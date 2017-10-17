Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Okorocha Insults Omojuwa On Twitter (Photo) (13669 Views)

Quite Hillarious Quite Hillarious 7 Likes

Hahaha. Rochas for answer the question Na. Rochas, the most clueless governor in SE. 119 Likes 8 Shares

That was all he could come up with?



This man has indeed lost it! 80 Likes 2 Shares

Why are you angry Why are you angry 6 Likes

Why are you angry

. I just decided to buy land na . I just decided to buy land na 8 Likes

Okoro... Is Akpa-amu.



Okoro... Is Akpa-amu.





Nigerians need to wake up. Its good all and sundry across different lines are condeming this..



Gradually we would get there..



Imagine texas governor errecting buhari/jonathan or obasanjo's statue in USA Such a disgracful leader... you owe so much to whom you govern, meanwhile you brazenly spend on such useless entities in their very eyes..Nigerians need to wake up. Its good all and sundry across different lines are condeming this..Gradually we would get there..Imagine texas governor errecting buhari/jonathan or obasanjo's statue in USA 10 Likes 1 Share

Hehehehehehe the thing pain Rochas 50 Likes 1 Share

77 Likes 2 Shares

Hehehehehehehehehehehehe...

When leaders lack decorum, vagabonds in power (vip).

Between Okorocha and Omojuwa who is the stupid one??

Imo state has gone to the dogs.

One chance governor 64 Likes 2 Shares

Hehehehehehe the thing pain Rochas

If na you, e no go pain you? If na you, e no go pain you? 75 Likes 4 Shares

Rochas matter don tire person. Olodo governor 39 Likes 2 Shares

Chai 37 Likes 2 Shares

why is he angry? this an intelligent question that deserves a good answer, or does he not have their pictures? 33 Likes 1 Share

I didn't know Okoroawsa ain't just stupid

He's also SAVAGE Haha 15 Likes 2 Shares

let them continue to insult each other. It's not my problem 6 Likes

Governor! What if Omojuwa got upset and replies? 5 Likes

1 Like

Lol guilty conscience 6 Likes

Lol... ..though I hate okorocha but the twitter imp got what he deserved



#stupid omojuwa 13 Likes 3 Shares

This one Weak me 4 Likes

Can Yoruba Muslims now see why Igbos attack OkoroAwusa? 32 Likes 2 Shares

E pain am 28 Likes 3 Shares

The kweshion pain Roaches no be small. 9 Likes

Quite Hillarious 3 Likes

This can only happen in this part of the world.... Public service holder using curse word on member of the public. 16 Likes

As much as I dislike Rochas for very obvious reasons, omojuwa probably got what he deserved. Twitter bully 4 Likes 1 Share

I dey come 1 Like



Savage leleyi oooo Savage leleyi oooo 2 Likes