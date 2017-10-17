Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) (3576 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Kogi Senator shared the photo on Instagram...











More @ The Kogi Senator shared the photo on Instagram...More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/10/senator-dino-melaye-enjoys-company-of.html

This guy never cease to amaze me, its unfortunate we have clowns as senators. 9 Likes 1 Share

nice one Dino but you will never know peace 3 Likes

Dino and women sha! Magana yakare

He may end up legislating her in za other room



MUMU SENATOR MUMU SENATOR 2 Likes

She looks asian 1 Like

Ok I see our senators want to start acting sha the national assembly industry fit wan diversify.

Na wa ooooo

senator my ass 1 Like

What a fool. and this thing too is a senator. This country is finished 1 Like





Will an American senator do this? Nigerian senatorWill an American senator do this? 2 Likes

This is quite unfortunate. Imagine what's going on in the mind of this juvenile Senator. What have we done to deserve these slow politicians? 1 Like

what has come over this idiot? 1 Like

Is this an personal vacation trip or the same official trip paid for by tax payers. Well when u don't have to think or write a paper to present this is what u get up too on official trips

EzeEbira:

She looks asian And...... And......

They should warn her that he threatens to beat up women and impregnate them

Just imagine the kind of clowns representing us. It shows we, the citizens are clowns too. President Bubu, Saraki, Dino... I tire for this country walahi. Going forward, i will relax my standards and limit my expectations as regards politics in Nigeria. Until we start electing technocrats and people with pedigree, we will remain backwards as a people and nation.



Just check his facial expression. He must have paid a dollar or two to get that young lad to take pix with him. Nonsense Senator!

adetoroamos:

nice one Dino but you will never know peace

Amen. No curse am abeg Amen. No curse am abeg

Dino. Mumulaye again hide ur self in shame pls

hahahahahhahaahaahahhahahahhaahahahahahahahahahhahahaah see senator!!!!!!

lubbish

Why have this joker not being recalled yet, bikonu? What the hell is holding up the process? This country eeh! A huge joke. Nawa oo!

Dino and his white Ekuke

Happening senator. See your life. That is the only thing you know.



Social media senator.

G

That doesn't stop you from putting on your sandal �.

Hehe

Bad belle people. So BC I be senator I no go lash again?

.

Our senators are more interested in taking photographs , slaying , fighting , twitter bashing and everything else but what we elected them to do