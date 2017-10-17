₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by globemoney: 7:00pm On Oct 16
Labour minister Chris Ngige says it is unacceptable for the former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi to impose Oseloka Obaze as candidate in the state polls this novermber.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/anambra-poll-obi-s-imposition-of-obaze-unacceptable--ngige.html
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by globemoney: 7:00pm On Oct 16
Lol
Lalasticlala
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by clevvermind(m): 7:14pm On Oct 16
WHAT ABOUT YOU SIR?
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by Tamass: 7:14pm On Oct 16
Shebi Nnamdi kanu said the election will not hold na..
NK right now..
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by deji17: 7:16pm On Oct 16
Tamass:
No Lefelendum, No Erection
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by globemoney: 7:19pm On Oct 16
deji17:Hare you serious that their will be no Helection in Hanambra state?
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by stonemasonn: 7:20pm On Oct 16
deji17:Except Ojukwu's manhood.
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by kokoA(m): 7:54pm On Oct 16
deji17:Dilekitor must hear this.
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by bestview: 8:06pm On Oct 16
Chai
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by Depreacherman(m): 8:49pm On Oct 16
Ngige WHY? .... BECAUSE APC GOVT IS BACKING YOU RIGHT?
After you guys will be talking against HATE SPEECH
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by TheKingdom: 9:20pm On Oct 16
Both Ngige and Obi are two useless men and politicians
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by mgbadike81: 9:27pm On Oct 16
as far as I'm concerned, obiano obi,ngige,obazee,Tony nwoye,chidoka etc are all a bunch of selfish politicians without the interest of the people at mind.their only interest is in their acquisition of wealth and power. no referendum, no election. God bless Biafra, the land of the rising sun.
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by AlfaWaleFatai: 9:45pm On Oct 16
but deprived you your governorship ambition 3 times
you all including obi Obiano are bastards
come nov 18 most of us may decide to boycott the election and it will be the highest rigger take it all
so it's gonna be money bags vs money bags
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by ovadozes(m): 9:59pm On Oct 16
Imagine this midget....sharap dia Ngige
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by wunmi590(m): 10:01pm On Oct 16
See who is talking, kettle calling pot black.
The ororo that would burn you is still on the fire getting hot.
Shior
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by modelmike7(m): 10:01pm On Oct 16
Antagonist
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by bonechamberlain(m): 10:01pm On Oct 16
.. peter obi a road side politician!! Ngige better keep quiet, APC had a little chance of winning, but choose to welcome the real criminals, daft and road side politicians like Andy uba and nwoye.
I don't know who is worse between Andy uba and nwoye.
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by FisifunKododada: 10:01pm On Oct 16
In other words - they are gala sellers
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by Odianose13(m): 10:01pm On Oct 16
So he is a hawker........ Lol.. but the guy looks smarter and his people voted him twice meaning he has a vision. As a red cap chief, you should be a man of few words.
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by Charly68: 10:02pm On Oct 16
He has no vision yet his people voted him twice into the office..after this race we shall see who is more visionary
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by ChangetheChange: 10:02pm On Oct 16
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by PointZerom: 10:02pm On Oct 16
Savage!
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by Bitterleafsoup: 10:02pm On Oct 16
Look whose talking. A man the built ONE road and ONE toliet in his village and called it development. If we really want independence and development as a people we have to deal with these polithief's sooner than later....
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by blessedweapon(m): 10:03pm On Oct 16
How does this change the fact that a Yoruba girl waved at me today and pepper entered my eyes
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by luvinhubby(m): 10:03pm On Oct 16
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by asawanathegreat(m): 10:04pm On Oct 16
Peter Obi is better than you with a ram beard. U suppose to be a native doctor in ur village.
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by gaeul(f): 10:05pm On Oct 16
hmmm
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by rymesgentility(m): 10:05pm On Oct 16
Yet he is still the best Governor anambra state hv produced till date::
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by skulgen: 10:06pm On Oct 16
And u?
Wev left u all this while through thick and thin.
Dnt let us feed on u cos u wont lik it.
Peter Obi till 2100
Iv eaten Obi's money,
Talked with him,
Snap join.
At a point u re right cos Obi is always on the street helping ppl. So loyal n free.
Who ngige epp
The so called nwoye tht is already running his mouth against the Igbos, last tim he went to speak wit pmb he came out and couldn't make a complete statement without cut and join, u can see his anger against the Igbos, calling us touts and miscreants.
This is a man tht still needs our vote o.
Imagine what he wil do when he enters.
Another okoroawusa loading.
When ever i look at his posters, something in me doesn't accept him.
God pls dnt allow another apc in Igbo land. Amen
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by bukynkwuenu: 10:07pm On Oct 16
coming from the party that had Andy uba "the confusionist" in primaries n Tony nwoye.......as candidate....
kai tony nwoye.... apc wants to sell our state to aromates n lordy
|Re: Peter Obi Is A 'roadside Politician Without Vision' - Ngige by itchie: 10:07pm On Oct 16
Why is everybody attacking obi? Perhaps they know that with his pedigree in Anambra state, he is a man to be feared. The are not even tackling Obiano the way they are tackling Obi. The fear of okwute is the beginning of wisdom
