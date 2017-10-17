₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Mrspycee: 11:55am
The Kogi Senator shared the photo on Instagram...
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Dreyl(m): 12:02pm
This guy never cease to amaze me, its unfortunate we have clowns as senators.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by adetoroamos(m): 12:06pm
nice one Dino but you will never know peace
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by omowolewa: 12:09pm
Dino and women sha! Magana yakare
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by stcool(m): 1:02pm
He may end up legislating her in za other room
MUMU SENATOR
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by EzeEbira(m): 1:03pm
She looks asian
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by lostnegro: 1:03pm
Ok I see our senators want to start acting sha the national assembly industry fit wan diversify.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by ngwababe: 1:03pm
Na wa ooooo
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by chrisifeanyi: 1:03pm
senator my ass
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by burmese: 1:04pm
What a fool. and this thing too is a senator. This country is finished
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by solid3(m): 1:04pm
Nigerian senator
Will an American senator do this?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by bashorunbazok: 1:04pm
This is quite unfortunate. Imagine what's going on in the mind of this juvenile Senator. What have we done to deserve these slow politicians?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Bucajunior(m): 1:04pm
what has come over this idiot?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by gwmlogistic: 1:04pm
Is this an personal vacation trip or the same official trip paid for by tax payers. Well when u don't have to think or write a paper to present this is what u get up too on official trips
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Chicksslayer: 1:04pm
EzeEbira:And......
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:04pm
They should warn her that he threatens to beat up women and impregnate them
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 1:04pm
Just imagine the kind of clowns representing us. It shows we, the citizens are clowns too. President Bubu, Saraki, Dino... I tire for this country walahi. Going forward, i will relax my standards and limit my expectations as regards politics in Nigeria. Until we start electing technocrats and people with pedigree, we will remain backwards as a people and nation.
Just check his facial expression. He must have paid a dollar or two to get that young lad to take pix with him. Nonsense Senator!
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by AntiWailer: 1:04pm
adetoroamos:
Amen. No curse am abeg
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by asawanathegreat(m): 1:04pm
Dino. Mumulaye again hide ur self in shame pls
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by tega10: 1:04pm
hahahahahhahaahaahahhahahahhaahahahahahahahahahhahahaah see senator!!!!!!
lubbish
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Kiakia(m): 1:04pm
Why have this joker not being recalled yet, bikonu? What the hell is holding up the process? This country eeh! A huge joke. Nawa oo!
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Emmaus12: 1:04pm
Dino and his white Ekuke
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 1:04pm
Happening senator. See your life. That is the only thing you know.
Social media senator.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by whisper88(m): 1:05pm
G
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by sam4(m): 1:05pm
That doesn't stop you from putting on your sandal �.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by lelvin(m): 1:05pm
Hehe
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by kelvinUchiha: 1:05pm
Bad belle people. So BC I be senator I no go lash again?
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Unbreakable007: 1:05pm
.
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 1:05pm
Our senators are more interested in taking photographs , slaying , fighting , twitter bashing and everything else but what we elected them to do
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:05pm
|Re: Senator Dino Melaye And A White Lady Have Fun (Photos) by positivelord: 1:05pm
na wahhoo
