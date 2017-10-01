₦airaland Forum

Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by zoba88: 6:29pm
Rivers state Governor Wike who is in Spain to sign agreement with Real Madrid to open a football academy in Rivers state embark on inspection of the training facility at the academy. Cristianl Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos had good time chatting up with His Excellency the Gov of Rivers State.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-wike-poses-with-cristiano.html?m=1

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by zoba88: 6:31pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/governor-wike-poses-with-cristiano.html?m=1

1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Akissani: 6:34pm
FTC ...i dedicate my 1st ever FTC to Nnamdi kanu for calling his people pigs and idiots

38 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by otosa(m): 6:35pm
Imo state last week, this week is River State, please which state Governor will shows us another stupidity next week?

62 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 6:36pm
NICE PIX. IT IS A WELCOME DEVELOPMENT.

2 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Biety: 6:37pm
Develope Rivers United and the whites will also come portharcourt to watch football.

17 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Mekus68: 6:37pm
PDP always moving States & Country forward.


If APC wins in the next election in 2019, God forbid, they will draw all Wike's/PDP achievements backward n blame the PDP for their backwardness.

Ndi ara

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by McGg(m): 6:39pm
how did he get to do it

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by clevvermind(m): 6:39pm
otosa:
Imo state last week, this week is River State, please which state Governor will shows us another stupidity next week?
PLEASE, STOP HATING.

13 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by konshency(m): 6:40pm
Nice one

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 6:41pm
I really like this.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by AntiWailer: 6:46pm
Enjoy ya self
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 6:53pm
U wee nat come back and do your job
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Spylord48: 6:53pm
Nigerian politicians don't have shame! he went there to sign MOU,we never hear anything about the signing instead Na to snap pictures up and down. Soon he will snap with Gareth bale or even Ascensio.

9 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:03pm
Madrid will still sign wike.lol

6 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by globemoney: 7:06pm
Just like buhari was using state funds to take care of his health, wike is using state funds to follow his passion and enjoy himself.. so zombies back off

2 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kingcesar: 7:07pm
Wike for the third picture be like:
Ogène ronaldo this one wey you no wan talk personal pinshure with me, i get body odour??

13 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by lastcall: 7:09pm
Nigeria is in trouble

1 Like

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kyase(m): 7:10pm
otosa:
Imo state last week, this week is River State, please which state Governor will shows us another stupidity next week?
grand finale na benue governor

2 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by kokoA(m): 7:11pm
He will now put this picture on billboards in porthacourt and call it dividend of democracy.

Kyase:
grand finale na benue governor
That one will host Cossy Ojiakor.

6 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by shabalistic: 7:14pm
Governor Rochas was erecting the statue of another country's president in Nigeria.
Another Governor again posing all around with different players in Spain and watching there match.
I am still waiting for when the Governor of a state in South Africa or USA will come over to Nigeria and watch a football match between Enyimba vs Kano pillars.
This leaders are just so clueless.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kyase(m): 7:20pm
kokoA:
He will now put this picture on billboards in porthacourt and call it dividend of democracy.


That one will host Cossy Ojiakor.
lol, just wait to see.
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 7:22pm
Akissani:
FTC ...i dedicate my 1st ever FTC to Nnamdi kanu for calling his people pigs and idiots

cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

13 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:39pm
Waste of public funds

3 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by contactmorak: 7:41pm
Is it me,or that 4th picture looks like a Photoshop?
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by enemmo(f): 7:51pm
Kyase:
grand finale na benue governor

That our Benue Governor chai.

The man should just forget second term.
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by chloride6: 7:54pm
Meme loading grin
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Kyase(m): 8:17pm
enemmo:


That our Benue Governor chai.

The man should just forget second term.
even e wife no go vote for am. So you be benue girl. Which side
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by 2O17: 8:19pm
Level pass Level.
Governor of a state became fan grin
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Depreacherman(m): 8:20pm
I love this

My going to Russia for World Cup is to take pictures with CR7



CR7 fans Hit 'Like'

3 Likes

Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by Keneking: 8:23pm
Ambode won't like this
Re: Nyesom Wike Meets With Cristiano Ronaldo In Spain (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:33pm
Can't Ronaldo just pay him off to forget Rivers state and employ him as his janitor?

6 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

