|Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by zoba88: 6:29pm
Rivers state Governor Wike who is in Spain to sign agreement with Real Madrid to open a football academy in Rivers state embark on inspection of the training facility at the academy. Cristianl Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos had good time chatting up with His Excellency the Gov of Rivers State.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-wike-poses-with-cristiano.html?m=1
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by zoba88: 6:31pm
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Akissani: 6:34pm
FTC ...i dedicate my 1st ever FTC to Nnamdi kanu for calling his people pigs and idiots
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by otosa(m): 6:35pm
Imo state last week, this week is River State, please which state Governor will shows us another stupidity next week?
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 6:36pm
NICE PIX. IT IS A WELCOME DEVELOPMENT.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Biety: 6:37pm
Develope Rivers United and the whites will also come portharcourt to watch football.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Mekus68: 6:37pm
PDP always moving States & Country forward.
If APC wins in the next election in 2019, God forbid, they will draw all Wike's/PDP achievements backward n blame the PDP for their backwardness.
Ndi ara
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by McGg(m): 6:39pm
how did he get to do it
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 6:39pm
otosa:PLEASE, STOP HATING.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by konshency(m): 6:40pm
Nice one
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 6:41pm
I really like this.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:46pm
Enjoy ya self
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 6:53pm
U wee nat come back and do your job
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Spylord48: 6:53pm
Nigerian politicians don't have shame! he went there to sign MOU,we never hear anything about the signing instead Na to snap pictures up and down. Soon he will snap with Gareth bale or even Ascensio.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:03pm
Madrid will still sign wike.lol
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by globemoney: 7:06pm
Just like buhari was using state funds to take care of his health, wike is using state funds to follow his passion and enjoy himself.. so zombies back off
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kingcesar: 7:07pm
Wike for the third picture be like:
Ogène ronaldo this one wey you no wan talk personal pinshure with me, i get body odour??
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by lastcall: 7:09pm
Nigeria is in trouble
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kyase(m): 7:10pm
otosa:grand finale na benue governor
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by kokoA(m): 7:11pm
He will now put this picture on billboards in porthacourt and call it dividend of democracy.
Kyase:That one will host Cossy Ojiakor.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by shabalistic: 7:14pm
Governor Rochas was erecting the statue of another country's president in Nigeria.
Another Governor again posing all around with different players in Spain and watching there match.
I am still waiting for when the Governor of a state in South Africa or USA will come over to Nigeria and watch a football match between Enyimba vs Kano pillars.
This leaders are just so clueless.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kyase(m): 7:20pm
kokoA:lol, just wait to see.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 7:22pm
Akissani:
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:39pm
Waste of public funds
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by contactmorak: 7:41pm
Is it me,or that 4th picture looks like a Photoshop?
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by enemmo(f): 7:51pm
Kyase:
That our Benue Governor chai.
The man should just forget second term.
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by chloride6: 7:54pm
Meme loading
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kyase(m): 8:17pm
enemmo:even e wife no go vote for am. So you be benue girl. Which side
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by 2O17: 8:19pm
Level pass Level.
Governor of a state became fan
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Depreacherman(m): 8:20pm
I love this
My going to Russia for World Cup is to take pictures with CR7
CR7 fans Hit 'Like'
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Keneking: 8:23pm
Ambode won't like this
|Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:33pm
Can't Ronaldo just pay him off to forget Rivers state and employ him as his janitor?
