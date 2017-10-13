₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by Statsocial: 4:42am
Varsity produces 83 First-Class graduates at fifth convocation
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by Statsocial: 4:59am
10% niyen o. Never surprising though, CU, ABUAD and Babcock and maybe Landmark admits the brightest of private university seekers.
That coupled with an enabling environment can do wonders. The private universities are still producing low percentages of first class in comparison to UK schools for instance. But hopefully as they all begin to adopt a more problem based learning or pedagogy, students would pass more and become of far more relevance to industry, academia and society at large.
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by dejt4u(m): 6:25am
Statsocial:
869 graduating students
first class = 9.55%
2nd class upper = 44.42%
2nd class lower = 33.26%
3rd class = 12.66%
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by adaxxy: 9:28am
Hmm
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by Jnutro: 9:29am
What do you expect after the stupid fees?
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by happylala5: 9:29am
na wa ooh people head don day hot ooooh.......
lalasticallala were u day.
come see something...
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by free2ryhme: 9:29am
interesting
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by rayobaba(m): 9:31am
kilode
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by evanso622: 9:31am
lalasticallala
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:31am
And my school will be like:
"Our 2nd class is better than their 1st class"
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by nasslick: 9:31am
First class is not easy to get no matter the course or the institution. My silly friends in unilorin will be ;
Second class upper in unilorin = first class in other schools...... Mtcheeew
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by addikt(m): 9:31am
Jnutro:
Fee dey stupid ?
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by danteny: 9:31am
Ok
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by nairavsdollars: 9:31am
Private varsities in Nigeria churning out First class graduates like popcorn
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by powerfulengine: 9:32am
good one but not all first class are first class .... getting a third class in private university is dangerous if you don't have connection
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by Izonpikin: 9:32am
And yet we have a president without a waec degree.. nigeria a failed country..
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by MillionDollars: 9:33am
University keep producing first class, but the govt are not producing the jobs the follow up
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by bigwig10(m): 9:33am
We know how much the school fees is so wah do u expect!!!
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by bumi10: 9:34am
first class for private university
is bullshit
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by money121(m): 9:34am
83 first class
First class without better job is that one first class..
Who first class EPP sef
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by lyriclekidd(m): 9:37am
glorified secondary school
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by OGHENAOGIE(m): 9:38am
nairavsdollars:u think say na ur sadistic public universities filled with demons called lecturers....imagine in a public universities 3000 graduates and only 5 get ist class....its obvious our public schools infact education should be remodeled in this country for it to be functional and practicable....there is no big deal in ist class
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by sunbbo(m): 9:38am
Wishing them best of luck in all their endeavor.
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by OGHENAOGIE(m): 9:40am
MillionDollars:govt don't produce jobs but shd create the right environment of policy infrastructure etc....
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by KENZINCO(m): 9:41am
Have you witnessed the infrastructure ABUAD? mouthwatering
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by OGHENAOGIE(m): 9:43am
bumi10:oga u don't know what you are saying or maybe u are one of dos demon's and sadist lecturers in public universities who think a student must be spirit to get ist class...d private schools have the enabling environment...and de are taught the same syllabus
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by joenor(m): 9:52am
Them try
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by kay29000(m): 9:57am
Hmm
|Re: Afe Babalola University Produces 83 First Class Graduates At 5th Convocation by Mustiboy(m): 10:17am
this stupid school. my elder bro was paying almost a million for tuition
