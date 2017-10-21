Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Device Delivery Update. #npowerng2017 (3490 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good morning.

For everyone collecting devices at this time, we want to be very clear that you are expected to conduct yourselves properly at ALL times.

Where you are exploited or treated unfairly, we will address the situation.

What happened yesterday in a particular state MUST NEVER happen again. No member of our distribution partners must ever be threatened physically or harmed in any way.

If you are asked to go to a Center and the Center is locked or not opened for whatever reason, contact us and we will address immediately.

It is NOT for you to go to other centers where you were not invited to, to disrupt work activities.

Let us be clear, that behaviour is UNACCEPTABLE and it will have consequences.

#NPowerNG

PLEDGE..... we will conduct ourselves well when recruited.(on-behalf of all the '17 applicants). 2 Likes

npowerng:

Good morning.

For everyone collecting devices at this time, we want to be very clear that you are expected to conduct yourselves properly at ALL times.

Where you are exploited or treated unfairly, we will address the situation.

What happened yesterday in a particular state MUST NEVER happen again. No member of our distribution partners must ever be threatened physically or harmed in any way.

If you are asked to go to a Center and the Center is locked or not opened for whatever reason, contact us and we will address immediately.

It is NOT for you to go to other centers where you were not invited to, to disrupt work activities.

Let us be clear, that behaviour is UNACCEPTABLE and it will have consequences.

#NPowerNG

please wien will those in kogi state get their tablet.i am in batch a and am yet to get min please wien will those in kogi state get their tablet.i am in batch a and am yet to get min

I'm for batch A and still awaiting Sms to know when and where to get my tab. Send us sms pls

please when will tecno device be available for people in Abeokuta 1 Like

Greatfuture:





please wien will those in kogi state get their tablet.i am in batch a and am yet to get min





Very soon sir, Stay tuned Very soon sir, Stay tuned

Gabson247:

please when will tecno device be available for people in Abeokuta



Very soon sir, Stay tuned

#NpowerNG

#MuchMore Very soon sir, Stay tuned#NpowerNG#MuchMore

khatea:

I'm for batch A and still awaiting Sms to know when and where to get my tab. Send us sms pls





Which brand of Device did you select?

What state are you? Which brand of Device did you select?What state are you?

guy I swear if you create one more topic and you don't post list of 2017 N-power list, I go hack una website.



I dare you.



you know the news that we want so give us the news we want or STFU



Npowerng 11 Likes

Still waiting for sms for my device collection, batch A in portharcourt....

mykems:

Still waiting for sms for my device collection, batch A in portharcourt....





When your device is ready, You would be contacted.

Thanks for your patience. When your device is ready, You would be contacted.Thanks for your patience.

Pls, I would like to know if Windows Speedstar is now ready for distribution.

Npower, Am still waiting for my device.... Batch A Techno device, Oyo State Ido Local Government. Regards 1 Like

Hiberry:

Npower, Am still waiting for my device.... Batch A Techno device, Oyo State Ido Local Government. Regards



When your device is ready, You would be contacted.

Please Note: Devices distribution are in batches.

Thanks for your patience. When your device is ready, You would be contacted.Please Note: Devices distribution are in batches.Thanks for your patience.

Npower, we from surulere lg, Lagos state batch A are yet to collect our Npower devices. Pls do something about it

Queenarbie:

Npower, we from surulere lg, Lagos state batch A are yet to collect our Npower devices. Pls do something about it

Device distribution is an Ongoing process

When it is ready, You would be contacted in due time.

Thank you for your patience. Device distribution is an Ongoing processWhen it is ready, You would be contacted in due time.Thank you for your patience.

npowerng:



Device distribution is an Ongoing process

When it is ready, You would be contacted in due time.

Thank you for your patience.

I Belong To Batch A,device Collection Is Already On In My State.Everybody In Batch A Has Received A Text In My Area Except Me,they Had Gone To Collect Theirs. Pls Why Have I Not Received Text And What Should I Do? I Belong To Batch A,device Collection Is Already On In My State.Everybody In Batch A Has Received A Text In My Area Except Me,they Had Gone To Collect Theirs. Pls Why Have I Not Received Text And What Should I Do?

npowerng:



Device distribution is an Ongoing process

When it is ready, You would be contacted in due time.

