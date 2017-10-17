₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:18 AM
|Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 9:24pm On Oct 16
Quite Hillarious
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Agboola321(m): 9:25pm On Oct 16
Hahaha. Rochas for answer the question Na. Rochas, the most clueless governor in SE.
119 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by EdCure: 9:25pm On Oct 16
That was all he could come up with?
This man has indeed lost it!
80 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 9:25pm On Oct 16
Agboola321:
Why are you angry
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Agboola321(m): 9:28pm On Oct 16
SalamRushdie:
. I just decided to buy land na
8 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by timsTNA: 9:29pm On Oct 16
Y
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by UncleSnr(m): 9:34pm On Oct 16
Okoro... Is Akpa-amu.
Anyway, I sell projects on www.projectshamba.com
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Esseite: 9:41pm On Oct 16
Such a disgracful leader... you owe so much to whom you govern, meanwhile you brazenly spend on such useless entities in their very eyes..
Nigerians need to wake up. Its good all and sundry across different lines are condeming this..
Gradually we would get there..
Imagine texas governor errecting buhari/jonathan or obasanjo's statue in USA
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by AlfaWaleFatai: 9:41pm On Oct 16
Hehehehehehe the thing pain Rochas
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Michael004: 9:46pm On Oct 16
77 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by ovadozes(m): 9:50pm On Oct 16
Hehehehehehehehehehehehe...
When leaders lack decorum, vagabonds in power (vip).
Between Okorocha and Omojuwa who is the stupid one??
Imo state has gone to the dogs.
One chance governor
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:51pm On Oct 16
AlfaWaleFatai:
If na you, e no go pain you?
75 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by itchie: 9:52pm On Oct 16
Rochas matter don tire person. Olodo governor
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by PointZerom: 9:54pm On Oct 16
Chai
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by princekalani: 9:58pm On Oct 16
why is he angry? this an intelligent question that deserves a good answer, or does he not have their pictures?
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by excel127(m): 10:01pm On Oct 16
I didn't know Okoroawsa ain't just stupid
He's also SAVAGE Haha
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by naijawisdom(m): 10:04pm On Oct 16
let them continue to insult each other. It's not my problem
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 10:20pm On Oct 16
Governor! What if Omojuwa got upset and replies?
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:27pm On Oct 16
1 Like
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Ikwokrikwo: 10:29pm On Oct 16
Lol guilty conscience
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by alcmene: 10:32pm On Oct 16
Lol... ..though I hate okorocha but the twitter imp got what he deserved
#stupid omojuwa
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by ijekul(m): 10:34pm On Oct 16
This one Weak me
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Ikwokrikwo: 10:35pm On Oct 16
Can Yoruba Muslims now see why Igbos attack OkoroAwusa?
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by lenghtinny(m): 10:37pm On Oct 16
E pain am
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by CaptainJeffry: 10:51pm On Oct 16
The kweshion pain Roaches no be small.
9 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by obailala(m): 10:54pm On Oct 16
SalamRushdie:
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Adekorya: 11:08pm On Oct 16
This can only happen in this part of the world.... Public service holder using curse word on member of the public.
16 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by UfuomaUN(m): 11:46pm On Oct 16
As much as I dislike Rochas for very obvious reasons, omojuwa probably got what he deserved. Twitter bully
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by KingOfAmebo(m): 12:16am
I dey come
1 Like
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by toocoded: 12:19am
Savage leleyi oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:20am
E pain am
Oya kpele
9 Likes
