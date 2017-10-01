₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by JosWatchDog(m): 11:02am
Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and a father, Thin Tall Tony famously known as TTT took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of himself and his cute daughter.
They really look charming.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/checkout-this-adorable-photo-of-thin.html
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by talljennie: 11:05am
Cute Papa and Daughter.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by rossyc(f): 11:16am
Daddy's replica
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Papiikush: 11:26am
Same daughter he denied in the BBN house?
Lol..Men are trash
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by kay29000(m): 11:33am
Cool pic.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Houseofglam7(f): 11:41am
Na dis fine pikin dis mumu man deny all because of yansh
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by BreezyCB(m): 12:26pm
Lovely and and beautiful
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Fowomida: 12:26pm
NICE
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Category1: 12:27pm
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Adaumunocha(f): 12:28pm
Cute baby. I hope he's sailing tall.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Keneking: 12:28pm
Cute pickin..I am not sure say na for Nigeria dem born this one
Anyway, she go still swallow ewedu and amala with time with that kind lips as pickin of the soil
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Lomprico2: 12:30pm
cute baby.
Make I gii u aproko, ur papa deny una because of kpekus for live TV.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by timilehin007(m): 12:31pm
Notice me
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Ugo4hotish(m): 12:31pm
Nairaland stop disturbing us with nonsense news
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by obqentertainment(m): 12:33pm
bbn was an exhibition of fake livestyle and unwholesome actions, guess he had to deny this beautiful girl to fit in.......
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Naturalobserver(m): 12:34pm
Beautiful baby..Today is my birthday Nairalanders ..Wish me well
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by blackcoffee(m): 12:34pm
Papiikush:
Where is your sense of reasoning?
It is stupid to tag everyone by the deed of someone..
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Eroslee(m): 12:34pm
Pikin make he deny because of #25million and free kissing... I pray she doesn't find out when she grows up
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by naijaisGOOD: 12:35pm
ok
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by MrImole(m): 12:36pm
BULLSHIT!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by 4ward(m): 12:36pm
Cool
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by sam4(m): 12:42pm
Give them this gift
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by XYZo: 12:43pm
Houseofglam7:Now u know what ur yansh can do
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by yeyerolling: 12:44pm
after making mouth say he go make millions. na only bisola nd tboss dis tin favour
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Watermelonman: 12:47pm
.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Kakamorufu(m): 12:49pm
This tony guy should be mixed race.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by XYZo: 12:51pm
Lomprico2:Guy stop . NO make she know ooo . No talk like that she fit see am for internet for future nau
Why u like to dey do like this I no like am o
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by MrImole(m): 12:55pm
rossyyc:Chai! how u take know s
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by megareal(f): 12:55pm
The daughter he denied ?
Wetin be my own sef.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by stabilizer: 12:59pm
Naturalobserver:
Happy birthday bro. Stay blessed and open a new chapter with divine blessings
|Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by immaq8(f): 1:11pm
Category1:biko! this is not ambulance case.
