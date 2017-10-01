Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Adam Memorial Secondary School Araya, Delta, Where Students Sit On The Floor (7037 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The said village is Senator James Manager's maternal home while that of Leo Ogor is nearby. Both of them are Federal Lawmakers. This is what you get when devil's incarnates are allowed to occupy places of authority & prosperity.



Some of our so called elites went to missionary schools. Many were offered free education in their days. But it is regrettably sad that same beneficiaries of old have consistently & remorselessly failed to reciprocate same kind gesture that prepared and did likewise propelled them to the heights of their greater destinies today.



I hereby use this medium to call on the Presidency to hasten its footsteps and come to the aids of these children. But why do we allow wickedness to reign supreme in our hearts and minds against one another? Why? Why are we this dubious & mischievous as a nation and people? Why?



Time shall tell because posterity will definitely judge everyone of us - this I know. Shame on our elites, politicians, traditional & religious leaders. Shame on you all.



Fellow Nigerians,



If you stumble into anything like this, do not hesitate to take a snapshot of it. The World needs to know how wicked our elites have become even in the face of abundance!



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/adam-memorial-secondary-school-araya.html According to a facebook user named Efemena Edafioka, this is the state of a primary school in Delta state, Nigeria. According to the user,The said village is Senator James Manager's maternal home while that of Leo Ogor is nearby. Both of them are Federal Lawmakers. This is what you get when devil's incarnates are allowed to occupy places of authority & prosperity.Some of our so called elites went to missionary schools. Many were offered free education in their days. But it is regrettably sad that same beneficiaries of old have consistently & remorselessly failed to reciprocate same kind gesture that prepared and did likewise propelled them to the heights of their greater destinies today.I hereby use this medium to call on the Presidency to hasten its footsteps and come to the aids of these children. But why do we allow wickedness to reign supreme in our hearts and minds against one another? Why? Why are we this dubious & mischievous as a nation and people? Why?Time shall tell because posterity will definitely judge everyone of us - this I know. Shame on our elites, politicians, traditional & religious leaders. Shame on you all.Fellow Nigerians,If you stumble into anything like this, do not hesitate to take a snapshot of it. The World needs to know how wicked our elites have become even in the face of abundance!Source:

There is more to this...



Lalasticlala 1 Like

Can you see how the leaders of tomorrow are been treated......which way naija 3 Likes

And they'll still be singing "Nigeria my country" 2 Likes

To slap okowa just dey hungry me 11 Likes

E get some kain things wey I go see for Nigeria I go dey ask myself, wetin we dey do since 1960. All the whole money wey we done make, wetin we use them do. If na steal people steal and we know the people wey steal am, why we come carry vote they give the same people everytime. If na jazz, why we never find cure since 1960. I think is high time we start asking these questions. 8 Likes

a whole oil producing State 6 Likes

Army Carpenter Where art thou, Make Una Come build bench





Buratai Over To You 4 Likes 2 Shares

t

ok

Product of bad governance.

i weak



Its better than no school tho

AutoReportNG:

According to a facebook user named Efemena Edafioka, this is the state of a primary school in Delta state, Nigeria. According to the user,



The said village is Senator James Manager's maternal home while that of Leo Ogor is nearby. Both of them are Federal Lawmakers. This is what you get when devil's incarnates are allowed to occupy places of authority & prosperity.



Some of our so called elites went to missionary schools. Many were offered free education in their days. But it is regrettably sad that same beneficiaries of old have consistently & remorselessly failed to reciprocate same kind gesture that prepared and did likewise propelled them to the heights of their greater destinies today.



I hereby use this medium to call on the Presidency to hasten its footsteps and come to the aids of these children. But why do we allow wickedness to reign supreme in our hearts and minds against one another? Why? Why are we this dubious & mischievous as a nation and people? Why?



Time shall tell because posterity will definitely judge everyone of us - this I know. Shame on our elites, politicians, traditional & religious leaders. Shame on you all.



Fellow Nigerians,



If you stumble into anything like this, do not hesitate to take a snapshot of it. The World needs to know how wicked our elites have become even in the face of abundance!



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/adam-memorial-secondary-school-araya.html







This is sad This is sad

it's not a new thing..... I sat on the floor when I still in sec school ...ajangbadi high school ojo...

Before una begin dey yearn, make una watch out ooo

I don't think that state have a governor



okowa or Ifine whatever they Call you. remember their is God

useless governors everywhere 1 Like

Wait

no... this very pictures are staged. I think they want to use the pics on social media to let the government look in their direction and provide for the school.



those uniforms are not used to that floor, there's a big difference between the uniforms and the floor.



During my time in school na my parents bought desks and chairs for me. Instead of sitting on the floor. .why not order their parents to buy chairs for them or from their school fees do chairs for them. u can't just sit them on the floor for any reason 1 Like





Afterall their reward is in heaven How teachers feel happy teaching these children on the floor beats me. If I'm a principal, i will just make some desks for them. That's service to humanity which they are called to do.Afterall their reward is in heaven 3 Likes

I dont understand, in my days in sec school, na we bring our own desk to school. Even carry them back home at each term break to avoid theft and possible beatings.



After government have provided a building with good roofing, teachers and some learning materials,

Students provide these;

Desk, Pen, School bags, exercise and text books, uniform, sandals, one broom and one cane for Mr. Ephraim aka Blacky

haa

blame people like these ones 1 Share

N.a. wa

AutoReportNG:

According to a facebook user named Efemena Edafioka, this is the state of a primary school in Delta state, Nigeria. According to the user,



The said village is Senator James Manager's maternal home while that of Leo Ogor is nearby. Both of them are Federal Lawmakers. This is what you get when devil's incarnates are allowed to occupy places of authority & prosperity.



Some of our so called elites went to missionary schools. Many were offered free education in their days. But it is regrettably sad that same beneficiaries of old have consistently & remorselessly failed to reciprocate same kind gesture that prepared and did likewise propelled them to the heights of their greater destinies today.



I hereby use this medium to call on the Presidency to hasten its footsteps and come to the aids of these children. But why do we allow wickedness to reign supreme in our hearts and minds against one another? Why? Why are we this dubious & mischievous as a nation and people? Why?



Time shall tell because posterity will definitely judge everyone of us - this I know. Shame on our elites, politicians, traditional & religious leaders. Shame on you all.



Fellow Nigerians,



If you stumble into anything like this, do not hesitate to take a snapshot of it. The World needs to know how wicked our elites have become even in the face of abundance!



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/adam-memorial-secondary-school-araya.html









They will still blame the North forgetting that delta state got 14 billion naira from federation account apart from 13% derivation that was not disclosed just last month. States in the North that collect fractions of what states in the delta collect 've far better infrastructure. They will still blame the North forgetting that delta state got 14 billion naira from federation account apart from 13% derivation that was not disclosed just last month. States in the North that collect fractions of what states in the delta collect 've far better infrastructure. 6 Likes 5 Shares

OMG!!!



My heart Bleeds...

Gosh!!! can the Governor or commissioners swear that they don't know about this??



Why!, why! why! these are the leaders of tomorrow and the school environment/background matter a lot in educating a child not just the teaching done inside the classroom.



let the government intervene as soon as possible, please 1 Like

Do we still have Government in this country?