Labour minister Chris Ngige says it is unacceptable for the former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi to impose Oseloka Obaze as candidate in the state polls this novermber.



He described the former governor and his candidate as 'roadside politicians' who came into politics with no vision for the development of the state, and left without uplifting the lives of the people.



Ngige spoke in Awka at the weekend during the party stakeholders' meeting in preparation for her flag off campaign of the 21 local government areas of the state.



The APC chieftain and chairman of Tony Nwoye campaign Organisation in the Anambra governorship election, also described the 16 years rule of the People Democratic Party (PDP) under former president, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as a waste.



Ngige who was reacting to Peter Obi's claim that he had fulfilled all his campaign pledges to the people during his 8years in power, said the PDP failed to redeem its electoral promises to the people of the Southeast and South- South region, assuring that the APC was ready to deliver the country from the woods.

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/anambra-poll-obi-s-imposition-of-obaze-unacceptable--ngige.html

Lol



Lalasticlala 1 Like

WHAT ABOUT YOU SIR? 26 Likes 1 Share



NK right now.. Shebi Nnamdi kanu said the election will not hold na..NK right now.. 8 Likes

Tamass:

Shebi Nnamdi kanu said the election will not hold na..

NK right now..

No Lefelendum, No Erection 13 Likes 1 Share

deji17:





No Lefelendum, No Erection Hare you serious that their will be no Helection in Hanambra state? Hare you serious that their will be no Helection in Hanambra state? 24 Likes 1 Share

deji17:





No Lefelendum, No Erection Except Ojukwu's manhood. Except Ojukwu's manhood. 5 Likes

deji17:





No Lefelendum, No Erection Dilekitor must hear this. Dilekitor must hear this. 5 Likes

Chai 2 Likes

Ngige WHY? .... BECAUSE APC GOVT IS BACKING YOU RIGHT?





After you guys will be talking against HATE SPEECH 13 Likes

Both Ngige and Obi are two useless men and politicians 1 Like

as far as I'm concerned, obiano obi,ngige,obazee,Tony nwoye,chidoka etc are all a bunch of selfish politicians without the interest of the people at mind.their only interest is in their acquisition of wealth and power. no referendum, no election. God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun. 17 Likes 1 Share





you all including obi Obiano are bastards



come nov 18 most of us may decide to boycott the election and it will be the highest rigger take it all

so it's gonna be money bags vs money bags but deprived you your governorship ambition 3 timesyou all including obi Obiano are bastardscome nov 18 most of us may decide to boycott the election and it will be the highest rigger take it allso it's gonna be money bags vs money bags 14 Likes

Imagine this midget....sharap dia Ngige 4 Likes





See who is talking, kettle calling pot black.



The ororo that would burn you is still on the fire getting hot.



Shior 5 Likes

Antagonist

.. peter obi a road side politician!! Ngige better keep quiet, APC had a little chance of winning, but choose to welcome the real criminals, daft and road side politicians like Andy uba and nwoye.



I don't know who is worse between Andy uba and nwoye. .. peter obi a road side politician!! Ngige better keep quiet, APC had a little chance of winning, but choose to welcome the real criminals, daft and road side politicians like Andy uba and nwoye.I don't know who is worse between Andy uba and nwoye. 3 Likes







In other words - they are gala sellers 4 Likes

So he is a hawker........ Lol.. but the guy looks smarter and his people voted him twice meaning he has a vision. As a red cap chief, you should be a man of few words. 4 Likes

He has no vision yet his people voted him twice into the office..after this race we shall see who is more visionary 6 Likes

Savage! 8 Likes

Look whose talking. A man the built ONE road and ONE toliet in his village and called it development. If we really want independence and development as a people we have to deal with these polithief's sooner than later.... 1 Like

How does this change the fact that a Yoruba girl waved at me today and pepper entered my eyes 13 Likes

Peter Obi is better than you with a ram beard. U suppose to be a native doctor in ur village. 9 Likes

hmmm

Yet he is still the best Governor anambra state hv produced till date:: 10 Likes

And u?





Wev left u all this while through thick and thin.

Dnt let us feed on u cos u wont lik it.

Peter Obi till 2100





Iv eaten Obi's money,

Talked with him,

Snap join.

At a point u re right cos Obi is always on the street helping ppl. So loyal n free.



Who ngige epp



The so called nwoye tht is already running his mouth against the Igbos, last tim he went to speak wit pmb he came out and couldn't make a complete statement without cut and join, u can see his anger against the Igbos, calling us touts and miscreants.

This is a man tht still needs our vote o.

Imagine what he wil do when he enters.

Another okoroawusa loading.



When ever i look at his posters, something in me doesn't accept him.



God pls dnt allow another apc in Igbo land. Amen 3 Likes

coming from the party that had Andy uba "the confusionist" in primaries n Tony nwoye.......as candidate....





kai tony nwoye.... apc wants to sell our state to aromates n lordy coming from the party that had Andy uba "the confusionist" in primaries n Tony nwoye.......as candidate....kai tony nwoye.... apc wants to sell our state to aromates n lordy 1 Like