|How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Ogaezy(m): 6:24pm
I succeeded in purchasing a good laptop at ikeja computer village last week after a long time saving up. My sister helped me waybill it down to where I am which caused me a lot of stress because I had to stay up all night waiting for the waybill to arrive which did around 12:23pm late in the night. I actually got the laptop at a good price and mind started telling me to play smart by reselling it and make profit, I was also encourage to do so by my uncles too, maybe I can start trading like that, who knows. So I concurred, took pictures of the laptop and advertised it online, and almost immediately a call came in from Mr ACHO NDUBUISI who alleged he's a military officer serving in Enugu (Army).
After negotiation, we agreed on a price which I was happy about because of the profit I was going to make out of the deal. Mr ACHO wanted the laptop same day the advert went up which was on Friday 13th but told me that the nature of his job won't permit him to meet with me but rather suggested we meet in the evening of the next day been Saturday 14th at Okigwe which I agreed to. I got a call from him on Saturday at about 4:45pm that he's on his way to okigwe and that I should start coming. I went to the park and boarded a bus going to okigwe, before my bus took off it was almost night at about few minutes to 7o'clock, I wanted to cancel the appointment but I didn't want to disappoint this man I took the risk and arrived at Okigwe at almost 8pm.
I meet with Mr ACHO who went through the laptop(Hp 4530s) and asked if it's in good condition and I said yes, he paid me, I counted the money, it was complete and I hurried to board a bus back home because it was getting late already. Inside the bus I was having the feeling to check the money again but who counts huge cash if up-to 75k in a public transport when it's night already. I shook off the urge and got home, I didn't check the money again until Monday morning which was my mistake.
Monday morning, I hurried over my bath, and rushed to the bank to make the deposit into my account only for me to hear the cashier ask HIA, WHO GAVE YOU THIS MONEY OGA and WHERE DID YOU GET IT FROM, immediately I was confused, it was all fake currencies except for one note which was good but was placed ontop. I felt hot sweat leaving my body as I became so uncomfortable, I was referred to the branch manager who inspected the money all over again and affirmed to it FAKENNESS, I felt something like tears trying to obstruct my sight when I heard I was going to be arrested for circulation of fake currency. I explained everything to the manager who took pity on me and allowed me out of the bank.
I had to start calling Mr Acho only for him to deny that he never gave me fake 1000 naira note currencies in 75k pieces. I was shocked, after explaining everything to about my innocence in our deal he started threatening me, that I should come to Enugu so he can deal with me with his colleagues (Army), that I'm accusing him a Federal officer for giving me fake currencies.
Right now I'm in a state of mixed feelings but I decided to write this so that my fellow Nairalanders can learn from my mistake and also for people seeking their wares online to be mindful of MR ACHO NDUBUISI and his likes who goes about to dupe people with fake Nigerian Currencies.
As for Mr Acho, I leave his case with GOd who judges rightly.
Attached is the picture of the receipt and laptop I sold to him.
Plz moderators help me move this to the front page so others can learn. I don't know which forum to post it.
2 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by eezeribe(m): 6:32pm
From the post,you did not tell us where you actually reside....
A military officer serving in Enugu,called you to meet him in Okigwe(Imo State) in the evening...
You boarded a bus that late and started travelling (from God knows where to Okigwe)
Are you sure you were not hypnotised throughout the course of the transaction?
Or were you overwhelmed by the desire to make mad profit?
Whatever the case may have been,sorry for the scam and be more careful next time...
As for the fraudster,Nigerians would always hail him and blame you the victim...
But one day God will expose him.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by NwaAmaikpe: 6:32pm
First of all,
His name is not Ndubuisi Acho.
Secondly,
He is not a soldier,
Thirdly,
Who's airtime will we use to call those numbers you pasted.
Lastly and most importantly,
You've been scammed and will never get your money back.
Man up, and limit your greed.
All these won't have happened if you tamed your hunger for undeserved pecuniary gain.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Ogaezy(m): 6:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
I didn't paste the number for people to call them, it's just for people to be aware of the number.... And secondly it wasn't greed that drove me, it's business and one has to make profit no matter the amount.
15 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by iliyande(m): 6:43pm
Wow...
This is extreme wickedness
Sorry bro.. lesson to all
6 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by eezeribe(m): 6:49pm
lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by yaki84: 6:51pm
Ogaezy:bobo i wont say na greed but inexperience killed u.
Ur first time n u did it at night, u even allow the buyer to chose location...... What if they kidnapped u?
16 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Ogaezy(m): 7:00pm
yaki84:
I just learned the hard way
lalasticlala,Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by overdrive(m): 7:01pm
Look for efcc office and make a report.meanwhile how much did u buy the lappy,I need one like that.
1 Like
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by yaki84: 7:08pm
Ogaezy:accept my heartfelt simpatea. Guess what the tea is lipton.
1 Like
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by yaki84: 7:08pm
Ogaezy:accept my heartfelt simpatea. Guess what the tea is lipton.
2 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Partnerbiz: 8:02pm
Eiyaaaaaa. But you are too naive.
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by cristianisraeli: 9:16pm
Ogaezy:
na your greed kill you..this laptop way be like box na him you won sell for 75k,,lol.i hope say you don learn your lesson..take cane below
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by wunmi590(m): 9:16pm
Sorry OP.
In a business, if you begin to have doubt about your transaction with a particular person, please stay off the person.
I will blame you, because your mind was telling you to stay back because of time, but you went ahead, he's any army, he can crash in any barrack very close to him and sleep, if he wait and he didn't see you.
Lastly, my mind is telling me he's not an army officer, since you know his name and his face, search for that name on facebook, and also search his number on truecaller, to check his identity.
Sorry once more, because is not easy loosing such money in this trying economic time.
5 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Iamnobody: 9:17pm
I can guarantee you the dude is not a soldier and if you’re willing to push the case you’ll get the guy but your money is probably gone
1 Like
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Ehins22(m): 9:17pm
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by maxiuc(m): 9:17pm
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by NoFavors: 9:19pm
Too bad
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by simplyhonest(m): 9:19pm
fraud everywhere....
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by FisifunKododada: 9:20pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by madgoat(m): 9:20pm
Greed....... This serves the OP right.
Next time dont be greedy
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by nairavsdollars: 9:20pm
IPOBian's inhumanity to an IPOBian
2 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by charleff512(m): 9:21pm
Experience Is The Worst Teacher!
2 Likes
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Odianose13(m): 9:21pm
Story too long
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by onosprince(m): 9:22pm
You didnt check the money when you got home, the next morning before going to the bank, You didnt check.... Na better juju the guy use for u.
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by vengertime: 9:22pm
Ok
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by 0955eb027(m): 9:23pm
Hmmmm...
Na real wa..
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Bari22(m): 9:23pm
weldone
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Esseite: 9:24pm
Rule 1... if it feels too good to be true, it usually is..
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Mavin1: 9:25pm
overdrive:I have one for sale boss
|Re: How I Was Duped With Fake Naira Currency by Almaiga: 9:25pm
Hahahaha, your Brother duped you.......
If I talk pass this one, dem go say I be tribalist.
