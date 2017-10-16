Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ (5190 Views)

Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, is hoping President Muhammadu Buhari will not let the allegations of fraud against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) be swept under the carpet.



She said this in reaction to the reconciliation of Maikanti Baru, group managing director of the oil firm, and Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources.



She said the allegations raised are not one that “a serious government glosses over”, as this will according to her, deal a big blow on the anti-corruption war.



The ex-minister, therefore, asked Buhari to hasten the probe of the NNPC.



Ezekwesili spoke out via a series of tweets.





https://www.thecable.ng/ezekwesili-buhari-hope-arent-planning-bury-25bn-nnpc-scandal 1 Like

Tell him ooooo he must provide that money 16 Likes 2 Shares

Hmmmm

... apc is a curse to this country where is babachir case file today... apc is a curse to this country 28 Likes 4 Shares

was there any procurement contract in the first place . am beginning to doubt if this handle is for oby.

because what she typed there was contrary to the the diss between baru and kachukwu.



Nigeria is damm broke to released fund of $25b for procurement contract out of dying foreign reserve 2 Likes 1 Share

Madam this has been swept under the carpet already what a foolish set of beings ruled by a stupid government of kleptomiacs 10 Likes 2 Shares

Oby is still tweeting while Buhari is looting and mumu Nigerians are watching. 23 Likes 3 Shares

Who told you that Nigeria is broke for Buhari to loot $25b?. Who told you that Nigeria is broke for Buhari to loot $25b?. 29 Likes 3 Shares

there are too many corruption cases in the buhari government without any ball to investigate them. its only patient Jonathan and alison maduake that stole. 8 Likes

Something d govt already buried and had a memorial for with their press release.. D govt is now an undertaker for numerous corruption cases bedeviling it 17 Likes 3 Shares

Buhari is Nigeria's worst

President 10 Likes

25billion what? Going, going, gone! Welcome to Buhari's world! 8 Likes

I hope not aunty Oby

but will Mamman Daura's grip on Buhari allow an independent analysis and recommendations? Time will tell. 2 Likes

;Df

Really

It is already buried na.



The only people allowed to loot freely are APC members. Once you are one of them, you are covered. 2 Likes

Lol.... Eagle Eye Department.





Nigerians are getting wiser by the day. 2 Likes

I wish Nigeria were a movie (what a joke) ... Too sad the things happening are true and cannot be reversed. 2 Likes





Whenever we raise such issue here, the Buhari nairaland supporters cum touts will term us "illiterates".



Whereas they are the real illiterates Whenever we raise such issue here, the Buhari nairaland supporters cum touts will term us "illiterates".Whereas they are the real illiterates 5 Likes

Why wont he bury it when his man is involved 2 Likes

this woman na only on twitter she day talk...madam common sense this woman na only on twitter she day talk...madam common sense

Epic! Epic! 3 Likes

where is grass cutter and ikoyi $43m money keeper o. scam govt 3 Likes

Buhari f*** up Buhari f*** up 2 Likes

APC wants to finish this country. Their fight against corruption is a scam APC wants to finish this country. Their fight against corruption is a scam 2 Likes 1 Share