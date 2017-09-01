Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'You Cannot Withdraw Your Surety Until You Produce Kanu' - Judge Tells Abaribe (4001 Views)

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered Senator Eyninnaya Abaribe, and two others standing as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to explain the IPOB leader’s whereabouts.



Kanu who was granted bail by the judge on April 24, 2017, was absent from court on Tuesday when his trial was billed to commence. But his three co-defendants were produced in court by prison officials. Kanu’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the judge that Kanu had been missing after soldiers allegedly invaded the IPOB leader’s home‎ on September 14, 2017, adding that the Nigerian Army was in the best position to produce the defendant.



A lawyer, Mr. Ogechi Ogunna, appeared for Abaribe on Tuesday, informing the judge ‎that his client had filed a motion seeking to be discharged as Kanu’s surety. ‎The two other sureties, Immanuel Shalum Okabenmabu and Tochukwu Uchendu, were absent from court and not represented by any lawyer on Tuesday. ‎



But Justice Nyako said Abaribe’s motion could not be heard until Kanu was produced in court. The judge gave the senator three options. One of the options was for Abaribe to produce the defendant in court and then apply to be discharged as a surety. The other option the judge gave was for Abaribe to be ready to forfeit his N100m bail bond. The third option ‎was for Abaribe to request to be given time to produce the defendant in court.



But Ogunna replied saying, “he (Abaribe) is not in a position to do any of these.” However the judge insisted tha‎t Abaribe must opt for one of the three options. With the judge’s insistence, Ogunna opted to be given time to produce him.



The two other sureties were not represented I court on Tuesday. Earlier, prosecuting counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, noting that Kanu was not present in court, urged the judge to revoke defendant’s bail, order for his arrest, and direct the defendants’ three sureties “to show cause why the bail bond of N100m entered into by each shall not be forfeited or they be committed to prison.”



The trial was been adjourned until November 20.



The Judge is being very myopic and deliberately shallow , the only party complicit in the Kanus unavailability is the party that used machine guns to storm his home killing everything in sight including the dog and that party is no other than the Federal Govt of Nigeria under the bad leadership of Buhari ...If the Army didn't abduct Kanu he will be in court today and any attempt to blame Abaribe is nothing but an affront on Justice which this unfortunate govt knows nothing about . 26 Likes 5 Shares





IPOB are terrorists! Sai baba!!IPOB are terrorists! 4 Likes 2 Shares

All a contraption by a kangaroo judge nyako. Well we'll see how this rubbish ruling will hold up in the court of appeals and supreme court because it will surely be appealed 4 Likes

Now they know KANU scammed them 5 Likes

Nnamdi Kanu will reappear when Buhari returns our $26bn. 8 Likes 1 Share

wahala dey

kcmichael:

Now they know KANU scammed them

Use your head how did Kanu scam them ? Did Kanu plan with the Nigerian Army to storm his home and abduct him ..Keep dancing to injustice and it will son be your turn to taste it Use your head how did Kanu scam them ? Did Kanu plan with the Nigerian Army to storm his home and abduct him ..Keep dancing to injustice and it will son be your turn to taste it 19 Likes 2 Shares

Gbam. That was the agreement. If you didn't stand for him, the chief pig wouldn't have escaped. Yes, can cease to be his surety but after producing the chief pig. If kanu use u play mmm, dat one na your plate of akpu. 6 Likes

This useless judge is clearly acting out a script. How can you be asking them to produce someone who the government who ia party in the matter has caused his disappearance by attacking his house? This jargon ruling will be overturned by higher courts. This is why binta Nyako remains a high court judge after all this years while her mates are being promoted to higher courts. Dumb judge 20 Likes 1 Share

Soldiers looking for nnama kwonu 2 Likes 1 Share

coluka:

All a contraption by a kangaroo judge nyako. Well we'll see how this rubbish ruling will hold up in the court of appeals and supreme court because it will surely be appealed

What are you appealing ?



Appeal that some one on bail can run away ?



Is this intentional or just your innocent way of reasoning What are you appealing ?Appeal that some one on bail can run away ?Is this intentional or just your innocent way of reasoning 10 Likes 2 Shares

It is not possible for abaribe to produce KANU when it is evidently clear that the Nigeria army invaded his home and it is very very possible that abaribe have not heard from KANU since the invasion.



This case between abaribe and the courts will only drag on and on fruitlessly, at best it will form an educational exercise.

