Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by nghubs1: 3:36pm
The Nigerian Army has denied rumours peddling on social media that the Nigerian Army is embarking on a medical outreach and injecting civilians with vaccines.
According to a statement released by the Deputy Director of Public Relations Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Army would never embark on medical outreach in schools.
Though the Nigerian Army plans to undertake such gestures like free medical outreaches, sanitation exercises in host communities and distribution of educational materials as part of our community relations activities during the ongoing Operation CROCODILE SMILE II, these activities are yet to be conducted.
The statement reads
“The attention of Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to some rumours making the rounds that some Nigerian Army Personnel are going round schools in Rivers State dressed in Military Camouflage uniforms with the intention of forcefully vaccinating students with an unknown substance. The callous and unpatriotic rumours spread by these enemies of State are, to say the least, despicable, deplorable and highly condemnable by all well meaning Nigerians as they are intended to cause pandemonium among the general public.
“The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that while the Nigerian Army plans to undertake such gestures like free medical outreaches, sanitation exercises in host communities and distribution of educational materials as part of our community relations activities during the ongoing Operation CROCODILE SMILE II, these activities are yet to be conducted and will eventually be conducted with the consent of relevant authorities of designated communities and at venues and dates that will be duly communicated to the general public through future press releases and relevant posters.
“For the purpose of emphasis, the Nigerian Army does not and will never carry out its medical outreaches or vaccination exercises for that matter in Schools. We can therefore categorically inform the public that the ongoing rumours about Nigerian Army Personnel going round schools in military camouflage to forcefully immunize school children are not true and should therefore be discountenanced with. Additionally, members of the public are please requested to call 09072509436-8 to report any case of any impostor(s) that may be seen actually trying to commit such atrocities.
“You are kindly requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium. Thank you for your usual cooperation.
AMINU ILIYASU
Colonel
Deputy Director
Army Public Relations”
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by biacan(f): 3:42pm
That's what they are good at
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by Tamass: 3:47pm
Some unscruplous elements just causing unnecessary panic anyhow all in the name of defaming the government... shun racism and tribalism..only then can we move forward
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by Paperwhite(m): 6:18pm
Lai Muhammed infested Nigerian Army.Poor damage control due to the widespread embarrassment they have recieved from their deceptive but failed vaccination exercises.
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by donblade85555(m): 6:18pm
This rumour cause big trouble for sapele, parents just dae break school gates anyhow all in the name of saving their children from army given them monkey pox.
Nigerians too quick they believe stupid rumours....
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by akincay: 6:19pm
Loss of memory
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by Josephjnr(m): 6:19pm
I am not understanding.
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by asawanathegreat(m): 6:19pm
Social Media with fake news.
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by TheArchangel(f): 6:19pm
This war is greater than guns, RPGs and armoured personnel carriers....
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by sorextee(m): 6:19pm
Pple be carrying fake news, just to sabotage the efforts of the army..
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by BigSarah(f): 6:20pm
That Colonel Is Related To Lai Lienus Mohammad
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by Dmeji4444(m): 6:20pm
Bobo
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by PointZerom: 6:20pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by Mrchippychappy(m): 6:20pm
Nigerian military and their evil agenda against the core south.
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by rafabenitez: 6:20pm
Click like if u believe the NA are the real terrorists.
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by slawomir: 6:21pm
ok
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by rafabenitez: 6:21pm
Click like if u believe the NA are the real terrorists.click share if u dont.
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by sorextee(m): 6:22pm
I wont blame dem. When they've already believed d fake news circulating..
donblade85555:
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by Proudgorgeousga(f): 6:22pm
I tired of Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by ngwababe: 6:22pm
They keep denying....
|Re: Nigerian Army Denies Going On A Medical Outreach by uckennety(m): 6:22pm
See lies!
