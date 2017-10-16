₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Sakie: 5:20pm
The bbn star is currently on a tour in the U.A.E and I believe she is having a good time from the photos and videos she has been sharing on I.g I only have pictures though.see the pictures below
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Jimi23(m): 5:23pm
Make she nor go suck the crocodile Pri.ck o. This one wet she open mouth like woman wey dey experience orgasm.
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Sakie: 5:23pm
More
https://www.instagram.com/p/BaUJFyIgW_e/
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by BreezyCB(m): 5:24pm
Wonderful
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Naijashortcode(m): 7:09pm
More grace dear
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by donblade85555(m): 7:09pm
mtcheew....I hope she nor wan give that crocodie Mouth Action? This girl can laugh for Africa
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by ElRapido: 7:10pm
Where bro. Efe ooooo
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Badonasty(m): 7:10pm
Sakie:
Her business
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by seuncyber(m): 7:11pm
This babe get teeth sha.
Her teeth fit remove nail
wey efe?
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Spaxon(f): 7:11pm
Who e epp??
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by MzzTega(f): 7:11pm
The most relevant housemate after the show.
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by favourmic(m): 7:11pm
dinging dinging dinging dinging
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by mosesbola(f): 7:11pm
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by SheIsElle(f): 7:12pm
Nice
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by pejuakinab: 7:13pm
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by ChangetheChange: 7:13pm
Even Efe too is presently in Russia representing Nigeria along side NYSC corpses in the World Festival of Youth and Students 2017
Russia
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by jobaltol: 7:13pm
Have you not noticed that when God decides to favor you, even your past mistakes seem to be overlooked?
The best case study for this analysis is bisola..
She gave birth out of wedlock in an African setting; she was accused of using her mouth as a suction pump; she took second in the show...but now, touring round the world ...even the winner has not been exposed to that sort of opportunities...
Lesson of the day: It is not about how fast, smart or brilliant that you are.. God's mercy matters more in the equation of life...
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by FisifunKododada: 7:13pm
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by maryjan8(f): 7:13pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by betty616(f): 7:14pm
And this is news right? I'm guessing my trip to my home town will be news too. Mtcheew
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by kay29000(m): 7:14pm
Cool pics.
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Mckandre(m): 7:18pm
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by seangy4konji: 7:18pm
So
Who never to Dubai before.na 4$k self for residency.
Comot here jor. Na him mate deh go space
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Nobodys(f): 7:19pm
nice...
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Tolams16: 7:25pm
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by enemmo(f): 7:27pm
jobaltol:
She is extremely talented.
Acting, singing, good diction.
If she plays her cards well, she will be one of the most celebrated entertainers in the country.
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by mccoy47(m): 7:29pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by davodyguy: 7:30pm
Nice one bisola. She came second but doing relevant thing after the show for herself. What if she won? She would have blown up patapata
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by josessybj: 7:36pm
Grace found her!
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by castrol180(m): 7:38pm
...hope the nymph went in her itinerary with a hard core guy or she relies on Dubai/UAE gigolo?
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by nikkypearl(f): 7:39pm
|Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by rattlesnake(m): 7:44pm
how is diz ma 4king buisness
