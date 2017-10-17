₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has called out the senior pastor of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, for allegedly mentioning his name during his last Sunday’s sermon.
Freeze wrote;
“Dear Pastor Paul, I heard you snuck me into your sermon last Sunday, saying certain things about me, I sincerely hope this is untrue.
–
In my quest to teach the truth about Christianity and salvation, I have never for once, out of the abundance of my respect for you, spoken ill about you before my congregation. This is not to say that I agree entirely with your teaching, but it’s borne out of reverence for my first Christian teacher, unto whom the custody of my tutorship was handed.
–
Like I mentioned to you the last time we spoke at length a few weeks ago, there is a rot in the body of Christ, from within the fold, emanating from the very ones entrusted with gathering and nurturing the sheep.
–
You might disagree with me in public, but I am positive, that in your quiet moments, when you dialogue with your soul, you, as well as most of the other shepherds, know that my message is the truth and that the revolution has become inevitable.
–
I am not here by my doing, but by the instance of the almighty Father, who has chosen me for a time like this. However, if you choose to disagree with the truth that I preach, do so wisely, so as not to make yourself a hurdle in the path of God’s word.
–
If we study the book of 1st Corinthians 3:5-9 which says: [5] After all, who is Apollos? Who is Paul? We are only God’s servants through whom you believed the Good News. Each of us did the work the Lord gave us. [6] I planted the seed in your hearts, and Apollos watered it, but it was God who made it grow. [7] It’s not important who does the planting, or who does the watering. What’s important is that God makes the seed grow.
–
In the scheme of things you and I are unimportant, we are simply ‘planters’ and ‘waterers’; messengers and bearers of the word. What matters is God who makes the seed (message) grow and the people whom the message is meant for, so its not about you or I.
–
I am here to depopulate the ‘temple of events’ and populate the body of Christ, because what you call the church, is more of an events/business centre to me, as the Bible is clear in Acts 7:48 and Acts 17:24 that the LORD does not dwell in buildings made by human hands. ~FRZ
–
#FreeTheSheeple”
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by emaxjey(m): 6:14am
Mtheeew.. What is even wrong with this freeze or frozen guy sef.. Make he go siddon one side jhor. He sha wan stay relevant by force...
4 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by kunlesufyan(m): 6:16am
Drama king! I like his command of English.
33 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Albert48: 6:17am
Alright next
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Ugoeze2016: 6:23am
I hope no one would be sent to jail soon.
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by biacan(f): 6:23am
Daddy freeze
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by doctimonyeka(m): 6:27am
Daddy freeze, such a waste of sperm..
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by thesicilian: 6:33am
My respect for House on the Rock reduced when they started inviting comedians entertain the church members. Jesus or any of his disciples would never have done that. The house of God is a place of fellowship, not merriment.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by thesicilian: 6:38am
kunlesufyan:Not just his English, the guy is intellectually sound, and similar to what he told Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I do not always agree with him (Freeze), but he makes a lot of sense most of the time.
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Samusu(m): 6:40am
doctimonyeka:
Please expanciate, how is he a waste of spermatozoa. 20mins
Good luck
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by heffem(m): 7:15am
thesicilian:...and if I may ask, whats wrong with inviting comedians/celebrities to the Church/house of God?.. after all Christ said he came not for the righteous but for the sinners. Dont you believe that these people might change for good? This "holier than thou" attitude is killing us really and until we change from it.......
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Florblu(f): 7:22am
Whatever hit Daddy freeze in this month of October is a good thing
He has been making sense lately.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by kunlesufyan(m): 7:24am
thesicilian:Very true, i've read and listened to some of his write-ups and interview. There was sense in it.
5 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Larrey(f): 7:51am
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by pweetiedee(f): 8:16am
Lol.
Freeze Freeze. That house on the rock pastor should go and sit down.
Let him reveal to the whole world the reason he left Kaduna for Lagos. Smh.
6 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Drakkernoir: 8:36am
thesicilian:
He is an ISI product nah, it's expected....
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by robots78: 9:37am
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Jnutro: 9:37am
Sue him na
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by NaijasonEzeiru: 9:38am
doctimonyeka:waste of sperm?
What's your name? I want to Google it and see if anything will come up so I can know who actually between you and Freeze is a waste of sperm.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:38am
In the next one year, we might have a new denomination...
"Freeze your enemies international church of God."
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by MRAKBE: 9:38am
he makes a lot of sense most of the time.
2 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by iamchybs(m): 9:38am
Freeze don dey turn pastor small small... 46% loading
3 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by abdelrahman: 9:38am
mtchw
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Backinfront(m): 9:39am
Freeze just says it as it should be. I am not surprised those with dead consciences will always oppose the truth. Even in hell they would still oppose the truth.
7 Likes
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Ranchhoddas(m): 9:39am
pweetiedee:Hmmm...
You know something we don't. Do tell. I like amebo well well.
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Crystalline(f): 9:39am
Daddy Freeze don start again.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by sunnyside16(m): 9:39am
So Daddy Freeze has congregation. Anyways, Pastor Paul is awesome. #experience2017 on my mind
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by fela061: 9:40am
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by MillionDollars: 9:40am
Devil Freeze
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by Proffdada: 9:40am
“Dear Pastor Paul, I heard you snuck me into your sermon last Sunday, saying certain things about me, I sincerely hope this is untrueWhen someone is desperate for attention even a sneeze will sound like 'freeze'
1 Like
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by eagleonearth(m): 9:40am
Freeze always in the news for the wrong reasons. The only pastor who has legalised baby mamaism in Nigeria.
|Re: Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Paul Adefarasin, I Heard You Used My Name During Sermon" by bennynaza(m): 9:41am
K