Thank you for your patience.

Good morning,please how can somebody take attendance using d Npower Afrione device?My friend who recently collected his device cannot take attendance despite turning on his location Good morning,please how can somebody take attendance using d Npower Afrione device?My friend who recently collected his device cannot take attendance despite turning on his location

I got this email yet my device is on hold I even got sms yesterday, I've been wasting my transport going to Mtn office when I'm supposed to be at my ppa, please see email message below, my number is 08138261385 and I am Nteach with no payment issues



Dear

Volunteer

Device pickup information

Your device is available for pickup.

Kindly go to Community 1B, 72, By 23 Road, Festac Town, Lagos State on the 20th of October, 2017, between 9 am to 4 pm to pick up your device.



Several unsuccessful attempts have been made to reach you via SMS.



Please note that after this date, your device will be moved to the central storage and pickup may be inconvenient.



Ensure to come with your BVN slip, this pickup email (or text message) and a pen. Please be punctual.



Stay NPowered

Device support center

Esji80:

Good morning,please how can somebody take attendance using d Npower Afrione device?My friend who recently collected his device cannot take attendance despite turning on his location



Good day,

Your location and Data needs to be on,

When you get to your PPA the attendance would pop up as a notification. Good day,Your location and Data needs to be on,When you get to your PPA the attendance would pop up as a notification.

AutosBay:

I got this email yet my device is on hold I even got sms yesterday, I've been wasting my transport going to Mtn office when I'm supposed to be at my ppa, please see email message below, my number is 08138261385 and I am Nteach with no payment issues



Dear

Volunteer

Device pickup information

Your device is available for pickup.

Kindly go to Community 1B, 72, By 23 Road, Festac Town, Lagos State on the 20th of October, 2017, between 9 am to 4 pm to pick up your device.



Several unsuccessful attempts have been made to reach you via SMS.



Please note that after this date, your device will be moved to the central storage and pickup may be inconvenient.



Ensure to come with your BVN slip, this pickup email (or text message) and a pen. Please be punctual.



Stay NPowered

Device support center



Please Ensure to come with your BVN slip, this pickup email (or text message) and a pen. Please be punctual. Please Ensure to come with your BVN slip, this pickup email (or text message) and a pen. Please be punctual.

Chigorkizz:

I Belong To Batch A,device Collection Is Already On In My State.Everybody In Batch A Has Received A Text In My Area Except Me,they Had Gone To Collect Theirs. Pls Why Have I Not Received Text And What Should I Do?





What brand of device did you select?

What is your NPVN profile showing ?

Are you on payment Hold?

Are you an N-Agro Beneficiary, If yes where you present for the training ? What brand of device did you select?What is your NPVN profile showing ?Are you on payment Hold?Are you an N-Agro Beneficiary, If yes where you present for the training ?

LordOsix:

Pls, I would like to know if Windows Speedstar is now ready for distribution.



When your device is ready, You would be contacted in due time. When your device is ready, You would be contacted in due time.

npowerng:





Please Ensure to come with your BVN slip, this pickup email (or text message) and a pen. Please be punctual.

I don't know what is wrong with this Npower people is this a joke or what I don't know what is wrong with this Npower people is this a joke or what

This would be the second sms I'm getting yet my device is still on hold

They even said if I don't go today my device will be moved to another location, now mtn told me it's on hold

Hiberry:

Npower, Am still waiting for my device.... Batch A Techno device, Oyo State Ido Local Government. Regards



Device distribution is still Ongoing, When your device is ready you would be contacted.

Thank you for your patience. Device distribution is still Ongoing, When your device is ready you would be contacted.Thank you for your patience.

AutosBay:

They even said if I don't go today my device will be moved to another location, now mtn told me it's on hold





Did you go to the pick up Venue today? Did you go to the pick up Venue today?

AutosBay:

This would be the second sms I'm getting yet my device is still on hold



Kindly Show the vendor At the pick up Centre The SMS Sir Kindly Show the vendor At the pick up Centre The SMS Sir

I just left mtn office my device is still on hold, please are you really working with Npower, because you are yet to solve some issues here

please sir, the sim I used to registered for this program has spoilt and I couldn't receive the device pick up message. So what is the next step to take for me to collect my advice because am tired .