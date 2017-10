Interesting.



Sometimes, God has a way of using unlikely sources to send a message across for those with understanding to see. And so i called my younger sisters after seeing this post, with emphasis on the undergraduates among them(especially the last two in Unilag) and gave them my annual EMBER months BORING OLDER BROTHER Speeches again.



If there is anything you guys need, no matter how big, please inform big brother. Do not go out with your School/Course mates for parties or places not for studies outside campus.



I know you guys don't think i know you have boyfriends, but i keep seeing the pictures of some particular guys on your face book pages. If the guys invite you to a party in Ibadan,Ikorodu or any part of Ogun State, please tell them you have Malaria and cant go. In short, avoid going anywhere outside the campus for now.



Even if your Pastors invite you for questionable prayers, please do not go. This message is specifically to you wey carry Christ Embassy for Head.



Make sure you board vehicles at designated motor parks, and definitely do not trust any body with questionable source of money. I love you my Sisters, and i know you will do the right things.