Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? (3203 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

nairalanders, your advice please, someone needs your help. a friend of mine from the east wants to get married to a yoruba guy, both families are against it cuz they both want their children to marry from their tribe, my friend tells me they want to run away and get married in court...do you support this? what advice would you give them please...

In this Biafra era una one dey marry any how if Biafra take its course who go follow who join country 13 Likes

they should seek,d face of God first and every subject should explain 2 thier parent that,why they are both the perfect match 4 each other so that d blessing of marriage can be showered on thier union.these is because parental blessings also count and lastly "nothing is too hard 4 God 2 do". 2 Likes

I still don't understand why A GROWN UP MAN will give his family members the chance to sit down to decide or discredit whom he should marry or what tribe he should marry, on the ground of stereotypes and tribalism . It's nauseating I must say 26 Likes 2 Shares

selflessposhheart:

In this Biafra era una one dey marry any how if Biafra take its course who go follow who join country .....emmmmm....is that your final answer? .....emmmmm....is that your final answer? 2 Likes

samtinx:

they should seek,d face of God first and every subject should explain 2 thier parent that,why they are both the perfect match 4 each other so that d blessing of marriage can be showered on thier union.these is because parental blessings also count and lastly "nothing is too hard 4 God 2 do". hmmmm....thank you for this hmmmm....thank you for this 1 Like

tosyne2much:

I still don't understand why a grown up man will give his family members the chance to decide whom or what tribe to marry from. It's nauseating I must say what about the lady? her family is against it too... what about the lady? her family is against it too... 1 Like

stopthecycle:



what about the lady? her family is against it too... If her family members are against it, just try your best to erase any stereotypical belief they hold against your tribe but if things remain the same, kindly go for another lady to save yourself from family wahala 9 Likes

stopthecycle:

.....emmmmm....is that your final answer?

E b like so E b like so 2 Likes





But as much as it's their life to live, family consent/blessing can really be encouraging too.

I wouldnt wanna marry, and my family and in-laws won't warm up to my better-half and I, even though it shouldn't bother me.



The best way to convince them is to let the know u guys are really meant for eachother, & na God make am possible for una two. .



But honestly, it can be difficult convincing some families about inter-tribe marriage. Mehn, i hope they over look this archaic intermarrying ish and rejoice with ur friends shaa Its actually their lives, their decision too, the family shouldn't interfere.But as much as it's their life to live, family consent/blessing can really be encouraging too.I wouldnt wanna marry, and my family and in-laws won't warm up to my better-half and I, even though it shouldn't bother me.The best way to convince them is to let the know u guys are really meant for eachother, & na God make am possible for una two.But honestly, it can be difficult convincing some families about inter-tribe marriage. Mehn, i hope they over look this archaic intermarrying ish and rejoice with ur friends shaa 3 Likes

AlexCk:

Its actually their lives, their decision too, the family shouldn't interfere.



But as much as it's their life to live, family consent/blessing can really be encouraging too.

I wouldnt wanna marry, and my family and in-laws won't warm up to my better-half and I, even though it shouldn't bother me.



The best way to convince them is to let the know u guys are really meant for eachother, & na God make am possible for una two. .



But honestly, it can be difficult convincing some family about inter-tribe marriage. Mehn, i hope to look over this archaic intermarrying ish and rejoice with ur friends shaa ok, what of a case of prgnancy now, what would you suggest they do? ok, what of a case of prgnancy now, what would you suggest they do?

stopthecycle:

ok, what of a case of prgnancy now, what would you suggest they do?

Na to marry na,

Shey dem love each other, and the family go see their 'fruitfulness'. Na to marry na,Shey dem love each other, and the family go see their 'fruitfulness'. 2 Likes

AlexCk:





Na to marry na,

Shey dem love each other, and the family go see their 'fruitfulness'. hehehe hehehe 1 Like

selflessposhheart:

In this Biafra era una one dey marry any how if Biafra take its course who go follow who join country

d 2 lovers shud keep pushing, dey shudnt gv up, Al dose tins from parents ar initial gragra, dey wl surrender wen dey get tired especially if preg enter, it's nt going to b easy shaaa. d 2 lovers shud keep pushing, dey shudnt gv up, Al dose tins from parents ar initial gragra, dey wl surrender wen dey get tired especially if preg enter, it's nt going to b easy shaaa.



That's how I successfully convinced my parents about my own situation but the relationship crashed few months before wedding cos of some stupid shiit.

Now, Im looking for a brand new girlfriend If you are interested, apply within



What's tha business? OP, may God direct your steps.... but keep in mind that family support is very important.That's how I successfully convinced my parents about my own situation but the relationship crashed few months before wedding cos of some stupid shiit.Now, Im looking for a brand new girlfriendIf you are interested, apply withinWhat's tha business?

Tribe matters to me. Can never marry an igbo shiit. 3 Likes

Tell dem say the visa and other pali don ready, no b sey the guy wan smuggle the bae through the skull mining region.....



Simple as abc





Abeg how much is one biafra pound nw compare to naira??





Has Awo apologised? "East (lady) wants to get married to a Yoruba guy"Has Awo apologised? 2 Likes

Go and convince those Plateau State and Abia States parents that your fiance is Hausa and that tribe does not matter.



