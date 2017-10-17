₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by DONSMITH123(m): 3:21pm
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday said there was no other credible candidate for the 2019 presidential election that has the capacity to move Nigeria forward apart from President Muhammadu Buhari.
Ortom, a governor elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after he met with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
While saying he is happy seeing Buhari “bouncing every day,” the governor prayed that God will help the President to lead the nation till 2023.
Ortom said, “I came to appreciate the President and to encourage him to be steadfast and committed to his leadership.
“I believe that what God brought him to achieve in this country, he will definitely achieve it.
“Now we see him bouncing every day to the glory of God. We appreciate this and we look forward that God will help him to take us through 2015 to 2019 and then 2019 to 2023.
“That is our prayer because for now, there is no credible candidate as far as I know that has the capacity to take Nigeria out of where we are today.
“I believe Mr. President has the capacity and let God sustain his health and consummate his healing so that Nigeria can be on the right path.”
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by bedspread: 3:23pm
With All due Respect,a COMPREHENSIVE CHECK should be carried out immediately in Governor Ortom Of Benue State.. I suspect Some of our leaders are on Hard Drugs..
How does a Man whose people are being Slaughtered without control daily by Fulani Herdsmen utter such
Only a Wicked and Heartless fellow will utter such words...
People are Really Wicked
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by OnankpaBa(m): 3:25pm
funny guy. Not only me?
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by SalamRushdie: 3:25pm
Says an incredible old fool of a failed governor ..Ortom is an idiot
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by Paperwhite(m): 3:27pm
A failure endorsing a mega failure.If Buhari is the only credible alternative according to this mumu governor then he is implore to employ him as the manager of any of his company when he'll be booted in 2019.Nigeria politicians funny I swear.
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by OnankpaBa(m): 3:27pm
SalamRushdie:
you dey vex o
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by PointZerom: 3:27pm
omenka come see yaa governor, e be like say him don dey craze again.
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by DONSMITH123(m): 3:28pm
omenka come and carry your governor o
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by DONSMITH123(m): 3:29pm
OnankpaBa:
make i hear
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by DONSMITH123(m): 3:30pm
bedspread:
what else are you expecting from him. He's dancing to the tune of his master.
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by greatiyk4u(m): 3:37pm
SIMPLY PUT
2019
NO BUHARI
NO VOTE
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by Keneking: 3:42pm
What about Fayose?
What about Makarfi?
What about Tinubu?
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by DONSMITH123(m): 3:47pm
Keneking:
Expired products
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by aolawale025: 3:51pm
What an unfortunate statement from a demented fellow. So in a country with 180M. Only an uneducated fellow is fit for president
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by Kbdon(m): 3:54pm
KWANKWASO IS UR CHOICE 2019
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by Oloripelebe: 4:19pm
The wheelbarrow Governor.. .
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by dollytino4real(f): 4:27pm
dis man brain is made-up wheelbarrow tyres
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by dodelight(m): 5:58pm
These days, I realize I naturally ignore some news items; chief of such is silly and idiotic utterances oozing out of some known politicians and wannabe statesmen.
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by AlfaWaleFatai: 6:01pm
i love omenka
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by DONSMITH123(m): 6:06pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by FUNNYBONE1: 6:07pm
What has benue state done to inherit such a demented fool as governor??
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by anyebedgreat: 8:32pm
True. There is no politician in Nigeria that can defeat PMB in an election.
But for you Ortom, your case is the direct opposite.
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by iWasNotHere(m): 8:33pm
This unfortunate wheelbarrow governor is even talking. Fulani's boy
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by jchioma: 8:33pm
ortom is a failure
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by NothingDoMe: 8:33pm
That's jubrin
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by mightyhazel: 8:34pm
see the kain ppl una say make i dey pity for, lol
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by eleojo23: 8:34pm
I don't mean to be pessimistic but at this rate, we are doomed!
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by YelloweWest: 8:34pm
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by DirtyGold: 8:35pm
What's tha business?
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by 9japrof(m): 8:35pm
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by SalamRushdie: 8:35pm
Both Buhari and Orton will be booted out come 2019 because Nigeria can and must do better
|Re: 2019: No Credible Candidate Besides Buhari – Ortom by Chascop: 8:35pm
This joke is better than Akpos
