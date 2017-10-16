₦airaland Forum

Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Sakie: 5:20pm
The bbn star is currently on a tour in the U.A.E and I believe she is having a good time from the photos and videos she has been sharing on I.g I only have pictures though.see the pictures below

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Jimi23(m): 5:23pm
Make she nor go suck the crocodile Pri.ck o. This one wet she open mouth like woman wey dey experience orgasm.

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Sakie: 5:23pm
More
Cc lalasticlala
Mynd44
Finestboi

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaUJFyIgW_e/

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by BreezyCB(m): 5:24pm
Wonderful
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Naijashortcode(m): 7:09pm
More grace dear
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by donblade85555(m): 7:09pm
mtcheew....I hope she nor wan give that crocodie Mouth Action? This girl can laugh for Africa

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by ElRapido: 7:10pm
Where bro. Efe ooooo
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Badonasty(m): 7:10pm
Sakie:
The bbn star is currently on a tour in the U.A.E and I believe she is having a good time from the photos and videos she has been sharing on I.g I only have pictures though.see the pictures below


Her business

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by seuncyber(m): 7:11pm
This babe get teeth sha.

Her teeth fit remove nail

wey efe?

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Spaxon(f): 7:11pm
Who e epp??
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by MzzTega(f): 7:11pm
The most relevant housemate after the show.

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by favourmic(m): 7:11pm
dinging dinging dinging dinging


lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by mosesbola(f): 7:11pm
H
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by SheIsElle(f): 7:12pm
Nice
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by pejuakinab: 7:13pm
smiley
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by ChangetheChange: 7:13pm
grin grin grin


Even Efe too is presently in Russia representing Nigeria along side NYSC corpses in the World Festival of Youth and Students 2017
Russia

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by jobaltol: 7:13pm
Have you not noticed that when God decides to favor you, even your past mistakes seem to be overlooked?
The best case study for this analysis is bisola..
She gave birth out of wedlock in an African setting; she was accused of using her mouth as a suction pump; she took second in the show...but now, touring round the world ...even the winner has not been exposed to that sort of opportunities...

Lesson of the day: It is not about how fast, smart or brilliant that you are.. God's mercy matters more in the equation of life...

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by FisifunKododada: 7:13pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by maryjan8(f): 7:13pm
Ok
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by betty616(f): 7:14pm
And this is news right? I'm guessing my trip to my home town will be news too. Mtcheew
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by kay29000(m): 7:14pm
Cool pics.
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Mckandre(m): 7:18pm

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by seangy4konji: 7:18pm
So

Who never to Dubai before.na 4$k self for residency.

Comot here jor. Na him mate deh go space

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Nobodys(f): 7:19pm
nice...
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by Tolams16: 7:25pm
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by enemmo(f): 7:27pm
jobaltol:
Have you not noticed that when God decides to favor you, even your past mistakes seem to be overlooked?
The best case study for this analysis is bisola..
She gave birth out of wedlock in an African setting; she was accused of using her mouth as a suction pump; she took second in the show...but now, touring round the world ...even the winner has not been exposed to that sort of opportunities...

Lesson of the day: It is not about how fast, smart or brilliant that you are.. God's mercy matters more in the equation of life...

She is extremely talented.

Acting, singing, good diction.

If she plays her cards well, she will be one of the most celebrated entertainers in the country.

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by mccoy47(m): 7:29pm
Ok
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by davodyguy: 7:30pm
Nice one bisola. She came second but doing relevant thing after the show for herself. What if she won? She would have blown up patapata grin

Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by josessybj: 7:36pm
Grace found her!
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by castrol180(m): 7:38pm
...hope the nymph went in her itinerary with a hard core guy or she relies on Dubai/UAE gigolo?
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by nikkypearl(f): 7:39pm
angry
Re: Photos From Bisola Aiyeola's Dubai Trip by rattlesnake(m): 7:44pm
how is diz ma 4king buisness

