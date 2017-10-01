₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,584 members, 3,856,756 topics. Date: Monday, 16 October 2017 at 09:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. (14731 Views)
Davido: I Got Mali's Stadium Looking Like Champions League Final !! / Davido: I Love Gin And Blow Jobs - Singer Reveals In New Interview / Sophia Momodu Fires Back At Davido: 'I Curse The Day I Met You Kid’ (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by queensera(f): 6:45pm
The controversial man "davido" took to his Snapchat page to forgive all media houses, blog and person that has wrote fake news about him on tagbo and his friends death.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/i-forgive-all-media-house-blog-and.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by Tamass: 6:48pm
Honestly I'm already tired of seeing davido's name on the headline still on this tagbo issue...cant they conclude already and stop dragging it.
9 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by Mhizkel(f): 6:55pm
Don't forgive, fight
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by shabalistic: 7:01pm
When they hype you and your music you don't praise or appreciate but because everyother person is doing what they know best you are complaining, Mr Davido enter studio and cook good music jare.
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by Lordygram(m): 7:04pm
Davido, whether you forgive or not, they were just using the opportunity to make their own cash and drive traffic to their blog... Nobody really gave a fork about you...
49 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by FisifunKododada: 7:15pm
You should also forgive yourself for being stupid...staying out late at night; and encouraging alcoholism
55 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by maryjan8(f): 7:15pm
Good to known
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by favourmic(m): 7:15pm
first forgive your self..... afterall those guys don waka from this earth
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by TruePass(m): 7:15pm
Niggas get mad when they can't come and live lavish with you.
They can't love n support you when is not beneficial.
They see you doing good is hard to leave u.
Fake friends
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by donblade85555(m): 7:15pm
davido they can't bring you down, we dae behind you....shame fa on haters
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by kay29000(m): 7:15pm
Well, it is kinda the same all over the world. You have mediatakeout in America that make up stories all the time...but Nigerian bloggers are worse sha. Lol!
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by Ayoswit(f): 7:16pm
U don see gobe
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by dotcomnamename: 7:16pm
You still don't get what this means? Case has been settled coddedly with the hungry commissioner of police, done and dusted.
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa shame on haters.. Son billionaire, baba billionaire, my uncle the social media dancer just won senate seat too...haaaa we gat too much billions rolling mennnnnn.. Be you anything..Emi ati prison ke? lailai ko jor... abi se eti ya were ni ?
#30BGang
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by danteny: 7:16pm
aiit davido.....
Meanwhile check out the trending story
>>
Leaked Bedroom Photos Of Asp, Amina, IGP combunine
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by NCANTaskForce(m): 7:16pm
Afonja Ritualist like Davido, Terrible Skull Miner.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by LesbianBoy(m): 7:17pm
Haters will not like this!
6 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by Effiezynews: 7:17pm
Have they declared him innocent?
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by donpapa(m): 7:17pm
Way to go... Son of mercy
4 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by BrutalJab: 7:18pm
Especially that jobless girl called Ebiwali.
She deserve to be slapped, stoned and whipped to coma for peddling provocative and stupid lies.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by Negotiate: 7:18pm
Forgive when you are cleared.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by budusky05(m): 7:18pm
Before u forgive the case done close?
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:18pm
God is your strength bro
1 Like
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by seuncyber(m): 7:18pm
Beg for 4giveness from Tagbo family,and everybody....
If na develop country u must go jail
6 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by GIDIBANKZ(m): 7:18pm
I feel pity for davido
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by HMZi(m): 7:18pm
this again??!!!!!,tagbo chime & dj olu sef need rest o
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by 2shure: 7:20pm
we dnt gif a fuk
Davido
Fuc u frog voice
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by abike12(f): 7:20pm
this guy has had the worst few weeks...
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by hejoskofficial: 7:20pm
love d pics David
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by nairavsdollars: 7:21pm
If their ghosts didn't pursue you in the next three months especially that of that Ijebu boy, then you are innocent
7 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by lonelydora(m): 7:22pm
Davido, tell us what killed DJ Olu, Chime, and Tagbo?
Wizkid warned Davido not to cross his lane but he didn't listen. 17 more to go if you don't go and beg wizzy.
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by castrol180(m): 7:22pm
this boy still get mouth to dey talk? Murderer! Dangote that carried you home after your christening had helped you settle the commissioner of police in Lagos state...
2 Likes
|Re: Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. by wristbangle(m): 7:23pm
Mhizkel:
Long time madam
World's Shortest Woman Wants To Be Bollywood Star / Actor, Yul Edochie, Flaunts His Wife, Kids, Expensive Cars And Mansion In New Ph / Bolaji Amusan(mr. Latin) Reported Dead, How True?
Viewing this topic: geogift(f), Uchesis(m), akphrat(m), grad, MENTORCH(m), mariong(m), neo18, Made1414(m), Lyord69(m), maureensylvia(f), lalaboi(m), adisabarber(m), Macgreat(m), Muyiwaipere(m), jibosqie(m), MDGsVISIBLE, nyong1(m), obawinner(m), Mavin1, cameeeeel(m), Keebee4bowale, HopeAlive16(f), ayamkhalifah(m), SageTravels, dcommissioner, viperman, seangy4konji, Maxpower, DaluChris(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20