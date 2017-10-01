Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony And His Baby Daughter Pictured (6080 Views)

They really look charming.





Source: Ex Big Brother Naija housemate and a father, Thin Tall Tony famously known as TTT took to Instagram to share this adorable photo of himself and his cute daughter.They really look charming.Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/10/checkout-this-adorable-photo-of-thin.html 7 Likes

Cute Papa and Daughter. 2 Likes

Daddy's replica 1 Like





Lol..Men are trash Same daughter he denied in the BBN house?Lol..Men are trash 4 Likes

Na dis fine pikin dis mumu man deny all because of yansh 2 Likes

Lovely and and beautiful

Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow

Cute baby. I hope he's sailing tall. 1 Like





Anyway, she go still swallow ewedu and amala with time with that kind lips as pickin of the soil Cute pickin..I am not sure say na for Nigeria dem born this oneAnyway, she go still swallow ewedu and amala with time with that kind lips as pickin of the soil

cute baby.



Make I gii u aproko, ur papa deny una because of kpekus for live TV. cute baby.Make I gii u aproko, ur papa deny una because of kpekus for live TV. 1 Like

Nairaland stop disturbing us with nonsense news 1 Like

bbn was an exhibition of fake livestyle and unwholesome actions, guess he had to deny this beautiful girl to fit in.......

..Wish me well Beautiful baby..Today is my birthday Nairalanders..Wish me well 2 Likes

Where is your sense of reasoning?

It is stupid to tag everyone by the deed of someone.. Where is your sense of reasoning?It is stupid to tag everyone by the deed of someone.. 1 Like

Pikin make he deny because of #25million and free kissing... I pray she doesn't find out when she grows up

Now u know what ur yansh can do Now u know what ur yansh can do

after making mouth say he go make millions. na only bisola nd tboss dis tin favour

This tony guy should be mixed race.

Make I gii u aproko, ur papa deny una because of kpekus for live TV. Guy stop . NO make she know ooo . No talk like that she fit see am for internet for future nau

Why u like to dey do like this I no like am o Guy stop . NO make she know ooo. No talk like that she fit see am for internet for future nauWhy u like to dey do like thisI no like am o

Daddy's replica Chai! how u take know s Chai! how u take know s

Wetin be my own sef. The daughter he deniedWetin be my own sef.

Happy birthday bro. Stay blessed and open a new chapter with divine blessings Happy birthday bro. Stay blessed and open a new chapter with divine blessings