She expressed disappointment at the present state of affairs being a far cry from what was obtainable in the past.



“I’m not sure if they’re passing any message because if you are looking at the content of music, what will you say you’re buying? It’s not that everybody talks crap but 97% of it has no meaning. ‘Bangdadadang’, what does that mean? ‘Skibidipapap’, doesn’t have any meaning, ‘Wo!’, it’s just play, we are just having [fun]



“It’s not like the music of Obey, Barrister, Sunny Ade, they had depth, they had what they wanted to pass, even though we have people here in this current generation that are doing conscious music, Fela was a great advocate, he did a lot of social impact in music.. but in this generation, i’m not sure” She said.



Watch Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ta4XLnLz0YQ



Source:

You on point lolo 5 Likes

Aside Asa, I don't know any other Nigerian new age musician 5 Likes

Damn fact!!

All dey do is get gud beats and den say wateva comes to mind and rhymes with d beat 4 Likes 1 Share

That's true. That is why I love me some 'SIMI.' I love that girl's songs, and her singing voice is so sweet. 9 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

Aside Asa, I don't know any other Nigerian new age musician

Timi dakolo

Dare art alade

Kobams

BEZ

Aramide



Just to mention a few. 19 Likes

Papiikush:





Timi dakola

Dare art alade

Kobams

BEZ



Just to mention a few. Ok. Good.



I will check their songs out Ok. Good.I will check their songs out

FortifiedCity:

Ok. Good.



I will check their songs out

Please add Brymo and Black Magic Please add Brymo and Black Magic 14 Likes

Its already an established fact

I will check

Bullocks!



Music is simply defined as vocal or instrumental sounds or both, combined in such a way as to produce beauty of form, harmony or emotion.In simple terms, anything that sounds good to the ear.

Music is not just about lyrics but also sound and it is universal. If music were about lyrics alone, how would a world of different languages connect? Reason why Davido, Wizkid and co have fans from around the globe-including French speaking countries, portugese speaking countries. They would shut down any show in any of these countries where they have fans.

Some years back, Gangnam Style by the south Korean Pop star Psy, took the world by storm. Till date, it is one of the most watched songs on youtube. MAny people from around the world did not understand jack of what he was saying, but vibed to the beat-which is what music is all about.

15 Likes 2 Shares





Buhari has put 97% in everyone’s mind. 5 Likes

You dat u can eat for africa... I no blame u.



Olamide no go like this though buh na lolo go first start to dey dance if dem play that WO now.



I no know weda na one corner come make sense. 2 Likes 1 Share

nah true now...

Even a mad man knows 1 Like

Is a known fact.

Wizkid

every generation of music has those who spew trash songs and those who sing good songs. 1 Like

She's very wrong



Its actually 99% 3 Likes

OboOlora:





Please add Brymo and Black Magic Add simi Add simi 2 Likes

Most of the songs are passing no message.

If they have shown Unclad girls they have not started singing.

To me all those their songs are poems.



team old school lyrics that is passing a good message.

So true, good music ends in 1999.



Till date I prefer the 80's and 90's song more 3 Likes

Gud

2baba 1 Like

Wizkid dey scream baby from beginning to the end yet he is the biggest African music export to the world.

Davido get voice wey dey frog jump yet he has the biggest song in Africa this year.

That shows you its not a Nigerian thing but an African thing. Besides music is not all about passing messages always, it depends on the mood of whoever is behind the microphone. 1 Like

kay29000:

That's true. That is why I love me some 'SIMI.' I love that girl's songs, and her singing voice is so sweet.



Kuku tok say yu wan marri her Kuku tok say yu wan marri her

A hit song is what counts not whether it makes any meaning.



Many Americans and British songs have no meaning as well. Look at "Don't look back in Anger". Has no meaning to me yet it was Number 1 for weeks in the U.K



Even when they have meaning, the meaning is unimportant. She's so funny!A hit song is what counts not whether it makes any meaning.Many Americans and British songs have no meaning as well. Look at "Don't look back in Anger". Has no meaning to me yet it was Number 1 for weeks in the U.KEven when they have meaning, the meaning is unimportant. 3 Likes

