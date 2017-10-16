₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,584 members, 3,856,756 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 09:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr (7357 Views)
Gernot Rohr: Victor Moses Is The Most Reliable Super Eagles Player / Gernot Rohr Releases Eagles' Squad For Nigeria Vs Zambia Match (See Full List) / Gernot Rohr Angry With Victor Moses In Face-to-face Confrontation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by Opinionated: 2:20pm
Gernot Rohr informed Nigerians in an interview with a radio programme in Lagos that he would be leaving Nigeria after the Aiteo Cup final in Lagos. Little did we know that it would be immediately after the game ended last night.
However, Opinions.Ng’s Editor-in-Chief was incidentally heading for Paris and took this picture with the Super Eagles technical adviser, who was on his way to Bordeaux, his base, after leading Eagles to qualification for Russia 2018.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/see-moment-jarus-met-gernot-rohr/
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
3 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by BiafranBushBoy: 2:34pm
Nice.
You don make am... Take this picture to the nearest bank!!
23 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by buygala(m): 8:55pm
BiafranBushBoy:
So says a man whose profile picture is of him with his scattered teeth and a faded suit famzing with some workstation.. ..
At least the OP is famzing with a human being.... A popular one at that... Not smiling like a constipated cow with some inanimate stuff
And incase you didn't think we would notice.... That seat you sitting on is obviously not yours... Or how do you explain a suit jacket hanging on the chair while you have one on? .... .. Typical borrow-pose Bobo.
Have some sense bro
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by nairavsdollars: 8:55pm
Na Gionee you take snap this pic abi na the new 3310?
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by emekaeneh: 8:55pm
Ok
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by NoFavors: 8:56pm
Time to fry icecream
I'm very sure this picture will bring back the looted $25 billion dollars. Thanks man
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by Elnino4ladies: 8:56pm
Who your picture epp?
2 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by elChapo1: 8:56pm
.
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by nasslick: 8:56pm
I doubted that man at first but he's doing fine .Go eagles!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by opeyemi100: 8:56pm
.
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by EmekaBlue(m): 8:56pm
Everybody Nairalander...
2 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by Guilderland1: 8:56pm
Please how can I get place to buy boutique goods for cheap prices.
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by whateverkay(m): 8:56pm
May God punish all biafrans, God bless patriotic igbos
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by nasslick: 8:56pm
BiafranBushBoy:Why you hating bro?
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by elChapo1: 8:57pm
Op show me your jazz, just two comments on a careless thread as this and its on FP.
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by abiolag(m): 8:57pm
BiafranBushBoy:Badt guy
He should take it to world bank
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by canalily(m): 8:57pm
Nigga Rohr meets Gernet Rohr
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by Chuksteric(m): 8:57pm
I hope you talked some sense into his head... We cannot fall our hands in front of the world.. I know some people are waiting for when they are Ghana be dancing one corner on top our head
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by GREATESTPIANIST: 8:58pm
Amazing!!!!!
GOD BLESS NAIJA
.......Click LIKE IF STAND FOR ONE NAIJA, CLICK SHARE IF YOU VOTE FOR IPOB
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by SirLakes: 8:58pm
OK Ok
I gat nothing to say on this right now
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by FisifunKododada: 8:58pm
Make dem no go do us like dis 4 Russian o!
3 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by Gangster1ms: 8:58pm
What an achievement
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by nasslick: 8:59pm
Hola me for ps3 games if you reside in Ilorin... Peace!
Hitman- absolution
GTA V
Fifa18
Pes 18
Need for speed
Blur
Mortal Kombat -complete edition
And many more...
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by wunmi590(m): 8:59pm
Congratulation, greet him for us
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by pweshboi(m): 9:00pm
BiafranBushBoy:lol my CHEIST!!
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by MEILYN(m): 9:00pm
Stop being a fool now. This stuff is racist as hell
What are you going to say if a white man does this? No matter how much you think you love Biafra, don't do this please.
1 Like
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by DeutschJunge: 9:00pm
Jarus one of nairalands finest. This guy contributed immensely to what nairaland is today. One of its oldest and original men.. when nairaland was a mature site with beautiful topics. Salut to the OG!!
3 Likes
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by GREATESTPIANIST: 9:00pm
SirLakes:Space bookers!!!! lol
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by Odianose13(m): 9:02pm
Buy a good camera or phone....... Who ever took that pic .
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by safarigirl(f): 9:02pm
elChapo1:it's obvious you don't know Jarus, a pioneer member of Nairaland .....which year you join?
Modified:
It's like some people here will have to reqd the history of NL to avoid making careless, idiotic statements. When Jarus was a mod and active NLer, at least a million of the 1.8 million NLers had not discovered the sight. More than half that number were probably still in primary school going by the juvenile comments here. Y'all need to respect the man, he has earned his status here
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Of Jarus Meeting Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr by hilroy: 9:02pm
Was the picture taken 10 years ago?
1 Like
Should Kanu Make The 23 Man List? / Mickel Obi Out Of Chelsea! / Who Is The Fifa U17 Highest Goals Scorer
Viewing this topic: babel123(m), joystickextendr, elda2303(m), Lelepeautos, maviduchez77(m), NicheNaija, sucobaba(m), Cherokee(m), Arewa12, switstiv(m), medkit(m), NelsonObas(m), rka2, mikeskynet(m), joshfash(m), abayimi567(m), chuzfridam, sinola(m), cristianisraeli, Lusayo(m), yungsnazzy(m), Obaf1(m), Wisedove(m), timbs001(m), hardehbayor112(m), mikaael(m), TheAngry1, Chillity, cydophobia(m), MrEgghead(m), rash47(m), ijekul(m), damilare2015, longjohnsilver, ibodom, Femiii, lamarrj(m), gbemmy2k10(m), Babateemd, mammyshiloh, ItuExchange(m), wumade(f), koolaid87, aryormi(m), gasparpisciotta(m), Proxy001(m), mormoney85(m), olaobamide, crystalnet, Olooyo, Lanre4uonly(m), EvilMetahuman, ogabs20(m), olasaad(f), Megabros1, obakovich, Surdycole2(m), elyte89, imstillnovice, prof2016, Charisdesigns, femijunior4, Aringon(m) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22