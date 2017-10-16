Slayer2:

Fine boys always dating ugly girls. You are right and you know why its so



Most extremely handsome guys are usually lazy and they see their good looks as their only way to make it so they don't date a lady based on her looks but based on who her father is, how much she has, where she works, her status in the society and if she can foot his bill and not demand money from him but rather spend on him.



And then ugly or not-so-good-looking ladies fall so cheapily for any man who looks handsome....most ugly or average looking ladies are focused, hardworking and usually don't depend on men but rather independent financially and usually end up financially buoyant so they don't care about a mans success or job or status, all they want is a handsome guy to give them butterflies and a man they can showoff to their friends and for bearing good looking kids should they get pregnant for him.



Whereas pretty ladies are usually lazy and gold diggers....they always see their good looks as a tool to use men and get men to do whatever they ask for and also go beautiful ladies, it is a taboo to date or marry broke guy unless its by mistake or they have tried all they can but nature said no.



This is the reason handsome guys usually end up with ugly ladies.... You are right and you know why its soMost extremely handsome guys are usually lazy and they see their good looks as their only way to make it so they don't date a lady based on her looks but based on who her father is, how much she has, where she works, her status in the society and if she can foot his bill and not demand money from him but rather spend on him.And then ugly or not-so-good-looking ladies fall so cheapily for any man who looks handsome....most ugly or average looking ladies are focused, hardworking and usually don't depend on men but rather independent financially and usually end up financially buoyant so they don't care about a mans success or job or status, all they want is a handsome guy to give them butterflies and a man they can showoff to their friends and for bearing good looking kids should they get pregnant for him.Whereas pretty ladies are usually lazy and gold diggers....they always see their good looks as a tool to use men and get men to do whatever they ask for and also go beautiful ladies, it is a taboo to date or marry broke guy unless its by mistake or they have tried all they can but nature said no.This is the reason handsome guys usually end up with ugly ladies....