₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,820 members, 3,857,598 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:18 AM

Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) (13669 Views)

“My Son Is Not Dead” - Governor Okorocha Reacts To Rumours Of Son’s Death / Picture Of Governor Okorocha Riding A Bicycle, Hailed By Students / Pictures Of Governor Okorocha In Washington With Obama And Others (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 9:24pm On Oct 16
grin grin grin Quite Hillarious

7 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Agboola321(m): 9:25pm On Oct 16
Hahaha. Rochas for answer the question Na. Rochas, the most clueless governor in SE.

119 Likes 8 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by EdCure: 9:25pm On Oct 16
That was all he could come up with?

This man has indeed lost it!

80 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 9:25pm On Oct 16
Agboola321:
angry

Why are you angry

6 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Agboola321(m): 9:28pm On Oct 16
SalamRushdie:


Why are you angry

grin. I just decided to buy land na

8 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by timsTNA: 9:29pm On Oct 16
Y
Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by UncleSnr(m): 9:34pm On Oct 16
grin
Okoro... Is Akpa-amu.

Anyway, I sell projects on www.projectshamba.com

3 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Esseite: 9:41pm On Oct 16
Such a disgracful leader... you owe so much to whom you govern, meanwhile you brazenly spend on such useless entities in their very eyes..

Nigerians need to wake up. Its good all and sundry across different lines are condeming this..

Gradually we would get there..

Imagine texas governor errecting buhari/jonathan or obasanjo's statue in USA grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by AlfaWaleFatai: 9:41pm On Oct 16
Hehehehehehe the thing pain Rochas grin

50 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Michael004: 9:46pm On Oct 16
grin

77 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by ovadozes(m): 9:50pm On Oct 16
Hehehehehehehehehehehehe...
When leaders lack decorum, vagabonds in power (vip).
Between Okorocha and Omojuwa who is the stupid one??
Imo state has gone to the dogs.
One chance governor

64 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by decatalyst(m): 9:51pm On Oct 16
AlfaWaleFatai:
Hehehehehehe the thing pain Rochas grin

If na you, e no go pain you? undecided

75 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by itchie: 9:52pm On Oct 16
Rochas matter don tire person. Olodo governor

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by PointZerom: 9:54pm On Oct 16
Chai

37 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by princekalani: 9:58pm On Oct 16
why is he angry? this an intelligent question that deserves a good answer, or does he not have their pictures?

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by excel127(m): 10:01pm On Oct 16
I didn't know Okoroawsa ain't just stupid
He's also SAVAGE Haha

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by naijawisdom(m): 10:04pm On Oct 16
let them continue to insult each other. It's not my problem

6 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 10:20pm On Oct 16
Governor! What if Omojuwa got upset and replies?

5 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:27pm On Oct 16
grin

1 Like

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Ikwokrikwo: 10:29pm On Oct 16
Lol guilty conscience

6 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by alcmene: 10:32pm On Oct 16
Lol... ..though I hate okorocha but the twitter imp got what he deserved

#stupid omojuwa

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by ijekul(m): 10:34pm On Oct 16
This one Weak me grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Ikwokrikwo: 10:35pm On Oct 16
Can Yoruba Muslims now see why Igbos attack OkoroAwusa?

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by lenghtinny(m): 10:37pm On Oct 16
E pain am grin

28 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by CaptainJeffry: 10:51pm On Oct 16
The kweshion pain Roaches no be small. grin grin

9 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by obailala(m): 10:54pm On Oct 16
SalamRushdie:
grin grin grin Quite Hillarious
grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by Adekorya: 11:08pm On Oct 16
This can only happen in this part of the world.... Public service holder using curse word on member of the public.

16 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by UfuomaUN(m): 11:46pm On Oct 16
As much as I dislike Rochas for very obvious reasons, omojuwa probably got what he deserved. Twitter bully

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by KingOfAmebo(m): 12:16am
I dey come

1 Like

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by toocoded: 12:19am
grin cheesy cheesy
Savage leleyi oooo

2 Likes

Re: Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 12:20am
E pain am grin
Oya kpele grin

9 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

NOCSON Protest At BEDC, Edo State (photos) / CPC Replies CAN's Comments On Buhari / Daura People Pray For Buhari's Recovery & Good Health(pics)

Viewing this topic: EXLOVER(m), boboLIL(m), highburygonner, lawbabs, Gidoka(m), lawinart(m), LadyCherish(f), tooltip, bamite(m), Sosqui, mohdimplez(m), Suky01(m), Mzpinzy, lordmario(m), majekdom2, beejay247, horlermesheye, Omotofineo(f), udeter, dipsyn, prinzy1(m), ordainbuzz, ekojoe(m), munir090, suhayridz(m), Babaken(m), Oba22, donk552(m), Ugosample(m), Ryabcool(m), OyeeMikeJunior(m), Omogbhollahorn(m), Luv2byoung4eva, njoku10(m), misterh(m), anathemiamia(f), Ejemehn(m), SlyIg(f), mimico10, szen(m), Mediapace, Gucciboss, joek, prolifik83(m), stellanth(m), Kennedymac(m), damoneymag(m), mkasum(m), franklyncj, Danmie(m), yandevboy, byrron(m), jfizle247(m), emmanuelrabb(m), 06013276dc(f), enemmo(f), fidoko74, ImoseMobile, Jaeru, abhosts(m), Daguccizgreat(m), stanech, mercuryeyez, kaydee32united, bjcuntis(m), Obaiyski(m), SillyMods, dillinger, zolapower, Okaakoko(m), Badonasty(m), khaddybala(f), chuksdewigs(m), abayomi79, Opharhe, Jfolu, devour129(m), Nonsua30(m), Cetona(f), SimpleMe07, otunbadan(m), shedesire(f), MoreWahala, Mustiboy(m), olasanmi92, Acos925(m), Stylz69(m), Izimemnanuel(m), Emperor2463(m) and 109 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.