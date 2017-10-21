₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,898,933 members, 3,865,689 topics. Date: Saturday, 21 October 2017 at 10:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 (3490 Views)
|Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 4:06pm On Oct 17
Good morning.
For everyone collecting devices at this time, we want to be very clear that you are expected to conduct yourselves properly at ALL times.
Where you are exploited or treated unfairly, we will address the situation.
What happened yesterday in a particular state MUST NEVER happen again. No member of our distribution partners must ever be threatened physically or harmed in any way.
If you are asked to go to a Center and the Center is locked or not opened for whatever reason, contact us and we will address immediately.
It is NOT for you to go to other centers where you were not invited to, to disrupt work activities.
Let us be clear, that behaviour is UNACCEPTABLE and it will have consequences.
#NPowerNG
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Deflorence: 8:16pm On Oct 17
PLEDGE..... we will conduct ourselves well when recruited.(on-behalf of all the '17 applicants).
2 Likes
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Greatfuture: 8:40pm On Oct 17
npowerng:
please wien will those in kogi state get their tablet.i am in batch a and am yet to get min
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by khatea(f): 3:04am On Oct 18
I'm for batch A and still awaiting Sms to know when and where to get my tab. Send us sms pls
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Gabson247: 8:48am On Oct 18
please when will tecno device be available for people in Abeokuta
1 Like
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:52am On Oct 18
Greatfuture:
Very soon sir, Stay tuned
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:54am On Oct 18
Gabson247:
Very soon sir, Stay tuned
#NpowerNG
#MuchMore
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:55am On Oct 18
khatea:
Which brand of Device did you select?
What state are you?
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by bloodmoneyspita: 11:05am On Oct 18
guy I swear if you create one more topic and you don't post list of 2017 N-power list, I go hack una website.
I dare you.
you know the news that we want so give us the news we want or STFU
Npowerng
11 Likes
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by mykems: 11:33am On Oct 18
Still waiting for sms for my device collection, batch A in portharcourt....
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 1:13pm On Oct 18
mykems:
When your device is ready, You would be contacted.
Thanks for your patience.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by LordOsix(m): 4:37pm On Oct 18
Pls, I would like to know if Windows Speedstar is now ready for distribution.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Hiberry: 4:59pm On Oct 18
Npower, Am still waiting for my device.... Batch A Techno device, Oyo State Ido Local Government. Regards
1 Like
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 8:19am On Oct 19
Hiberry:
When your device is ready, You would be contacted.
Please Note: Devices distribution are in batches.
Thanks for your patience.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Queenarbie: 12:39pm On Oct 19
Npower, we from surulere lg, Lagos state batch A are yet to collect our Npower devices. Pls do something about it
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 12:57pm On Oct 19
Queenarbie:
Device distribution is an Ongoing process
When it is ready, You would be contacted in due time.
Thank you for your patience.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Chigorkizz(m): 5:00pm On Oct 19
npowerng:I Belong To Batch A,device Collection Is Already On In My State.Everybody In Batch A Has Received A Text In My Area Except Me,they Had Gone To Collect Theirs. Pls Why Have I Not Received Text And What Should I Do?
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Esji80(m): 8:49am On Oct 20
npowerng:Good morning,please how can somebody take attendance using d Npower Afrione device?My friend who recently collected his device cannot take attendance despite turning on his location
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by AutosBay: 10:26am On Oct 20
I got this email yet my device is on hold I even got sms yesterday, I've been wasting my transport going to Mtn office when I'm supposed to be at my ppa, please see email message below, my number is 08138261385 and I am Nteach with no payment issues
Dear
Volunteer
Device pickup information
Your device is available for pickup.
Kindly go to Community 1B, 72, By 23 Road, Festac Town, Lagos State on the 20th of October, 2017, between 9 am to 4 pm to pick up your device.
Several unsuccessful attempts have been made to reach you via SMS.
Please note that after this date, your device will be moved to the central storage and pickup may be inconvenient.
Ensure to come with your BVN slip, this pickup email (or text message) and a pen. Please be punctual.
Stay NPowered
Device support center
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:27am On Oct 20
Esji80:
Good day,
Your location and Data needs to be on,
When you get to your PPA the attendance would pop up as a notification.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:31am On Oct 20
AutosBay:
Please Ensure to come with your BVN slip, this pickup email (or text message) and a pen. Please be punctual.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:33am On Oct 20
Chigorkizz:
What brand of device did you select?
What is your NPVN profile showing ?
Are you on payment Hold?
Are you an N-Agro Beneficiary, If yes where you present for the training ?
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:39am On Oct 20
LordOsix:
When your device is ready, You would be contacted in due time.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by AutosBay: 10:46am On Oct 20
npowerng:
I don't know what is wrong with this Npower people is this a joke or what
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by AutosBay: 10:53am On Oct 20
This would be the second sms I'm getting yet my device is still on hold
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by AutosBay: 10:54am On Oct 20
They even said if I don't go today my device will be moved to another location, now mtn told me it's on hold
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:56am On Oct 20
Hiberry:
Device distribution is still Ongoing, When your device is ready you would be contacted.
Thank you for your patience.
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:58am On Oct 20
AutosBay:
Did you go to the pick up Venue today?
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by npowerng: 10:59am On Oct 20
AutosBay:
Kindly Show the vendor At the pick up Centre The SMS Sir
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by AutosBay: 11:02am On Oct 20
I just left mtn office my device is still on hold, please are you really working with Npower, because you are yet to solve some issues here
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by Awedman: 11:04am On Oct 20
please sir, the sim I used to registered for this program has spoilt and I couldn't receive the device pick up message. So what is the next step to take for me to collect my advice because am tired .
|Re: Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 by AutosBay: 11:04am On Oct 20
The mtn staff even said Npower called them that some people will be coming today to collect, yet device is still on hold, I'm tired don't know what to tell my principal now, been going to Mtn office yet the same ON Hold and I am not Nagro
PWC Is Recruiting Experienced Hires (Audit) / Beware Of These Companies-maka Chris,seaways,junoc,prime Savic: They Are Scammers / First Bank Nigeria PLC Insurance Company Massive Recruitment 2013
Viewing this topic: olamurphy95, Opera240, Banter1, T4kbaba(m), oiseworld, uniqueExperienc(f), Shedrackuzezi, abubakrisideeq, aril, donhils and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15