The case involving Nnamdi kanu have been stalled by the army who invaded his home,it is now about refunding abaribes bail bond. 13 Likes 2 Shares

The terrorist Nigerian army should go and produce him they know where they kept him. Abaribe should appeal the stupid ruling by a stupid judge 5 Likes

The judge should have entertained the motion,then heard argument from both sides before making a ruling and not making Kanu's presence a condition precedent for entertaining the motion.I think the judge is biased in this matter.If there is any lawyer colleague in this forum with a different view ,he/she can quote/reply me with their own position(s) 1 Like

AntiWailer:





What are you appealing ?



Appeal that some one on bail can run away ?



Is this intentional or just your innocent way of reasoning

Appeal that a party in the case (the FG) interfered with the ability of the sureties to produce him by going to attack his house and causing his disappearance Appeal that a party in the case (the FG) interfered with the ability of the sureties to produce him by going to attack his house and causing his disappearance 7 Likes 1 Share

This bloody scammer chilling in london 4 Likes 1 Share

The judge is just joking. How can the sureties be held responsible for his inability to appear when everybody knows how and why he disappeared? The military is responsible for his disappearance. This judgement will not stand on appeal 6 Likes

buhari leave surugede dance you no gree



now, nobody go telli person 2 Likes

AntiWailer:





What are you appealing ?



Appeal that some one on bail can run away ?



Is this intentional or just your innocent way of reasoning

What is my way of reasoning? You stood surety for someone then the other party in the case goes and attacks the person hence making it impossible for you to produce him and you are asking what are you appealing? Does the present ruling represent Justice being done or are you just allowing your bias to affect your judgment? What is my way of reasoning? You stood surety for someone then the other party in the case goes and attacks the person hence making it impossible for you to produce him and you are asking what are you appealing? Does the present ruling represent Justice being done or are you just allowing your bias to affect your judgment? 2 Likes 2 Shares

IT IS TIME TO ASK BUHARI ABOUT HIS WHEREABOUT OR THE ARMY. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol the judge doesn't believes that army story. 4 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:

The Judge is being very myopic and deliberately shallow , the only party complicit in the Kanus unavailability is the party that used machine guns to storm his home killing everything in sight including the dog and that party is no other than the Federal Govt of Nigeria under the bad leadership of Buhari ...If the Army didn't abduct Kanu he will be in court today and any attempt to blame Abaribe is nothing but an affront on Justice which this unfortunate govt knows nothing about . Why didn't they kill Kanu, Kanunta or Emma Kanu? How come the only casualty of the raid is Kanu's supposed dog? Make sense or go join your people drink mud water. Why didn't they kill Kanu, Kanunta or Emma Kanu? How come the only casualty of the raid is Kanu's supposed dog? Make sense or go join your people drink mud water. 5 Likes 1 Share

....



cant stop laughing...nigeria just cashed in millions of nairas be that....



ipob and foolishness.... ....cant stop laughing...nigeria just cashed in millions of nairas be that....ipob and foolishness.... 10 Likes 4 Shares

Blue3k:

Lolthe judge doesn't believes that army story.

why should he??....chalendge the nigerian army because of ipob??....forget it.... why should he??....chalendge the nigerian army because of ipob??....forget it.... 3 Likes 1 Share

tsdarkside:

....



cant stop laughing...nigeria just cashed in millions of nairas be that....



ipob and foolishness....

They didn't cash nothing, this injustice can only last as long as Buhari then we will know who laughs last They didn't cash nothing, this injustice can only last as long as Buhari then we will know who laughs last 4 Likes 1 Share

SalamRushdie:





They didn't cash nothing, this injustice can only last as long as Buhari then we will know who laughs last

you mean till 2024??... you mean till 2024??... 5 Likes 1 Share

in your face!!!!.... ipob!!!!......... 2 Likes 1 Share

tsdarkside:





you mean till 2024??...

God forbid , I remain steadfast that this will be Buhari last tenure, this kind of evil can't last long..God will definitely come through God forbid , I remain steadfast that this will be Buhari last tenure, this kind of evil can't last long..God will definitely come through 3 Likes

SalamRushdie:





God forbid , I remain steadfast that this will be Buhari last tenure, this kind of evil can't last long..God will definitely come through

it realy scares the shitt out of you,ehnnn??...that buhari could win a second term,ehnnn??... it realy scares the shitt out of you,ehnnn??...that buhari could win a second term,ehnnn??... 6 Likes 2 Shares