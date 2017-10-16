Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Deji Adeleke Speaks On Osun 2018 ‘Governorship Ambition’ (1208 Views)

This is contained in a statement on Monday signed by Dele Adeleke.



It described the speculations as false, unfounded and ludicrous.



“Adeleke is not interested in seeking any political office nor involved in any talks/plot to make him the governorship candidate of APC or any other political party,” the statement read.



“Adeleke is not a politician and has chosen to continue to render his contributions and service to humanity in his private capacity and through his foundation.



“We hereby appeal to the good people of Osun state and all Nigerians to disregard the mischievous publication in its entirety.”



The Ekiti State Governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018, while Osun State Governorship election will hold September 22, 2018, INEC recently disclosed.



Commencement date of Campaigns for Ekiti Governorship election is April 15, 2018, and that of Osun State is June 24, 2018.







If you can realize how quick people forget the dead, you would stop living to impress people. 3 Likes 1 Share

We hear

You won't win in the first place so ma tan ara e

Dead On arrival







The million dollar question is;



I weak, I neeD a space to faint

them want turn am to family business.nobody should distract us from the ongoing davidos murder case..we refuse to be distracted...IG how far the case now? 1 Like

He will soon decamp

Where is NwaAmaikpe?









And







When is the burial date of Imo state?

it is better, make the Adeleke's family no come become Lord in the state.

Obo

just joined dis platform.... pls show some love....

The man should run,Osun needs help.

you wan gather all the money for naija

Hmmmm...

baba olowo

Hmm

BreezyCB:

If you can realize how quick people forget the dead, you would stop living to impress people. hmmm