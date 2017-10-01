Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido: I Forgive Media House, Blog And Person That Wrote Fake News About Me. (14731 Views)

The controversial man "davido" took to his Snapchat page to forgive all media houses, blog and person that has wrote fake news about him on tagbo and his friends death.

Honestly I'm already tired of seeing davido's name on the headline still on this tagbo issue...cant they conclude already and stop dragging it. 9 Likes

Don't forgive, fight 11 Likes 1 Share

When they hype you and your music you don't praise or appreciate but because everyother person is doing what they know best you are complaining, Mr Davido enter studio and cook good music jare. 2 Likes

Davido, whether you forgive or not, they were just using the opportunity to make their own cash and drive traffic to their blog... Nobody really gave a fork about you... 49 Likes 2 Shares





You should also forgive yourself for being stupid...staying out late at night; and encouraging alcoholism 55 Likes 2 Shares

Good to known

first forgive your self..... afterall those guys don waka from this earth 2 Likes







They can't love n support you when is not beneficial.





They see you doing good is hard to leave u.



Fake friends Niggas get mad when they can't come and live lavish with you.They can't love n support you when is not beneficial.They see you doing good is hard to leave u.Fake friends 1 Like





Well, it is kinda the same all over the world. You have mediatakeout in America that make up stories all the time...but Nigerian bloggers are worse sha. Lol! 1 Like

U don see gobe

You still don't get what this means? Case has been settled coddedly with the hungry commissioner of police, done and dusted.



Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa shame on haters.. Son billionaire, baba billionaire, my uncle the social media dancer just won senate seat too...haaaa we gat too much billions rolling mennnnnn.. Be you anything..Emi ati prison ke? lailai ko jor... abi se eti ya were ni ?



#30BGang 26 Likes 3 Shares

aiit davido.....



Afonja Ritualist like Davido, Terrible Skull Miner. 13 Likes 1 Share

Haters will not like this! 6 Likes

Have they declared him innocent? 1 Like

Way to go... Son of mercy 4 Likes

Especially that jobless girl called Ebiwali.





She deserve to be slapped, stoned and whipped to coma for peddling provocative and stupid lies. 7 Likes 1 Share

Forgive when you are cleared. 3 Likes

Before u forgive the case done close? 1 Like

God is your strength bro 1 Like

Beg for 4giveness from Tagbo family,and everybody....



If na develop country u must go jail 6 Likes

I feel pity for davido

??!!!!!,tagbo chime & dj olu sef need rest o this again??!!!!!,tagbo chime & dj olu sef need rest o

we dnt gif a fuk

Davido

Fuc u frog voice 2 Likes 1 Share

this guy has had the worst few weeks...

love d pics David

If their ghosts didn't pursue you in the next three months especially that of that Ijebu boy, then you are innocent 7 Likes

Davido, tell us what killed DJ Olu, Chime, and Tagbo?



Wizkid warned Davido not to cross his lane but he didn't listen. 17 more to go if you don't go and beg wizzy.

this boy still get mouth to dey talk? Murderer! Dangote that carried you home after your christening had helped you settle the commissioner of police in Lagos state... 2 Likes