Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday said there was no other credible candidate for the 2019 presidential election that has the capacity to move Nigeria forward apart from President Muhammadu Buhari.



Ortom, a governor elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after he met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



While saying he is happy seeing Buhari “bouncing every day,” the governor prayed that God will help the President to lead the nation till 2023.



Ortom said, “I came to appreciate the President and to encourage him to be steadfast and committed to his leadership.



“I believe that what God brought him to achieve in this country, he will definitely achieve it.



“Now we see him bouncing every day to the glory of God. We appreciate this and we look forward that God will help him to take us through 2015 to 2019 and then 2019 to 2023.



“That is our prayer because for now, there is no credible candidate as far as I know that has the capacity to take Nigeria out of where we are today.



“I believe Mr. President has the capacity and let God sustain his health and consummate his healing so that Nigeria can be on the right path.”



