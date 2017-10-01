₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan"
Abroad based Nigerian film-maker and talented writer, Onyeka Nwelue[s][/s], has opened up about women molestation after being a victim. According to him, people see women as weaker vessels - hence letting them get away with anything they want such as s3xual molestation. He also opened up on how he has been molested severally by ladies including the powerful one.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
In July, a female fan came to my hotel room in New York and undressed herself. I kept telling her I was not interested in sex. Or her body. She didn't mind. She wanted sex with me. I had just flown in from Cuba. I had Cuban rum, which I drank when I was losing my mind. She did not want to go home.
Turn around the table: a male fan in the hotel room of a woman, undressed. That is RAPE!
Women get away with anything because we deceptively say they are weaker sex. Bunkum!
On my film set recently, a powerful woman came to ask me for sex before she could give me the loan I asked from her. I told everyone who was close to me on set. Thank God, my two producers are women. I told them.
As a child, I was molested by a woman. Someone we called Aunty. I made a short film, The Great Masturbator highlighting this issue.
In Calgary, I spoke about being molested by a woman infront of Nigerian women and they all started laughing at me. I cursed them. I was angry.
Women are about themselves. The Boy Child has no supporter. The women think only about themselves. No woman wants to know what I am going through psychologically but they want us to help them update my Facebook with: "Me, too!"
No way, I won't. Unless they take our cases seriously too, I am not pandering to that!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/onyeka-nwelue-reveals-how-he-was-sxually-molested-by-women.html
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by Loyalblak007(f): 5:02pm
I thought these things happen in movies alone
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by biacan(f): 5:03pm
He's not even happy that someone is taking him serious
for those of you quoting me........... we in a free world democracy for that matter........ if you don't like what I said kindly move out from this thread
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by maryjan8(f): 5:03pm
Really
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by dainformant(m): 5:08pm
dis is exactly what he's talking about. so a guy should be happy when he's forced by a lady to have sex but when a lady is forced by a guy to have sex..then it becomes RAPE.... u have just confirmed what he's saying
biacan:
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by morrizo: 5:26pm
Guy considering the economy of the country right now, I will advice u to sleep with her there is nothing wrong if that will help u get ur capital to start a life. Every big organization once had some unbelievable secrete that was never told but taken to the grave by there founders.
Wish I can have such opportunity to finance my own business.
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by DanielsParker: 5:59pm
ok
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by Papiikush: 6:00pm
Believe Facebook stories at your own risk.
What most people do on Facebook/Twitter is seek attention to gather more followers. Then they bid the account for sale or use it to promote brands.
Stay woke!
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by kay29000(m): 6:00pm
Of course there will always be double standards. I remember a couple of years ago, I was in my room, nursing a hangover from the night before, and my friend's female friend came into the room. I opened my eyes and was shocked to see her standing there. I had seen her for the first time a few hours before then when my friend asked me to help her turn on the TV/DSTV as he was leaving the flat.
So, there she was in my room, asking me if I am okay and all that. I told her I had a little too much too drink last night and needed to sleep it off, then she asked if she could lie down beside me on the bed. I thought I wasn't hearing well, but I sha nodded. She lay down beside me, and I turned around to continue my sleep. A few minutes later, she tapped me, I turned around, and she slowly kissed me. I didn't want to embarrass her, so I played along...long story short, we had sex.
If it was the other way around, the female in the equation would have shouted rape. Because, really, that was like rape to me.
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by RisMas(m): 6:00pm
Then, You should show her the power of your prick na
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by supersystemsnig: 6:01pm
Must people talk...? Suddenly everyone wants to talk
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by designer01(m): 6:01pm
kay29000:
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by sarutobie(m): 6:01pm
dainformant:You see the hypocrisy of the female folk? That is why I take whatever they say with a pinch of salt..and even when they cry foul,every wise male should..
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by Kobicove(m): 6:01pm
Truly women get away with a lot of things under the guise of being "the weaker sex"
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by datola: 6:01pm
I think those 'feminists' are attracted to your "bear bear"
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by mukinasa: 6:01pm
people must talk
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by joystickextend1(m): 6:01pm
You dont mean it
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by NigerDeltan(m): 6:01pm
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by DjSas11: 6:02pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by vcente(m): 6:02pm
WOMEN the most hypocritical set of human beings on earth
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by FisifunKododada: 6:02pm
Onyeka is raising a very important issue...more power to him.
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by NwaAmaikpe: 6:02pm
Onyeka Nwelue : "A Powerful Lady Asked Me For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan and I refused"
Me :
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by RillJ(m): 6:03pm
biacan:
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by ivolt: 6:03pm
I hate this kind of sissies.
You were sexually-harrassed, you kept mute and did nothing about
it so the stupid woman can be called out and sanctioned.
Even when you decided to share your story, you couldn't name the offender
but you kept harping on about double standards.
Are your audience supposed to be able to read your mind?
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by OtemAtum: 6:03pm
Hmmm
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by erico2k2(m): 6:03pm
biacan:You are one of the mindset he is stressing to address .
You see nothing wrong with that behaviour .
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by Anitop(m): 6:04pm
biacan:
This statement is unfortunate.
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by Pavore9: 6:04pm
Many still do not accept the fact that females can sexually molest males.
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by ivolt: 6:04pm
biacan:
sarutobie:
When does "biacan" = the female folks?
The view of a woman does not give you the right to disparage all women,
neither does he confer you with the license to encourage and support molestation.
SMH
Re: Onyeka Nwelue: "A Lady Asked For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan" by SmartyPants: 6:05pm
If he was serious he should have called the police/hotel security for the so-called fan...
Anyway we males should not expect women to fight for us as we do for them.
