Varsity produces 83 First-Class graduates at fifth convocation



The Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti State capital, will, on Friday, inaugurate a 400-bed teaching hospital as part of activities marking its fifth convocation.



Vice Chancellor Prof. Michael Ajisafe, who addressed reporters yesterday to herald the Convocation Week, said 869 students will graduate with Bachelor’s degree and 42 with postgraduate degrees.



He said 83 students will graduate with First-Class Honours; 386 with Second-Class Upper; 289, Second-Class Lower and 110, Third-Class.





The ABUAD acting vice chancellor said a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola, will deliver the convocation lecture, titled: The Place and Continued Relevance of Private Universities.



According to him, Okebukola and Dr. Douglas Jackson, president of Project CURE, an American humanitarian organisation, will receive honorary doctorate degrees.



Ajisafe said ABUAD Teaching Hospital is equipped with world-class facilities to stop medical tourism abroad among Nigerians and to give the best training for students.



The vice chancellor said the university, also yesterday, started free health services, including surgery for 2,000 people with various ailments, as part of its corporate social responsibilities (CSR).



He added that the free medical mission, which ends on Friday, will be carried out by health experts from Nigeria, Asia and Europe on the premises of the teaching hospital complex.



Ajisafe said: “The experts will treat any patient free and they will perform surgery, if it is required on any patient. This is on the bill of ABUAD and it is going to be on first-come, first-served basis.”





He justified the high First-Class graduates produced by the university, saying it confirmed the quality education offered by the university, which he said was a function of uninterrupted power supply and full-residential policy for students adopted by the Founder, Chief Afe Babalola.



“Since we began, ABUAD has proved to be a trail-blazer. In order to add international flavour to the nation’s healthcare delivery, the 400-bed hospital built on 60 hectares of land has entered into partnership with some reputable players in the global health industry, such as Abbot Laboratories, Aster Hospital, Dubai, Project CURE, U. S. A.



“Others include Narula foundation, India, JNC international, Trigenesis, India, Protech Gas, Adler of England, College of Pharmacy, Howard University in the U.S. and Bridge of Life, USA as well as Care4you Association in Denmark”, he explained.



Ajisafe noted that the university has received half of the funds promised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to fast-track development in the institution.



Ajisafe argued that the degrees being awarded by ABUAD can compete with those from Howard and Harvard universities, saying “certificates being offered here are scrutinised by external bodies and institutions within and outside the country…”



The vice chancellor promised that the institution will continue to strive hard until it realises the dream of becoming one of the 100 best universities globally.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/abuad-inaugurate-world-class-teaching-hospital/amp/

10% niyen o. Never surprising though, CU, ABUAD and Babcock and maybe Landmark admits the brightest of private university seekers.

That coupled with an enabling environment can do wonders. The private universities are still producing low percentages of first class in comparison to UK schools for instance. But hopefully as they all begin to adopt a more problem based learning or pedagogy, students would pass more and become of far more relevance to industry, academia and society at large. 1 Like

Statsocial:

869 graduating students



first class = 9.55%

2nd class upper = 44.42%

2nd class lower = 33.26%

3rd class = 12.66%

Hmm

What do you expect after the stupid fees? 1 Like

interesting

And my school will be like:

"Our 2nd class is better than their 1st class"

First class is not easy to get no matter the course or the institution. My silly friends in unilorin will be ;

Second class upper in unilorin = first class in other schools...... Mtcheeew

Jnutro:

What do you expect after the stupid fees?





Fee dey stupid ? Fee dey stupid

Private varsities in Nigeria churning out First class graduates like popcorn

good one but not all first class are first class .... getting a third class in private university is dangerous if you don't have connection

And yet we have a president without a waec degree.. nigeria a failed country..

University keep producing first class, but the govt are not producing the jobs the follow up

We know how much the school fees is so wah do u expect!!!

First class without better job is that one first class..







nairavsdollars:

Private varsities in Nigeria churning out First class graduates like popcorn u think say na ur sadistic public universities filled with demons called lecturers....imagine in a public universities 3000 graduates and only 5 get ist class....its obvious our public schools infact education should be remodeled in this country for it to be functional and practicable....there is no big deal in ist class u think say na ur sadistic public universities filled with demons called lecturers....imagine in a public universities 3000 graduates and only 5 get ist class....its obvious our public schools infact education should be remodeled in this country for it to be functional and practicable....there is no big deal in ist class







MillionDollars:

University keep producing first class, but the govt are not producing the jobs the follow up govt don't produce jobs but shd create the right environment of policy infrastructure etc.... govt don't produce jobs but shd create the right environment of policy infrastructure etc....

Have you witnessed the infrastructure ABUAD? mouthwatering

bumi10:

first class for private university







is bullshit oga u don't know what you are saying or maybe u are one of dos demon's and sadist lecturers in public universities who think a student must be spirit to get ist class...d private schools have the enabling environment...and de are taught the same syllabus oga u don't know what you are saying or maybe u are one of dos demon's and sadist lecturers in public universities who think a student must be spirit to get ist class...d private schools have the enabling environment...and de are taught the same syllabus

