nairalanders, your advice please, someone needs your help. a friend of mine from the east wants to get married to a yoruba guy, both families are against it cuz they both want their children to marry from their tribe, my friend tells me they want to run away and get married in court...do you support this? what advice would you give them please...
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by selflessposhheart(f): 2:05pm
In this Biafra era una one dey marry any how if Biafra take its course who go follow who join country
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by samtinx(m): 2:09pm
they should seek,d face of God first and every subject should explain 2 thier parent that,why they are both the perfect match 4 each other so that d blessing of marriage can be showered on thier union.these is because parental blessings also count and lastly "nothing is too hard 4 God 2 do".
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by tosyne2much(m): 2:18pm
I still don't understand why A GROWN UP MAN will give his family members the chance to sit down to decide or discredit whom he should marry or what tribe he should marry, on the ground of stereotypes and tribalism . It's nauseating I must say
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by stopthecycle: 2:22pm
selflessposhheart:.....emmmmm....is that your final answer?
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by stopthecycle: 2:23pm
samtinx:hmmmm....thank you for this
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by stopthecycle: 2:23pm
tosyne2much:what about the lady? her family is against it too...
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by tosyne2much(m): 2:26pm
stopthecycle:If her family members are against it, just try your best to erase any stereotypical belief they hold against your tribe but if things remain the same, kindly go for another lady to save yourself from family wahala
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by selflessposhheart(f): 2:28pm
stopthecycle:E b like so
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by AlexCk: 2:34pm
Its actually their lives, their decision too, the family shouldn't interfere.
But as much as it's their life to live, family consent/blessing can really be encouraging too.
I wouldnt wanna marry, and my family and in-laws won't warm up to my better-half and I, even though it shouldn't bother me.
The best way to convince them is to let the know u guys are really meant for eachother, & na God make am possible for una two. .
But honestly, it can be difficult convincing some families about inter-tribe marriage. Mehn, i hope they over look this archaic intermarrying ish and rejoice with ur friends shaa
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by stopthecycle: 2:37pm
AlexCk:ok, what of a case of prgnancy now, what would you suggest they do?
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by AlexCk: 2:42pm
stopthecycle:
Na to marry na,
Shey dem love each other, and the family go see their 'fruitfulness'.
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by stopthecycle: 2:45pm
AlexCk:hehehe
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by alhacq(m): 3:01pm
selflessposhheart:
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by IAMSASHY(f): 3:08pm
d 2 lovers shud keep pushing, dey shudnt gv up, Al dose tins from parents ar initial gragra, dey wl surrender wen dey get tired especially if preg enter, it's nt going to b easy shaaa.
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by DirtyGold: 3:09pm
OP, may God direct your steps.... but keep in mind that family support is very important.
That's how I successfully convinced my parents about my own situation but the relationship crashed few months before wedding cos of some stupid shiit.
Now, Im looking for a brand new girlfriend If you are interested, apply within
What's tha business?
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by Nazeren(f): 3:09pm
Tribe matters to me. Can never marry an igbo shiit.
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by Kaxmytex(m): 3:09pm
Tell dem say the visa and other pali don ready, no b sey the guy wan smuggle the bae through the skull mining region.....
Simple as abc
Abeg how much is one biafra pound nw compare to naira??
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by Keneking: 3:09pm
"East (lady) wants to get married to a Yoruba guy"
Has Awo apologised?
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by sKy007: 3:09pm
Go and convince those Plateau State and Abia States parents that your fiance is Hausa and that tribe does not matter.
Tribe will stop to matter when we accept the fact that we are different and come up with a mutual plan to stay together in one country.
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by Apina(m): 3:09pm
stopthecycle:
Tell your friend that she would be making the biggest mistake of her life. As a woman, it's gonna be a lose-lose situation for her, cos the day that love when dey shak her go clear for d boy eyes based on family pressure, she would have nobody to turn or run to
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by Edopesin(m): 3:09pm
BY clicking on my signature
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by fvckme(f): 3:09pm
Just tell her to tell her parent he will buy them House.
Shikena
Thank me later
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by Ajibel(m): 3:10pm
Following...
I'm Yoruba and my boo is Igbo and not everyone is comfortable..
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by TruePass(m): 3:10pm
Not worth the stress.
Love dey sweet when u start new.
But over time there will hurdles and problems, mind you it must come.
So who will u fall to
That's when u look back and see u walking alone like Liverpool.
Even the Bible says go to your tribe n marry
No love, marriage or relationship without problems on d long run.
Op na TruePass I give u so, if u like play enter throwing
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by klassd(m): 3:10pm
Let them follow their heart. We should never let our parents decide whom we will marry... Marriage is a lifetime thing, let no one choose a wife/husband for you!
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by ALOWONLE419(m): 3:11pm
.TRIBE MATTERS A LOT TO ME O AS A MUSLIM, I CAN NEVER MARRY OFF MY DAUGHTER TO MY TRIBES MAN WHO IS A CHRISTIAN OR IPODS MEMBERS
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by godfatherx: 3:11pm
If he loves the girl he should go ahead.
Love conquers all.
Read my story below, I shared it on another thread.
http://www.nairaland.com/4027487/mother-rejected-fiancee-after-dating
godfatherx:
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by InnocentJosh1: 3:11pm
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by BigPappi(m): 3:11pm
Its already too late for me... I was rejected from imo state because of tribe and i have moved on lol
|Re: How To Convince Parents That Tribe Doesn't Matter In Marriage? by codemaniacs: 3:12pm
Tribe matters... Our ancestors never broke the rule until the coming confusionists whyte people.
