!

Why??

Ur very first post on nairaland have revealed ur agenda which is to bring shame to the name Nigeria

Phork who cares about okorocha fact I hate him and all his policies but we both know u to don't give a phork about him u are only here to insult Nigeria

U are only melo cuz I have revealed the respect south Africans have for the gaint which is like spit on ur face hhahahahaahaha

PROVERBZ:

for a lioness u claim to be



U seem to have become shy!!

Why??



Ur very first post on nairaland have revealed ur agenda which is to bring shame to the name Nigeria



Phork who cares about okorocha fact I hate him and all his policies but we both know u to don't give a phork about him u are only here to insult Nigeria



U are only melo cuz I have revealed the respect south Africans have for the gaint which is like spit on ur face hhahahahaahaha









Lionessza:

LMFAO, a foolish leader made a dumb ass decision which has embarrassed and infuriated most of his nation and you are out here celebrating a few nice comments from the San side. Docile fool. Those south africans don't give a damn about the " giant " they only said those nice things because they are die hard supporters of not only zuma but the ANC so even if the statue was from a war zone like modigashu Somalia they would have praised it. It's all about zuma not where he's honoured. Go to that page and say the things you people say about south africa here and you will know for sure what they think of " giants" and the " giant". They showed a little respect on those comments because of the leader they love was shown respect.

#fact is majority of South Africans all over our media are mocking this decision coz its dumb deep down in your little sensitive heart you know too. Sentiments aside



#fact is majority of South Africans all over our media are mocking this decision coz its dumb deep down in your little sensitive heart you know too. Sentiments aside . LMFAO, a foolish leader made a dumb ass decision which has embarrassed and infuriated most of his nation and you are out here celebrating a few nice comments from the San side. Docile fool. Those south africans don't give a damn about the " giant " they only said those nice things because they are die hard supporters of not only zuma but the ANC so even if the statue was from a war zone like modigashu Somalia they would have praised it. It's all about zuma not where he's honoured. Go to that page and say the things you people say about south africa here and you will know for sure what they think of " giants" and the " giant". They showed a little respect on those comments because of the leader they love was shown respect.#fact is majority of South Africans all over our media are mocking this decision coz its dumbdeep down in your little sensitive heart you know too. Sentiments aside

Life, do what you think is best for you. Some will praise you while some will never appreciate what you have done for any reasons.

PROVERBZ:

As much as I don't like getting involved in politics, I just felt I had to make this post.



So I stumbled upon this page on facebook, where Jacob Zuma was being praised by his fellow compatriots, according to them he has brought honour to south Africa for his recognition and title in nigeria (the giant of Africa).



Contrary to the opinion of most south Africans on this forum who have called us clueless and other downgrading names.



Cc lalasticlala lionessza lesudafricain.



Come and see the real south Africans



Myndd44 please move to front page their is to many threads on front page of south Africans slamming Nigeria over this issue

We need Buhari's statue erected in Johannesburg too

there are two sides to a coin, some will like you while other won't like you.

I don't blame Zuma but Rochas , what has zuma done in IMO state and to the citizens of the state to deserve his statue been erected in the state?

Yea, you will always have mixed reactions with everything...it all depends where you want to focus.

Mixed stokes for mixed folks

contrary to what many other nairalanders are posting,

if buhari or any nigerian leader is given a title

we are here and many others are ready o celebrate it

even more than what the south african are doing

God Bless nigeria

Thank God.





Here comes the doctors without borders, giving Nigerians soothing inoculations and pills to ease their fears of an impeding e-war.



We would not have have engaged you guys.

We do not have the arsenals

this is a damn shame

Rest in peace to Imo state

Lionessza:

So zuma fans congratulate him and this is supposed to prove that this was a wise decision by your governor? . What is the point of this thread?. Majority of Nigerians seem to hate the idea but the governors followers don't see anything wrong with it. Samething with south africa, majority even Zuma's followers ( which i partly am ) think this is a waste of money especially from a state that can't even pay its civil servants. It's a slap in the face to them. They serve the state and should be a priority not zuma. Zuma gets a salary and can feed his family but what about the workers in imo state? . The positive comments come from people who didn't not look at those but see a kind gesture by a fellow African leader. If they could get the full story of that state they would be disgusted too.

So the OP can't see the sarcasm written all over those massages.

That statue na mistake guy...!!

PROVERBZ:

As much as I don't like getting involved in politics, I just felt I had to make this post.



So I stumbled upon this page on facebook, where Jacob Zuma was being praised by his fellow compatriots, according to them he has brought honour to south Africa for his recognition and title in nigeria (the giant of Africa).



Contrary to the opinion of most south Africans on this forum who have called us clueless and other downgrading names.



Cc lalasticlala lionessza lesudafricain.



Come and see the real south Africans



Myndd44 please move to front page their is to many threads on front page of south Africans slamming Nigeria over this issue



No Nigerian as a statue or street named after him/her in SA but we are here glorifying someone that even his citizens despise...most Nigerians are just asslickers No Nigerian as a statue or street named after him/her in SA but we are here glorifying someone that even his citizens despise...most Nigerians are just asslickers