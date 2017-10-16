₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Business mogul, Deji Adeleke, has debunked rumours that he is nursing an ambition to run for the 2018 Osun governorship on the APC platform.
This is contained in a statement on Monday signed by Dele Adeleke.
It described the speculations as false, unfounded and ludicrous.
“Adeleke is not interested in seeking any political office nor involved in any talks/plot to make him the governorship candidate of APC or any other political party,” the statement read.
“Adeleke is not a politician and has chosen to continue to render his contributions and service to humanity in his private capacity and through his foundation.
“We hereby appeal to the good people of Osun state and all Nigerians to disregard the mischievous publication in its entirety.”
The Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018, while Osun State Governorship election will hold September 22, 2018, INEC recently disclosed.
Commencement date of Campaigns for Ekiti Governorship election is April 15, 2018, and that of Osun State is June 24, 2018.
http://gidifeed.com/davido-fathers-deji-adeleke-opens-osun-2018-governorship-ambition/
