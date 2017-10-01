₦airaland Forum

Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by activistjohnny: 2:13pm
Lagos is the eighth most dangerous megacity for women to live in, according to a Thompson Reuters survey. Cairo, capital of Egypt, was rated the world’s most dangerous megacity for women while London, the best.

The poll which sought the opinion from some 380 experts in women’s issues, was conducted in 19 of the world’s biggest megacities (as ranked by the United Nations) between June and July 2017.

The cities were ranked based on four major factors – sexual violence, access to healthcare, cultural practices and economic opportunities. Karachi in Pakistan followed Cairo, and next in line was Kinshasa in Democratic Republic of the Congo, then the Indian capital New Delhi.

Women’s rights campaigners in Cairo said traditions dating back centuries made it a tough city, with discrimination rife. Delhi and Sao Paulo emerged as the worst cities when respondents were asked if women could live there without the risk of sexual violence, including rape, attacks or harassment. Via: TheCable

source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/lagos-ranked-8th-most-dangerous_77.html

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by EzeEbira(m): 2:14pm
Lagos ke
It should be replaced by bangkok(capital of prostituton).

But since they said megacity,I don't think bangkok is a mega city.

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by activistjohnny: 2:21pm
waooooo what a nice statistics

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by Sleyanya1(m): 2:33pm
cool shocked Adonbelivit
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by Bolustical: 2:37pm
Following
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by amnesty7: 2:38pm
Survival of the fittest is the way I see life in Lagos, not minding gender.

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by christejames(m): 2:43pm
Lagos? and no Saudi Arabian city made the list? yes! oppression of women also pose a great danger to them.

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by proudlyYoruba(m): 3:06pm
Delhi and mumbai should top that list. In short all North India states should be there. Them dey rape for that country no be small with their small prick

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by DozieInc(m): 3:14pm
Ok,
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by PointZerom: 3:15pm
ok

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by positivelord: 3:16pm
Upon all the Eko Oni ba je.. oyibo and their wayo poll

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by fvckme(f): 3:16pm
I can recount how I was raped in Lagos.
Very bad experience
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by LagosismyHome(f): 3:16pm
fvckme:
I can recount how I was raped in Lagos.
Very bad experience

wow sorry about your experience . I pray you find healing and closure

This world is an evil place and this list , Indian cities should be the No1 on the list ....
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by soloisty: 3:16pm
fvckme:
I can recount how I was raped in Lagos.
Very bad experience


seriously wow

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by steppins: 3:16pm
Bad day for "our Lagos people" aka accommodators.

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by j1mmy: 3:17pm
every city in India should be joint NUMBER 1
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by PointZerom: 3:17pm
fvckme:
I can recount how I was raped in Lagos. Very bad experience

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by Blue3k(m): 3:17pm
Not surprised my cousin told me there's lots of yahoo boy purse snatchers.

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by Mrchippychappy(m): 3:17pm
Dey are not raping women, they are just accommodating them, you know Lagos belongs to the most accommodating tribe

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by Kennedymac(m): 3:18pm
fvckme:
I can recount how I was raped in Lagos. Very bad experience
them dey rape ashawo?

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by Diso60090(m): 3:18pm
activistjohnny:
waooooo what a nice statistics
how e nor go nice for you wey you don almost eat tomatoes with banana finish for Lagos
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by IAMSASHY(f): 3:18pm
undecided
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by sam4(m): 3:19pm
Who said it? Oya give this pam to the guy.

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by mcayomind(m): 3:19pm
meanwhile, just of recent

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by Ceede: 3:19pm
Ok
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by fvckme(f): 3:19pm
LagosismyHome:


wow sorry about your experience . I pray you find healing and closure

This world is an evil place and this list , Indian cities should be the No1 on the list ....
Tnx dear.
I have active phobia for Lagos..
Can’t even go there for anything..
But have moved on over the years

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by brownhawk: 3:20pm
fvckme:
I can recount how I was raped in Lagos. Very bad experience
with ur moniker nobody should feel sorry u got served

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by pasol4real(m): 3:21pm
Nawa o I dint know this, Nairaland is really informative
Upon all our gra gra for Lagos na so so negative statistics we dey get ,chai.
I wud have said Afonjas over to you
But Lagos is a no man's land grin grin cheesy grin

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by fvckme(f): 3:23pm
brownhawk:
with ur moniker nobody should feel sorry u got served
grin grin
I ask for ur solidarity?
No worry when ur sister get to be raped multiple times.. you go see wetin she go become.
Btw You F00L ooo for mentioning me

Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by 4ward(m): 3:24pm
LIE
Re: Lagos Ranked 8th Most Dangerous Megacity For Women by grandstar(m): 3:24pm
Do you know there are parts of Lagos where women are gang raped daily and the shameless police are doing absolutely nothing about it? It is so sad.

