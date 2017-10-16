₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by PapaBaby: 5:00pm
Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, is hoping President Muhammadu Buhari will not let the allegations of fraud against the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) be swept under the carpet.
https://www.thecable.ng/ezekwesili-buhari-hope-arent-planning-bury-25bn-nnpc-scandal
1 Like
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by biacan(f): 5:01pm
Tell him ooooo he must provide that money
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by maryjan8(f): 5:05pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by temitemi1(m): 5:09pm
where is babachir case file today... apc is a curse to this country
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by ArmedRobber: 5:10pm
was there any procurement contract in the first place . am beginning to doubt if this handle is for oby.
because what she typed there was contrary to the the diss between baru and kachukwu.
Nigeria is damm broke to released fund of $25b for procurement contract out of dying foreign reserve
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Ratello: 5:12pm
Madam this has been swept under the carpet already what a foolish set of beings ruled by a stupid government of kleptomiacs
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Ojiofor: 5:14pm
Oby is still tweeting while Buhari is looting and mumu Nigerians are watching.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by PointZerom: 5:20pm
ArmedRobber:
Who told you that Nigeria is broke for Buhari to loot $25b?.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by yanshDoctor: 5:21pm
there are too many corruption cases in the buhari government without any ball to investigate them. its only patient Jonathan and alison maduake that stole.
8 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Nbote(m): 5:25pm
Something d govt already buried and had a memorial for with their press release.. D govt is now an undertaker for numerous corruption cases bedeviling it
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Splashme: 5:39pm
Buhari is Nigeria's worst
President
10 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by dodelight(m): 5:40pm
25billion what? Going, going, gone! Welcome to Buhari's world!
8 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Babacele: 5:45pm
I hope not aunty Oby
but will Mamman Daura's grip on Buhari allow an independent analysis and recommendations? Time will tell.
2 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by koffe4: 5:46pm
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by maxiuc(m): 5:46pm
;Df
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Ibrahim9090: 5:47pm
Really
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by eleojo23: 5:47pm
It is already buried na.
The only people allowed to loot freely are APC members. Once you are one of them, you are covered.
2 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Sleyanya1(m): 5:47pm
Lol.... Eagle Eye Department.
Nigerians are getting wiser by the day.
2 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Dnept: 5:47pm
I wish Nigeria were a movie (what a joke) ... Too sad the things happening are true and cannot be reversed.
2 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by NigerDeltan(m): 5:47pm
Whenever we raise such issue here, the Buhari nairaland supporters cum touts will term us "illiterates".
Whereas they are the real illiterates
5 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by ekems2017(f): 5:47pm
Why wont he bury it when his man is involved
2 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by cristianisraeli: 5:48pm
PapaBaby:
this woman na only on twitter she day talk...madam common sense
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by NigerDeltan(m): 5:48pm
Ojiofor:
Epic!
3 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by yeyerolling: 5:48pm
where is grass cutter and ikoyi $43m money keeper o. scam govt
3 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by free2ryhme: 5:49pm
PapaBaby:
Buhari f*** up
2 Likes
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by designer01(m): 5:49pm
Sleyanya1:
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by solpat(m): 5:50pm
APC wants to finish this country. Their fight against corruption is a scam
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezekwesili To Buhari: Hope You Aren’t Planning To Bury ‘$25bn NNPC Scandal’ by Alal(m): 5:50pm
Ok
