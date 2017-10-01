₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,963 members, 3,858,051 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 01:17 PM

Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured (6080 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by JosWatchDog(m): 11:02am
Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and a father, Thin Tall Tony famously known as TTT took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of himself and his cute daughter.

They really look charming.


Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/checkout-this-adorable-photo-of-thin.html

7 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by talljennie: 11:05am
Cute Papa and Daughter. kiss

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by rossyc(f): 11:16am
Daddy's replica

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Papiikush: 11:26am
Same daughter he denied in the BBN house?

Lol..Men are trash grin

4 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by kay29000(m): 11:33am
Cool pic.
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Houseofglam7(f): 11:41am
Na dis fine pikin dis mumu man deny all because of yansh cry

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by BreezyCB(m): 12:26pm
Lovely and and beautiful
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Fowomida: 12:26pm
NICE
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Category1: 12:27pm
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Adaumunocha(f): 12:28pm
Cute baby. I hope he's sailing tall.

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Keneking: 12:28pm
Cute pickin..I am not sure say na for Nigeria dem born this one cheesy cheesy cheesy

Anyway, she go still swallow ewedu and amala with time with that kind lips as pickin of the soilcheesy cheesy
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Lomprico2: 12:30pm
smiley cute baby.

Make I gii u aproko, ur papa deny una because of kpekus for live TV.

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by timilehin007(m): 12:31pm
Notice me
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Ugo4hotish(m): 12:31pm
Nairaland stop disturbing us with nonsense news

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by obqentertainment(m): 12:33pm
bbn was an exhibition of fake livestyle and unwholesome actions, guess he had to deny this beautiful girl to fit in.......
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Naturalobserver(m): 12:34pm
Beautiful baby..Today is my birthday Nairalanders grin..Wish me well

2 Likes

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by blackcoffee(m): 12:34pm
Papiikush:
Same daughter he denied in the BBN house?

Lol..Men are trash grin




Where is your sense of reasoning?
It is stupid to tag everyone by the deed of someone..

1 Like

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Eroslee(m): 12:34pm
Pikin make he deny because of #25million and free kissing... I pray she doesn't find out when she grows up
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by naijaisGOOD: 12:35pm
ok
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by MrImole(m): 12:36pm
BULLSHIT!
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by 4ward(m): 12:36pm
Cool
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by sam4(m): 12:42pm
Give them this gift

Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by XYZo: 12:43pm
Houseofglam7:
Na dis fine pikin dis mumu man deny all because of yansh cry



Now u know what ur yansh can do wink
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by yeyerolling: 12:44pm
after making mouth say he go make millions. na only bisola nd tboss dis tin favour
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Watermelonman: 12:47pm
.
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by Kakamorufu(m): 12:49pm
This tony guy should be mixed race.
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by XYZo: 12:51pm
Lomprico2:
smiley cute baby.

Make I gii u aproko, ur papa deny una because of kpekus for live TV.
Guy stop . NO make she know ooo shocked shocked . No talk like that she fit see am for internet for future nau angry angry
Why u like to dey do like this cry I no like am o angry
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by MrImole(m): 12:55pm
rossyyc:
Daddy's replica
Chai! how u take know s
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by megareal(f): 12:55pm
The daughter he denied undecided?

Wetin be my own sef. cheesy
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by stabilizer: 12:59pm
Naturalobserver:
Beautiful baby..Today is my birthday Nairalanders grin..Wish me well


Happy birthday bro. Stay blessed and open a new chapter with divine blessings
Re: Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured by immaq8(f): 1:11pm
Category1:
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
biko! this is not ambulance case.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Photos: Tiwa Savage Rocks In Br@less And Take Selfie Pic With Korede Bello / Hollywood Wont Kill Us See What This Actress Wore To The Red Carpet (photos) / A Lady Was Spotted Wearing This At The Airport, Now We Agree Thois Is Madness

Viewing this topic: derosario11(m), dacblogger(f), Calebbold, meizoos(m), QuickStandard, uhbiodun(m), asadex004, cyborg123(m), Eyimama(f), isaac7819(m), femijay8271(m), Kelvingarcia(m), sleekman(m), RichieBrown(m), gbaby4live, lyntiffany(f), lesegoZA(f), uso84, alpacino2014(m), DniggaJoe(m), gorgeousfm, monievecakes(f), Nymeria247(m), dammi(f), y2kola, Apache2015, collyno1985 and 56 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.