Tribe will stop to matter when we accept the fact that we are different and come up with a mutual plan to stay together in one country. 2 Likes

stopthecycle:

nairalanders, your advice please, someone needs your help. a friend of mine from the east wants to get married to a yoruba guy, both families are against it cuz they both want their children to marry from their tribe, my friend tells me they want to run away and get married in court...do you support this? what advice would you give them please...

Tell your friend that she would be making the biggest mistake of her life. As a woman, it's gonna be a lose-lose situation for her, cos the day that love when dey shak her go clear for d boy eyes based on family pressure, she would have nobody to turn or run to Tell your friend that she would be making the biggest mistake of her life. As a woman, it's gonna be a lose-lose situation for her, cos the day that love when dey shak her go clear for d boy eyes based on family pressure, she would have nobody to turn or run to 3 Likes

BY clicking on my signature

Just tell her to tell her parent he will buy them House.

Shikena

Thank me later 1 Like





I'm Yoruba and my boo is Igbo and not everyone is comfortable.. Following...I'm Yoruba and my boo is Igbo and not everyone is comfortable..





Love dey sweet when u start new.

But over time there will hurdles and problems, mind you it must come.



So who will u fall to



That's when u look back and see u walking alone like Liverpool.



Even the Bible says go to your tribe n marry



No love, marriage or relationship without problems on d long run.





Op na TruePass I give u so, if u like play enter throwing Not worth the stress.Love dey sweet when u start new.But over time there will hurdles and problems, mind you it must come.So who will u fall toThat's when u look back and see u walking alone like Liverpool.Even the Bible says go to your tribe n marryNo love, marriage or relationship without problems on d long run.Op na TruePass I give u so, if u like play enter throwing 6 Likes

Let them follow their heart. We should never let our parents decide whom we will marry... Marriage is a lifetime thing, let no one choose a wife/husband for you!

AS A MUSLIM, I CAN NEVER MARRY OFF MY DAUGHTER TO MY TRIBES MAN WHO IS A CHRISTIAN OR IPODS MEMBERS .TRIBE MATTERS A LOT TO ME OAS A MUSLIM, I CAN NEVER MARRY OFF MY DAUGHTER TO MY TRIBES MAN WHO IS A CHRISTIAN OR IPODS MEMBERS 2 Likes





Love conquers all.

Read my story below, I shared it on another thread.

http://www.nairaland.com/4027487/mother-rejected-fiancee-after-dating



godfatherx:



I hope you see this.

I got married over 10 years ago to "my mother's choice", the marriage barely lasted for 5 years, we've been separated since.



Unlike you, I had many girlfriends, mum kept rejecting all of them, there was a lady whom I tried to stand my grounds with because I really loved her, but mum didn't want her because she's from a different ethnic group. Eventually I had to let her go because I wanted to please my mum.



When I eventually married who she wants, it seemed it will be heaven on earth and they were very close until I and my ex-wife had some disagreement. She thought I would discuss it with my mum, I didn't, because I felt mum will support her. So mum never knew we were quarreling, when they met, she started accusing mum of not caring about her feelings, mum was surprised and was trying to find out what she's talking about and she kept accusing mum of pretending. My ex-wife believed I am tied to mum's apron and can't do anything without her knowledge, but she was wrong. Several other issues came up and we've been separated for about 6 years now. I'm certainly never going back to her. She even accused my mum of destroying her marriage, I laugh at both of them.

Mum has learnt her lessons, she never gets involve in anyone's choice of marriage since. She's so unhappy about her influence in my choice. I am the first son. I have 4 brothers, all happily married and their wives are in good relationship with mum.



Following your mum's choice won't make you happy, if you love this lady, stick with her, if your mum truly love you, she'll come to love the lady (with time). If you leave the one you love for the one your mother wants, your marriage won't last. It's your love for your woman that matters, not your mother's love for her.



Wish you goodluck. If he loves the girl he should go ahead.Love conquers all.Read my story below, I shared it on another thread. 5 Likes



[url]The one and most valuable place to find your gospel contents [Music, Video, News, Devotionals, VBlog, Events, Gist, Artiste Profile and more, all @

[/url]The one and most valuable place to find your gospel contents [Music, Video, News, Devotionals, VBlog, Events, Gist, Artiste Profile and more, all @

http://www.gospelhitsnaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Jobs_GospelHitsNaija_-_No_Other_Name_GospelHitsNaija.com.mp3 The one and most valuable place to find your gospel contents [Music, Video, News, Devotionals, VBlog, Events, Gist, Artiste Profile and more, all @ www.GospelHitsNaija.com http://www.gospelhitsnaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Jobs_GospelHitsNaija_-_No_Other_Name_GospelHitsNaija.com.mp3 [url]The one and most valuable place to find your gospel contents [Music, Video, News, Devotionals, VBlog, Events, Gist, Artiste Profile and more, all @ www.GospelHitsNaija.com http://www.gospelhitsnaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Jobs_GospelHitsNaija_-_No_Other_Name_GospelHitsNaija.com.mp3 [/url]The one and most valuable place to find your gospel contents [Music, Video, News, Devotionals, VBlog, Events, Gist, Artiste Profile and more, all @ www.GospelHitsNaija.com

Its already too late for me... I was rejected from imo state because of tribe and i have moved on lol