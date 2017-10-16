₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by dinma007: 1:47pm
Nollywood actor and model, Bryan Okwara and former Miss Earth Nigeria, Marie Miller have been dating for years now but he hasn’t made it public yet, but Marie has been sharing beautiful photos with him on her page.
https://www.lailasblog.com/check-actor-brian-okwaras-beautiful-model-girlfriend/
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 1:52pm
What is he waiting for?
Make he go marry am nah
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 2:00pm
she is pretty
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Slayer2: 2:49pm
Fine boys always dating ugly girls.
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 2:52pm
Nice.
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 2:53pm
See curves!
He's prettier than her though
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by TruePass(m): 2:59pm
So fake.
Nigeria girls sha.
Nothing special.
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:59pm
Why do her breàsts look like a cantilevered structure direly in need of a fulcrum?
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Keneking: 2:59pm
She go dey give this guy earth shaking something oh
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Nawteemaxie(m): 2:59pm
Her bobbi in the first picture tho`, it`s no bigger than one wrap of fufu.
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by OtunbaEze: 2:59pm
Sexy af
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 2:59pm
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 3:00pm
dinma007:
What's the biggy
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by vincent10(m): 3:00pm
I comment my reserve
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by esbjaygmailco(m): 3:00pm
I won't say anything concerning the first pix
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by InsanePsycho(m): 3:00pm
Slayer2:
That is because most times fine girls are only good for fvcking and dumping
Ugly girls are keepers
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by humilitypays(m): 3:00pm
Slayer2:You are right and you know why its so
Most extremely handsome guys are usually lazy and they see their good looks as their only way to make it so they don't date a lady based on her looks but based on who her father is, how much she has, where she works, her status in the society and if she can foot his bill and not demand money from him but rather spend on him.
And then ugly or not-so-good-looking ladies fall so cheapily for any man who looks handsome....most ugly or average looking ladies are focused, hardworking and usually don't depend on men but rather independent financially and usually end up financially buoyant so they don't care about a mans success or job or status, all they want is a handsome guy to give them butterflies and a man they can showoff to their friends and for bearing good looking kids should they get pregnant for him.
Whereas pretty ladies are usually lazy and gold diggers....they always see their good looks as a tool to use men and get men to do whatever they ask for and also go beautiful ladies, it is a taboo to date or marry broke guy unless its by mistake or they have tried all they can but nature said no.
This is the reason handsome guys usually end up with ugly ladies....
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by tstx(m): 3:01pm
Seen
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by Manweysabi(m): 3:01pm
Ok... we have seen them.
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by tstx(m): 3:01pm
InsanePsycho:Beautiful girls are usually dumb.. #fact
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by tstx(m): 3:02pm
Keneking:Something,?
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by tstx(m): 3:03pm
Nawteemaxie:The fufu for your area small ooo
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by chiranking(m): 3:03pm
but she fine na
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by kay29000(m): 3:03pm
Cool.
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by martynsnet: 3:03pm
tstx:
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by MRSHYCAT(m): 3:04pm
InsanePsycho:#teamuglygirlfriends
|Re: Bryan Okwara And Marie Miller, His Girlfriend Pose Together (Photos) by enemmo(f): 3:05pm
Agadi nwoke man.
Marie you better run.
