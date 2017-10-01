Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) (24857 Views)

Rivers state Governor Wike who is in Spain to sign agreement with Real Madrid to open a football academy in Rivers state embark on inspection of the training facility at the academy. Cristianl Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos had good time chatting up with His Excellency the Gov of Rivers State.

Imo state last week, this week is River State, please which state Governor will shows us another stupidity next week?

NICE PIX. IT IS A WELCOME DEVELOPMENT.

Develope Rivers United and the whites will also come portharcourt to watch football.

how did he get to do it

PLEASE, STOP HATING. PLEASE, STOP HATING.

Nice one

I really like this.

Nigerian politicians don't have shame! he went there to sign MOU,we never hear anything about the signing instead Na to snap pictures up and down. Soon he will snap with Gareth bale or even Ascensio.

Madrid will still sign wike.lol

Just like buhari was using state funds to take care of his health, wike is using state funds to follow his passion and enjoy himself.. so zombies back off

Ogène ronaldo this one wey you no wan talk personal pinshure with me, i get body odour??

Nigeria is in trouble

grand finale na benue governor





That one will host Cossy Ojiakor. He will now put this picture on billboards in porthacourt and call it dividend of democracy.

Governor Rochas was erecting the statue of another country's president in Nigeria.

Another Governor again posing all around with different players in Spain and watching there match.

I am still waiting for when the Governor of a state in South Africa or USA will come over to Nigeria and watch a football match between Enyimba vs Kano pillars.

This leaders are just so clueless.

lol, just wait to see.

Waste of public funds

Is it me,or that 4th picture looks like a Photoshop?

That our Benue Governor chai.



The man should just forget second term.

even e wife no go vote for am. So you be benue girl. Which side



Governor of a state became fan Level pass Level.

I love this



My going to Russia for World Cup is to take pictures with CR7







Ambode won't like this