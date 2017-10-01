



Below is what he shared on Facebook;



In July, a female fan came to my hotel room in New York and undressed herself. I kept telling her I was not interested in sex. Or her body. She didn't mind. She wanted sex with me. I had just flown in from Cuba. I had Cuban rum, which I drank when I was losing my mind. She did not want to go home.



Turn around the table: a male fan in the hotel room of a woman, undressed. That is RAPE!



Women get away with anything because we deceptively say they are weaker sex. Bunkum!



On my film set recently, a powerful woman came to ask me for sex before she could give me the loan I asked from her. I told everyone who was close to me on set. Thank God, my two producers are women. I told them.



As a child, I was molested by a woman. Someone we called Aunty. I made a short film, The Great Masturbator highlighting this issue.



In Calgary, I spoke about being molested by a woman infront of Nigerian women and they all started laughing at me. I cursed them. I was angry.



Women are about themselves. The Boy Child has no supporter. The women think only about themselves. No woman wants to know what I am going through psychologically but they want us to help them update my Facebook with: "Me, too!"



No way, I won't. Unless they take our cases seriously too, I am not pandering to that!



Source; Abroad based Nigerian film-maker and talented writer, Onyeka Nwelue[s][/s], has opened up about women molestation after being a victim. According to him, people see women as weaker vessels - hence letting them get away with anything they want such as s3xual molestation. He also opened up on how he has been molested severally by ladies including the powerful one.Below is what he shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/onyeka-nwelue-reveals-how-he-was-sxually-molested-by-women.html 6 Likes 2 Shares

I thought these things happen in movies alone 1 Like 1 Share

He's not even happy that someone is taking him serious



for those of you quoting me........... we in a free world democracy for that matter........ if you don't like what I said kindly move out from this thread 4 Likes

Really

biacan:

He's not even happy that someone is taking him serious dis is exactly what he's talking about. so a guy should be happy when he's forced by a lady to have sex but when a lady is forced by a guy to have sex..then it becomes RAPE.... u have just confirmed what he's saying 44 Likes 3 Shares

Guy considering the economy of the country right now, I will advice u to sleep with her there is nothing wrong if that will help u get ur capital to start a life. Every big organization once had some unbelievable secrete that was never told but taken to the grave by there founders.

Wish I can have such opportunity to finance my own business. 4 Likes 1 Share

ok

Believe Facebook stories at your own risk.



What most people do on Facebook/Twitter is seek attention to gather more followers. Then they bid the account for sale or use it to promote brands.



Stay woke! 3 Likes 1 Share

Of course there will always be double standards. I remember a couple of years ago, I was in my room, nursing a hangover from the night before, and my friend's female friend came into the room. I opened my eyes and was shocked to see her standing there. I had seen her for the first time a few hours before then when my friend asked me to help her turn on the TV/DSTV as he was leaving the flat.



So, there she was in my room, asking me if I am okay and all that. I told her I had a little too much too drink last night and needed to sleep it off, then she asked if she could lie down beside me on the bed. I thought I wasn't hearing well, but I sha nodded. She lay down beside me, and I turned around to continue my sleep. A few minutes later, she tapped me, I turned around, and she slowly kissed me. I didn't want to embarrass her, so I played along...long story short, we had sex.



If it was the other way around, the female in the equation would have shouted rape. Because, really, that was like rape to me. 1 Like 1 Share

Then, You should show her the power of your prick na

Must people talk...? Suddenly everyone wants to talk

dainformant:

dis is exactly what he's talking about. so a guy should be happy when he's forced by a lady to have sex but when a lady is forced by a guy to have sex..then it becomes RAPE.... u have just confirmed what he's saying You see the hypocrisy of the female folk? That is why I take whatever they say with a pinch of salt..and even when they cry foul,every wise male should.. You see the hypocrisy of the female folk? That is why I take whatever they say with a pinch of salt..and even when they cry foul,every wise male should.. 4 Likes

Truly women get away with a lot of things under the guise of being "the weaker sex" 2 Likes

I think those 'feminists' are attracted to your "bear bear"

people must talk

You dont mean it

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

WOMEN the most hypocritical set of human beings on earth 2 Likes

Onyeka is raising a very important issue...more power to him. 1 Like





Onyeka Nwelue : "A Powerful Lady Asked Me For Sex Before She Could Give Me Loan and I refused"



Me :



3 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

He's not even happy that someone is taking him serious

I hate this kind of sissies.

You were sexually-harrassed, you kept mute and did nothing about

it so the stupid woman can be called out and sanctioned.



Even when you decided to share your story, you couldn't name the offender

but you kept harping on about double standards.



Are your audience supposed to be able to read your mind?

Hmmm

biacan:

He's not even happy that someone is taking him serious You are one of the mindset he is stressing to address .

You see nothing wrong with that behaviour . You are one of the mindset he is stressing to address .You see nothing wrong with that behaviour . 2 Likes

biacan:

He's not even happy that someone is taking him serious

This statement is unfortunate. This statement is unfortunate. 2 Likes

Many still do not accept the fact that females can sexually molest males. 1 Like

biacan:

He's not even happy that someone is taking him serious

sarutobie:



You see the hypocrisy of the female folk? That is why I take whatever they say with a pinch of salt..and even when they cry foul,every wise male should..

When does "biacan" = the female folks?



The view of a woman does not give you the right to disparage all women,

neither does he confer you with the license to encourage and support molestation.



SMH When does "biacan" = the female folks?The view of a woman does not give you the right to disparage all women,neither does he confer you with the license to encourage and support molestation.SMH 2 Likes