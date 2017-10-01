



Tuesday, October 17, 2017 — 7.45pm (BST)

Stadion Ljudski vrt

Champions League



It’s now just one win in eight attempts for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, although that is perhaps not a fair reflection of the performances on show in recent weeks.



Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Man United saw Jose Mourinho park the bus like only he knows how, and while home dropped points are never ideal, there were positives to take from the match.



Defensively, the hosts were much more switched on than of late, and the general football on show was good against a side with no attacking ambition.



Results have to be better, though, and hopefully that starts on Tuesday evening, with Liverpool still searching for a first Champions League group stage victory since 2014/15.



Two points from their first couple of games is not exactly disastrous, if a little frustrating, but failure to prevail against a limited Maribor outfit would be very disappointing.



Sevilla and Spartak Moscow have both benefited from woeful Reds finishing, and it is arguably a bigger issue than the defence currently.



Klopp’s men should have too much quality for their opponents, though, even if changes are made – they don’t deserve to progress to the knockout stages if they can’t win games of this ilk.



The hope is that Tuesday’s visit to Slovenia kick starts Liverpool’s season, with one big win feeling as though it will give everyone an almighty lift.



Losing at Stadion Ljudski vrt doesn’t bear thinking about.





Team News



MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - Monday, October 16, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E match between NK Maribor and Liverpool at the Stadion Ljudski vrt. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)



As mentioned, Klopp may make slight alterations after Saturday’s excursion against United, with Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all replaced in the second-half after looking jaded.



The manager has suggested that wholesale changes though will not be made, instead we can expect Loris Karius to start plus perhaps one or two others.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made a promising cameo late in the day, and he will hope to earn just his second start for Liverpool.



Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to come in for Joe Gomez, with Klopp rotating the two youngsters at right-back.



The only notable injury absentees are Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, all of whom will be missing for the foreseeable future.





Stadion Ljudski vrt



MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - Monday, October 16, 2017: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp gives a team-talk during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E match between NK Maribor and Liverpool at the Stadion Ljudski vrt. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)



Capacity: 12,994





Form



Maribor – Last five results (all competitions)



Won 2-1 vs. Rudar Velenje

Drew 0-0 vs. Triglav Kranj

Lost 3-0 vs. Sevilla

Won 3-2 vs. Aluminij

Won 3-0 vs. Gorica



LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 14, 2017: Liverpool's Emre Can looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)



Liverpool – Last five results (all competitions)



Drew 0-0 vs. Man United

Drew 1-1 vs. Newcastle

Drew 1-1 vs. Spartak Moscow

Won 3-2 vs. Leicester

Lost 2-0 vs. Leicester





Did You Know?



Liverpool's captain Steven Gerrard - UEFA Cup - First Round - Second Leg - Liverpool v Olimpija Ljubljana (Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)



The last time Liverpool faced a Slovenian side, Olimpija Ljubljana in 2003, it was Steven Gerrard’s first game as the Reds’ captain.



