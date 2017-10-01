Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women (6116 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The poll which sought the opinion from some 380 experts in women’s issues, was conducted in 19 of the world’s biggest megacities (as ranked by the United Nations) between June and July 2017.



The cities were ranked based on four major factors – sexual violence, access to healthcare, cultural practices and economic opportunities. Karachi in Pakistan followed Cairo, and next in line was Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of the Congo, then the Indian capital New Delhi.



Women’s rights campaigners in Cairo said traditions dating back centuries made it a tough city, with discrimination rife. Delhi and Sao Paulo emerged as the worst cities when respondents were asked if women could live there without the risk of sexual violence, including rape, attacks or harassment. Via: TheCable



source: Lagos is the eighth most dangerous megacity for women to live in, according to a Thompson Reuters survey. Cairo, capital of Egypt, was rated the world’s most dangerous megacity for women while London, the best.The poll which sought the opinion from some 380 experts in women’s issues, was conducted in 19 of the world’s biggest megacities (as ranked by the United Nations) between June and July 2017.The cities were ranked based on four major factors – sexual violence, access to healthcare, cultural practices and economic opportunities. Karachi in Pakistan followed Cairo, and next in line was Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of the Congo, then the Indian capital New Delhi.Women’s rights campaigners in Cairo said traditions dating back centuries made it a tough city, with discrimination rife. Delhi and Sao Paulo emerged as the worst cities when respondents were asked if women could live there without the risk of sexual violence, including rape, attacks or harassment. Via: TheCablesource: http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/lagos-ranked-8th-most-dangerous_77.html 2 Shares

Lagos ke

It should be replaced by bangkok(capital of prostituton).



But since they said megacity,I don't think bangkok is a mega city. 2 Likes

waooooo what a nice statistics 2 Likes

Adonbelivit Adonbelivit

Following

Survival of the fittest is the way I see life in Lagos, not minding gender. 2 Likes

Lagos? and no Saudi Arabian city made the list? yes! oppression of women also pose a great danger to them. 4 Likes

Delhi and mumbai should top that list. In short all North India states should be there. Them dey rape for that country no be small with their small prick 16 Likes

Ok,

ok 2 Likes

Upon all the Eko Oni ba je.. oyibo and their wayo poll 9 Likes

I can recount how I was raped in Lagos.

Very bad experience

fvckme:

I can recount how I was raped in Lagos.

Very bad experience

wow sorry about your experience . I pray you find healing and closure



This world is an evil place and this list , Indian cities should be the No1 on the list .... wow sorry about your experience . I pray you find healing and closureThis world is an evil place and this list , Indian cities should be the No1 on the list ....

fvckme:

I can recount how I was raped in Lagos.

Very bad experience



seriously wow seriously wow 1 Like

Bad day for "our Lagos people" aka accommodators. 3 Likes

every city in India should be joint NUMBER 1

fvckme:

I can recount how I was raped in Lagos. Very bad experience

Not surprised my cousin told me there's lots of yahoo boy purse snatchers. 1 Like

Dey are not raping women, they are just accommodating them, you know Lagos belongs to the most accommodating tribe 9 Likes 1 Share

fvckme:

I can recount how I was raped in Lagos. Very bad experience them dey rape ashawo? them dey rape ashawo? 8 Likes

activistjohnny:

waooooo what a nice statistics how e nor go nice for you wey you don almost eat tomatoes with banana finish for Lagos how e nor go nice for you wey you don almost eat tomatoes with banana finish for Lagos

Who said it? Oya give this pam to the guy.

meanwhile, just of recent 6 Likes 1 Share

Ok

LagosismyHome:





wow sorry about your experience . I pray you find healing and closure



This world is an evil place and this list , Indian cities should be the No1 on the list .... Tnx dear.

I have active phobia for Lagos..

Can’t even go there for anything..

But have moved on over the years Tnx dear.I have active phobia for Lagos..Can’t even go there for anything..But have moved on over the years 1 Like

fvckme:

I can recount how I was raped in Lagos. Very bad experience with ur moniker nobody should feel sorry u got served with ur moniker nobody should feel sorry u got served 3 Likes



Upon all our gra gra for Lagos na so so negative statistics we dey get ,chai.

I wud have said Afonjas over to you

But Lagos is a no man's land Nawa o I dint know this, Nairaland is really informativeUpon all our gra gra for Lagos na so so negative statistics we dey get ,chai.I wud have said Afonjas over to youBut Lagos is a no man's land 5 Likes

brownhawk:

with ur moniker nobody should feel sorry u got served

I ask for ur solidarity?

No worry when ur sister get to be raped multiple times.. you go see wetin she go become.

Btw You F00L ooo for mentioning me I ask for ur solidarity?No worry when ur sister get to be raped multiple times.. you go see wetin she go become.Btw You F00L ooo for mentioning me 4 Likes

LIE