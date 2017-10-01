₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by queensera(f): 10:39am
In her recent speech with Hip TV, the super star OAP & Actress "Lolo1" stated that most songs being publicized right now are just about having fun.
She expressed disappointment at the present state of affairs being a far cry from what was obtainable in the past.
“I’m not sure if they’re passing any message because if you are looking at the content of music, what will you say you’re buying? It’s not that everybody talks crap but 97% of it has no meaning. ‘Bangdadadang’, what does that mean? ‘Skibidipapap’, doesn’t have any meaning, ‘Wo!’, it’s just play, we are just having [fun]
“It’s not like the music of Obey, Barrister, Sunny Ade, they had depth, they had what they wanted to pass, even though we have people here in this current generation that are doing conscious music, Fela was a great advocate, he did a lot of social impact in music.. but in this generation, i’m not sure” She said.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by biacan(f): 10:41am
You on point lolo
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by FortifiedCity: 10:44am
Aside Asa, I don't know any other Nigerian new age musician
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Rokia2(f): 10:48am
Damn fact!!
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Nbote(m): 11:24am
All dey do is get gud beats and den say wateva comes to mind and rhymes with d beat
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by kay29000(m): 11:26am
That's true. That is why I love me some 'SIMI.' I love that girl's songs, and her singing voice is so sweet.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Papiikush: 11:29am
FortifiedCity:
Timi dakolo
Dare art alade
Kobams
BEZ
Aramide
Just to mention a few.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by FortifiedCity: 11:32am
Papiikush:Ok. Good.
I will check their songs out
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by OboOlora(f): 12:14pm
FortifiedCity:
Please add Brymo and Black Magic
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Uyi168(m): 12:15pm
Its already an established fact
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by uresponsible: 12:15pm
I will check
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by philip0906: 12:15pm
Bullocks!
Music is simply defined as vocal or instrumental sounds or both, combined in such a way as to produce beauty of form, harmony or emotion.In simple terms, anything that sounds good to the ear.
Music is not just about lyrics but also sound and it is universal. If music were about lyrics alone, how would a world of different languages connect? Reason why Davido, Wizkid and co have fans from around the globe-including French speaking countries, portugese speaking countries. They would shut down any show in any of these countries where they have fans.
Some years back, Gangnam Style by the south Korean Pop star Psy, took the world by storm. Till date, it is one of the most watched songs on youtube. MAny people from around the world did not understand jack of what he was saying, but vibed to the beat-which is what music is all about.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by NGBlogger: 12:15pm
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by seguno2: 12:15pm
Buhari has put 97% in everyone’s mind.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Kingluqman89(m): 12:15pm
You dat u can eat for africa... I no blame u.
Olamide no go like this though buh na lolo go first start to dey dance if dem play that WO now.
I no know weda na one corner come make sense.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by pweshboi(m): 12:15pm
nah true now...
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Iseoluwani: 12:16pm
Even a mad man knows
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Divay22(f): 12:16pm
Is a known fact.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by EzeEbira(m): 12:16pm
Wizkid
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Toybreezy: 12:16pm
every generation of music has those who spew trash songs and those who sing good songs.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by EvilMetahuman: 12:16pm
She's very wrong
Its actually 99%
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by kennypoka2(m): 12:17pm
OboOlora:Add simi
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by ahamonyeka(m): 12:17pm
Most of the songs are passing no message.
If they have shown Unclad girls they have not started singing.
To me all those their songs are poems.
team old school lyrics that is passing a good message.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Edrevolution: 12:18pm
So true, good music ends in 1999.
Till date I prefer the 80's and 90's song more
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by ijebuloaded(m): 12:19pm
Gud
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by osemoses1234(m): 12:19pm
2baba
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by lenghtinny(m): 12:19pm
Wizkid dey scream baby from beginning to the end yet he is the biggest African music export to the world.
Davido get voice wey dey frog jump yet he has the biggest song in Africa this year.
That shows you its not a Nigerian thing but an African thing. Besides music is not all about passing messages always, it depends on the mood of whoever is behind the microphone.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by ijebuloaded(m): 12:20pm
kay29000:
Kuku tok say yu wan marri her
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by josemarie22: 12:23pm
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by grandstar(m): 12:24pm
She's so funny!
A hit song is what counts not whether it makes any meaning.
Many Americans and British songs have no meaning as well. Look at "Don't look back in Anger". Has no meaning to me yet it was Number 1 for weeks in the U.K
Even when they have meaning, the meaning is unimportant.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by Watermelonman: 12:24pm
.
|Re: Omotunde Adebowale David: "97% Of Nigerian Songs Of Nowadays Have No Meaning" by victrick105: 12:25pm
Na today, it started even before the dayz of remedies ''shakomo''....down to marvelous benjis ''galala''till date. can somebody tell me the meaning of shakomo and galala?, good Nigerian music ended during the late 90's when new faces started surfacing...and every day by day, the rubbish called nigerian songs keep flooding on my tv sets and radios.
